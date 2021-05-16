Successfully reported this slideshow.
ENGLISH 111 Writing and Inquiry Spring 2021 Ms. Lowe
10 Things You Should Know About College Composition
Key Terms:  A TEXT is an idea/message that has been encoded into a MEDIUM and sent from AUTHOR to AUDIENCE with an intend...
1. Versatility: Composition is flexible, adaptable, and creative.  Old way of thinking: o “writing a paper”  New way of ...
2. Process: Composition Is a Process—not only the end-product  Pre-writing  Drafting  Peer Revision  Editing  Publish...
3. Social: Composition happens in a community. • The myth of the lone- wolf, genius author, writing a perfect text on the ...
4. Recursive: Composition is Practice • That’s why we do the following: • In-class writing • Homework grade • Multiple ess...
5. Conversational: Composition is participation and discourse.  Discourse: the academic “conversation” between texts on a...
6. Experience: You Already Compose. A LOT! 1) You have more experience reading & composing than you probably give yourself...
7. Feedback: Composition is Responding to Feedback. • Responding to feedback from peers • Responding to feedback from your...
8. Teaching: Composition Can Be Taught! 1) Breaking down the process into small yet connected pieces 2) Analyzing and prac...
9. Empowerment! Composition Is Empowering!  To use our skills to make the world a better place  To be understood; to und...
10. Requirement: Love it or Hate it, Composition Is a Requirement for Almost Every College Program!  If you’re going to t...
May. 16, 2021

Introduction to ENG 111

ENG 111 Course Intro

Introduction to ENG 111

