To engineering and Beyond September. 2017 Chemical Engineering Petroleum Engineering ¿Which one is the best? Vs
Editorial ›We carry out activities that encourage reflection on education , develop methodologies to optimize the work in ...
Credits! Graphic Designer: Carlos Marín Cover Designer: Carlos Marín Coordinater: Carlos Marín Drafting: Carlos Marín Poli...
Summary ¿What is Engineering? The Orinoco Oil Belt: All U need to know! Petroleum Engineer in Venezuela Chemical Engineeri...
¿What is Engineering? “Engineering applies scientific knowledge and methods of the invention or improvement of technologie...
The Orinoco Oil Belt: All U need to know! Carlos Marin The Orinoco Oil Belt, FPO, considered the largest accumulation of h...
Importance of The Orinoco Oil Belt La importancia geoestratégica de la faja petrolífera del Orinoco quedó de manifiesto du...
Petroleum Engineer in Venezuela The Oil Engineer prepares, organizes and controls the extraction, storage and transportati...
Chemical Engineering and the enviroment The chemical engineer designs (and operates) production systems (chemical plants),...
Chemical engineers who changed the world Johann Rudolph Glauber was born in 1604 in the German city of Karlstadt. He is co...
New trends in chemical engineering As for the new tools available to Chemical Engineering, it is important to highlight: *...
Want big impact? BE AN ENGINEER And you? What do you prefer? Petroleum Engineering or Chemical Engineering?
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Digital magazine Carlos Marin

64 views

Published on

This is my Digital Magazine, as a homework for Technical English from SAIA

Published in: Engineering
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
64
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Digital magazine Carlos Marin

  1. 1. To engineering and Beyond September. 2017 Chemical Engineering Petroleum Engineering ¿Which one is the best? Vs
  2. 2. Editorial ›We carry out activities that encourage reflection on education , develop methodologies to optimize the work in the classroom, offer workshops and publications aimed to update and train our teachers , we bring our books to different segments of the population › More info on : http://www.santillana.com.ve/quienes_somos.asp Editorial Planeta Venezuela was created in 1966 to offer its readers national and international current affairs topics, the classics as well as innovations in literary creation, information in different areas of knowledge and the most varied works in the broad range of entertainment for all ages. More info on : http://pruebas.planeta.es/en/GB/AreasActivity/Publishing- companies/Grupo-Planeta/Editorial-Planeta-Venezuela.htm
  3. 3. Credits! Graphic Designer: Carlos Marín Cover Designer: Carlos Marín Coordinater: Carlos Marín Drafting: Carlos Marín Politécnico Santiago Mariño, Cabimas
  4. 4. Summary ¿What is Engineering? The Orinoco Oil Belt: All U need to know! Petroleum Engineer in Venezuela Chemical Engineering and the enviroment Chemical engineers who changed the world New trends in chemical trends Importance of The Orinoco Oil Belt 5 6 7 8 9 10 11
  5. 5. ¿What is Engineering? “Engineering applies scientific knowledge and methods of the invention or improvement of technologies in a pragmatic and flexible way , adapting to the constraints of time, resources , legal requirements , safety requirements , ecological, etc.” Krick, Edward V., (1973)
  6. 6. The Orinoco Oil Belt: All U need to know! Carlos Marin The Orinoco Oil Belt, FPO, considered the largest accumulation of heavy and extra-heavy oil in the world, was discovered in 1938. It is divided in four great fields, whose names are Boyacá, Junín, Ayacucho and Carabobo, and comprises part of the states Guárico, Anzoátegui, Monagas and Delta Amacuro. It is divided into 29 blocks of approximately 500 square kilometers (km2) each. Its extension is 55 thousand 314 km2 and its current exploitation area is 11,593 km2. Its exploration began with the first well, Canoa-1, in 1935, until it reached the discovery well, the Suata-1, in 1938. But its exploitation began in 1961, with the Morichal and Jobo fields. In the search for the use of the resources of the FPO, the need arose to develop a technology that facilitates its transport to an improvement plant located more than 100 kilometers away. After years of research, the team of Intevep technologists, Corpoveny Lagovense realized that in addition to representing a possible solution to the problem of transport, the mixture obtained could serve as fuel for a power plant. A new mixture was then made and named Orimulsion®. The Orimulsion® is a fuel based on 70 percent natural bitumen and 30 percent water, stabilized with surfactants. It obtained a great impulse of PDVSA for its commercialization, as substitute of the coal for electrical generation, and for its commercialization and supply the new subsidiary Bitúmenes of the Orinoco, Bitor was created.
  7. 7. Importance of The Orinoco Oil Belt La importancia geoestratégica de la faja petrolífera del Orinoco quedó de manifiesto durante el viaje realizado por Hugo Chávez a Europa en julio de 2008, en el que logró varios acuerdos comerciales con Rusia, Bielorrusia, Portugal y España para su prospección y futuras exploraciones, de manos de la estatal PDVSA, para así garantizar una fuente constante de divisas Venezuela, y una notable independencia en materia de energéticos para nuestra nación. Para el año 2010, como un hecho que marco pauta en la historia petrolera venezolana, dos gigantes petroleros (Venezuela y Rusia), firmaron importantes acuerdos para explorar el bloque Junín 6 , siendo las reservas calculadas de esta zona en unos 52,7 millones de barriles de petróleo, además de abrir nuestro mercado hacia África, Medio Oriente Europa y Asia. Es importante destacar que la zona también es rica en gas, exhortando el presidente Chávez en su visión futurista a los funcionarios de PDVSA a buscar las tecnologías necesarias para explorar este combustibles y así sumarlo al sistema de electricidad de la nación, ya esta empresa petrolera detallo que existen cerca de 11,33 billones de metros cúbicos esperando su certificación para poder someterlo a estándares internacionales. Lo que resalta es la política de siembra petrolera implementada por el Estado venezolano, convirtiendo este recurso en instrumento del desarrollo integral y humano a través de la distribución equitativa de la riqueza, teniendo como resultado la disminución de la pobreza dando la “mayor suma de felicidad posible al pueblo”, convirtiéndose la Faja Petrolífera en la vía segura para consolidar el socialismo permitiendo suprimir las desigualdades sociales.
  8. 8. Petroleum Engineer in Venezuela The Oil Engineer prepares, organizes and controls the extraction, storage and transportation of oil and natural gas. It elaborates and recommends the best methods of production, extraction and injection. It conducts geological surveys and examines soil samples to determine the stratigraphic structural properties of a region. Intervenes directly in the secondary processes for the transformation of the hydrocarbons into raw materials for the industry. Performs fault identification by reading instruments. Is the professional, the Engineer who possesses the knowledge that allows him to carry out, with technical excellence, the programming, execution and management of the hydrocarbon, water and geothermal energy exploitation processes, in order to obtain economic benefits to the country and anticipate possible damage to the environment. Program, direct and supervise the work related to the drilling, completion and repair of wells, also coordinates the exploitation of the wells and performs the qualitative and quantitative interpretations. It designs and designs the necessary stimulations in the wells, in addition to installing the artificial methods of production that they require. Organizes and verifies fluid injection operations in secondary and improved hydrocarbon recovery processes. Describes, analyzes and interprets the information obtained by various means during the drilling of the wells. It characterizes the reservoirs and determines the amount of hydrocarbons they contain, in addition to predicting their primary and secondary behavior.
  9. 9. Chemical Engineering and the enviroment The chemical engineer designs (and operates) production systems (chemical plants), and doing so minimizes the environmental impact by optimizing the process in a way that reduces the consumption of raw materials and energy and pollutant emissions and the risks of accidents. It also designs (and operates) effluent treatment processes to reduce the environmental impact of emissions. The Chemical Engineer does not affect the environment as long as he or she engages with the management or the shareholders' meeting to produce with environmental responsibility, since from birth until the day we die people contaminate, as it is the tendency of all systems to get into chaos, and also stay in balance. The responsibility is shared in a company where some productive process is carried out, since this one despite being of low, medium or high environmental impact is contaminated. I suggest that you seek information about all forms of ecosystem pollution and draw your own conclusions.
  10. 10. Chemical engineers who changed the world Johann Rudolph Glauber was born in 1604 in the German city of Karlstadt. He is considered the first proto chemical engineer, when the term had not yet been coined. Glauber prepared to become an 'apothecary', studying pharmaceutical studies. The German concentrated his career in studying the acid salts, getting to improve considerably the elaboration and concentration of the nitric acid; and achieved purer concentrations of sulfuric acid. He was the discoverer of Sodium Sulphate in 1655, which has received the nickname 'Salt of Glauber' thanks to him. Nicholas Leblanc, born in 1742, was responsible for developing the method of preparation of sodium carbonate which, in addition, was also called the 'Leblanc process'. Other achievements were the discovery of a process of preparation of sodium carbonate from the common salt (thanks to which it was able to open the first factory that used this process), as well as the publication of several works on the criteria. Henry Bessemer was born in Charlton, England, in 1813. Bessemer was an engineer and inventor who developed a steelmaking process that became the most important technique of the 19th century. Their system consisted of blowing oxygen through cast iron to eliminate their impurities, achieving a much faster and simpler process, which greatly benefited the British militia of the time.
  11. 11. New trends in chemical engineering As for the new tools available to Chemical Engineering, it is important to highlight: * Computer simulation: Dynamic simulation is increasingly used in process plants, allowing real-time production to be adjusted in terms of external variables such as product demand or product price; in the design of products, molecular simulation, or prediction of properties from the molecular structure, is begun to use not only to obtain a product of a given properties, but also to develop a way of obtaining it. * Applications of artificial intelligence: use of computers in order to carry out operations similar to the human faculties of learning and decision-making. * Advanced instrumentation: developments in electronics have allowed the use in chemical plants of measuring instruments based on ultrasonic, infrared or laser radiation to measure numerous physical properties without coming into contact with the product.
  12. 12. Want big impact? BE AN ENGINEER And you? What do you prefer? Petroleum Engineering or Chemical Engineering?

×