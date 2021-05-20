Successfully reported this slideshow.
原形質連絡に関する論文

二つ目。PCPだからか比較的読みやすかった。しかし内容はなかなか不完全燃焼…。

原形質連絡に関する論文

  1. 1. Abscisic Acid Acts as a Regulator of Molecular Trafficking through Plasmodesmata in the Moss Physcomiterella patens 発表：藤井 友樹 植物育種学ラボ 論文紹介 その② 論文タイトル
  2. 2. Introduction(背景)-植物細胞間は原形質連絡を介した物質輸送を 行う 動物では多様な細胞間接着を介した細胞間 コミュニケーションを行う 植物では細胞壁の存在のため原形質連絡を 介した細胞間コミュニケーションを行う 多細胞生物の成長及び発生において細胞間 コミュニケーションは必須である
  3. 3. Introduction(背景)-原形質連絡を介した物質輸送は動的に制御さ れる カロース(β-1,3-glucan)は原形質連絡 を介した物質輸送の主要な制御因子で あり 開口部に蓄積することでサイズ 排除限界(SEL)を低下させる 合成酵素と分解酵素の活性調節のバランスに よりSELが制御される また カロースを用いない制御経路も存在する
  4. 4. Introduction(背景)-いくつかの植物ホルモンはカロースの代謝調 節により植物細胞間の物質輸送を制御する 植物ホルモンがSELを制御する具体例 がいくつか報告されている Ex)光屈性に関わるオーキシンはカロース 合成酵素(GSL8)の発現を正に制御し 局所 的なオーキシン濃度の上昇をもたらす(偏 差成長の促進)
  5. 5. Introduction(目的)-コケ植物を用いたアブシジン酸(ABA)による 原形質連絡を介した物質輸送制御の解析 植物ホルモンの一種であるアブシジン酸による SELの制御はまだあまり報告されていない また コケ植物やシダ植物などを用いた解析報告 も少ない モデル生物であるヒメツリガネゴケを 用いた解析により 原形質連絡の機能を より深く理解したい! ヒメツリガネゴケ(Physcomitrella patens)の茎葉体
  6. 6. Introduction(手法)-ヒメツリガネゴケ原糸体における蛍光タンパ ク質を用いた物質輸送定量解析 原糸体はコケ植物が形成する繊維状組織であり 単層であるため細胞間輸送が容易に観察可能 Dendra2はUV照射により緑から赤に光変換可能 な蛍光タンパク質である ヒメツリガネゴケの原糸体 Dendra2を常時発現する変異体を用い 原糸体における原形質連絡を介した Dendra2の輸送を定量的に解析する
  7. 7. Results-外因性ABAはDendra2の細胞間輸送を抑制する 蛍光強度変化 処理系統 Cell0における蛍光強度 (0h) Cell0における蛍光強度 (14h) DMSO(mock) 1 0.33±0.13 1μM ABA 1 0.35±0.05 5μM ABA 1 0.48±0.07 10μM ABA 1 0.58±0.07 50μM ABA 1 0.81±0.09
  8. 8. Results-ABAによるDendra2輸送抑制は処理後一時間以内に生じ る Mockでは時間経過とともに傾き が変化しないのに対して ABA処理軍群(50μM)では60分 経過以降傾きが大きく変化する
  9. 9. Results-ABAによるDendra2輸送抑制は可逆的な反応である 処理系統 0h 6h 30h mock 1 0.45±0.08 50μM ABA→DMSO 1 1 0.26±0.08 50μM ABA→50μM ABA 1 1 0.72±0.19 DMSO処理によりABAによる Dendra2輸送抑制は打ち消された ABA→ABA処理群ではわずかに蛍 光強度が減少した ABA→ABAでの蛍光強度減少は洗 浄後ABA効果が打ち消されたこと により生じた? →ABAの効果が打ち消されるのに 要する時間は一時間以内である?
  10. 10. Results-内因性ABAもまたDendra2輸送を抑制する ABA合成能を欠いた変異体 (ppaba1)を用いた解析を行うこと により内因性ABAの機能を評価 ppaba1においてcell0における蛍光 強度減少速度及び隣接細胞における 蛍光強度増加速度は有意に増加した
  11. 11. Results-ABA処理により原形質連絡開口部幅が減少する ABA機能の詳細を調べるため 透過型 電子顕微鏡(TEM)により原形質連絡の 開口部幅・直径・単位線分辺りの密度 を測定 野生型ABA処理群ではmock処理及 びppaba1と比べ開口部幅が有意に 減少した 直径及び密度において有意差は見ら れなかった 開口部幅の減少はカロースによ る制御機構において見られる!
  12. 12. Results-カロースはABA依存的に蓄積する カロースを特異的に検出するアニリンブルー染色 によりABA投与によるカロース蓄積量を評価 投与後24時間以内ではmock処理群と比較して有意差 は見られなかったが 72時間以降ではカロース蓄積量 が有意に増加した →ABA依存的にカロースが蓄積した
  13. 13. Discussion-ABAはヒメツリガネゴケにおいて原形質連絡SELを 可逆的に制御する • 干ばつ・冷気・機械的傷害などの非生物学的ストレスが原形質連絡SELを低下させる (Cui and Lee 2016) • ABAはこれらのストレス応答の際に重要な役割を果たす (Julkowska and Testerink 2015) これまでの知見 • ヒメツリガネゴケにおいてABAは原形質連絡SELを動的かつ可逆的に低下させる • SELの低下は開口部幅減少に起因すると考えられる 今回得られた知見 ABAによる原形質連絡SELを低下はストレス応答機能で あり この機能は陸上植物に普遍的に見られる進化的に 保存された機能である可能性が示唆される
  14. 14. Discussion-ABAはどのようにしてSELを低下させるのか • カロースの蓄積により原形質連絡開口部幅が減少する (De Storme and Geelen 2014) • 病原菌感染応答としてABAによりカロース合成酵素(PR2)の転写阻害が 引き起こされSELが低下する (Oide et al. 2013) これまでの知見 • ABA処理後72時間後以降カロースが蓄積する • ABA処理によるSEL低下は処理後一時間以内に生じる 今回得られた知見 少なくともヒメツリガネゴケにおいてABAによる カロース非依存的なSEL低下経路が存在すること が示唆される
  15. 15. 疑問点と解決案 • ヒメツリガネゴケにおいてABAによるSEL低下は生理学的にどのような機能を 持つか(どのようなストレスと対応しているか) →ストレス処理による応答を解析する • カロース非依存的なSEL低下はどのようにして起こるのか →その他のSEL低下要因として発見されている経路について解析する • ヒメツリガネゴケにおいてABA依存的カロース蓄積はどのような意義を持つか →ABA処理後にカロースをキレートし生理機能を解析する

