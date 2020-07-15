Grade 7 term 2 Natural Science Materials Lesson 1 Visual Style

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TERM 2 Grade 7 Natural Sciences Lesson plan 1
W h i c h o n e ? S t r e n g t h P h y s i c a l W a t e r S u b s t a n c e s Q u i z How should we choose materials to ...
FLIP NOTES •Materials that are strong •Flexible •Conducts electricity •Conducts heat MATERIALS Properties Materials Strong...
FLIP NOTES WHAT CAN MATERIALS DO THAT ARE FLEXIBLE:? Flexible Conducts electricity Conducts heat MATERIALS M e a s u r i n...
FLIP NOTESMATERIALS f dd mm P r o p e r t i e s flexible durable ductile malleable mould
FLIP NOTES HEAT and TEMPERATURE HEAT TEMPERATURE MATERIALS Liquid can change into a gas by evaporation. For example if you...
FLIP NOTES THERMOMETER MATERIALS The mercury inside these kinds of thermometers is toxic and dangerous so they must be han...
FLIP NOTESMATERIALS Statement AGREE DISAGREE NOT SURE Water can get hotter than 100°C. Water always freezes at 0°C.
The boiling point of water also depends on the purity of the water. Water which contains impurities (such as salt or sugar...
Does boiling have a reverse process? Boiling is when liquid water changes to water vapour or steam. The reverse process, w...
Melting is when a solid changes into a liquid. Look at this photo of a candle burning. What is happening to the wax around...
WELL DONE!!!! FLIP NOTESMATERIALS F I N I S H ! ! ! ! !
