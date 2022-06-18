CUET_ Game-Changer for India's Advanced Education System-converted.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.

Jun. 18, 2022
  1. 1. CUET: Game-Changer for India's Advanced Education System What exactly is CUET? The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is an entrance test conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to ug courses offered by the Central Universities. The name of this exam is Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUET). The test is organized once a year in over 500 places across India. The duration of the exam will be hours 3 Hours 15 minutes or 3 Hours 45 minutes depending on the options the candidate has chosen. Firstly, CUET was administered in offline mode but now NTA has been administering the test in online mode since last year. CUET-2022 Colleges and Universities: The government has proposed holding a Common University Entrance Test, which might be a game-changer for India's advanced education system (CUET). From the academic session 2022- 2023, there are 44 CUET-sharing universities and institutions. Many people may be surprised to learn that a plan to reduce the strain of advanced cut-offs in the utmost prestigious central institutions has been in the workshop for quite some time. Still, the Common Entrance Test was made possible by the National Education Policy (NEP), which aims to introduce dramatic changes to the country's educational system. The University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), and others are among India's 54 Central Universities. CUET 2022 will bring together 44 central universities from across the country. 1. Aligarh Muslim University 2. Assam University 3. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University 4. Banaras Hindu University 5. Central University of Andhra Pradesh 6. Central University of South Bihar 7. Central University of Gujarat 8. Central University of Haryana 9. Central University of Himachal Pradesh 10. Central University of Jammu 11. Central University of Jharkhand 12. Central University of Karnataka 13. Central University of Kashmir 14. Central University of Kerala 15. Central University of Odisha
  2. 2. 16. Central University of Punjab 17. Central University of Rajasthan 18. Central University of Tamil Nadu 19. Harisingh Gaur Vishwa Vidyalaya 20. Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya 21. Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University 22. Indira Gandhi National Tribal University 23. Jamia Millia Islamia 24. Jawaharlal Nehru University 25. Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya 26. Manipur University 27. Maulana Azad National Urdu University 28. Mizoram University 29. Nagaland University 30. North-Eastern Hill University 31. Pondicherry University 32. Rajiv Gandhi University 33. Sikkim University 34. Tezpur University 35. The English and Foreign Languages University 36. Tripura University 37. University of Allahabad 38. University of Delhi 39. University of Hyderabad 40. Visva Bharati University 41. Mahatma Gandhi Central University 42. Central Sanskrit University, Delhi 43. Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University 44. National Sanskrit University Eligibility Criteria for CUET 2022: On the CUET website, the sanctioned announcement for CUET 2022 has been published. According to the most recent CUET advertisement, there's no age limit for individuals applying for the CUET (UG) - 2022. Students who have passed or are listed to take the class 12th/original examination in 2022, are eligible to take the CUET (UG) - 2022 test. Students will be required to meet the age conditions (if any) of the universities to which they wish to apply.
  3. 3. Crucial Points Regarding CUET 2022 Eligibility Criteria: ● Each Central University participating in the program is suitable for setting its own admissions criteria for CUET Eligibility. ● CUET Eligibility doesn't specify an age limit at this time. ● Central Universities, on the other hand, have the authority to set minimum and maximum age conditions for admission to all (or any) of the programs on offer. ● Students are recommended to consult the University website to which they're applying for their programs because the eligibility criteria for admission may be unique for each University. ● Students should ensure that they meet the eligibility conditions of the university to which they're applying before submitting an application form. ● A seeker's bare presence in the Entrance Test or passing the test doesn't allow him or her to be considered for admission to the Program unless he or she meets the University's Program-specific eligibility conditions. Reservation system in CUET: Because CUET is an entrance test for admissions to Undergraduate programs at Central Universities established under an Act of Parliament, each Central University must adhere to the Government of India's input and seat reservation guidelines. The SC/ ST, OBC, and PwD orders are given certain latitude in this area of the CUET Eligibility. A seeker must be suitable to present licit documents/ instruments to support claims for reservation benefits grounded on an estate (or any other group as defined). Every candidate must corroborate the legality of their application as per the guidelines listed in the CUET Eligibility criteria, as well as the Central University to which they're applying. The seeker should be apprehensive of any documents that may be needed during the application process or the admissions process. Test Pattern & Marking Scheme for CUET: Given the position of interest in CUET, all applicants must understand the CUET test Pattern in order to design an effective test plan for CUET 2022. The Computer Based Test (CBT) for the CUET entrance test will be held online. Depending on the option chosen by the aspirant, the test will last 3 hours 15 seconds or 3 hours 45 seconds.
  4. 4. NTA will also conduct the CUET Exam in 13 languages (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi, and Urdu). 1. CUET 2022 will be conducted in an online mode as Computer Based Test-CBT 2. CUET (UG) – 2022 will consist of the following 4 sections namely- ● Section IA – 13 Languages (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi, and Urdu) ● Section IB – 19 Languages (French, Spanish, German, Nepali, Persian, Italian, Arabic, Sindhi, Kashmiri, Konkani, Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, Manipuri, Santhali, Tibetan, Japanese, Russian, Chinese.) ● Section II – 27 Domain-specific Subjects (listed below) ● Section III – General Test 3. The question paper will be Multiple Choice Question type only. 4. Section IA & IB- A candidate can choose a maximum of any 3 languages from Section IA and Section IB has taken together. (One of the languages chosen needs to be in lieu of Domain-specific subjects) 5. Section II offers 27 Subjects, out of which a candidate may choose a maximum of 6 Subjects. 6. Section III comprises General Test. 7. For choosing Languages (up to 3) from Section IA and IB and a maximum of 6 Subjects from Section II and General Test under Section III, the candidate must refer to the requirements of his/her intended University. Sphere-Specific Subject: CUET Test Pattern 2022 The CUET test Pattern lists 27 sphere-specific subjects, which are shown below, Students are allowed to elect up to six subjects from the list below. ● Accountancy/ Book Keeping ● Biology/ Biological Studies/ Biotechnology/ Biochemistry ● Business Studies ● Chemistry ● Computer Science/ Informatics Practices ● Economics/ Business Economics ● Engineering Graphics
  5. 5. ● Entrepreneurship ● Geography/ Geology ● History ● Home Science ● Knowledge Tradition and Practices of India ● Legal Studies ● Environmental Science ● Mathematics ● Physical Education/ NCC/ Yoga ● drugs ● Political wisdom ● Psychology ● Sociology ● tutoring Aptitude ● husbandry ● Mass Media/ Mass Communication ● Anthropology ● Fine Arts/ Visual trades( Form/ oil)/ Commercial trades, ● Performing trades – (i) cotillion (Kathak/Bharatnatyam/Oddisi/Kathakali/Kuchipudi/Manipuri (ii) Drama- Theatre (iii) Music General (Hindustani/ Carnatic/Rabindra Sangeet/ Percussion/Non- Percussion) ● Sanskrit What's the importance of CUET 2022? While CUET 2021 gave access to 14 Central Universities, CUET 2022 will give access to all 54 Central Universities across the country. As a result, it's critical that scholars comprehend the CUET test Pattern and concentrate on well- preparing for the test in order to secure a spot in the programme and university of their choice.

