Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Coolangatta Medical Center is Providing Travel Vaccination Services in Australia
Operating from their head offices in Coolangatta, Queensland, Coolangatta Medical Center, has been delivering regular fami...
Family physicians at Coolangatta Medical Center, in particular, care for the patients throughout every stage of their life...
About Coolangatta Medical Center: Coolangatta Medical Center is a renowned medical practice located in Queensland. The doc...
Coolangatta Medical Center is Providing Travel Vaccination Services in Australia
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Coolangatta Medical Center is Providing Travel Vaccination Services in Australia

20 views

Published on

Coolangatta Medical Center is a renowned medical practice located in Queensland. The doctors offer holistic care while embracing traditional family values and offer a comprehensive range of general medical services, with particular interests including women's health, skin cancer management, asthma, diabetes, Indigenous health, and travel medicine. The clinic offers bulk bill skin check in Gold Coast available for pension and concession and DVA cardholders and children under 16 years.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Coolangatta Medical Center is Providing Travel Vaccination Services in Australia

  1. 1. Coolangatta Medical Center is Providing Travel Vaccination Services in Australia
  2. 2. Operating from their head offices in Coolangatta, Queensland, Coolangatta Medical Center, has been delivering regular family health care for several years aims and improving the health of individuals, families, and the Queensland community as a whole. By understanding the challenges faced by their patients, the practice can deliver continuous, quality backed care that aims not just on current issues, but also on preventing health concerns for the future. Coolangatta Medical Center prides itself on its dedicated team of highly qualified, experienced, and knowledgeable medical professionals. Nurses, along with their passionate reception staff, which will take any anxiety out of visiting their doctor once and for all. "As we age, our health care needs change. Our bodies are slowing down and changing, and this means that the type and level of health care we require is different from that provided when we were younger," explained the company spokesperson. "The doctors at Coolangatta Medical Centre understand this and take the time to offer individuals a great range of strategies to keep themselves moving and protect their health. Whether it be easy exercises they can do at home, advice on eye or bone health, or medications to resolve cholesterol or blood pressure issues, the team at Coolangatta Medical Centre will make sure they are fully informed about their health and the things that they can do to stay healthy and live safely." Family Medical Practice is a specialty that is primarily concerned with offering ongoing, comprehensive healthcare for all individuals regardless of their age groups.
  3. 3. Family physicians at Coolangatta Medical Center, in particular, care for the patients throughout every stage of their life. They have patients who are children, adults, seniors, and teenagers. Their doctors offer care for both genders. The doctors provide care for infants since their birth. “As an accredited travel doctor clinic that is approved as an yellow fever vaccination center, at Coolangatta Medical Center, we offer Bali travel vaccinations in Australia that individuals may need to stay healthy while travelling overseas. Our clinic offers full vaccination services. We have expert doctors who have a couple of years of experience in travel health and up-to- date travel vaccination advice," explained the company spokesperson. "We recognize the distinctions between vaccination required by law for entry to a country, the specific precautions needed, and the vaccinations recommended for general protection against diseases. We are an Australian Government Accredited yellow fever vaccination center and offer other specialized vaccines such as rabies and an extensive corporate flu program." Coolangatta Medical Center is a one-stop-clinic for patients' healthcare needs and specifications in the Tweet Heads region. The clinic has a passionate and dedicated team, including doctors, physiotherapists, nutritionists, pathologists, audiologists, and cardiologists. Coolangatta Medical Centre's specialty is their patients. They pride themselves on carrying out their commitment to the holistic health and happiness of their patients.
  4. 4. About Coolangatta Medical Center: Coolangatta Medical Center is a renowned medical practice located in Queensland. The doctors offer holistic care while embracing traditional family values and offer a comprehensive range of general medical services, with particular interests including women's health, skin cancer management, asthma, diabetes, Indigenous health, and travel medicine. The clinic offers bulk bill skin check in Gold Coast available for pension and concession and DVA cardholders and children under 16 years.. Source: http://www.freeprnow.com/pr/coolangatta-medical-center- is-providing-travel-vaccination-services-in-australia

×