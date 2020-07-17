Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TEMPAT WISATA YANG WAJIB DIKUNJUNGI DIBANDUNG FAATIHAH DHEA SHIVANY
THE LODGE MARIBAYA
SITU PATENGGANG
DAGO BAKERY PUNCLUT
KAWAH PUTIH CIWIDEY
ORCHID FOREST CIKOLE
DUSUN BAMBU LEMBANG
THANKS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

TEMPAT WISATA YANG WAJIB DIKUNJUNGI DIBANDUNG

35 views

Published on

TEMPAT WISATA YANG WAJIB DIKUNJUNGI DIBANDUNG

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

TEMPAT WISATA YANG WAJIB DIKUNJUNGI DIBANDUNG

  1. 1. TEMPAT WISATA YANG WAJIB DIKUNJUNGI DIBANDUNG FAATIHAH DHEA SHIVANY
  2. 2. THE LODGE MARIBAYA
  3. 3. SITU PATENGGANG
  4. 4. DAGO BAKERY PUNCLUT
  5. 5. KAWAH PUTIH CIWIDEY
  6. 6. ORCHID FOREST CIKOLE
  7. 7. DUSUN BAMBU LEMBANG
  8. 8. THANKS

×