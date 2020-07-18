Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
9 tips to effectively use LinkedIn Presented by: Neal Stewart VP of Sales & Marketing, Deschutes Brewery Bridgette Borst O...
1. Set Objectives (such as) • Impressions • Become a thought leader • Engagement • Website/blog/podcast traffic • Profile ...
2. Keep your profile updated
4. Optimize Keywords and THINK LIKE A RECRUITER.
 Focus on a few industries  Comment thoughtfully, with substance and initiate engagement  Make it a habit
7. Consider it your living resume. Take 10 minutes every couple of months and reassess your LI profile. Review “All activi...
8. Once you start to publish, utilize the “Featured” section.
Q & A Your invitation to connect. Let’s link up! Neal Stewart VP of Sales & Marketing, Deschutes Brewery Bridgette Borst O...
9 tips to effectively use LinkedIn
9 tips to effectively use LinkedIn
9 tips to effectively use LinkedIn
9 tips to effectively use LinkedIn
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

9 tips to effectively use LinkedIn

8 views

Published on

LinkedIn is a great tool to research companies and find job opportunities, but how are you perceived when a company or recruiter goes to find your profile? This session co-led by Neal Stewart and Bridgette Borst Ombres is intended to guide attendees through how to optimize their personal profile to reflect their knowledge, experience and personal brand to companies and recruiters to land the perfect opportunity.

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

9 tips to effectively use LinkedIn

  1. 1. 9 tips to effectively use LinkedIn Presented by: Neal Stewart VP of Sales & Marketing, Deschutes Brewery Bridgette Borst Ombres VP of Communications, A2U Principal Consultant, The Commsultant
  2. 2. 1. Set Objectives (such as) • Impressions • Become a thought leader • Engagement • Website/blog/podcast traffic • Profile views • Increasing connections
  3. 3. 2. Keep your profile updated
  4. 4. 4. Optimize Keywords and THINK LIKE A RECRUITER.
  5. 5.  Focus on a few industries  Comment thoughtfully, with substance and initiate engagement  Make it a habit
  6. 6. 7. Consider it your living resume. Take 10 minutes every couple of months and reassess your LI profile. Review “All activity” to see what others see. Apply this guiding question: Is my profile still sending the right message? In addition to publishing relevant industry news, think about writing articles, uploading presentations, videos and other projects (as a portfolio of your work). Be sure recommendations, endorsements and certifications/trainings are listed.
  7. 7. 8. Once you start to publish, utilize the “Featured” section.
  8. 8. Q & A Your invitation to connect. Let’s link up! Neal Stewart VP of Sales & Marketing, Deschutes Brewery Bridgette Borst Ombres VP of Communications, A2U Principal Consultant, The Commsultant

×