Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
The talk addresses the consequences of transforming the target variable on a conceptual but also a mathematical level. Still, the emphasis is on conveying the notion behind the interplay of your chosen error measure and the transformation of your target variable, so that you get some practical gain from it. Thus, everything will also be demonstrated on some use-case using a Jupyter notebook.
The talk addresses the consequences of transforming the target variable on a conceptual but also a mathematical level. Still, the emphasis is on conveying the notion behind the interplay of your chosen error measure and the transformation of your target variable, so that you get some practical gain from it. Thus, everything will also be demonstrated on some use-case using a Jupyter notebook.