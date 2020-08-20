Successfully reported this slideshow.
Засідання комісій БМР до 80-ї сесії 20.08.2020

Графік засідань постійних депутатських комісій Броварської міської ради, серпень 2020 року

Засідання комісій БМР до 80-ї сесії 20.08.2020

  Графік проведення засідань постійних депутатських комісій по розгляду питань, які заплановані до розгляду на черговому засіданні сесії міської ради 20.08.2020 року 05 серпня 2020 р. 10.00 год., зал засідань - постійна комісія з питань регламенту, правопорядку, депутатськоїетикитаінформаційноїполітики. Перелік питань: 1.(1) Про заслуховування інформації про результати діяльності Броварської місцевої прокуратуриза 5 місяців 2020 року на території міста Бровари. Доповідає:Римар М.О. – керівник Броварської місцевої прокуратури. 2.(8) Про визнання таким, що втратило чинність рішення Броварської міської ради Київськоїобластівід 18.02.2010 № 1422-79-05. Доповідає:Решетова С.І. - начальник управління будівництва, житлово- комунального господарства, інфраструктури та транспорту. 3.(9) Про внесення змін в Програму забезпечення виконання судових рішень та виконавчих документів Броварської міської ради Київської області на 2018-2020 роки. Доповідає:Каштанюк О.М. – начальник юридичного управління. 04 серпня 2020 р. 11.00 год., зал засідань - постійна комісія з питань комунальної власності, приватизації, житлово-комунальногогосподарства таблагоустрою. Перелік питань: 1.(1) Про заслуховування інформації про результати діяльності Броварської місцевої прокуратуриза 5 місяців 2020 року на території міста Бровари. Доповідає:Римар М.О. – керівник Броварської місцевої прокуратури. 2.(2) Про приватизацію житлових приміщень гуртожитків. Доповідає:Маковський В.М. – начальник управління з питань комунальної власності та житла. 3.(3) Про затвердження складу аукціонної комісії для продажу об'єкта, що належить до комунальної власностітериторіальної громадим. Бровари. Доповідає:Маковський В.М. – начальник управління з питань комунальної власності та житла. 4.(4) Про надання дозволу на передачу комунального майна територіальної громади м. Бровари. Доповідає:Маковський В.М. – начальник управління з питань комунальної власності та житла. 5.(5) Про надання дозволу на списання комунального майна територіальної громади м. Бровари. Доповідає:Маковський В.М. – начальник управління з питань комунальної власності та житла.
  6.(6) Про внесення змін до Програми будівництва, капітального ремонту, утримання об'єктів житлового фонду, благоустрою та соціально – культурного призначення міста БровариКиївськоїобластіна 2019 – 2023 роки. Доповідає:Решетова С.І. - начальник управління будівництва, житлово- комунального господарства,інфраструктури та транспорту. 7.(7) Про затвердження Програми підтримки об'єднань співвласників багатоквартирних будинків та житлово – будівельних кооперативів у місті Бровари Київськоїобластіна 2021-2025 роки. Доповідає:Решетова С.І. - начальник управління будівництва, житлово- комунального господарства,інфраструктури та транспорту. 8.(8) Про визнання таким, що втратило чинність рішення Броварської міської ради Київськоїобластівід 18.02.2010 № 1422-79-05. Доповідає:Решетова С.І. - начальник управління будівництва, житлово- комунального господарства,інфраструктури та транспорту. 9.(10) Про зміну розміру статутного капіталу та внесення змін до Статуту комунального підприємства Броварської міської ради Київської області «Броваритепловодоенергія». Доповідає:Краснощок О.В. – директор КП «Броваритепловодоенергія». 10.(13) Про внесення змін в Додаток до Програми фінансової підтримки комунального підприємства «Оздоровчо-реабілітаційний центр» Броварської міської ради на 2020 рік. Доповідає:Боюн Ю.Ю. - директор КП «Оздоровчо-реабілітаційний центр» БМР. 03 серпня 2020 р. 10.30 год., зал засідань – постійнакомісія згуманітарних питань. Перелік питань: 1.(1) Про заслуховування інформації про результати діяльності Броварської місцевої прокуратуриза 5 місяців 2020 року на території міста Бровари. Доповідає:Римар М.О. – керівник Броварської місцевої прокуратури. 2.(11) Про внесення змін до міської програми «З турботою про кожного» на 2018- 2020 роки. Доповідає:Петренко А.І. – начальник управління соціального захисту населення. 3.(12) Про зміну назви комунального підприємства Броварської міської ради «Оздоровчо-реабілітаційний центр» та затвердження статуту комунального підприємства «Оздоровчо-реабілітаційний центр» Броварської міської ради Київської області в новій редакції. Доповідає:Боюн Ю.Ю. - директор КП «Оздоровчо-реабілітаційний центр» БМР. 07 серпня 2020 р. 09.00 год., зал засідань - постійна комісія з питань земельних відносин, будівництва таархітектури. Перелік питань: 1.(1) Про заслуховування інформації про результати діяльності Броварської місцевої прокуратуриза 5 місяців 2020 року на території міста Бровари. Доповідає:Римар М.О. – керівник Броварської місцевої прокуратури.
  3.(14) Про припинення права користування земельними ділянками, затвердження документації із землеустрою, надання земельних ділянок у користування, надання дозволів на розроблення документації із землеустрою, надання згоди на відновлення меж земельної ділянки, надання згоди на поділ земельних ділянок, відмову у наданні дозволу на розробку технічної документації із землеустрою щодо інвентаризації земельної ділянки, припинення дії договорів орендиземельних ділянок. Доповідає:Гудименко Л.М. – начальник відділу земельних ресурсів. 4.(15) Про поновлення договорів оренди земельних ділянок, продовження терміну укладення договорів оренди земельних ділянок. Доповідає:Гудименко Л.М. – начальник відділу земельних ресурсів. 5.(16) Про припинення дії договорів про встановлення особистих строкових сервітутів, встановлення земельного сервітуту. Доповідає:Гудименко Л.М. – начальник відділу земельних ресурсів. 6.(17) Про затвердження документації із землеустрою щодо передачі земельних ділянок громадянам у власність та оренду, зміну цільового призначення земельної ділянки, надання дозволів на розроблення документації із землеустрою. Доповідає:Гудименко Л.М. – начальник відділу земельних ресурсів. 7.(18) Про затвердження проектів землеустрою щодо відведення земельних ділянок та передачу у власність громадянам. Доповідає:Гудименко Л.М. – начальник відділу земельних ресурсів. 8.(19) Про відмову у наданні дозволів громадянам на розроблення проектів землеустроюта у відведенні земельних ділянок. Доповідає:Гудименко Л.М. – начальник відділу земельних ресурсів. 9.(20) Про проведення експертної грошової оцінки земельної ділянки для подальшого продажу у власність та відмову в проведенні експертної грошової оцінки земельних ділянок для подальшого продажуу власність. Доповідає:Гудименко Л.М. – начальник відділу земельних ресурсів. 10.(21) Про продаж земельних ділянок. Доповідає:Гудименко Л.М. – начальник відділу земельних ресурсів. 11.(22) Про підготовку лоту до проведення земельних торгів з продажу права оренди земельної ділянки. Доповідає:Гудименко Л.М. – начальник відділу земельних ресурсів. 12.(23) Про повторний розгляд заяви громадянина Лящука П.П. Доповідає:Гудименко Л.М. – начальник відділу земельних ресурсів. 11 серпня 2020 року 13.00 год., зал засідань - постійна комісія з питань бюджету та соціально - економічногорозвитку. Перелік питань: 1.(1) Про заслуховування інформації про результати діяльності Броварської місцевої прокуратуриза 5 місяців 2020 року на території міста Бровари. Доповідає:Римар М.О. – керівник Броварської місцевої прокуратури.
  3.(7) Про затвердження Програми підтримки об'єднань співвласників багатоквартирних будинків та житлово – будівельних кооперативів у місті Бровари Київськоїобластіна 2021-2025 роки. Доповідає:Решетова С.І. - начальник управління будівництва, житлово- комунального господарства,інфраструктури та транспорту. 4.(9) Про внесення змін в Програму забезпечення виконання судових рішень та виконавчих документів Броварської міської ради Київської області на 2018-2020 роки. Доповідає:Каштанюк О.М. – начальник юридичного управління. 5.(10) Про зміну розміру статутного капіталу та внесення змін до Статуту комунального підприємства Броварської міської ради Київської області «Броваритепловодоенергія». Доповідає:Краснощок О.В. – директор КП «Броваритепловодоенергія». 6.(11) Про внесення змін до міської програми «З турботою про кожного» на 2018- 2020 роки. Доповідає:Петренко А.І. – начальник управління соціального захисту населення. 7.(12) Про зміну назви комунального підприємства Броварської міської ради «Оздоровчо-реабілітаційний центр» та затвердження статуту комунального підприємства «Оздоровчо-реабілітаційний центр» Броварської міської ради Київської області в новій редакції. Доповідає:Боюн Ю.Ю. - директор КП «Оздоровчо-реабілітаційний центр» БМР. 8.(13) Про внесення змін в Додаток до Програми фінансової підтримки комунального підприємства «Оздоровчо-реабілітаційний центр» Броварської міської ради на 2020 рік. Доповідає:Боюн Ю.Ю. - директор КП «Оздоровчо-реабілітаційний центр» БМР. 9.(24) Про внесення змін та доповнень в Додаток 2

