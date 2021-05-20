Successfully reported this slideshow.
Targeted nucleotide editing using hybrid prokaryotic and vertebrate adaptive immune systems 発表：藤井 友樹 植物育種学ラボ 論文紹介 その① 論文タイ...
背景・目的-CRISPR-Cas9法による遺伝子編集技術 高効率かつ手軽な遺伝子編集技術 CRISPR-Cas9法の開発 オフターゲット作用など, い くつかの重大な問題点が存在 CRISPR-Cas９法の改良によ る, より良い遺伝子編集技術...
脊椎動物B細胞で発現するAIDは免疫グロブリン 遺伝子の選択的なシトシン脱アミノ化により体 細胞超変異を引き起こす 背景・目的-AIDがもたらす体細胞超変異 AIDによる脱アミノ化はr-roopの存在に よって促進されることがわかっている CR...
手段-2つの免疫システムを組合わせた新たな遺伝子 編集技術の開発 従来のCRISPR-Cas9法とAIDを組合 わせた遺伝子編集(Target-AID) ヌクレアーゼ活性を失ったCas9とAID を用いることにより, 目的遺伝子に点 突然変異を...
通常脱アミノ塩基は塩基除去修復により修復される ニッカーゼCas9とAIDを組み合わせた遺 伝子編集 Cas9の片方のヌクレアーゼ活性を阻害した ニッカーゼを用いることにより, 修復経路を 抑制できないか? Cas9はヌクレアーゼ触媒 部位をを...
酵母が持つCAN1遺伝子を目的遺伝子とし, カナバニン耐性株の割合でオンターゲット 突然変異頻度(遺伝子編集の効率性)を計測. 同様にCAN1と類似配列を持つ(?)LYP1遺 伝子を非目的遺伝子とし, オフターゲット 突然変異頻度を計測. CA...
比較のためいくつかの系統を用い, 各系統でそれぞれ解析を行う. Q2: 従来のCRISPR-Cas9法と の比較を行うべきではないか? Q3: linkerはどのように導入 されるのか? また, SH3linker を用いたのは何故か? 手段-...
結果-dCAS9を用いたTarget-AIDの突然変異頻度の 計測 Cas9とAIDの融合がなく ても比較的高効率にオン ターゲット変異が生じた
結果-nCas9を用いたTarget-AIDにおける突然変異頻 度の計測 アンチセンス鎖にニックを 入れた場合変異頻度が最大 となった Q4: ニックの存在は塩基除去修復機 構にどのように関与するのか?
結果-Target-AIDによる細胞毒性の有無 Target-AIDでは従来のCas9によるオフ ターゲット毒性(細胞死)は見られなかった AID導入に由来する細胞死はほとんど 発生していない
結果-deep sequencingによる変異部位及び変異種類 の特定 Target-AIDではAIDによるもの と考えられる部位特異的な点突 然変異が高頻度で生じていた C→Tへの変異とC→Gへの 変異が同数程度存在した (参照:https:...
解析-Cリッチな遺伝子を用いたTarget-AIDの更なる 解析 3遺伝子共に変異部位は特定位置 に集中していた(CAN1のときと 同じ相対位置) 変異部位が遺伝子の5´側にある場合 はC→Tへの変異が, 3´側にある場合は C→Gへの変異が多...
解析-Ade1遺伝子を用いたTarget-AIDによる遺伝子 編集の評価 当然, 点突然変異を入れる場所に よりノックアウト効率は変化する 効率よくノックアウトが出来る部 位を遺伝子毎に探す必要がある
解析-Ade1とCAN1を用いた同時遺伝子編集 ノックアウトとなる変異は変異種類に依存するため, 同時遺伝子 ノックアウトは適切な組み合わせの変異が必要となる
まとめと疑問-Target-AIDによる遺伝子編集の総評 • Target-AIDによって毒性の少ない遺伝子編集が可能となった • 酵母ではnCas9(D10A)によるTarget-AIDが最も高効率であった • 特定位置での点突然変異のみが生...
Target-aidに関する論文

  1. 1. Targeted nucleotide editing using hybrid prokaryotic and vertebrate adaptive immune systems 発表：藤井 友樹 植物育種学ラボ 論文紹介 その① 論文タイトル
  2. 2. 背景・目的-CRISPR-Cas9法による遺伝子編集技術 高効率かつ手軽な遺伝子編集技術 CRISPR-Cas9法の開発 オフターゲット作用など, い くつかの重大な問題点が存在 CRISPR-Cas９法の改良によ る, より良い遺伝子編集技術の 開発がしたい
  3. 3. 脊椎動物B細胞で発現するAIDは免疫グロブリン 遺伝子の選択的なシトシン脱アミノ化により体 細胞超変異を引き起こす 背景・目的-AIDがもたらす体細胞超変異 AIDによる脱アミノ化はr-roopの存在に よって促進されることがわかっている CRISPR-Cas9法ではDSB前にr-roopが 形成される!
  4. 4. 手段-2つの免疫システムを組合わせた新たな遺伝子 編集技術の開発 従来のCRISPR-Cas9法とAIDを組合 わせた遺伝子編集(Target-AID) ヌクレアーゼ活性を失ったCas9とAID を用いることにより, 目的遺伝子に点 突然変異を導入する オフターゲット変異による細胞死のリスクを回避
  5. 5. 通常脱アミノ塩基は塩基除去修復により修復される ニッカーゼCas9とAIDを組み合わせた遺 伝子編集 Cas9の片方のヌクレアーゼ活性を阻害した ニッカーゼを用いることにより, 修復経路を 抑制できないか? Cas9はヌクレアーゼ触媒 部位をを2つ持つ 手段-ニッカーゼを用いたTarget-AIDの更なる改変
  6. 6. 酵母が持つCAN1遺伝子を目的遺伝子とし, カナバニン耐性株の割合でオンターゲット 突然変異頻度(遺伝子編集の効率性)を計測. 同様にCAN1と類似配列を持つ(?)LYP1遺 伝子を非目的遺伝子とし, オフターゲット 突然変異頻度を計測. CAN1DNA アルギニンパーミアーゼ の発現 生育阻害により死亡 カナバニン培地で生育 (アンタゴニスト) Q1: オフターゲット変異が他の場所 に入らないという保証はあるのか? 手段-目的遺伝子と非目的遺伝子の選択
  7. 7. 比較のためいくつかの系統を用い, 各系統でそれぞれ解析を行う. Q2: 従来のCRISPR-Cas9法と の比較を行うべきではないか? Q3: linkerはどのように導入 されるのか? また, SH3linker を用いたのは何故か? 手段-Target-AIDのバリエーション
  8. 8. 結果-dCAS9を用いたTarget-AIDの突然変異頻度の 計測 Cas9とAIDの融合がなく ても比較的高効率にオン ターゲット変異が生じた
  9. 9. 結果-nCas9を用いたTarget-AIDにおける突然変異頻 度の計測 アンチセンス鎖にニックを 入れた場合変異頻度が最大 となった Q4: ニックの存在は塩基除去修復機 構にどのように関与するのか?
  10. 10. 結果-Target-AIDによる細胞毒性の有無 Target-AIDでは従来のCas9によるオフ ターゲット毒性(細胞死)は見られなかった AID導入に由来する細胞死はほとんど 発生していない
  11. 11. 結果-deep sequencingによる変異部位及び変異種類 の特定 Target-AIDではAIDによるもの と考えられる部位特異的な点突 然変異が高頻度で生じていた C→Tへの変異とC→Gへの 変異が同数程度存在した (参照:https://doi.org/10.1093/nar/gkh710)
  12. 12. 解析-Cリッチな遺伝子を用いたTarget-AIDの更なる 解析 3遺伝子共に変異部位は特定位置 に集中していた(CAN1のときと 同じ相対位置) 変異部位が遺伝子の5´側にある場合 はC→Tへの変異が, 3´側にある場合は C→Gへの変異が多い傾向が見られた
  13. 13. 解析-Ade1遺伝子を用いたTarget-AIDによる遺伝子 編集の評価 当然, 点突然変異を入れる場所に よりノックアウト効率は変化する 効率よくノックアウトが出来る部 位を遺伝子毎に探す必要がある
  14. 14. 解析-Ade1とCAN1を用いた同時遺伝子編集 ノックアウトとなる変異は変異種類に依存するため, 同時遺伝子 ノックアウトは適切な組み合わせの変異が必要となる
  15. 15. まとめと疑問-Target-AIDによる遺伝子編集の総評 • Target-AIDによって毒性の少ない遺伝子編集が可能となった • 酵母ではnCas9(D10A)によるTarget-AIDが最も高効率であった • 特定位置での点突然変異のみが生じるため, 遺伝子毎に適切な目 的配列の選択が必要である • 従来のCas9法と異なりHRによる遺伝子ノックインは行えない • ノックインが可能な遺伝子編集でCas9毒性を減らすにはどうしたら 良いか? →オフターゲットをどうにか減らすしかない? • Target-AIDによる変異の種類を制御することは可能か? →pol etaの機能などを調べることによりわかるかも?

