Analysis of Drug addiction survey
Drug addiction survey analysis

Analysis of questionnaire related to drugs on google forms.

Published in: Education
Drug addiction survey analysis

  1. 1. Analysis of Drug addiction survey
  2. 2. The first option we gave in our survey forms were the option of name. Writing the name was not necessary as it could be anonymous as well. So it was totally dependent on the respondent.
  3. 3. After name there was an option given for age so this bar graph shows that mostly the people who did this questionnaire were 17 years old. Overall maximum number of teenagers filled this questionnaire if we look at graph.
  4. 4. This pie chat shows that out of total 44 responses, there were 22 males who filled this survey form and 22 females. Therefore, this means we got an equal response overall.
  5. 5. First of all we wanted to know that whether the respondents have received any knowledge regarding drug abuse. So this pie chart shows that 79.5% people know what drug abuse is so in accordance to this info we can structure our articles.
  6. 6. Our next question was that which of the drug causes addiction in which we gave a wide option of drugs which causes addiction among people. Most of the people think that heroin causes addiction the most.
  7. 7. The next question was what are the signs of complications caused by drugs. Most of the people think that renal damage and failure is the most prominent sign which is actually kidney failure.
  8. 8. The next question was that which is the difficulty caused by drug abuse in shot term and mostly people agreed to aggressiveness which indeed is a difficulty faced by drug addicts.
  9. 9. Then we wanted to know that what form of drugs are available near the respondents and most of the people have cigarettes as a form of drug nearby them and the second most available item is powder.
  10. 10. The next question had choices more than one as we wanted to know the opinions of our respondents that what they think is the major factor towards the illegal use of drugs and surprisingly, 27.3% people think that its because of teenagers curiosity towards drugs. After this the top answers are low self confidence, parents divorce and friends offer.
  11. 11. In this question, 25% of respondents feels that the physical and psychological effects of using drugs are liver damage which is even though one of the biggest effect on a drug addict.
  12. 12. Here 54.8% of the respondents agree that drug addiction causes better acceptability by friends which is somewhat true in todays time.
  13. 13. 53.5% respondents feels that drugs boosts self confidence, therefore this can be the main reason of teenagers being addicted to the drugs.
  14. 14. Last but not the least. 81% people thinks that even using drugs for the first time can lead to chance of being addicted rather than using it occasionally which will cause a long term consequences of addiction.

