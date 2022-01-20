THE RATIONAL AND DEMOCRATIC WAY OF MANAGING BRAZIL

This article aims to present the rational and democratic way of administering Brazil. Our proposal to manage Brazil is rational because the planning process is coordinated throughout the country through which each productive and infrastructure sector, each municipality, each state, state and national legislatures and judiciaries and the federal government prepare target plans articulated with each other. During the execution of the plans, there is a process of “feedback” and control of the execution of the target plans of each municipality, of each state, of the state and national legislatures and judiciaries, of the federal government and of Brazil as a whole to ensure their implementation. Annually, there must be a process of evaluating the performance of the 10 systems that make up the country (economic, social, science and technology, education, health, energy, transport and communications infrastructure, environmental, regional development, foreign trade and political and moral) to identify the need for improvement in each of them. Our proposal is also rational, because it helps to avoid overlapping actions between the different levels of government and eliminate waste of resources resulting from the lack of coordination between governments at all their levels in the promotion of national development. Our proposal also contributes to the country's governability, made possible by the deep articulation established between the federal government, state governments, state and federal legislatures and judiciaries, municipal governments, the productive sectors and of economic and social infrastructure and, above all, the population. The proposed planning is also democratic because it places as a starting point the fulfillment of the needs and aspirations of the population of each State and of its representative entities, which serves as a basis for the establishment of the goals of the productive and infrastructure sectors of each State, of each municipality, each state legislature and judiciary, each state, the national legislature and judiciary and the federal government which are incorporated in the Target Plan for the Municipalities, the States, each state legislature and judiciary, the federal government, the legislature and national judiciary and Brazil as a whole. Our proposal respects the autonomy of states and municipalities and the productive and infrastructure sectors in establishing their goals.