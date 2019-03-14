Successfully reported this slideshow.
Anything goes radio marketing analysis

Anything goes radio marketing analysis

  1. 1. Craig Newton AnythingGoesradiomarketinganalysis Marketingfor AnythingGoesrequiredmultiple departmentsandformats,one of whichwasradio whichI workedwithin.Afterhavingreviewedthe resultsof the survey,theyindicate tome thatthe radiodepartmentwasa successintermsof marketingforthe production.Thisisbecause itwaswell represented,meaningeveryonethatansweredthe surveyknew thatthere wasa radiodepartment marketingthe production.Oversixtysixpercentof the listenersof the radiointerviewsfoundthem interesting,leadingtojustundersixtysevenpercentof the listenerstohave beenexcitedandwant to see the production. The radio departmenthadlongevityinitsmarketingasall interviewsafterbeingairedwere uploadedto Soundcloud,meaningthe radioaudience canlistentothe interviewsagainorif they missedthem,aswell ashavingthe capabilitytoshare themwiththeirfriendsafterhavinglistenedto them.Thiswas clearlyasuccessas overseventysevenpercentknew thatall of the interviewswere beinguploadedtoSoundcloud.
  2. 2. Craig Newton Howeverit’sapparentopinionwasverydividedonhow effectivelythe radiodepartmentpublicised the production.Thisisbecause itwasa fiftyfive percentsplit,thatitadvertisedthe productionvery well.Thisindicatesthatthe audience of the interviewscouldhave beenbetterinordertoachieve this. Thishas a clear correlationwiththe ticketsalesdue toradiointhe audience’sopinionasonly fiftyfive percentbelievedthatitaidedinticketsalesof the production. Overall thisclearlyconveysthatthe radiodepartmentwasa successinpromotingthe production. However,itcouldbe drasticallyimprovedthroughtime managementasdeadlineswere oftennot met.Thismeanthat we lostthe opportunitytocreate more interviewswithotherprinciplesof the production,we alsoplannedtointerview the backstage crew. My editingof the audiocouldalsobe refinedif Ihadstartedearlierallowingme toworkwithmore developedandenhanced editingprograms,thiswouldhave increasedthe overall productionvalue of the work.By stickingtodeadlinescloseritwouldalsoallow myself more time toliaise withmy peersinthe department,allowingustobe more efficientandhave a clearplanof action. The Jingle wasclearand linkedwell tothe productionusingthe songAnythingGoes.However,it couldbe arguedthat it was verybasicand couldtherefore be developedfurtherintoamore professionaljingle.Thiswouldagainaidinraisingthe overall productionvalue of the radio department.
  3. 3. Craig Newton As a full marketingcampaignitwasevidentfromthe salesof ticketsthatitwas a success.Each departmentwassuccessful inproducingworkof a highstandardand clearlypromotedthe production. Thiswasespeciallysoforthe filmdepartmentastheyhadclearplanningand organisational skills,allowingthemtoaccomplishashootat the NuffieldtheatreinSouthamptonfor the trailervideo. Thisvideoreceivedoverthree hundredviews.The printdepartmentsoldover three hundredandsixtyprogrammesmakingaprofitoversevenhundredpounds.Thisclearly highlightsthe successof these twoparticulardepartments.Thisthencombinedwiththe others provesto showa verysuccessful marketingcampaign.However,lackof communicationbetween departmentswasevident.Thishowevercouldeasilybe fixedthroughweeklyproductionmeetings but thiswasnot achievable due tothe veryshorttime constraintstocomplete the work.

