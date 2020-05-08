03 ar. durgesh sarmalkar portfolio updated 052020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Emaar Properties PJSC, Dubai Is the Ranked 1 real estate developer in not only UAE but in the Gulf countries. As working w...
DubaiParksAndResorts,Dubai.July2016. Dubai Parks and Resorts. It has been one of the largest theme park and Resort in the ...
DubaiParksAndResorts,Dubai.July2016. Lagoon, Motion gate .
DubaiParksAndResorts,Dubai.July2016. HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA & HOTEL BEASTRO • Developed concepts into detailed designs and sca...
DubaiParksAndResorts,Dubai.July2016. Hotel Transylvania and Hotel Beastro Theming
DubaiParksAndResorts,Dubai.July2016. Theater Rajmahal , Bollywood parks. • Developed GRC and FRP detailed drawings, for th...
Warner brothers Theme park, Yas island Abu Dhabi. • Developing Construction drawings and Technical drawings on the basis o...
Warner brothers Theme park, Yas island Abu Dhabi. WarnerbrothersThemePark,AbuDhabi.Nov2016.
Delta Designs Architects & interior Designers. Founder Architect Ar. Durgesh S. Sarmalkar. Miss. Sabrina Young. Int. Desig...
Delta Designs Architects & interior Designers.LukshumiVilasPalaceConservationJan2015 Conservation Program of Lukshumi Vila...
Delta Designs Architects & interior Designers.LukshumiVilasPalaceConservation2015 Second floor Plan Documentation and draf...
Delta Designs Architects & interior Designers.
ThePerfectLiferesortsAndresidences Delta Designs Architects & interior Designers. The 4 acres complex of the resort villas...
ThePerfectLiferesortsAndresidences Delta Designs Architects & interior Designers.
ThePerfectLiferesortsAndresidences Delta Designs Architects & interior Designers.
ThePerfectLiferesortsAndresidences Delta Designs Architects & interior Designers.
ThePerfectLiferesortsAndresidences Delta Designs Architects & interior Designers.
ThePerfectLiferesortsAndresidences Delta Designs Architects & interior Designers.
ThePerfectLiferesortsAndresidences Delta Designs Architects & interior Designers.
ThePerfectLiferesortsAndresidences Delta Designs Architects & interior Designers.
‘Jharna’theforestresort,Nagpur.2015 Delta Designs Architects & interior Designers.
Delta Designs Architects & interior Designers.‘Jharna’theforestresort,Nagpur.2015
Delta Designs Architects & interior Designers.‘Jharna’theforestresort,Nagpur.2015
Delta Designs Architects & interior Designers.‘Jharna’theforestresort,Nagpur.2015
TheTerracegardenDesignat“Indraprastha”. Delta Designs Architects & interior Designers.
Delta Designs Architects & interior Designers.TheTerracegardenDesignat“Indraprastha”.
Delta Designs Architects & interior Designers.HerbitouchSpaandSalonConceptualdesigning.
Design next Architects & interior Designers. Design Next is a creative and progressive, young studio of Architects & Inter...
Design next Architects & interior Designers.BhaktiPark,BadlapurWest. Actualimagesofworkinprogress Final Proposed Elevation...
Project name : Mr. Sunder raj Residence. Location: Saras baug, Chembur, Mumbai. Project Status : Completed Client : Mr. Su...
Design next Architects & interior Designers.Mr.SunderRajResidence,Chembur2012
Design next Architects & interior Designers.DattatrayCo.op.hsg.Soc.RedevelopmentLODHACONSTRUCTIONS Project name : Dattatra...
Design next Architects and interior Designers. Typical Floor Plan From 1st -3rd Floor Ground Floor Plan YasmeenResort,Srin...
Design next Architects and interior Designers.YasmeenResort,Srinagar,Kashmir AtplinthlevelAtFirstFloorlevelAtrooflevel Act...
Design next Architects & interior Designers.GreenSquareConstructions,Pali.ArchitecturalDesign Final Proposed design for th...
Design next Architects & interior Designers.BhaktiPark,BadlapurWest.LobbyDesign Actual images of work in progress Conceptu...
Design next Architects & interior Designers.BhaktiPark,BadlapurWest.LandscapeDesign Landscape for Shop Frontage Landscape ...
Design next Architects & interior Designers.Mahindra&MahindraAdministrationHouse,CecilCourt,Fort2014 Final Proposed Design...
Final Proposed Designs for VIP Cabin 1 & Cabin 2 Design next Architects & interior Designers.Mahindra&MahindraAdministrati...
InteriorDesignMr.JaymevObhan,Sion.2011 Design next Architects & interior Designers. Mr. Jaymev Obhan’s Residence at Sion w...
InteriorDesignMr.JaymevObhan,Sion.2011 Design next Architects & interior Designers. We delivered this project merely in th...
InteriorDesignMissAdnyaNaik2011 Design next Architects & interior Designers.
Design next Architects & interior Designers. Actual view of the Living room work progress Final design Proposal for Living...
Design next Architects & interior Designers.InteriorDesignMissGurjar.sResidenceThane2014 Actual view of the Kitchen work p...
Design next Architects & interior Designers.InteriorDesignMissGurjar.sResidenceThane2014 Actual view of the master bedroom...
Design next Architects & interior Designers.InteriorDesignMissGurjar.sResidenceThane2014 Final Proposed Designs for Grandp...
Design next Architects and interior Designers. We are proud to mention that, in the short span of time, we could gather Nu...
Design next Architects & interior Designers.LandscapeDesignMahindra&MahindraFort2014
Design next Architects and interior Designers. We are currently designing an Bungalow Scheme “Swapnankur Phase -1” of 200 ...
Design next Architects and interior Designers.
Design next Architects and interior Designers. A landmark Bungalow Scheme project, located just few kilometers away, from ...
Design next Architects and interior Designers.BungalowBasicModels(Ongoing)
Design next Architects and interior Designers.BungalowBasicModels(Ongoing)
Design next Architects and interior Designers. View of the Bedroom (Above & right) and Bathroom (Below) Designed for Mr. A...
Actual site work in progress of family room , Midlanding and swimming ool area Design next Architects and interior Designe...
Design next Architects and interior Designers. Actual site work in progress of Kitchen for Mr. Raj
Design next Architects and interior Designers. BedroomDesignForMrs.AnishaRaj,SarasBaugBungalow2012
Design next Architects and interior Designers. BedroomDesignForMrs.AnishaRaj,SarasBaugBungalow2012 Bedroom Wall Elevation ...
Design next Architects and interior Designers. BedroomDesignForMr.SunderRaj,SarasBaugBungalow2012 Actual Bedroom Furniture...
Design next Architects and interior Designers. BedroomDesignForMrs.AnishaRaj,SarasBaugBungalow2012 Actual Bedroom Furnitur...
BedroomDesignForMr.SunderRaj,SarasBaugBungalow2012 Design next Architects and interior Designers. Proposed Bathroom design...
  1. 1. Emaar Properties PJSC, Dubai Is the Ranked 1 real estate developer in not only UAE but in the Gulf countries. As working with Emaar as an Alterations Engineer (Architect), I had an opportunity to handle various Design review projects and design regulations related responsibilities. o Projects: Client support for Modifications in , Dubai Hills, Emirates Hills, Arabian Ranches, Emirates Living & all highrise community's properties. o Review and approve the architectural design modifications, fitout submissions proposed by clients, for preserving the aesthetics of the structure by Emaar’s standards & regulations. o Ensure the compliance of the designs with Dubai Municipality and Dubai Development authority regulations. o Assist the clients and consultants for conceptual design development, finishes selection and coordination with govt agencies to acquire the govt. approvals for clients. o Provide technical assistance for the development of Electrical, Water supply, Drainage, HVAC and firefighting layouts. o Conduct site visits for monitoring the construction progress and ensure the timely completion of the projects. o Develop the design guidelines and SOPs for the upcoming communities and coordination with other internal departments. o Conduct meetings with high value clients, consultants & contractors for design discussion & provide end to end support, through all the stages of the project. EmaarPropertiesPJSC,Dubai.Jan2018–TillDate.
  2. 2. DubaiParksAndResorts,Dubai.July2016. Dubai Parks and Resorts. It has been one of the largest theme park and Resort in the middle east zone being built in 2016 in Dubai. As an Design Architect and Field Coordinator, working with Sanderson International Theme LLC, Dubai , I had an opportunity to handle various Design and Project Administration responsibilities. LAGOON . • Developed concepts into detailed designs and scaled models for an outdoor restaurant lookover area "Lagoon" in package Motion gate. • Project administration of the construction and theming of the "Lagoon. • Looking after the Project Scheduling, Work Distribution, Material provision, Machinery management, handling required paperwork, Handling periodic inspections from clients and getting approvals. • Generating technical details and Supervising team of Jr. Architects & Draftsmen. • Reporting to : Project manager. Mr. Manoj EK Mr. Hasan Bekai
  3. 3. DubaiParksAndResorts,Dubai.July2016. Lagoon, Motion gate .
  4. 4. DubaiParksAndResorts,Dubai.July2016. HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA & HOTEL BEASTRO • Developed concepts into detailed designs and scaled models for theming of an adventure rides enclosure and an outdoor restaurant Beastro. • Project administration of the construction and theming of the façade of “Hotel Transylvania “ and “Restaurant Beastro” • Looking after the Project Scheduling, Work Distribution, Material provision, Machinery management, handling required paperwork, Handling periodic inspections from clients and getting approvals. • Generating technical details and Supervising team of Jr. Architects & Draftsmen. • Reporting to : Project manager. Mr. Manoj EK Mr. Hasan Bekai
  5. 5. DubaiParksAndResorts,Dubai.July2016. Hotel Transylvania and Hotel Beastro Theming
  6. 6. DubaiParksAndResorts,Dubai.July2016. Theater Rajmahal , Bollywood parks. • Developed GRC and FRP detailed drawings, for the Exterior and Interior Finishes of the Rajmahal. • Lead the team of Junior Architects and Draftsmen for the production of Drawing. • Coordination with Clients consultant, and following up the drawing submissions. • Periodic Supervision on site while execution,and troubleshooting. • Reporting to : Project manager. Mr. Manoj EK
  7. 7. Warner brothers Theme park, Yas island Abu Dhabi. • Developing Construction drawings and Technical drawings on the basis of concepts received from creative consultants. • Developing construction details for standardization of various Theme elements. • Working as an Mid Level Architect, producing drawing submissions, scheduling works, and coordinating between production team and office. • Reporting to : Sr. Design manager. Mr. zakaria Kallab Sr. Design Architect: Mrs. Aksa Khera Mr. Girish RAju WarnerbrothersThemePark,AbuDhabi.Nov2016.
  8. 8. Warner brothers Theme park, Yas island Abu Dhabi. WarnerbrothersThemePark,AbuDhabi.Nov2016.
  9. 9. Delta Designs Architects & interior Designers. Founder Architect Ar. Durgesh S. Sarmalkar. Miss. Sabrina Young. Int. Designer Miss. Maitry Surti. Int. Designer Mr. Goutam Chawla. Int. Designer Delta Designs. A/6 , New Lakshmichhaya , Behind Milan Subway , Santacruz West, Mumbai : 400054. +91 987547488 I +91 9892513427 Associated Consultant: 1. Mr. Rajeev Shah. ….…. Structural Consultant. 2. Mr. Sanjay Jadhav …… Surveyors and valuators. 3. Mr. Avinash Yeole ……. Electrical Consultant 4. Mr. Suresh Barge …….. Plumbing and Drainage Consultant.
  10. 10. Delta Designs Architects & interior Designers.LukshumiVilasPalaceConservationJan2015 Conservation Program of Lukshumi Vilas Palace, Baroda, is our most prestigious project till date. Delta Designs , has been 1 of the 3 Architectural firms working on this project in association. We at Delta Designs, formed the largest part of the team & played a crucial role in documentation & condition assessment of the Structure. It was a lifetime experience to handle a structure of this scale , and to witness the extraordinary specimens of Architecture from Close. After Completion of documentation and Condition mapping, We are now looking forward to be the part of developing the Adaptive reuse proposal for this magnificent palace to be converted into a 5 star hotel. We have formed a largest part of the team, for Documentation and drafting of West Side Elevation and the rest of The Royal Lukshmi Vilas Palace of Baroda.
  11. 11. Delta Designs Architects & interior Designers.LukshumiVilasPalaceConservation2015 Second floor Plan Documentation and drafted by Delta Designs. North Elevation Documented and drafted by Delta Designs.
  12. 12. Delta Designs Architects & interior Designers.
  13. 13. ThePerfectLiferesortsAndresidences Delta Designs Architects & interior Designers. The 4 acres complex of the resort villas and Residential Hotel Apartments, located near, Adlab’s Imagica, in Pali, maharastra. The project is located on land with hilly topography, with highest point from road, being at 30 meters. We at Delta Designs, have developed this site, from the level of conceptual designs, detailed designs, technical layouts and till Construction Administration of the project. The project is being launched , with its first prototype apartment ready, by May 2017.
  14. 14. ThePerfectLiferesortsAndresidences Delta Designs Architects & interior Designers.
  15. 15. ThePerfectLiferesortsAndresidences Delta Designs Architects & interior Designers.
  16. 16. ThePerfectLiferesortsAndresidences Delta Designs Architects & interior Designers.
  17. 17. ThePerfectLiferesortsAndresidences Delta Designs Architects & interior Designers.
  18. 18. ThePerfectLiferesortsAndresidences Delta Designs Architects & interior Designers.
  19. 19. ThePerfectLiferesortsAndresidences Delta Designs Architects & interior Designers.
  20. 20. ThePerfectLiferesortsAndresidences Delta Designs Architects & interior Designers.
  21. 21. ‘Jharna’theforestresort,Nagpur.2015 Delta Designs Architects & interior Designers.
  22. 22. Delta Designs Architects & interior Designers.‘Jharna’theforestresort,Nagpur.2015
  23. 23. Delta Designs Architects & interior Designers.‘Jharna’theforestresort,Nagpur.2015
  24. 24. Delta Designs Architects & interior Designers.‘Jharna’theforestresort,Nagpur.2015
  25. 25. TheTerracegardenDesignat“Indraprastha”. Delta Designs Architects & interior Designers.
  26. 26. Delta Designs Architects & interior Designers.TheTerracegardenDesignat“Indraprastha”.
  27. 27. Delta Designs Architects & interior Designers.HerbitouchSpaandSalonConceptualdesigning.
  28. 28. Design next Architects & interior Designers. Design Next is a creative and progressive, young studio of Architects & Interior Designers, based in Mumbai. Founded on 31st December 2011, We are growing with a rapid speed and gaining the reputation in our field. Creativity, Experimentation, Hard work and Attention to Details are the key factors, reasoning our successful presence in today’s competitive Market. We have come together as an association, after an Individual, wide market experience in the field of Architecture and Interior Design . We put forward our Experience, Creativity and Sincerity to deliver our Designs. We take pride in maintaining our Designing standards, and that’s the factor to set us apart. We are in collaboration with wide network of Construction firms, Reputed Contractors, Material Suppliers, Structural consultants, and Material workshops, which help us to execute our projects with the maximum efficiency. We believe that, there can always be a different path than the conventionally used one. Founders. 1. Ar. Durgesh S. Sarmalkar. ( B. Arch.) Asstn. Prof. in Rizvi College of Architecture. 2. Ar. Ankit N. Patel . (B. Arch.) 3. Ar. Sunny C. Tank. ( B. Arch.) Diploma in Construction technology. Associated Consultants. 1. Miss. Shrutika Polekar ( Senior Consulting Architect) 2. Mr. Rajeev Shah ( Structural Engineering) 3. S& D surveyors ( Land surveyors) 5. Mr. Avinash Yeole ( Senior Electrical Consultant)
  29. 29. Design next Architects & interior Designers.BhaktiPark,BadlapurWest. Actualimagesofworkinprogress Final Proposed Elevations And Floor Plans
  30. 30. Project name : Mr. Sunder raj Residence. Location: Saras baug, Chembur, Mumbai. Project Status : Completed Client : Mr. Sunder Raj One of the very early Architectural project we have handled. We have handled the Conceptual architectural design, Elevation design, Electricals, Water supply, Drainage, HVAC, Security System along with the entire Interior Design. The bungalow was covering the built up of 5000 Sq. Ft, into its G+ 2 structure. The highlight of this structure was an elevated swimming pool on second floor. Rooms were spacious, and the client had a very rich taste of design. We dealt with many high end agencies to execute this project. Most of the furniture for this residence we custom designed and got made in Dubai. It was a great opportunity for us to work with Mr. Raj which indeed helped us get in depth understanding of the Architecture and Construction. Design next Architects & interior Designers.Mr.SunderRajResidence,Chembur2012
  31. 31. Design next Architects & interior Designers.Mr.SunderRajResidence,Chembur2012
  32. 32. Design next Architects & interior Designers.DattatrayCo.op.hsg.Soc.RedevelopmentLODHACONSTRUCTIONS Project name : Dattatray Co.Op.Hsg Soc. Location: Chikhal Wadi graat road. Project Status : In progress Client : Dattatray Co.Op.Hsg. Soc. One of the Large scale housing project we have handled. The main project was being handled by Lodha constructions, while he was redeveloping the 300 apartments huge Dattatray Co.Op.Hsg Soc. The society had invited multiple architects from Mumbai, to prepare the proposal for their redevelopment components. We are glad to mention that, amongst many high profile architects, our plans got approved by the society, and are forwarded to Lodha Constructions, for considering it for their redevelopment component. Society had many strict requirements, and had 12 numbers of different flat types, which were to be fitted into 30 floors. It took meticulous permutation and combination to fit these multiple types of flats, on different floors, while achieving minimum wastage of space, and architecturally excellent space distribution. Altogether It was a great experience designing a high rise structure housing 300 apartments within.
  33. 33. Design next Architects and interior Designers. Typical Floor Plan From 1st -3rd Floor Ground Floor Plan YasmeenResort,Srinagar,Kashmir Project name : Yasmeen Resort, Srinagar. Location: Srinagar, Kashmir. Project Status : Completed Client : Mr. Azhar Feroze The resort site is located on the old airport road and is a merely 30 minutes away from the busy and crowded tourist location of Dal Lake. The narrow plot guides the linear shape of this modest hotel. The aim was to design and accommodate maximum number of guestrooms in this plan. The three storied Resort consists of 30 guestrooms, along with a reception area, dining room and a staff Office at ground floor. The public spaces are kept on the ground floor, while the guestrooms occupy the upper levels and are separated by a doubly loaded common passage between them. The frames of the box windows, made from the famous Kashmiri wood project out as prominent elements dotting the simple façade. The triangle of the sloping roof protects the building form the heavy snowfall.
  34. 34. Design next Architects and interior Designers.YasmeenResort,Srinagar,Kashmir AtplinthlevelAtFirstFloorlevelAtrooflevel Actual Pictures of the Resort Steps Detail Room’s interior actual picture
  35. 35. Design next Architects & interior Designers.GreenSquareConstructions,Pali.ArchitecturalDesign Final Proposed design for the building Architectural drawings in progress
  36. 36. Design next Architects & interior Designers.BhaktiPark,BadlapurWest.LobbyDesign Actual images of work in progress ConceptualViewsfortheLobbyDesign
  37. 37. Design next Architects & interior Designers.BhaktiPark,BadlapurWest.LandscapeDesign Landscape for Shop Frontage Landscape for Recreational Open Space Actual images of work in progress
  38. 38. Design next Architects & interior Designers.Mahindra&MahindraAdministrationHouse,CecilCourt,Fort2014 Final Proposed Designs for VIP Waiting lounge Final Proposed Designs for Waiting at reception
  39. 39. Final Proposed Designs for VIP Cabin 1 & Cabin 2 Design next Architects & interior Designers.Mahindra&MahindraAdministrationHouse,CecilCourt,Fort2014 Actual image VIP cabin 2 work in progress
  40. 40. InteriorDesignMr.JaymevObhan,Sion.2011 Design next Architects & interior Designers. Mr. Jaymev Obhan’s Residence at Sion was one of the very early projects handled by the firm. The project was challenging by means of very tight deadlines and a limited budget. The client needed very simple but thoughtfully schemed house with a little touch of classic style. Though they gave us the free hand to make the kitchen and ceilings with subtle touch of contemporary style.
  41. 41. InteriorDesignMr.JaymevObhan,Sion.2011 Design next Architects & interior Designers. We delivered this project merely in the sum of Rs. 5 lakhs and gave the possession to client within 3 months. The output was up to the mark to the client’s expectations. Though comparing to the other projects this one would be less of the designer one, but was handled on a very practical budget and the deadlines, and taught us the meticulous working of costing while working in a competitive market.
  42. 42. InteriorDesignMissAdnyaNaik2011 Design next Architects & interior Designers.
  43. 43. Design next Architects & interior Designers. Actual view of the Living room work progress Final design Proposal for Living room InteriorDesignMissGurjar.sResidenceThane2014
  44. 44. Design next Architects & interior Designers.InteriorDesignMissGurjar.sResidenceThane2014 Actual view of the Kitchen work progress Final Proposed Designs for Kitchen
  45. 45. Design next Architects & interior Designers.InteriorDesignMissGurjar.sResidenceThane2014 Actual view of the master bedroom work progress FinalProposedDesignsformasterbedroom
  46. 46. Design next Architects & interior Designers.InteriorDesignMissGurjar.sResidenceThane2014 Final Proposed Designs for Grandparents room
  47. 47. Design next Architects and interior Designers. We are proud to mention that, in the short span of time, we could gather Number of Reputed clients, and deliver an Up to mark Outputs, above our clients expectations. Client Specific Designs, Ecofriendly Approach and Perfection in detailing are our strong points. We produce our designs, considering the utmost comfort and practicality for our clients. Utilization of natural light- ventilation and efficiency of design are the focus points of our layouts. We do provide our clients, with Architectural Designs for proposed structures, Providing the complete portfolio of drawings from Foundation till roof top . We do also provide Structural Drawings, working drawings, MEP details, involving our consultants.
  48. 48. Design next Architects & interior Designers.LandscapeDesignMahindra&MahindraFort2014
  49. 49. Design next Architects and interior Designers. We are currently designing an Bungalow Scheme “Swapnankur Phase -1” of 200 Hundred Bungalow Units, located on 300 acres, just half an hour away from Mahabaleshwar, for our Corporate client Morya Infraconstruct Pvt.Ltd.
  50. 50. Design next Architects and interior Designers.
  51. 51. Design next Architects and interior Designers. A landmark Bungalow Scheme project, located just few kilometers away, from emerging ‘Imagica theme park’ in Pali, on Mumbai-Goa highway. With highly scenic site locations, we are giving the best to make some outstanding structure, standing out in the Property market of Pali. The whole design is taking place around the water stream going within The site.
  52. 52. Design next Architects and interior Designers.BungalowBasicModels(Ongoing)
  53. 53. Design next Architects and interior Designers.BungalowBasicModels(Ongoing)
  54. 54. Design next Architects and interior Designers. View of the Bedroom (Above & right) and Bathroom (Below) Designed for Mr. Aditya Raj, in Saras Baug Bungalow, Chembur. Actual site work in progress of Bedroom for Mr. Aditya Raj .
  55. 55. Actual site work in progress of family room , Midlanding and swimming ool area Design next Architects and interior Designers.
  56. 56. Design next Architects and interior Designers. Actual site work in progress of Kitchen for Mr. Raj
  57. 57. Design next Architects and interior Designers. BedroomDesignForMrs.AnishaRaj,SarasBaugBungalow2012
  58. 58. Design next Architects and interior Designers. BedroomDesignForMrs.AnishaRaj,SarasBaugBungalow2012 Bedroom Wall Elevation designed for Miss. Anisha Raj, Saras Baug Bungalow, Chembur .
  59. 59. Design next Architects and interior Designers. BedroomDesignForMr.SunderRaj,SarasBaugBungalow2012 Actual Bedroom Furniture Custom made designed for Mr. Aditya Raj Bed Room ( Upper Row) and Miss Anisha Raj Bedroom .
  60. 60. Design next Architects and interior Designers. BedroomDesignForMrs.AnishaRaj,SarasBaugBungalow2012 Actual Bedroom Furniture Custom made designed for Mr. Raj Bed Room
  61. 61. BedroomDesignForMr.SunderRaj,SarasBaugBungalow2012 Design next Architects and interior Designers. Proposed Bathroom design for Mr. Raj . Actual site work in progress of Bathroom for Mr. Raj .
  62. 62. Thank you.

