Lyndon Sundmark: People Analytics - A way to do HR? 1. People Analytics A Way To Do HR? Lyndon Sundmark, MBA 2. My Presentation Outline 1. What is wrong with how People Analytics is currently defined? 2. Defining it to maximize its potential contribution 3. Giving It A Broad Scope 4. How that scope fits into the levels of analytics 5. A practical example of machine learning in People Analytics 6. How do we encourage HR professionals to see People Analytics as a way of doing HR? 7.What is the challenge to HR professionals? 8. What is the challenge for HR degree, diploma, certification providers? 4. 1. What is Wrong With How People Analytics Is Currently Defined? Too Many Definitions Plethora of definitions causes: Its important to have definition that enables us as HR to move this discipline forward and to get actual organizational work done •Vendor definitions •Recruiting definitions •Literature definitions •Social Media definitions •lack of standardization •confusion •unnecessary organizational territorial disputes 5. 2. Defining it to maximize its potential contribution People Analytics • “data-driven”, ”evidence based” HR Management and Decision Making • Implications • Ultimately – its intent is not as an add-on to HR • It’s a way of ‘doing’ HR. • Million $ question- what drives our HR Management and Decision Making choices currently? 6. 3. Giving It A Broad Scope • People Analytics needs to include: • Traditional HR Metrics & Associated Enabling Technologies (providing a ‘people’ picture to the organization) • Includes HR measurements, KPIs, Dashboards, Data Warehousing of HR Data, Slice And Dice Tools etc. • Ongoing monitoring and improvement in HR Services productivity- TQM and QI • Continuous evaluation and improvement in HR practices and methodologies and their outcomes through the application of machine learning and AI • This is what enables HR Management and Decision- Making to be ‘data-driven’ and ‘evidence based’ • The reason why do any of these things is improvement of organization performance through HR practices and better HR decisions 7. 4. How that scope fits into the levels of analytics Descriptive Diagnostic Predictive Prescriptive -HR Graphical Management Reports -HR Metrics -HR KPIs -Dashboarding -Storytelling -Data Warehousing -Slice and Dice Tools -Statistical Tools and Analysis Univariate Multivariate - HR Services Operational Improvement- TQM Machine Learning and AI - HR practices and methodology improvement Going from predicting what an outcome will be to engineering a desired outcome? -sensitivity analysis of ML models -tweaking the models 8. 5. A practical example of machine learning in People Analytics • Employee Attrition – predicting those at possible risk of leaving 1. Thinking informationally and obtaining data 2. Exploratory Data Analysis 3. Applying selection of machine learning algorithms(models) to the data 4. Evaluating the algorithms(models) 5. Using best models to predict on new data • This type of activity can be done with FREE tools • R • Python 9. 6. How do we encourage more ‘evidence based’ and ‘data driven’ HR? • Encourage the development of HR Metrics and data warehousing. • Encourage the use of ‘ticketing’ or ‘service request tracking’ systems • Encourage the use of machine learning and AI wherever possible • Systematically evaluate each HR functional area and brainstorm answers to following questions: • What are the outcomes that we are trying to encourage or discourage in this area of HR? • Are those outcomes categorical events or statuses, or are the outcomes an amount we are trying to predict ahead of time? • What machine learning algorithms are designed for predicting categorical outcomes versus amounts? • What data do we have in this HR functional area that is associated with these outcomes and where is this data? 10. 7.What is the challenge to HR professionals? We no longer have the luxury of being trained up just in the traditional disciplines of HR and in the traditional way HR must also be trained up to understand HR “informationally” • Includes awareness that all of HR activities typically generate information, but not all of that information is currently recorded and stored. • Includes data retrieval skills, knowledge of the basics of data warehousing and why its needed, and such concepts as late arriving data and its relation to HR Metrics HR must also be trained up in Statistical Analysis, Research Methods, and Machine Learning/AI • R • Python 11. What is the challenge for HR degree, diploma, certification providers? • Bottom line • HR curriculums and certifications need to include courses that go beyond the traditional HR functional domain areas. • Courses need to be provided that are IT related that teach data retrieval skills, thinking informationally with respect to HR, and differences between HR information systems and data warehouses and why data warehouses are important. Preferably- learning with HR data examples • Statistics courses that provide a fairly robust level of knowledge and understanding of univariate and multivariate statistics, and machine learning and AI – WITH HR RELEVANT EXAMPLES.

