Антон Вітязь та Марія Попова “Strategy Analysis: Who cares?”

1 STRATEGY ANALYSIS : WHO CARES? Б і з н е с а н а л і з Антон Вітязь Марія Попова
2 1 Кейси з життя План презентації П р и в і т ! Кейси дужі різні – це як старти outsource проектів у країнах західної Євр...
3 2 3 Отриманий досвід Глибинне сприйняття порад та стандартів приходить з часом через біль досвіду та його розуміння. Що ...
4 4 5 Як це змінити? Що вам потрібно зробити щоб уникнути проблем ігнорування стратегічного бізнес аналізу? Інструменти З ...
5 1. Кейси з нашого життя
6 ЗВІДКИ КЕЙСИ Наш кейс – поєднання історій з декількох країн
7 Вимоги ТехнологіїЗадачі Ми маємо плавати довкола, від землі до хмар, заходити в порти та отримувати користь від вітру По...
8 Отримуємо резюме задач O B J E C T I V E S & S C O P E Нам майже повністю дешифрують задачі, які визначенні у первинному...
9 Майже бачимо бізнес вимоги! S O L U T I O N R E Q U I R E M E N T S Так, ми визначили додаткові 20% вимог, зробили певні...
10 Бачимо інфраструктуру замовника N O N F U N C T I O N A L R E Q s & A R C H I T E C T U R E Так, ми знаємо як ми будемо...
11 2. Набутий досвід
12 СПРИТНІ ОЛЕНІ J u s t d e a r Якщо дуже спритне оленятко буде дуже швидко рухатись від визначеного контексту без розумі...
13 ТАКІ ДОРОСЛІ – А ВІРЯТЬ У КАЗОЧКИ Т а к б у в а є щ о х т о с ь в и г а д а в а в и ? Зазвичай ми дуже віримо офіційним...
14 ПРИХОВАНІ (НЕ) МОЖЛИВОСТІ O P P O R T U N I T I E S Якщо ви не знаєте реальної вартості вирішення питання, або не розум...
15 ТАК РОБИМО? ЧОМУ МИ
16 ЗВИЧКА
17 ЧАС Строки проекту, втрати часу «я в процесі, я ще думаю» (затягування часу) (НЕ) (ПО) РОЗУМІННЯ Впевненість замовника ...
18 Самовпевненість Процес заради процесу Складність, деталі Вузький фокус
19 3. Що кажеBABOK?
20 Strategy Analysis C h a p t e r # 6 “Strategy analysis focuses on defining the future and transition states needed to a...
21 Current state 01 As-is – як воно є. Ви дивитесь значно ширше за цільову систему. Future state 02 Намалюйте бачення майб...
22 4. Як це змінити?
23 Чому нам це варто роботи? Що буде якщо не робити? Чи це роблять такі як ми? Впевненість
24 ВІЗУАЛІЗАЦІЯ РИЗИКІВ П С И Х О - Б І Й К А Декілька прикладів із наданням коротких реальних (анонімних) кейсів та варто...
25 ДОКАЗИ УСПІХУ П С И Х О - Б І Й К А Посилання та рекомендації, визначення реальних результатів та реальності зусиль.
26 • Benefits VS Actions • (de) Motivations • Last mile failure • Change stress • Asshole (HBR) П с и х о л о г і ч н і п ...
27 2’1 M$ Враховуючі вірогідність Дохід 700k$ Вартість рішення, всі зміни у середовищі, вартість коштів, вартість послуг, ...
28 Отримайте дозвіл Отримайте підтримку Оберіть шлях та методику
29 Підготовка Методи, документи, первинна обробка Отримайте розуміння та підтримку Цілі, задачі, презентація, план дій Пра...
30 Достатність часу та уваги УзгодженняБліц аналіз Швидкі результати - повне (спрощене) виконання 1. Основний аналіз 2. Ко...
31 ПРАВО НА ПОХИБКУ П С И Х О - Б І Й К А Енергійні, впевнені, ініціативні – якщо вони вже відірвались від землі та на пов...
32 5. Інструменти
33 Business Requirements Documents Н о в е б а ч е н н я д о к у м е н т у Детальне опрацювання стану середовища, розумінн...
34 01 02 Робимо кілька кроків назад до бізнесу, робимо суттєве розширення у розумінні Визначивши стан речей, створюємо пер...
35 УЛЮБЛЕНІ ІНСТРУМЕНТИ SWOT 01 McKinsey 02 PIMS 03 SPACE 04
36 МАТЕРІАЛИ Збирайте документи, дані, досвід СПОСТЕРЕЖЕННЯ Питайте, слухайте, перевіряйте АНАЛІЗ РЕАЛЬНОСТІ ТА ЗАПИТАННЯ ...
37 Контакти Anton.Vityaz@gmail.com Kiev, Ukraine Lviv, Ukraine https://www.facebook.com/anton.vityaz msergeevna@gmail.com ...
