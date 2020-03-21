Successfully reported this slideshow.
My routine By Lucía
PRESENTATION Hi! My name is Lucía, and I’m 11 years old. I live in Roquetas, in a flat. These last days we have to stay in...
9-10 am I usually wake up at half past 9, more o less. I sleep at my grandmother’s house (we live in the same flat). After...
11-13am After I go to my house, and I brush my teeth, I comb my hair and I get dressed. Time to work! I’m ready to do the ...
2-4 pm I have lunch at 2pm, and after lunch I, also, wash mi face and hands.
4-7pm I play with the phone, watch the Tv, play with the Nintendo, clean my room… I can do many things At 7pm I do a kick ...
8-11pm I usually have dinner at half past 8, and I go to sleep at 11.
Bye!!! This is my routine, hope you like it!
Lucia's routine

Our student Lucia shares her daily routine with us in a power point. It's a great job Lucía! Congratulations!

