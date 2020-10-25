Original contribution week 4 presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Leadership in Action: Collaborative Leadership Framework Debbiesha Smith American College of Education ED5091 Capstone Exp...
Collaborative Leadership Framework Teacher Leadership in Action TEACHER LEADERSHIP IN ACTION 2
Rationale This PowerPoint will guide educators on ways to foster their skills in different setting to help learners effect...
Collaborative Leadership Framework Framework in a learning community. LEADERSHIP IN ACTION 4 Professional Learning Communi...
Professional Learning Community (PLC) PLC Explanation Dufour (2004), PLC members engaged in an ongoing cycle of continuous...
Professional Learning Community (PLC) 3 Big Ideas PLC focuses on: LEADERSHIP IN ACTION 6 Learning for all Teamwork Result ...
Characteristics of Professional Learning Community Share mission, values, goals and visions Collaborative teams focuses ...
The Team Cycle of PLC TEACHER LEADERSHIP IN ACTION 8
Professional Learning Community Video TEACHER LEADERSHIP IN ACTION 9
Community of Practice (CoP) Seaman (2008) “different communities explore different commonalities and work in different way...
Communities of Practice (CoP) in Different Concepts TEACHER LEADERSHIP IN ACTION 11
CoP Structural Elements Elements: TEACHER LEADERSHIP IN ACTION 12 Mutual Engagements Joint enterprise Share repertoire Acc...
Community of Practices Video TEACHER LEADERSHIP IN ACTION 13
Community of Practices Learning Environment TEACHER LEADERSHIP IN ACTION 14 The communities of practice framework (Lave & ...
Critical Friends Groups (CFG) Video What is CFG TEACHER LEADERSHIP IN ACTION 15
Critical Friend Groups (CFG) Critical friends listen and ask insightful questions that encourage presenting instructors of...
Critical Friends Group Characteristics (Ban, 2004) • Focuses on teaching and how to learn students • Consistent and focuse...
The Possibilities of Critical Friends Groups  Evaluating students work  Evaluating teacher work  Problem solving  Disc...
Which Collaborative Framework Works for the Team? Pros Cons PLC-PLCs revolve around collaboration. This collaboration enco...
Summary This presentation is developed to inform educators they are not alone. As an educator, to be successful leaders in...
Summary Through globalization, the school community is changing and when educators work together, the burden will be lesse...
Summary Throughout my period at the American College of Education (ACE), I have learned the importance of effective collab...
Conclusion A community of practice will be our best bet when trying to involve the entire school. All staff has a vested i...
Question and Answer TEACHER LEADERSHIP IN ACTION 24
References Cox, E. (2010). Critical friends' groups: Learning experiences for teachers. School Library Monthly, 27(1), 32-...
Video Reference Creating Communities of Practice Long Version (2016). You-Tube. Retrieve from https://www.youtube.com/watc...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Original contribution week 4 presentation

61 views

Published on

Training program for - teacher in action on collaborative leadership framework,

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Original contribution week 4 presentation

  1. 1. Leadership in Action: Collaborative Leadership Framework Debbiesha Smith American College of Education ED5091 Capstone Experience for Advance Studies October 25, 2020TEACHER LEADERSHIP IN ACTION 1
  2. 2. Collaborative Leadership Framework Teacher Leadership in Action TEACHER LEADERSHIP IN ACTION 2
  3. 3. Rationale This PowerPoint will guide educators on ways to foster their skills in different setting to help learners effective. The training will outline the different collaborative leadership framework. As it builds strategies for all stakeholders in a learning community. It will improve the learning programs for students, their pedagogy and develop a community of effective collaborative leaders. TEACHER LEADERSHIP IN ACTION 3
  4. 4. Collaborative Leadership Framework Framework in a learning community. LEADERSHIP IN ACTION 4 Professional Learning Community (PLC) Community of Practice (CoP) Critical Friends Group (CFG)
  5. 5. Professional Learning Community (PLC) PLC Explanation Dufour (2004), PLC members engaged in an ongoing cycle of continuous improvement, committed to and continuously reaching toward the institutions’ ideal mission and vision. TEACHER LEADERSHIP IN ACTION 5 This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-SA-NC
  6. 6. Professional Learning Community (PLC) 3 Big Ideas PLC focuses on: LEADERSHIP IN ACTION 6 Learning for all Teamwork Result Driven
  7. 7. Characteristics of Professional Learning Community Share mission, values, goals and visions Collaborative teams focuses on learning Collective inquiry Action orientation and experimentation Commitment to continuous improvement Results TEACHER LEADERSHIP IN ACTION 7
  8. 8. The Team Cycle of PLC TEACHER LEADERSHIP IN ACTION 8
  9. 9. Professional Learning Community Video TEACHER LEADERSHIP IN ACTION 9
  10. 10. Community of Practice (CoP) Seaman (2008) “different communities explore different commonalities and work in different ways. While no two communities are alike, some tend to take on similar characteristics regarding their structure, operation, and goals. Quite often, the goal of a community is improvement: neighborhood development, public community service, or improvement of practice.” LEADERSHIP IN ACTION 10
  11. 11. Communities of Practice (CoP) in Different Concepts TEACHER LEADERSHIP IN ACTION 11
  12. 12. CoP Structural Elements Elements: TEACHER LEADERSHIP IN ACTION 12 Mutual Engagements Joint enterprise Share repertoire According to Wenger (1998), CoP members' negotiation of meanings in practice leads to the development of three structural elements of CoPs: mutual engagement (how and what people do together as part of practice), joint enterprise (a set of problems and topics that they care about), and shared repertoire (the concepts and artifacts that they create).
  13. 13. Community of Practices Video TEACHER LEADERSHIP IN ACTION 13
  14. 14. Community of Practices Learning Environment TEACHER LEADERSHIP IN ACTION 14 The communities of practice framework (Lave & Wenger, 1991; Wenger, 1998) puts into place important elements of context and process that support social constructivist learning in a practice environment. The communities of practice framework (Lave & Wenger, 1991; Wenger, 1998) puts into place important elements of context and process that support social constructivist learning in a practice environment.
  15. 15. Critical Friends Groups (CFG) Video What is CFG TEACHER LEADERSHIP IN ACTION 15
  16. 16. Critical Friend Groups (CFG) Critical friends listen and ask insightful questions that encourage presenting instructors of those who are seeking guidance, to define and articulate the rational and intended outcome of their work. This technique is called a “turning process,” (Cox 2010). TEACHER LEADERSHIP IN ACTION 16
  17. 17. Critical Friends Group Characteristics (Ban, 2004) • Focuses on teaching and how to learn students • Consistent and focused • Principal support • Small supportive group Improvement Cycle (Ban, 2004) . TEACHER LEADERSHIP IN ACTION 17 Improvement Cycle Ban (2004) Action Teacher Reflection Feedback Student Achievements
  18. 18. The Possibilities of Critical Friends Groups  Evaluating students work  Evaluating teacher work  Problem solving  Discussing texts  Observing peers  Setting goals  Building teams TEACHER LEADERSHIP IN ACTION 18
  19. 19. Which Collaborative Framework Works for the Team? Pros Cons PLC-PLCs revolve around collaboration. This collaboration encourages teachers to work together to solve problems and try new things. Through PLCs, teachers learn more about their profession through discussion, trial and error, and data. PLC – Incorrect Implementation CoP – This is an internal collaboration framework. Based on passion and interest. This could be a good starting point. CoP – No Structure/products (Now will we know if there is success) Unclear focus CFG-Primary focus is teaching skills – this could be used to focus on classroom management. CFG- Strick protocol to be follow. Not data driven • Are we data driven • Are we willing to be routinely observe by one another? • Is there a share focus or concern? • Is the focus on improving or teaching? • Will there be protocol for our meeting? TEACHER LEADERSHIP IN ACTION 19
  20. 20. Summary This presentation is developed to inform educators they are not alone. As an educator, to be successful leaders in what we do in a globalized world, it is vital to work together in unison as a team. Analyzing the educational community of teachers, there is a gap in how teachers communicate, and the school community takes on leadership role. Educators need to collaborate more, work as a team a develop effective strategies that will help leaders identify triggers in the learning method TEACHER LEADERSHIP IN ACTION 20
  21. 21. Summary Through globalization, the school community is changing and when educators work together, the burden will be lessened. The training is designed too to help new teachers and even older educators to effectively integrate into the educational institution and how to be effective collaborators. This training should help teachers communicate successfully and develop a more effective lesson plan, improve in collaborative strategies for learning outcomes and cultural environment. TEACHER LEADERSHIP IN ACTION 21
  22. 22. Summary Throughout my period at the American College of Education (ACE), I have learned the importance of effective collaboration and how vital it is as an educator. The learning experience gain helps me to better-implement the training, how to be an effective speaker, reach my students based on the cultural background, and how-to effectively trains the minds of my learners. As the training presentation improve and direct the needs of the learning community. TEACHER LEADERSHIP IN ACTION 22
  23. 23. Conclusion A community of practice will be our best bet when trying to involve the entire school. All staff has a vested interest in our plan, we just must make this clear to them! Eventually, a Critical Friendship element could be incorporated for specific responses to student behaviors, but we are far from that at this point. The PLC gives reliability in the professional learning community, as it remove faults and reoccurrence and improve the overall aspect of the learning community. TEACHER LEADERSHIP IN ACTION 23
  24. 24. Question and Answer TEACHER LEADERSHIP IN ACTION 24
  25. 25. References Cox, E. (2010). Critical friends' groups: Learning experiences for teachers. School Library Monthly, 27(1), 32-34. DuFour, R. (2004). Culture shift doesn’t occur overnight – or without conflict. Journal of Staff Development, 25(4), 63-64. Lave, J., & Wenger, E. (1991). Situated learning. Cambridge, MA: Cambridge University Press. Seaman, M. (2008). Birds of a feather? Communities of practice and knowledge communities. Curriculum and Teaching Dialogue, 10(1 & 2), 269–279. Wenger E. (1998) Communities of Practice: Learning, Meaning and Identity., Cambridge: Cambridge University press. http://plcresource.weebly.com/plc-cycle.html https://www.slideshare.net/DebbieshaSmith/capstone-original-contribution-debbiesha-smith TEACHER LEADERSHIP IN ACTION 25
  26. 26. Video Reference Creating Communities of Practice Long Version (2016). You-Tube. Retrieve from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jJQDY-qdatU Critical Friends Group Promotional Video (2009). You - Tube. Retrieve from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJi5qxy2vDc Professional Leaning Community (2019). PLC – YouTube. Retrieve from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r--tAcsrI48 TEACHER LEADERSHIP IN ACTION 26

×