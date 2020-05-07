Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
THE ECONOMIST Fiscal medicine Anti-covid-19 measures mask a shift in Britain’s budget strategy The chancellor’s measures a...
Media
Media
Media
Media
Media
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Media

29 views

Published on

media

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Media

  1. 1. THE ECONOMIST Fiscal medicine Anti-covid-19 measures mask a shift in Britain’s budget strategy The chancellor’s measures are a shock-and-awe response to the virus Fiscal policy Britain’s budget and the bond markets If the government wants to increase borrowing in next week’s budget, that’s fine by the bond markets Preppers For some Britons, coronavirus means apocalypse soon Christmas has come for disaster hobbyists Brexit negotiations The gaps between the EU and Britain are wide—and time is short Seconds away, round two Politicians and civil servants Priti Patel’s bust-up at the Home Office A bullying row reveals a lot about Boris Johnson’s government Hydrology Re-engineering Britain’s rivers Why the wiggles are being put back into watercourses Retail A new role for Britain’s high streets Selling experiences instead of stuff Bagehot Rishi Sunak, man of the world The chancellor of the exchequer is a champion of globalization who has been brought to power by a wave of nationalism Round two ccc The EU and Britain start negotiating a post-Brexit trade deal The gap between the sides is wide—and time to reach agreement is short It won’t fly The expansion of Heathrow airport is scotched on climate grounds The Court of Appeal sends the government back to the drawing board The politics of pop The BBC is taking back control of Eurovision Britain tries to avoid another musical humiliation The £18bn question Britain’s great research bonanza The government has promised to double funding. How should it spend the dosh? Agriculture after Brexit British farmers fret about losing their protection and their subsidies Many could soon have reason to regret voting for Brexit Beauty or safety? Anti-terror barricades spread beyond big cities And the government wants still more

×