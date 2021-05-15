CBSE Marketing segmentation project

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Indian High School, Dubai BONAFIDE CERTIFICATE Certified that this project “Market Segmentation” is a Bonafide work of...
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT I would like to give my special thanks to my teacher Mrs. Rennet and my Section Supervisor, Mrs. Pranita w...
METHODOLOGY To attain the introduction data for my project, I used various websites on the internet as my resources. I als...
INDEX S. No Content Page No. 1. INTRODUCTION 6 2. BASES OF SEGMENTATION 7 3. COMPANY SEGMENTATION (ROLEX WATCHES) 11 4. TH...
INTRODUCTION  Market segmentation is the science of dividing an overall market into customer subsets or segments, which i...
BASES OF SEGMENTATION The most common bases for segmenting markets are as follows:  Geographic: Geographic location is on...
 Demographic: Demographic segmentation is one of the simplest and widest types of market segmentation used. Most companie...
 Psychographic: By segmenting the market based on psychographic characteristics you are able to be more niche in your adv...
examples. If the offering fits into this category, you may want to experiment with broadening usage to other times by usin...
COMPANY SEGMENTATION: (ROLEX WATCHES) Rolex SA is a Swiss luxury watchmaker. The company and its subsidiary Montres Tudor ...
THEIR SEGMENTATION: Geographic Segmentation:
Demographic segmentation: 1. Age: 18 and above 2. Gender: Male and Female
3. Religion: All 4. Marital status: none 5. Occupation: reputed working class 6. Income: Middle and Upper middle class Ps...
MY SEGMENTATION (CHANDELIERS): At Flare Chandeliers we strive in creating unique, beautiful pieces thought to suit your ho...
GEOGRAPHIC SEGMENTATION: Spread among the world’s strongest and rich countries like:  UAE  UK  France  Japan  Singap...
 PSYCHOGRAPHIC SEGMENTATION: Personality: Indian film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan to endorse Flare Chandeli...
PRODUCT LINE: 1. Kids:
2. Teenagers (girls):
3. Teenagers (boys):
4. Adults:
CONCLUSION: o To reach different markets or promote products or services to different locations or different people compan...
  1. 1. The Indian High School, Dubai BONAFIDE CERTIFICATE Certified that this project “Market Segmentation” is a Bonafide work of Benifa Fernandes who carried out the project under my supervision. Signature of Teacher-In-Charge: ________________
  2. 2. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT I would like to give my special thanks to my teacher Mrs. Rennet and my Section Supervisor, Mrs. Pranita who have given me the opportunity to make this wonderful project on the topic, ‘Market Segmentation’. This project has helped me in doing a lot of research and also I learnt about many things. My heartfelt appreciations to them. Secondly, I would like to thank my parents and friends who have been an immense support to complete this project in a very limited time. I am making this project not just for marks but also to increase my knowledge and skills. Thanks to everybody who has helped me make this wonderful project.
  3. 3. METHODOLOGY To attain the introduction data for my project, I used various websites on the internet as my resources. I also researched about the segmentation of products by the company chosen by me. Later, I made my own company, with a customized logo and a unique name. And segmented the product produced on the various segmentation basis learnt from our marketing notes. I have also provided evidences of the different kinds of products offered by my company.
  4. 4. INDEX S. No Content Page No. 1. INTRODUCTION 6 2. BASES OF SEGMENTATION 7 3. COMPANY SEGMENTATION (ROLEX WATCHES) 11 4. THEIR SEGMENTATION 12 5. MY SEGMENTATION (CHANDELIERS) 15 6. SEGMENTATION BASES 16 7. PRODUCT LINE 18 8. CONCLUSION 22 9. BIBLIOGRAPHY 23
  5. 5. INTRODUCTION  Market segmentation is the science of dividing an overall market into customer subsets or segments, which is in segment sharing similar characteristics and needs. Segmentation typically involves significant market research and can thus be costly.  In dividing or segmenting markets, researchers typically look for shared characteristics such as common needs, common interests, similar lifestyles or even similar demographic profiles.  The overall aim of segmentation is to identify high yield segments – that is, those segments that are likely to be the most profitable or that have growth potential – so that these can be selected for special attention (i.e. Become target markets).  Many different ways to segment a market have been identified. Business-to-business (B2B) sellers might segment the market into different types of businesses or countries. While business to consumer (B2C) sellers might segment the market into demographic segments, lifestyle segments, behavioral segments or any other meaningful segment.  Market segmentation assumes that different market segments require different marketing programs – that is, different offers, prices, promotion, distribution or some combination of marketing variables. Market segmentation is not only designed to identify the most profitable segments, but also to develop profiles of key segments in order to better understand their needs and purchase motivations.  Many marketers use the S-T-P approach; Segmentation→ targeting → positioning to provide the framework for marketing planning objectives. That is, a market is segmented, one or more segments are selected for targeting, and products or services are positioned in a way that resonates with the selected target market or markets.
  6. 6. BASES OF SEGMENTATION The most common bases for segmenting markets are as follows:  Geographic: Geographic location is one of the simplest methods of segmenting the market. People living in one region of the country have purchasing and consuming habit which differs from those living in other regions. For example, life style products sell very well in metro cities, e.g., Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai but do not sell in small towns. Banking needs of people in rural areas differ from those of urban areas. Even within a city, a bank branch located in the northern part of the city may attract more clients than a branch located in eastern part of the city.
  7. 7.  Demographic: Demographic segmentation is one of the simplest and widest types of market segmentation used. Most companies use it to get the right population in using their products. Segmentation generally divides a population based on variables. Demographic variables such as age, occupation, education, sex and income are commonly used for segmenting markets:  Age: New born, kids (3-12), teenagers (13-18), adults (18 and above), retired.  Sex: Male and Female  Occupation: Agriculture, industry, trade, students, service sector, house- holds, institutions.  Industrial sector: Large, small  Trade: wholesale, retail, exporters  Family Life-cycle: Young single, young married no children, young married youngest child under six, young married youngest child over six, older married with children, older married no children under eighteen, older single, etc.  Income Level: Above Rs. 1 lakh per annum, Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1 lakh, Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 50,000 per annum, i.e., higher, middle and lower.
  8. 8.  Psychographic: By segmenting the market based on psychographic characteristics you are able to be more niche in your advertising buys; maximizing exposure to key segments. As a result, your money is spent more wisely and you should see an increase in your ad spend efficiency or a greater return on investment. You also can appeal more specifically to motivations in your messaging, which improve your conversion rate. Psychographic characteristics also play a key role in developing your target market personas. Some of the major types of psychographic segmentation include:  Personality Traits: Brands, products, and services all have personalities. Marketers will often create these personalities to match the personality traits of their target market. When a consumer can relate to the characteristics of a brand, product, or service they are more likely to engage with it.  Lifestyle: Different people have different lifestyle patterns and their wants and needs change based on those patterns. When segmenting your market based on this psychographic characteristic marketers promote their products as solutions to those wants and needs. Segmentation by lifestyle considers where the consumer is in their life cycle and what is important to them at that exact time.  Opinions, attitudes, interests and hobbies: Includes opinions on religious, gender and politics, views on the environment, sporting and recreational activities, and arts and cultural issues. The opinions your market segments hold and activities they engage in will have a huge impact on the products and services they buy, and even how they respond to your messaging. This is the richest area of opportunity in online marketing and particularly with social media.  Degree of loyalty: Customers who buy your brand either all or most of the time are extremely valuable. By segmenting in this way, you can adapt marketing vehicles and messaging to retain your loyal customers. A rule of thumb is that it is 10-times more profitable to sell to existing customers than to find and sell to new ones.  Occasions: If your product or service is purchased or consumed around an event or occasion, it makes a lot of sense to segment this way. Purchases made for weddings, holidays, etc. are
  9. 9. examples. If the offering fits into this category, you may want to experiment with broadening usage to other times by using benefits sought, lifestyle or attitudes segmentation as well. Proper psychographic segmentation is a more costly segmentation approach; however, when you can group prospective purchasers into meaningful groups that define choices they make and messages that resonate with them you will have a more effective and successful marketing campaign.  Behavioral: Behavioral segmentation divides consumers into groups according to their observed behaviors. Many marketers believe that behavioral variables are superior to demographics and geographies for building market segments. Typical behavioral variables and their descriptors include:  Purchase/Usage Occasion: e.g. regular occasion, special occasion, festive occasion, gift- giving  Benefit-Sought: e.g. economy, quality, service level, convenience, access  User Status: e.g. First-time user, Regular user, Non-user  Usage Rate/ Purchase Frequency: e.g. Light user, heavy user, moderate user  Loyalty Status: e.g. Loyal, switcher, non- loyal, lapsed  Buyer Readiness: e.g. Unaware, aware, intention to buy  Attitude to Product or Service: e.g. Enthusiast, Indifferent, Hostile; Price Conscious, Quality Conscious  Adopter Status: e.g. early adopter, late adopter, laggard.
  10. 10. COMPANY SEGMENTATION: (ROLEX WATCHES) Rolex SA is a Swiss luxury watchmaker. The company and its subsidiary Montres Tudor SA design, manufacture, distribute and service wristwatches sold under the Rolex and Tudor brands. Founded by Hans Wilsdorf and Alfred Davis in London, England in 1905 as Wilsdorf and Davis, Rolex moved its base of operations to Geneva, Switzerland in 1919. Forbes ranked Rolex 64th on its 2016 list of the world's most powerful global brands. Rolex is the largest single luxury watch brand, producing about 2,000 watches per day. The company is owned by the Hans Wilsdorf Foundation, a family private trust which does not pay corporate tax. Rolex watches are crafted from the finest raw materials and assembled with scrupulous attention to detail. Every component is designed, developed and produced in-house to the most exacting standards. Pioneer of the wristwatch since 1905, Rolex is at the origin of landmark innovations in watchmaking, including the first waterproof wristwatch - the Oyster - and the Perpetual rotor self-winding mechanism. For over a century, Rolex watches have accompanied explorers and achievers around the world, from the top of the highest mountains to the deepest reaches of the ocean. Roger Federer has estimated earnings of $67.8 million. He is a brand ambassador for Rolex . The 17-time Grand Slam tennis champion – currently in the running at Wimbledon – has been spotted wearing a Rolex Oyster Perpetual DateJust.
  11. 11. THEIR SEGMENTATION: Geographic Segmentation:
  12. 12. Demographic segmentation: 1. Age: 18 and above 2. Gender: Male and Female
  13. 13. 3. Religion: All 4. Marital status: none 5. Occupation: reputed working class 6. Income: Middle and Upper middle class Psychographic: 1. Lifestyle: Luxurious lifestyle 2. Activities, interests and opinions (AIO): Target group includes businessmen, athletes, astronauts, deep sea divers, alpinists and people with high income. Highly educated individuals who are self-determined and therefore are concerned more about product quality and technology than price. Rolex stands high on these aspects. 3. Social Status: High income groups 4. Personality traits: Tech-savvy top professionals who are at top level in organizations, middle class consumers who are striving to become established professionals. 5. Values and attitudes: educated elite class people with high income, professionals, and aesthetic people.
  14. 14. MY SEGMENTATION (CHANDELIERS): At Flare Chandeliers we strive in creating unique, beautiful pieces thought to suit your home and your personal taste. That’s why we are always happy to customize sizes, colors and some design features of all our chandeliers. Our team advise our customers about the right size and length of chandelier for the space. To receive our catalog by email and to view our beautiful collection of art glass lighting, contact us flarechandeliers@gmail.com or visit www.Flarechandeliers.com call 055147900 you are invited to visit our first modern chandeliers Dubai showroom. WE DELIVER WORLDWIDE! Founded in 2017 by owner and interior designer Benifa Fernandes
  15. 15. GEOGRAPHIC SEGMENTATION: Spread among the world’s strongest and rich countries like:  UAE  UK  France  Japan  Singapore  US  Cairo  India DEMOGRAPHIC SEGMENTATION: i. Age: Young- Adults ii. Gender: Male and Female iii. Income: Middle and Upper middle class iv. Education: All kinds v. Occupation: All kinds vi. Family Size: Kids, Teenagers, big/small families with/without children. vii. Caste/ Religion: All
  16. 16.  PSYCHOGRAPHIC SEGMENTATION: Personality: Indian film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan to endorse Flare Chandeliers. 1. Lifestyle: for home lighting enthusiasts, home decorators, interior designers etc. 2. Activities, interests and opinions (AIO): Target group includes anyone with an interest in lighting décor. 3. Social Status: middle class, upper middle class and upper class. 4. Personality traits: people with creative lighting tastes 5. Values and attitudes: Creative people, people who are interested in lighting.
  17. 17. PRODUCT LINE: 1. Kids:
  18. 18. 2. Teenagers (girls):
  19. 19. 3. Teenagers (boys):
  20. 20. 4. Adults:
  21. 21. CONCLUSION: o To reach different markets or promote products or services to different locations or different people companies use a method called market segmentation. o Market segmentation is very important for most of all companies around the world. o If a company cannot reach the market or area they will not succeed; or the product or service they provide too expensive so the market they are in cannot afford, surely that company cannot expect to prosper but even fails as a company. o It is important for international firms that entering to a foreign market or international market, taking into account the sub-cultural groups and focusing on their needs as many large international companies finding it increasingly difficult to operate in global stage and retain customers’ loyalty. o To be effective, after suitably researching the market , probably the most important this is to carry out the process of market segmentation in logical and systematic manner. o If the process of market segmentation is carried out thoroughly, then the firm should benefit in terms of better competitive position for its products or services, resulting in greater sales and profitability. o After all, the whole rationale of the marketing concept is increased business effectiveness through the provision of customer satisfaction.
