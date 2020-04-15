Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
E-COMMERCE IN CINA POST COVID-19 I settori che stanno trainando la ripresa del Paese
Marchi tradizionali come Lancôme ed Estée Lauder hanno visto un boom di vendite di più del 100% YoY grazie alla migrazione...
La società di cosmetici Lin Qinxuan ha spostato tutti i suoi consulenti di bellezza online. I loro live streaming, collega...
2. FOOD & BEVERAGE A gennaio ‘20 Three Squirrels ha superato il record di vendite raggiunto a novembre ‘19 con il Singles’...
2. FOOD & BEVERAGE Gli ordini online di beni alimentari sui servizi di eGrocery sono più che raddoppiati: ● Ele.me x2 ● Me...
3. LEISURE I consumatori sono più inclini a spendere denaro per il tempo libero rispetto all’inizio della crisi. INCLINAZI...
4. FITNESS L’attenzione si sta spostando da medicinali e prodotti per healthcare a prodotti per sport e ﬁtness.
5. ASSICURAZIONI Ant Financial propone una copertura assicurativa gratuita per il Coronavirus all’interno dei suoi pacchet...
6. ANDAMENTO GENERALE VENDITE SU TMALL IN MILIONI DI RMB
CONCLUSIONI ● L’e-commerce in Cina è resiliente all’impatto del Coronavirus. ● Anche i brand più tradizionali si stanno sp...
SHANGHAI Room 1803 No. 885 Ren Min Road Huangpu District - Shanghai China MILANO (HQ) Viale Sarca, 336 Ediﬁcio Sedici 2012...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

E-commerce in Cina post Covid-19

8 views

Published on

I settori che stanno trainando la ripresa del Paese

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

E-commerce in Cina post Covid-19

  1. 1. E-COMMERCE IN CINA POST COVID-19 I settori che stanno trainando la ripresa del Paese
  2. 2. Marchi tradizionali come Lancôme ed Estée Lauder hanno visto un boom di vendite di più del 100% YoY grazie alla migrazione da oﬄine a online. 1. BEAUTY
  3. 3. La società di cosmetici Lin Qinxuan ha spostato tutti i suoi consulenti di bellezza online. I loro live streaming, collegati alle soluzioni e-commerce di Alibaba Cloud, hanno generato un aumento delle vendite del 200% YoY. 1. BEAUTY
  4. 4. 2. FOOD & BEVERAGE A gennaio ‘20 Three Squirrels ha superato il record di vendite raggiunto a novembre ‘19 con il Singles’ Day. VENDITE MENSILI IN MILIONI DI RMB
  5. 5. 2. FOOD & BEVERAGE Gli ordini online di beni alimentari sui servizi di eGrocery sono più che raddoppiati: ● Ele.me x2 ● Meituang Dianping x3 ● JD Daojia x4
  6. 6. 3. LEISURE I consumatori sono più inclini a spendere denaro per il tempo libero rispetto all’inizio della crisi. INCLINAZIONE A SPENDERE PER GRUPPI D’ETÀ
  7. 7. 4. FITNESS L’attenzione si sta spostando da medicinali e prodotti per healthcare a prodotti per sport e ﬁtness.
  8. 8. 5. ASSICURAZIONI Ant Financial propone una copertura assicurativa gratuita per il Coronavirus all’interno dei suoi pacchetti. Così facendo ha incrementato del 30% le vendite in ambito di assicurazione sanitaria.
  9. 9. 6. ANDAMENTO GENERALE VENDITE SU TMALL IN MILIONI DI RMB
  10. 10. CONCLUSIONI ● L’e-commerce in Cina è resiliente all’impatto del Coronavirus. ● Anche i brand più tradizionali si stanno spostando online, con ottimi risultati in termini di vendite. ● I segnali di crescita sono evidenti. ● Le nuove abitudini di consumo permarranno dopo l’emergenza.
  11. 11. SHANGHAI Room 1803 No. 885 Ren Min Road Huangpu District - Shanghai China MILANO (HQ) Viale Sarca, 336 Ediﬁcio Sedici 20126 Milano (MI) Italia info@east-media.net +39 02 64741420 CONTATTI

×