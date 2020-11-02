Health Professionals - The People in Health Care - Lecture 2_slides

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Health Professionals – The People in Health Care Learning Objectives • Define terms used in health care and in health prof...
Nurses • Education – Diploma – Associate’s degree – Bachelor of science – Bridge programs for RN to BSN • Clinical trainin...
Nurses Continued • Certification – Certification is not required for licensure, but nurse licensure is required for nurse ...
Nursing Roles • Provide direct patient care and coordinate care activities with other ancillary/allied health professional...
Specific Nursing Roles in a Hospital Setting • Hospital medical-surgical nurse – Care for patients with medical and surgic...
Specific Nursing Roles in Other Provider Settings • Ambulatory care facilities – Similar to hospital-based units • Home he...
Advanced Practice Nursing • Nurse practitioner – Education: Usually requires a master’s degree in nursing with specific cl...
Advanced Practice Nursing Continued • Nurse practitioner – Certification: Most states require certification in their area ...
Nurse Midwives • Education – Postgraduate or graduate program – Must have a BSN to become a certified nurse midwife • Trai...
Nurse Midwives Continued • Certification – Only a few of the nurse midwife programs are post-baccalaureate programs • Lice...
Nurse Anesthetist • Education – Must have a BSN – Certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA) programs are master’s degr...
Nurse Anesthetist Continued • Certification – National certification exam – Must have 40 hours of continuing education eve...
Nonclinical Roles of Nursing • Administration • Research • Education – Nursing school – Continuing nursing education • Cas...
Licensed Practical Nurse • Education – 12 to 18 months of training post–high school • Training – Includes training in medi...
Licensed Practical Nurse Continued • Licensing – All states and the District of Columbia require a licensing exam – Licens...
Medical Assistants • Variable education: One year (certificate) to two years (associate’s degree) • Most receive training ...
Medication Aides • Extremely variable education/training ranging from 15 to 70 contact hours • Most states require an exam...
Nursing in 2025 • Nursing supply could exceed demand, but availability will be uneven, and several factors could cause a s...
Nursing in 2025 Continued • Solving the potential shortage requires a multipronged approach that involves: – Innovation in...
Health Professionals—The People in Health Care Summary – Lecture b • In this lecture, we – Described the education, traini...
  2. 2. Health Professionals – The People in Health Care Learning Objectives • Define terms used in health care and in health professionals’ education and training, including clinician, patient/consumer, disease, and syndrome. (Lecture a) • Describe the education, training, certification, licensure, and roles of physicians, including those in primary care and other specialties. (Lecture a) • Describe the education, training, certification, licensure, and roles of nurses, advanced practice nurses, licensed practical nurses, medical assistants, and medication aides. (Lecture b) • Describe the education, training, certification, licensure, and roles of physician assistants, pharmacists, therapists, and allied health professionals. (Lecture c) • Describe the education, training, certification, licensure, and roles of paramedics, emergency medical technicians, dental professionals, mental health professionals, and social workers. (Lecture c) 3
  3. 3. Nurses • Education – Diploma – Associate’s degree – Bachelor of science – Bridge programs for RN to BSN • Clinical training – Part of the education process • Additional training programs 4
  4. 4. Nurses Continued • Certification – Certification is not required for licensure, but nurse licensure is required for nurse certification programs – Many specialty certification programs are available • Licensure – Requires successful completion of a accredited nursing school program – NCLEX-RN 5
  5. 5. Nursing Roles • Provide direct patient care and coordinate care activities with other ancillary/allied health professionals based on physician orders and the patient’s plan of care • Continuous patient assessment, monitoring, and planning of care • Diagnostic tests and treatments • Medication administration • Patient and family education • Emotional support 6
  6. 6. Specific Nursing Roles in a Hospital Setting • Hospital medical-surgical nurse – Care for patients with medical and surgical problems – May obtain certification but not always required • Specialized nursing roles – Specific disease or specialty o Diabetic nursing o Emergency nursing o Rehabilitation nursing o Neurosurgery nursing 7
  7. 7. Specific Nursing Roles in Other Provider Settings • Ambulatory care facilities – Similar to hospital-based units • Home health, hospice, patient’s medical home – Medication administration, wound care, postoperative care, physical therapy • Long-term care, nursing homes – Provides constant care and assistance with activities of daily living • Public health clinics – Focus on population health with health promotion and disease prevention 8
  8. 8. Advanced Practice Nursing • Nurse practitioner – Education: Usually requires a master’s degree in nursing with specific clinical and diagnostic training – Training: Programs include clinical training in physical diagnosis, managing acute and chronic disease, wellness care, and prescribing medication 9
  9. 9. Advanced Practice Nursing Continued • Nurse practitioner – Certification: Most states require certification in their area of specialty o Examples: Family nurse practitioner (FNP), pediatric nurse practitioner (PNP), geriatric nurse practitioner (GNP) – Licensure o States vary on the roles allowed to nurse practitioners, including prescription privileges and whether they may practice independently – Roles o Nurse practitioners function most often as primary care providers, including preventive, acute, and chronic care 10
  10. 10. Nurse Midwives • Education – Postgraduate or graduate program – Must have a BSN to become a certified nurse midwife • Training – Most include courses in advanced practice nursing (physical diagnosis, pharmacology, pathophysiology) – Clinical course and practice in ante-, intra-, and postpartum care and care of the newborn 11
  11. 11. Nurse Midwives Continued • Certification – Only a few of the nurse midwife programs are post-baccalaureate programs • Licensure – Licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia • Role – Provide routine gynecology services and prenatal, delivery, and postnatal care 12
  12. 12. Nurse Anesthetist • Education – Must have a BSN – Certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA) programs are master’s degree programs • Training – Most include courses in advanced practice nursing (physical diagnosis, pharmacology, pathophysiology) – Clinical course in anesthesia simulation labs and practicums in clinical anesthesia 13
  13. 13. Nurse Anesthetist Continued • Certification – National certification exam – Must have 40 hours of continuing education every two years to renew • Licensure – Most are licensed by the state board of nursing • Roles – Provide a significant amount of anesthesia care in the United States and usually practice with physicians but are relatively autonomous 14
  14. 14. Nonclinical Roles of Nursing • Administration • Research • Education – Nursing school – Continuing nursing education • Case management • Nursing/clinical informatics 15
  15. 15. Licensed Practical Nurse • Education – 12 to 18 months of training post–high school • Training – Includes training in medical terminology, introduction to anatomy and physiology, introduction to pharmacology, and practical nursing clinical course • Certification – Usually results in a certificate of attendance 16
  16. 16. Licensed Practical Nurse Continued • Licensing – All states and the District of Columbia require a licensing exam – Licensed by the state board of nursing • Role – Provide more direct care – Work under supervision of registered nurse or physician – State laws vary but most allow LPNs to start and administer IV therapy, and many allow LPNs to administer IV medications except IV push 17
  17. 17. Medical Assistants • Variable education: One year (certificate) to two years (associate’s degree) • Most receive training in medical terminology, office administration, coding and reimbursement, laboratory procedures, office patient care, medications • Not licensed • Role includes routine administrative and clinical duties 18
  18. 18. Medication Aides • Extremely variable education/training ranging from 15 to 70 contact hours • Most states require an exam and supervised administration for some period of time • Some states specify training as a certified nursing assistant as a prerequisite • Most states license medication aides • Roles are variable but usually include the administration oral, topical, and nebulized or metered inhaled medication. Many states restrict medication aides to long-term care or assisted living facilities 19
  19. 19. Nursing in 2025 • Nursing supply could exceed demand, but availability will be uneven, and several factors could cause a shortfall • The need for nurses (RNs) and advanced nurse practitioners will increase with the anticipated physician shortage • Colleges and universities are not able to keep up with demand due to lack of qualified faculty American Association of Colleges of Nursing, 2014 20
  20. 20. Nursing in 2025 Continued • Solving the potential shortage requires a multipronged approach that involves: – Innovation in care delivery – Effective use of technology – Efficient use of all health professionals on the care team 21
  21. 21. Health Professionals—The People in Health Care Summary – Lecture b • In this lecture, we – Described the education, training, certification, licensure, and roles of o Nurses o Advance practice nurse o Licensed practical nurse o Medical assistants o Medication assistants – Discussed some specific type of nurses and nursing setting – Described nonclinical roles of nurses 22
