The Germy Paradox Why haven’t we seen more biological weapons? Georgia Ray @eukaryotetweets
2 Where is everyone?
3 Where is everyone? Where are they?
NON-STATE ACTORS ⦁ Aum Shinrikyo ⦁ Rajneeshpuram ⦁ 2001 anthrax letters to American senators ⦁ Al Qaeda STATES ⦁ Japan ⦁ R...
But they haven’t really been used. ⦁ 1940’s - Japanese use against Manchurian civilians ⦁ ... 5
$1/death vs. $800 for nuclear weapons. 1969 United Nations estimate $1 million, 1 month, 3 employees Necessary for produci...
1. It’s harder than we think 7 🔬
2. People don’t like disease 8 🤢
3. Nuclear weapons got there first 9 🚀
What do we do with this? 10
22 Thanks!Discuss: ● Why do you think more states aren’t developing or using bioweapons? (e.g. what are your filters?) ● H...
The Germy Paradox – Georgia Ray

A presentation by Georgia Ray, a student in George Mason University's Biodefense program, on "The Germy Paradox."

The Germy Paradox – Georgia Ray

  1. 1. The Germy Paradox Why haven’t we seen more biological weapons? Georgia Ray @eukaryotetweets
  2. 2. 2 Where is everyone?
  3. 3. 3 Where is everyone? Where are they?
  4. 4. NON-STATE ACTORS ⦁ Aum Shinrikyo ⦁ Rajneeshpuram ⦁ 2001 anthrax letters to American senators ⦁ Al Qaeda STATES ⦁ Japan ⦁ Rhodesia ⦁ UK ⦁ US ⦁ USSR ⦁ USA ⦁ Canada ⦁ Israel ⦁ South Africa ⦁ Iraq 4
  5. 5. But they haven’t really been used. ⦁ 1940’s - Japanese use against Manchurian civilians ⦁ ... 5
  6. 6. $1/death vs. $800 for nuclear weapons. 1969 United Nations estimate $1 million, 1 month, 3 employees Necessary for producing anthrax 2002 Department of Defense study $1.6 million for a BW factory 1999 DTRA estimate 6 Aren’t bioweapons “the poor man’s nuke”?
  7. 7. 1. It’s harder than we think 7 🔬
  8. 8. 2. People don’t like disease 8 🤢
  9. 9. 3. Nuclear weapons got there first 9 🚀
  10. 10. What do we do with this? 10
  Thanks!Discuss: ● Why do you think more states aren't developing or using bioweapons? (e.g. what are your filters?) ● How do you expect emerging biotechnologies to influence bioweapon development or usage?Feel free to ask me questions. Find me here, or at @eukaryotetweets & geo.i.ray@gmail.com Find more info at eukaryotewritesblog.com/category/the-germy-paradox

