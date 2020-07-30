Successfully reported this slideshow.
PNI and PNS in Head Neck Cancers Zonal Classification
• Perineural Spread of HNC described in literature for decades-understanding is still evolving and has many grey areas • N...
• Overall frequency of PNI in HNC – 2.5-5%-- PNS much lower • Common tms with PNI 1. Cutaneous malignancies- BCC, Melanoma...
Delay/Miss in diagnosis of PNI– Vigilant MDT • C/F- paresthesia, pain, numbness and/or sensory motor deficits • Symptoms a...
Trigeminal N
Growth pattern and pathophysiology • Contiguous retrograde – from primary tumour towards –intra cranially • Antegrade spre...
Classification System of PNI • No well accepted classification systems– specially there is no system which is combining al...
Pathological Classification • Small N <1 mm (WPOI Grade 1) • Large N >1 mm (WPOI Grade 3) • Focal (1 focus) • Moderate (2-...
Practical Approach to PNI in HNC 1. PNI present or absent 2 If PNI is present – is it overall “”bad” or “ugly” category • ...
Imaging Findings
• Majority MRI finding are subtle and require targeted imaging • MRI has high rate of detection of PNS with sensitivity of...
Imaging Features • T1 weighted MRI- Fat is usually present around nerves & is hyperintense • Obliteration of fat pads is t...
Zonal Classification of PNS • Zone 1- Peripheral • Zone 2 Central/Skull base • Zone 3- Cisternal Medenhall WM IJROBP Vol 4...
Asymmetrical enhancement of a nerve/ganglion Secondary denervation changes in muscles T1 PC coronal- Enhancement and thick...
Loss of perineural fat pad within a foramina containing cranial N branch Normal fat on the right side Loss of normal fat a...
Enlargement of the foramina Enlargement or enhancement of cavernous sinus or Meckel’s cave Zone 3 disease of Trigeminal N ...
CISS Sequence b and c- Sensory and motor nucleus of V N in Brain Stem D- Root Zone entry F- Cisternal segment of V N E- Po...
Important Landmarks • PPF- Pyramidal shaped space- located b/w posterior wall of maxillary sinus and pterygoid process • I...
PPF • On reaching PPF, tumours may extend to Meckel’s cave and cavernous sinus via F rotundum • Normally it’s a fat filled...
Cavernous Sinus CN III, IV, VI , V1 and V2 Superior orbital fissure CN III, IV, V1 and VI F Rotundum V2; Connects cavernou...
V3
Nerve supply of tongue Nerves involved in tongue and buccoalveolar complex V VII
Buccal mucosa – buccal nerve – V3
COMMUNICATIONS BETWEEN NERVES • BETWEEN BRANCHES OF TRIGEMINAL N • 1. Communication b/w branches of V1 and V2 at orbital a...
• BETWEEN BRANCHES OF V and VII N • Communication b/w branches of V2 in PPF and VII N in the vidian N canal • Auricuotempo...
Radiation Therapy Planning • When designing target volumes in PNI – weigh the risk benefit • Increasing volumes to cover C...
• Microscopic PNI of named N-CTV is 0.5 cm AA nerve • Nerves at max risk are chosen to be covered according to anatomic lo...
Treatment Volumes for “Ugly” PNI • HR CTV =GTV= Entire post contrast enhancing path of nerve +5 mm AA • LR CTV = Additiona...
Doses • Microscopic PNI with negative margins on Nerve- 54Gy along course of nerve • Gross PNI with negative margin on the...
48 years old gentleman May 2018 presented with a ulcer on right lateral border tongue Biopsy- MD SCCC Surgery- Partial glo...
Post op MRI- • Contralateral Level IV LN • Enhancement along ipsilateral V3 N extending along foramen ovale to meckel’s ca...
Patient had numbness along V3 distribution FNAC- LN positive for malignancy Left ( Contralateral LND) HPR- 2/32 LNs with E...
CTV 63Gy/30 fr CTV 56GY/30 fr
Treatment Considerations • MICROSCOPIC PNI • SCC- Focal/intratumoral small N PNI- relative indication for PORT – needs cas...
Treatment Considerations • MACROSCOPIC PNI • All pts with macroscopic PNI merit PORT + Concurrent Chemotherapy • RT with I...
Recommended Reading • Raut AA et al. Imaging of Skull base – Indian Journal of Radiology and Imaging (Nov 2012) Vol 22. Is...
  1. 1. PNI and PNS in Head Neck Cancers Zonal Classification
  2. 2. • Perineural Spread of HNC described in literature for decades-understanding is still evolving and has many grey areas • Neurotropism- spread of tm along loose connective tissue of perineurium • Carter et all-pathological studies found that cancer cells invade the perineural space and use it as conduit for spread • PNI is tumour cell invasion in, around and through nerves PNI= Histologic- Microscopic entity PNS= Gross PNI-Clinical, radiological or histological entity
  3. 3. • Overall frequency of PNI in HNC – 2.5-5%-- PNS much lower • Common tms with PNI 1. Cutaneous malignancies- BCC, Melanoma 2. Adenoid Cystic Ca 3. Mucosal SCC- Nasopharynx, Sino nasal, Palate, Oral Cavity and Tonsils 4. Salivary Gland Malignancies- High grade muco epidermoid ca, Salivary duct ca • Only 30-40% with PNI are symptomatic at presentation
  4. 4. Delay/Miss in diagnosis of PNI– Vigilant MDT • C/F- paresthesia, pain, numbness and/or sensory motor deficits • Symptoms attributed to multiple cranial Ns- suggest more central involvement such as cavernous sinus, spread from one cranial N to another • Must pay attention for these s/s especially in tumours more commonly a/w PNI
  5. 5. Trigeminal N
  6. 6. Growth pattern and pathophysiology • Contiguous retrograde – from primary tumour towards –intra cranially • Antegrade spread -- towards skin is also a known pattern • Rarely Skip lesions are also known • PNS in HNC MC involves Trigeminal and Facial N– MC sensory motor nerves of face
  7. 7. Classification System of PNI • No well accepted classification systems– specially there is no system which is combining all radiological and pathological information • MRI Classification- • Minimal- Abnormal enhancement without gross enlargement • Moderate- Nerve enlargement- 2-3 times greater then normal mean diameter, with or without abnormal enhancement • Gross- Nerve enlargement >3 times the normal with or without abnormal enhancement William SL RSNA meeting 1998
  8. 8. Pathological Classification • Small N <1 mm (WPOI Grade 1) • Large N >1 mm (WPOI Grade 3) • Focal (1 focus) • Moderate (2-5 foci) • Extensive (>5 foci) • Location of PNI – • Intratumoral • Extratumoral Ref Brandwein Gensler ;Oral SCC HRAS- Am J Pathology 2005 Feb 29 (2): 167-78 Miller ME; Novel classification system of PNI – Am J Otolaryngol 2012 Mar Apr 33 (2); 212-5 Aivazian K et all ; PNI in Oral SCC – J Surg Oncology 2015 Mar ; 111 (3) ; 352-8 Tarsitano et all Oral Surg Med Oral Pathology Oral Radiol 2015 Feb 119(2)
  9. 9. Practical Approach to PNI in HNC 1. PNI present or absent 2 If PNI is present – is it overall “”bad” or “ugly” category • Focal/ Small N/Microscopic/ Intratumoral- “Bad” • Extensive/Large N/Gross/Radiological/Clinical – “Ugly” 3.”Bad” PNI in isolation—Alone not a well accepted indication for PORT • ”Ugly”PNI– Red flag alert- Detailed clinical examination, discussion with pathologist, review of imaging, intraop findings, MDT • Named Nerve • Un named N
  10. 10. Imaging Findings
  11. 11. • Majority MRI finding are subtle and require targeted imaging • MRI has high rate of detection of PNS with sensitivity of 95- 100% • Recommended imaging technique- High resolution, small FoV, thin collimation; preferably 3 T • T1 Axial and Coronal plain and fat suppressed PC- Most Important • T2 Coronal fat suppressed- Denervation changes, CSF cleft around ganglions • ?CISS/Hypercube • Multi planar reformations important in evaluation of base skull foramina • Foramen ovale and Meckels cave are best seen in coronal images
  12. 12. Imaging Features • T1 weighted MRI- Fat is usually present around nerves & is hyperintense • Obliteration of fat pads is the key sign for PNI • Enlargement and enhancement along course of N • Asymmetrical thickening of a nerve/ganglion • Convexity of cavernous sinus wall and soft tissue enhancement within Meckel cave –s/o macroscopic PNI • CT scan is good for bony anatomy-routinely check and compare all important foramina
  13. 13. Zonal Classification of PNS • Zone 1- Peripheral • Zone 2 Central/Skull base • Zone 3- Cisternal Medenhall WM IJROBP Vol 49,No 49;1061-69, 2001.
  14. 14. Asymmetrical enhancement of a nerve/ganglion Secondary denervation changes in muscles T1 PC coronal- Enhancement and thickening of V3 along foramen ovale Zone 2 disease of V3- Mandibular N Denervation changes in pterygoid ms
  15. 15. Loss of perineural fat pad within a foramina containing cranial N branch Normal fat on the right side Loss of normal fat around N on left side Zone 1 Disease of V3(inferior alveolar Nerve)
  16. 16. Enlargement of the foramina Enlargement or enhancement of cavernous sinus or Meckel’s cave Zone 3 disease of Trigeminal N Axial fat suppressed T1 PC Enhancement and enlargement of Gasserian ganglion extending into nerve root entry zone in pre pontine cistern
  17. 17. CISS Sequence b and c- Sensory and motor nucleus of V N in Brain Stem D- Root Zone entry F- Cisternal segment of V N E- Porus trigeminalis G- Meckel’s Cave Meckel’s cave lies just lateral to cavernous sinus and is continuous with pre pontine cistern CSF containing pouch lined with dura
  18. 18. Important Landmarks • PPF- Pyramidal shaped space- located b/w posterior wall of maxillary sinus and pterygoid process • Important “crossroads” for PNS as it connects Masticator space with orbit and NPX • Contents- Maxillary N V2, PP ganglion, Internal maxillary A HUB OF PNI
  19. 19. PPF • On reaching PPF, tumours may extend to Meckel’s cave and cavernous sinus via F rotundum • Normally it’s a fat filled space • Replacement of fat • Enhancement • Abnormal widening are imp features
  20. 20. Cavernous Sinus CN III, IV, VI , V1 and V2 Superior orbital fissure CN III, IV, V1 and VI F Rotundum V2; Connects cavernous sinus and PPF Vidian Canal Vidian N ( Formed by GSPN/V3 and Deep petrosal N VIIN) F Spinosum Middle meningeal A F Ovale V3 PPF V2 Stylomastoid Foramina VII Infra Orbital F V2 Greater Palatine F V2 Mandibular and Mental Foramen Inferior Alveolar N- Branch of V3 Hypoglossal Canal Hypoglossal N
  21. 21. V3
  22. 22. Nerve supply of tongue Nerves involved in tongue and buccoalveolar complex V VII
  23. 23. Buccal mucosa – buccal nerve – V3
  24. 24. COMMUNICATIONS BETWEEN NERVES • BETWEEN BRANCHES OF TRIGEMINAL N • 1. Communication b/w branches of V1 and V2 at orbital apex (where they lie close to each other after passing through superior orbital fissure) • 2.Communication b/w branches of V1 and V2 in PPF via inferior orbital fissure • 3. Communication b/w branches of V2 and V3 in PPF via pterygo palatine fissure
  25. 25. • BETWEEN BRANCHES OF V and VII N • Communication b/w branches of V2 in PPF and VII N in the vidian N canal • Auricuotemporal branch of V3 crosses body of parotid at right angle to VII N- and can have communication • If macroscopic PNI involving V N is present , carefully examine VII N clinically and radiologically and vice versa
  26. 26. Radiation Therapy Planning • When designing target volumes in PNI – weigh the risk benefit • Increasing volumes to cover CN central origin can increase toxicity • Decision to include elective CN pathways in addition to primary tumour region depends on extent of PNI, histology, margin status and clinical presentation
  27. 27. • Microscopic PNI of named N-CTV is 0.5 cm AA nerve • Nerves at max risk are chosen to be covered according to anatomic location of tumour • Gross PNI- Clinical/radiological/Intra operative- consider elective coverage of CNS via inter nerve connections • ACC- higher predilection for tracking proximally along nerve tissues towards base skull– cover CNs till base skull and inter nerve connections
  28. 28. Treatment Volumes for “Ugly” PNI • HR CTV =GTV= Entire post contrast enhancing path of nerve +5 mm AA • LR CTV = Additional margin of 30 mm along nerve path and potential margin along skull base • In case skull base is involved- LR CTV should be prolonged up to brain stem • Consider appropriate margins for antegrade PNI spread and cross commuincation b/w CNs • Follow Zonal Classification- Involved Zone HR CTV and Subsequent zone LR CTV Garden AS IJROBP 1995; 32:619-26 Zukauskaite R RO 2018; 126”48-55
  29. 29. Doses • Microscopic PNI with negative margins on Nerve- 54Gy along course of nerve • Gross PNI with negative margin on the nerve- 60Gy along course of N • Gross PNI with positive margin on N 66Gy to tumour bed – while remaining N gets 60Gy – while respecting OARs
  30. 30. 48 years old gentleman May 2018 presented with a ulcer on right lateral border tongue Biopsy- MD SCCC Surgery- Partial glossectomy + MND HPR- 3x 1.5 x1 cm tumour MD SCC DoI- 10 mm LVI + PNI + in large nerves All Margins free 3/51 LN positive Largest LN 2 Cm Microscopic ECE+ Patient with ca tongue and large N PNI
  31. 31. Post op MRI- • Contralateral Level IV LN • Enhancement along ipsilateral V3 N extending along foramen ovale to meckel’s cave • V3 Zone II
  32. 32. Patient had numbness along V3 distribution FNAC- LN positive for malignancy Left ( Contralateral LND) HPR- 2/32 LNs with ECE One LN at level II and second at level IV High Risk Ds- Large N PNI Bilateral LNs with ECE Contralateral Lower neck LN
  33. 33. CTV 63Gy/30 fr CTV 56GY/30 fr
  34. 34. Treatment Considerations • MICROSCOPIC PNI • SCC- Focal/intratumoral small N PNI- relative indication for PORT – needs case by case discussion • Salivary Duct Ca and Adenoid cystic Ca- have higher incidence of local and base skull recurrences– need PORT
  35. 35. Treatment Considerations • MACROSCOPIC PNI • All pts with macroscopic PNI merit PORT + Concurrent Chemotherapy • RT with IMRT • Prerequisite- • Good clinical examination to identify specific territory affected • Detailed study of MRI and pathological and intraop findings
  36. 36. Recommended Reading • Raut AA et al. Imaging of Skull base – Indian Journal of Radiology and Imaging (Nov 2012) Vol 22. Issue 4 • Baskt RL et al. PNI and PNTS in HNC. PRO (2014); • Baskt RL et al. Contouring guide for HNC with PNI. IJROBP (2019); Vol 103(5). • Goraykai P et al. Post Op RT in for large nerve PNS in HNC. J Neuro Surg B (2016); 77. 173-181. • Gandhi M et al. Imaging of large nerve PNS. J Neuro Surg B (2016); 77. 113- 123. • Bourhis J. Practical guidelines for contouring trigeminal nerve. Radiotherapy and Oncology. (2018).

