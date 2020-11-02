Health Professionals - The People in Health Care - Lecture 1_slides

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Terminology (Merriam-Webster Medical Dictionary, Medline Plus, 2010) • Health professional: – Provides care to the sick an...
Terminology Continued • Clinician: An individual qualified in the clinical practice of medicine, psychiatry, or psychology...
Terminology Continued 2 • Disease: An impairment of a specific structure or function of the body that produces symptoms an...
Terminology Continued 3 • Education: – Formal lecture and learning activities, including simulation and patient contact – ...
Terminology Continued 4 • Certification has several meanings: – Education/training certificate program typically 1 year fo...
Physician 2.1 Figure: Hickman, 2010. Retrieved from Author. Used with Permission. 9
Physician Continued • Certification – Completion of an approved residency or fellowship program – Must have a valid state ...
Steps of the USMLE Travis Nimmo CC-BY 11
Primary Care Roles Travis Nimmo CC-BY 12
Common Internal Medicine Specialties and Subspecialties • Cardiology • Endocrinology • Gastroenterology • Geriatric medici...
Surgical Subspecialties • Cardiovascular surgery • Colon and rectal (colorectal) surgery • Neurosurgery • Orthopedic surge...
Other Specialties • Radiology – Diagnostic – Neuroradiology – Interventional – Pediatric – Radiation oncology – Nuclear ra...
Pathology • Blood banking/transfusion medicine • Cytopathology • Forensic pathology • Laboratory medicine • Pediatric path...
Nonclinical Roles of Physicians • Administration • Teaching • Research • Public health • Publishing Check out the video li...
Nonclinical Roles for Physicians • Clinical or health informatics – Focused on effective use of clinical systems in patien...
Physicians in 2025 • Physician demand will grow faster than supply • By 2025, physician demands are projected to exceed su...
Physicians in 2025 Continued • Solving the shortage requires a multipronged approach that involves – Innovation in care de...
Health Professionals—The People in Health Care Summary – Lecture a • Some useful health care terminology was explained • E...
Health Professionals—The People in Health Care References – Lecture a References AAMC (Association of Medical Colleges). (...
Health Professionals—The People in Health Care References – Lecture a Continued Explore Health careers.org. (n.d.). Career...
  1. 1. The Culture of Health Care Health Professionals—The People in Health Care Lecture a This material (Comp2 Unit 2) was developed by Oregon Health & Science University, funded by the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology under Award Number IU24OC000015. This material was updated in 2016 by Bellevue College under Award Number 90WT0002. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/4.0/.
  2. 2. Health Professionals—The People in Health Care Learning Objectives • Define terms used in health care and in health professionals’ education and training, including clinician, patient/consumer, disease, and syndrome. (Lecture a) • Describe the education, training, certification, licensure, and roles of physicians, including those in primary care and other specialties. (Lecture a) • Describe the education, training, certification, licensure, and roles of nurses, advanced practice nurses, licensed practical nurses, medical assistants, and medication aides. (Lecture b) • Describe the education, training, certification, licensure, and roles of physician assistants, pharmacists, therapists, and allied health professionals. (Lecture c) • Describe the education, training, certification, licensure, and roles of paramedics, emergency medical technicians, dental professionals, mental health professionals, and social workers. (Lecture c) 3
  3. 3. Terminology (Merriam-Webster Medical Dictionary, Medline Plus, 2010) • Health professional: – Provides care to the sick and injured in pre- hospital, hospital, outpatient, home, extended- care facilities, and other settings – Supports preventive care, wellness services, and patients’ self-managed care • Patient/consumer: – Anyone seeking preventive care services, wellness services, assistance with self- managed care, or medical services 4
  4. 4. Terminology Continued • Clinician: An individual qualified in the clinical practice of medicine, psychiatry, or psychology as distinguished from one specializing in laboratory or research techniques or in theory 5
  5. 5. Terminology Continued 2 • Disease: An impairment of a specific structure or function of the body that produces symptoms and physical findings; usually attributable to a specific cause, such as a specific type of bacteria causing pneumonia • Syndrome: A combination of symptoms and physical findings not easily attributable to a specific cause. An example is carpal tunnel syndrome, which is pain, burning, and numbness in the hand 6
  6. 6. Terminology Continued 3 • Education: – Formal lecture and learning activities, including simulation and patient contact – Depending on the health profession, may be on-the-job training, a certificate, associate’s degree, bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, or doctoral degree • Training: – Supervised clinical practice; often has increasing level of responsibility with time 7
  7. 7. Terminology Continued 4 • Certification has several meanings: – Education/training certificate program typically 1 year for medical assistants – National health profession organization certification typically requires completion of an accredited program and an exam, such as with radiologic technologists – Physician board certification in a specialty or subspecialty requires an approved residency/fellowship and a board exam • State licensure is mandatory for many practicing professionals, such as physicians and nurses 8
  8. 8. Physician 2.1 Figure: Hickman, 2010. Retrieved from Author. Used with Permission. 9
  9. 9. Physician Continued • Certification – Completion of an approved residency or fellowship program – Must have a valid state medical licenses to practice – Must complete a written and/or practical exam in that specialty or subspecialty – Maintenance of certification • State licensure – Reciprocity among states 10
  10. 10. Steps of the USMLE Travis Nimmo CC-BY 11
  11. 11. Primary Care Roles Travis Nimmo CC-BY 12
  12. 12. Common Internal Medicine Specialties and Subspecialties • Cardiology • Endocrinology • Gastroenterology • Geriatric medicine • Hematology and oncology • Infectious disease • Nephrology • Pulmonary disease and critical care medicine • Rheumatology • Genomic specialists 13
  13. 13. Surgical Subspecialties • Cardiovascular surgery • Colon and rectal (colorectal) surgery • Neurosurgery • Orthopedic surgery • Otolaryngologic surgery • Pediatric surgery • Plastic surgery • Urologic surgery 14
  14. 14. Other Specialties • Radiology – Diagnostic – Neuroradiology – Interventional – Pediatric – Radiation oncology – Nuclear radiology 15
  15. 15. Pathology • Blood banking/transfusion medicine • Cytopathology • Forensic pathology • Laboratory medicine • Pediatric pathology 16
  16. 16. Nonclinical Roles of Physicians • Administration • Teaching • Research • Public health • Publishing Check out the video link for physician nonclinical roles: http://youtu.be/w4_FkP2ihx0 17
  17. 17. Nonclinical Roles for Physicians • Clinical or health informatics – Focused on effective use of clinical systems in patient care delivery processes – Certifications are available in informatics for clinicians – Physicians with an informatics background can serve in a variety of roles 18
  18. 18. Physicians in 2025 • Physician demand will grow faster than supply • By 2025, physician demands are projected to exceed supply by a range of 46,000 to 90,000 – A shortfall of between 12,500 and 31,100 primary care physicians – A shortfall of between 28,200 and 63,700 non–primary care physicians Association of American Medical Colleges, n.d. 19
  19. 19. Physicians in 2025 Continued • Solving the shortage requires a multipronged approach that involves – Innovation in care delivery – Effective use of technology – Efficient use of all health professionals on the care team Association of American Medical Colleges, n.d. 20
  20. 20. Health Professionals—The People in Health Care Summary – Lecture a • Some useful health care terminology was explained • Education, training, certification, and licensure of physicians were described • Primary care roles of physicians were described • We examined some of specialty, subspecialty, and nonclinical roles of physicians 21
  21. 21. Health Professionals—The People in Health Care References – Lecture a References AAMC (Association of Medical Colleges). (n.d.). Physician supply and demand through 2025: Key findings. Retrieved from https://www.aamc.org/download/426260/data/physiciansupplyanddemandthrough2025keyfindings .pdf Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education. (n.d.). Accreditation. Retrieved from http://www.acgme.org/What-We-Do/Accreditation American Board of Medical Specialties. (n.d.). Board certification and maintenance of certification. Retrieved from http://www.abms.org/board-certification American Medical Association. (n.d.). Becoming a physician. Retrieved from http://www.ama- assn.org/ama/pub/education-careers/becoming-physician.page American Medical Association. (n.d.). Obtaining a medical license. Retrieved from http://www.ama- assn.org/ama/pub/education-careers/becoming-physician/medical-licensure.page Andrews, J. (2013). Clinical informatics critical to reform. Retrieved from http://www.healthcareitnews.com/news/clinical-informatics-underpins-reform Anonymous. (2011). Life works: Explore health and medical science careers. NIH MedlinePlus, the Magazine. Summer. Retrieved from https://medlineplus.gov/magazine/issues/summer11/articles/summer11pg24-25.html CAST. (2013). Nonclinical roles of physicians [video file]. Retrieved from http://youtu.be/w4_FkP2ihx0 22
  22. 22. Health Professionals—The People in Health Care References – Lecture a Continued Explore Health careers.org. (n.d.). Career explorer. Retrieved from http://explorehealthcareers.org/en/home HRSA (Health Resources and Services Administration) Health Workforce. (n.d.). Health Workforce Data. Retrieved from https://bhw.hrsa.gov/health-workforce-analysis/research MedlinePlus. (n.d.). Health occupations. Retrieved from https://medlineplus.gov/healthoccupations.html MedlinePlus.(2011). Life works: Explore health and medical science careers. Retrieved from https://medlineplus.gov/magazine/issues/summer11/articles/summer11pg24-25.html MedlinePlus. (n.d.). Medical dictionary. Retrieved from http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/ mplusdictionary.html National Association of Advisors for the Health Professions. (n.d.). Health professions links. Retrieved from http://www.naahp.org/PublicResources/HealthProfessionsLinks.aspx U.S. News. (n.d.). Best health care jobs. Retrieved from http://money.usnews.com/careers/best- jobs/rankings/best-healthcare-jobs Charts, Tables, Figures 2.1 Figure: Hickman, Tim, MD. University of Missouri, Kansas City (2010). Retrieved from author, used with permission. Images Slide 10: Steps of the USMLE. CC-BY by Travis Nimmo. Slide 11: Primary Care Roles. CC-BY by Travis Nimmo. 23
  23. 23. The Culture of Health Care Health Professionals—The People in Health Care Lecture a This material was developed by Oregon Health & Science University, funded by the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology under Award Number IU24OC000015. This material was updated in 2016 by Bellevue College under Award Number 90WT0002. 24

