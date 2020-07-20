-
Coolangatta Medical Center is a renowned medical practice located in Queensland. The doctors offer holistic care while embracing traditional family values and offer a comprehensive range of general medical services, with particular interests including women's health, skin cancer management, asthma, diabetes, Indigenous health, and travel medicine. The clinic offers bulk bill skin check in Gold Coast available for pension and concession and DVA cardholders and children under 16 years.
