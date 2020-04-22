Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Automated Search for Globular Clusters in Virgo Cluster Dwarf Galaxies Emily Zhou | Harker Upper School
  2. 2. Outline • Background • General Flow of GC Search • Automated Flow • Results • Conclusion • Future work • Acknowledgements • Reference
  3. 3. Abstract • We developed a novel automation flow to efficiently process and accurately analyze galaxy images from Next Generation Virgo Cluster Survey to search for Globular Clusters (GCs). Searching for GCs is usually manual and can be subjective since researchers must classify images as “good” or “bad” at multiple stages. Our flow consists of the following: 1) We automated ISOFIT parameter sweep with intelligent feedback for the next iteration. 2) We integrated Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) to determine image quality for next phase processing. 3) We incorporated image checking to mitigate excessive masking. 4) We automated GC identification based on their concentration factors and colors of the objects from SExtractor. • By implementing this flow, we successfully reduced the time to analyze an image by 91%. We were also able to fit at least one isophote in 99% of the images. With this higher yield, we discovered five new potential GCs that the manual process couldn’t detect. Our greatest contribution is that we implemented CNN to classify image qualities. Even with our limited dataset, we achieved a promising 80% accuracy. This removes the tedious, error-prone, and sometimes subjective process that requires human intervention.
  4. 4. Globular Clusters (GC) • Roughly spherical, densely packed groups of stars found around galaxies • Formed around the same time as their host galaxies • Provide a unique fossil record of the early formation and evolution of their host galaxies
  5. 5. Next Generation Virgo Cluster Survey (NGVS) • GCs within Virgo Cluster Dwarf Galaxies • NGVS via the C.F.H. Telescope • Images of about 1100 galaxies
  6. 6. What’s in A Galaxy Image? • Compact light sources • GCs in galaxy, foreground stars, background galaxies • “Fireflies” • Smooth, extended galaxy light • Stars distributed smoothly throughout galaxy • “Lightbulb”
  7. 7. Challenges • GCs are extremely faint amidst the galaxy light • GCs vs. other concentrated light objects
  8. 8. Model the Isophotes of Smooth Galaxy Light Fitting elliptical isophotes of galaxies isophote (iso: equal, phote: light)
  9. 9. Reconstruct Galaxy Light Reconstruct galaxy light from fitted elliptical isophotes
  10. 10. Galaxy Light Subtraction 10 =Galaxy lightGalaxy and Compact Sources Compact Sources (including possible GCs!) (original image) (from the isophote model) _
  11. 11. Images from Subtraction Successful Unsuccessful– Spiral galaxies Unsuccessful– Crowded images Determine if an image from subtraction is good enough for GC identification
  12. 12. Light Object Detection Detection of compact light sources 12
  13. 13. Identifying Globular Cluster Candidates Concentration Index (how spread out a light source is) Color (ratio of intensities in different wavelengths)
  14. 14. Project Goal Process is time-consuming, tedious, manual, and subjective Develop a novel automation flow to efficiently process and accurately analyze galaxy images to search for Globular Clusters (GCs)
  15. 15. Automating Image Subtraction and GC Identification • Automate ISOFIT • Fourier harmonic order sweep to better fit isophote • Object locator threshold sweep • Enabling parallel modeling • Automate excessive masking detection • Sweep SExtractor threshold input • Automate GC identification • Concentration factor • Color
  16. 16. Convolutions Input Feature maps Subsampling Convolutions Subsampling Fully connected f.maps f.maps Output: □ Good □ Bad Typical CNN Architecture • Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) remove the need for researchers’ subjective judgements Deep Learning to Inspect Images • Challenges • Small dataset size • Weak features
  17. 17. Transfer Learning Enables quick training on small dataset Feature Learning Classifier Training Train on ImageNet (millions of images) Convolutional Neural Network (Inception-V3) Transfer Learning Transferred Features (no new training) Classifier Training Train on small dataset (~5000 images)
  18. 18. CNN Accuracy Assessment • Training takes 150s on Nvidia RTX2060 GPU • 80% accuracy (very promising) CNN AccuracyImage Labeling
  19. 19. Results of Automation Flow • Successfully modeled and subtracted galaxy light from thousands of images • Implemented and verified deep learning CNN modeling to inspect image quality • Tested our flow on a dataset containing 1,145 Virgo Cluster dwarf galaxies imaged in u’, g’, i’, and z’ bands • Successfully reduced the time to process and analyze one image by 91% • Used the light subtraction model and fitted at least one isophote in 99% of the galaxy images, ultimately resulting in 56% usable images • Discovered 5 new potential GCs that the manual process was unable to detect
  20. 20. Conclusions • We implemented and verified deep learning CNN modeling to remove human involvement in GC detection process and automated the process from fitting background isophotes to the final GC recognition • The new, flexible flow integrates deep CNN modeling, computation algorithms, mathematical analysis, and astrophysics-based modules • The new flow should significantly reduce scientists’ time to discover new GCs and help produce a unique dataset for GCs in low-luminosity dwarf galaxies that contributes to a better understanding of galaxy formation
  21. 21. Future Work ● Produce more subtracted images for additional galaxies and train CNN model on larger data sets ● Better distinguish GCs with other bright objects using AI / deep learning ● Further tune the modeling and subtraction process to increase success rates
  22. 22. Thank you to ... Our Mentors Prof. Raja Guha Thakurta (UCSC) Prof. Eric Peng (Peking University) Youkyung Ko (Peking University) My Team Justin Du, Cupertino High School Brian Pérez Wences, East Palo Alto Academy The SIP Program Sigma Xi Student Research Showcase
  23. 23. References 1. B.C. Ciambur, “Beyond ellipse(s): accurately modeling the isophotal structure of galaxies with ISOFIT and CMODEL”, APJ, 810, 120, (2015) 2. Sungsoon Lim, et al. “Globular Clusters as Tracers of Fine Structure in the Dramatic Shell Galaxy NGC 474”, arXiv:1612.04017, 2017 3. Patrick R. Durrell, “The next generation Virgo Clusters Survey. VIII. The special distribution of globular clusters in the Virgo Clusters”, APJ,794, 2, (2014) 4. E. Bertin, date unknown, “SExtractor v2.13 User’s Manual” 5. Jeannette Barnes, 1993, “A Beginner’s Guide to Using IRAF, IRAF version 2.10” 6. Géron, Aurélien. Hands-on Machine Learning with Scikit-Learn &amp; Tensorflow: Concepts, Tools, and Techniques to Build Intelligent Systems. O'Reilly Media, Inc., 2017. 7. Vanhoucke, et al. “Rethinking the Inception Architecture for Computer Vision.” ArXiv.org, 11 Dec. 2015, arxiv.org/abs/1512.00567.

