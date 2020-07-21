RASTRIYA BAL SURKSHA KARYAKARM

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Good morning
Rashtriya Bal Swasthya KaryakraM
Introduction Under National Rural Health Mission, significant progress has been made in reducing mortality in children ove...
CONt….. Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) is an important initiative aiming at early identification and early interv...
CONt….. It aims at providing continuum of care from birth to throughout childhood period. It is a step towards ‘Health for...
Vision  The strategy envisions that all adolescents in India are able to realise their full potential by making informed ...
 Building an agenda for adolescent health requires an escalation in the visibility of young people and an understanding o...
Objective Improve nutrition Reduce the prevalence of malnutrition among adolescent girls and boys Reduce the prevalence of...
Cont….. Enhance mental health Address mental health concerns of adolescents Prevent injuries and violence Promote favourab...
The Rationale for the RBSK Program The National Child Protection Program has been launched to provide super-specialty leve...
Implementation Mechanism Facility based newborn screening at public health facilities by existing health service provider...
School based screening for children (6 to 18 years) in Government and Government aided schools by block level Dedicated M...
HEALTH CONDITION OF CHILDREN IN INDIA • As per available estimates, 6% of children are born with birth defects, 10% childr...
Selected Health Conditions for Child Health Screening & Defects at Birth Defects at Birth 1. Neural tube defect 2. Down's ...
Diseases of Childhood 15. Skin conditions (Scabies, fungal infection and Eczema) 16. Otitis Media 17. Rheumatic heart dise...
Target group Categories • Babies born at public health facilities and home • Preschool children in rural areas and urban s...
Mobile Health Team Composition of Mobile Health Team • Medical officers (AYUSH) - 1 male and 1 female at least with a bach...
District Early Intervention Centre Professionals  Medical Professionals (Paediatrician -1, Medical Officer 1, Dental Doct...
ROLE OF DEIC • Providing referral services to referred children for confirmation of diagnosis and treatment • Screening ch...
• Ensure that every child born sick or preterm or with low birth weight or any birth defect is followed up at the DEIC. • ...
DEIC operational strategies 1. Identification of site 2. Estimation, layout and BOQ 3. Infrastructure development by renov...
1. Inauguration of DEIC services (medical services, preventive health and immunization), 2. general women and child servic...
• Pillar 1: Human Resource & Capacity building – Recruitment of staff for MBHTs and DEIC along with required trainings • P...
• Bringing Prevention of 4 Ds to the centre of the agenda • Draft documents presently being developed viz. Technical guide...
Bibliography Net references:- Operational guidelines, Rashtriya Bal Suraksha Karyakram, MOHFW, Govt. of India
  1. 1. Good morning
  3. 3. Introduction Under National Rural Health Mission, significant progress has been made in reducing mortality in children over the last seven years (2005-12). Whereas there is an advance in reducing child mortality there is a dire need to improving survival outcome. This would be reached by early detection and management of conditions that were not addressed comprehensively in the past.
  4. 4. CONt….. Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) is an important initiative aiming at early identification and early intervention for children from birth to 18 years to cover 4 ‘D’s viz. Defects at birth, Deficiencies, Diseases, Development delays including disability.
  5. 5. CONt….. It aims at providing continuum of care from birth to throughout childhood period. It is a step towards ‘Health for All’ or ‘Universal Health Care’ wherein children would get free assured services under NHM. The task is gigantic but quite possible, through the systematic approach that RBSK. Implemented in right earnest, it would yield rich dividends in protecting and promoting the health of our children.
  6. 6. aim Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) is an important initiative aiming at early identification and early intervention for children from birth to 18 years to cover 4 ‘D’s viz. Defects at birth, Deficiencies, Diseases, Development delays including disability
  7. 7. Vision  The strategy envisions that all adolescents in India are able to realise their full potential by making informed and responsible decisions related to their health and well-being, and by accessing the services and support they need to do so.  The implementation of this vision requires support from the government and other institutions, including the health, education and labour sectors as well as adolescents’ own families and communities.
  8. 8.  Building an agenda for adolescent health requires an escalation in the visibility of young people and an understanding of the challenges to their health and development.  It needs implementation of approaches that will health needs and special concerns of adolescents are understood and addressed in national policies and a range of programmes at different levels.
  9. 9. Objective Improve nutrition Reduce the prevalence of malnutrition among adolescent girls and boys Reduce the prevalence of iron-deficiency anaemia (IDA) among adolescent girls and boys Improve sexual and reproductive health Improve knowledge, attitudes and behaviour, in relation to SRH Reduce teenage pregnancies Improve birth preparedness, complication readiness and provide early parenting support for adolescent parents
  10. 10. Cont….. Enhance mental health Address mental health concerns of adolescents Prevent injuries and violence Promote favourable attitudes for preventing injuries and violence (including GBV) among adolescents Prevent substance misuse Increase adolescents’ awareness of the adverse effects and consequences of substance misuse Address NCDs Promote behaviour change in adolescents to prevent NCDs such as hypertension, stroke, cardio-vascular diseases and diabetes.
  11. 11. The Rationale for the RBSK Program The National Child Protection Program has been launched to provide super-specialty level health facilities free of cost to poor children. Under this, various diseases of the heart of the children (including holes in the heart), severed lips, crooked teeth, congenital white glaucoma, crooked legs (club feet), vitamin D deficiency, hearing problems, respiratory diseases About 30 diseases, including etc. For this, RBSK centers have also been opened in district level government hospitals.
  12. 12. Implementation Mechanism Facility based newborn screening at public health facilities by existing health service providers Community based newborn screening at home through ASHA workers (0-6 months) Community based screening at Angawadi centres for children 6 weeks to 6 years by block level Dedicated Mobile Health Teams
  13. 13. School based screening for children (6 to 18 years) in Government and Government aided schools by block level Dedicated Mobile Medical Health Team District Early Intervention Centre at District hospital to facilitate and support management of specific conditions and to act as referral linkage
  14. 14. HEALTH CONDITION OF CHILDREN IN INDIA • As per available estimates, 6% of children are born with birth defects, 10% children are affected with development delays leading to disabilities. This translates into more than 15 lakh new-borns with birth defects annually. • Further, 4% of under- five mortality and 10% of neonatal mortality is attributed to birth defects. • Out of every 100 babies born in this country annually, 6 to 7 have a birth defect translating to 1.7 million birth defects annually and would account for 9.6 per cent of all newborn deaths (March of Dimes, 2006). • Various nutritional deficiencies affecting the preschool children range from 4 percent to 70 percent
  15. 15. Selected Health Conditions for Child Health Screening & Defects at Birth Defects at Birth 1. Neural tube defect 2. Down's Syndrome 3. Cleft Lip & Palate / Cleft palate alone 4. Talipes (club foot) 5. Developmental dysplasia of the hip 6. Congenital cataract 7. Congenital deafness 8. Congenital heart diseases 9. Retinopathy of Prematurity Deficiencies 10. Anaemia especially Severe anaemia 11. Vitamin A deficiency 12. Vitamin D Deficiency, 13. Severe Acute Malnutrition 14. Goiter
  16. 16. Diseases of Childhood 15. Skin conditions (Scabies, fungal infection and Eczema) 16. Otitis Media 17. Rheumatic heart disease 18. Reactive airway disease 19.Dental conditions 20. Convulsive disorders Developmental delays and Disabilities 21. Vision Impairment 22. Hearing Impairment 23. Neuro-motor Impairment 24. Motor delay 25. Cognitive delay 26. Language delay 27. Behavior disorder (Autism) 28. Learning disorder 29. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder
  17. 17. Target group Categories • Babies born at public health facilities and home • Preschool children in rural areas and urban slums • Children enrolled in classes 1 st to 12 th in Government and Government aided schools
  18. 18. Mobile Health Team Composition of Mobile Health Team • Medical officers (AYUSH) - 1 male and 1 female at least with a bachelor degree from an approved institution-2 • ANM/Staff Nurse- 1 • Pharmacist* with proficiency in computer for data management- 1
  19. 19. District Early Intervention Centre Professionals  Medical Professionals (Paediatrician -1, Medical Officer 1, Dental Doctor -1)  Physiotherapist  Audiologist & Speech Therapist  Psychologist  Optometrist  Early Interventionist cum Special Educator cum Social Worker  Lab Technician  Dental Technician  Manager  Data Entry Operator Numbers  3  1  1  1  1  2  1  1  1
  20. 20. ROLE OF DEIC • Providing referral services to referred children for confirmation of diagnosis and treatment • Screening children at the “District Early Intervention Centre” • Visit all newborns delivered at the District Hospital, including those admitted in SNCU, postnatal and children wards for screening all newborns irrespective of their sickness for hearing, vision, congenital heart disease before discharge
  21. 21. • Ensure that every child born sick or preterm or with low birth weight or any birth defect is followed up at the DEIC. • All the referrals for developmental delay are followed and records maintained • The Lab Technician of the DEIC would screen the children or inborn error of metabolism and other disorders at the District level depending upon the logistics and local epidemiological situations • Ensure linkage with tertiary care facilities through agreed MOU.
  22. 22. DEIC operational strategies 1. Identification of site 2. Estimation, layout and BOQ 3. Infrastructure development by renovation/ repair 4. Procurement of equipment and furniture 5. Printing of guidelines, training manual and standard forms 6. Recruitment of Human resources 7. Capacity building 8. Linkage of screening of developmental milestones through ASHA
  23. 23. 1. Inauguration of DEIC services (medical services, preventive health and immunization), 2. general women and child services: nutritional and related to feeding of babies, neurological assessment, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, psychological services, cognitive development including play and socialization, testing for speech and language, vision and hearing. 3. Monitoring and supportive supervision 4. Linkage with tertiary centre in a public sector 5. Roll out of quality medical and surgical treatment 6. Linkage and convergence with departments of Social Justice and Empowerment and Women and Child Development. 7. Strong advocacy on Prevention of 4 Ds and Traditional good practices of child rearing.
  24. 24. • Pillar 1: Human Resource & Capacity building – Recruitment of staff for MBHTs and DEIC along with required trainings • Pillar 2: Supply of logistics, manuals, formats etc – Regular and timely supply of essential logistics, equipments, manuals, formats • Pillar 3: Information Education and Communication & Behaviour Change Communication – Posters, Banners, Media (Radio, TV), Mid Media. The above pillars need to be supported by supportive supervision, mentoring, along with regular feed back from the collected data
  25. 25. • Bringing Prevention of 4 Ds to the centre of the agenda • Draft documents presently being developed viz. Technical guidelines, Training Manual and Guidelines-DEIC incorporates the deliberations from report of this conference. • Launch of these documents along with National and State/UT dissemination • Strengthening the three pillars
  26. 26. Bibliography Net references:- Operational guidelines, Rashtriya Bal Suraksha Karyakram, MOHFW, Govt. of India

