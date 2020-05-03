メンタルヘルスとセルフケア Day 1 ホリスティックウェルネス

Successfully reported this slideshow.
新型コロナウイルスで、世の中心配なことばかりですね。 お互いカラダに気をつけて過ごしましょう。早くみんなが安心できる日が来ますように。 アルパカ店長の ココロぽかぽか セルフケア講座 A guide to the health & wellne...
こんにちは！アルパカのパーカーです。 日本からちょうど地球の反対側にある 南米ペルーのアンデス山脈からきました。 アンデスって知ってる？ 標高が4000mを越える山で、 天気の移り変わりが激しくて、 朝晩は－10℃や-20℃ 昼間は日差しが強く...
家族や友だちや、 それから人間のボスや中ボスと 一緒にいるけど、 アンデスは土地が広いから、 適度な距離感もあるんだ。 陣取りでケンカなんてないし、 ご飯を奪い合うこともないし、 みんな本来の自分らしく 気ままに暮らしてるよ。 まぁ、ボスの指示...
日本のこと、ちょっと耳にしたんだけど、 仕事とか、人間関係とか、 いろいろと大変なんですね。 なになに？ なんだか毎日疲れがぬけなくて モヤモヤするって？ モフモフじゃなくて？ そうかぁ、じゃぁ ぼくたちの秘密の方法を教えてあげるから、 一緒に...
Day 1 全体をとらえる Holistic Wellness バランスを俯瞰して見る
人生の車輪 STEP 1. 自分にとって大切だと思う８項目を書き 出してみてね STEP 2. それぞれの満足度を10段階で選ぼう STEP 3. 数字を線でつないでね 例） 仕事・キャリア・お金・経済・健康・家族・パート ナー・恋人・人間関係...
人生の車輪 1. 満足感が高いのはどれだった？どんな感情？全体的な感想でもいいよ。 2. あまり満足できていないのはどれだった？どんな感情？どうして満足感が低いと思うのかな？ 3. 2がよくなったら、どんないいことが起こりそう？ 例）健康（食事...
仕事 パートナー 人間関係 家族旅 運動 睡眠 健康食事 家族 友達 毛繕い歌 睡眠 運動 健康 健康、睡眠、運動は満足してて、 家族や友達との時間や関係性も良好！ 食事については…ぼくが食べるのゆっくりだから、 気が付くと回りの仲間に食べられ...
どうだった？ 友達や同僚と、 お互いの結果を見せて感想を言いあったり、 気づいたことを伝えあうのもおすすめだよ。 1か月後にも、またやってみてね。 その時大切だと思う項目が 変わっててもOKだよ。 今日はここまで。 次回は、ストレスについてだよ...
「アルパカ店長のココロぽかぽかセルフケア講座」Day1
セルフケアの実践に必要な情報やワークで一緒に土台を整えていきましょう。
第一回は、肩の力を抜いて、自分の生活を俯瞰してみてみよう。

  1. 1. 新型コロナウイルスで、世の中心配なことばかりですね。 お互いカラダに気をつけて過ごしましょう。早くみんなが安心できる日が来ますように。 アルパカ店長の ココロぽかぽか セルフケア講座 A guide to the health & wellness
  2. 2. こんにちは！アルパカのパーカーです。 日本からちょうど地球の反対側にある 南米ペルーのアンデス山脈からきました。 アンデスって知ってる？ 標高が4000mを越える山で、 天気の移り変わりが激しくて、 朝晩は－10℃や-20℃ 昼間は日差しが強くて +20℃に暑くなったり、 気温差が大きい過酷な環境なんだ。 先祖代々、身体の温度調節を 自分の力でしながら生きてきた、 この身体とメンタルには自信があるよ。
  3. 3. 家族や友だちや、 それから人間のボスや中ボスと 一緒にいるけど、 アンデスは土地が広いから、 適度な距離感もあるんだ。 陣取りでケンカなんてないし、 ご飯を奪い合うこともないし、 みんな本来の自分らしく 気ままに暮らしてるよ。 まぁ、ボスの指示には 従わなきゃだから、 全部が思い通りにはならないけどね。
  4. 4. 日本のこと、ちょっと耳にしたんだけど、 仕事とか、人間関係とか、 いろいろと大変なんですね。 なになに？ なんだか毎日疲れがぬけなくて モヤモヤするって？ モフモフじゃなくて？ そうかぁ、じゃぁ ぼくたちの秘密の方法を教えてあげるから、 一緒にやってみてね。 ココロとカラダを健康に保つために ちゃんと自分でもケアしてるんだよ。
  5. 5. Day 1 全体をとらえる Holistic Wellness バランスを俯瞰して見る
  6. 6. 人生の車輪 STEP 1. 自分にとって大切だと思う８項目を書き 出してみてね STEP 2. それぞれの満足度を10段階で選ぼう STEP 3. 数字を線でつないでね 例） 仕事・キャリア・お金・経済・健康・家族・パート ナー・恋人・人間関係・友人・知人・学び・自己成長・ 遊び・余暇・物理的環境・漫画・ヨガ・旅行・カフェ まずはセルフチェック！ 考えすぎずに 直感でまず書いてみよう！
  7. 7. 人生の車輪 1. 満足感が高いのはどれだった？どんな感情？全体的な感想でもいいよ。 2. あまり満足できていないのはどれだった？どんな感情？どうして満足感が低いと思うのかな？ 3. 2がよくなったら、どんないいことが起こりそう？ 例）健康（食事）：夕飯の時間が遅くならないように変えられたら、質のいい睡眠がとれそう。良い睡眠がとれたら、朝から 気分よく仕事に取り掛かれそう。等 まずはセルフチェック！ たまには素直になりなよ～ 想像して！もっとして！
  8. 8. 仕事 パートナー 人間関係 家族旅 運動 睡眠 健康食事 家族 友達 毛繕い歌 睡眠 運動 健康 健康、睡眠、運動は満足してて、 家族や友達との時間や関係性も良好！ 食事については…ぼくが食べるのゆっくりだから、 気が付くと回りの仲間に食べられちゃったりしてる んだよね。草が生えてるとこにまた移動しないとい けなくて、本当はもっとちゃんと食べたい。 食事が満足にできたら、その後の毛繕いもきちんと やろうって気になるのかなぁと思うよ。今はなんか、 必要な分食べるのに焦っちゃって、気持ちを落ち着 けて休む時間があまりないし。 健康、睡眠は、最近満足してるかな。 パートナーとの関係もいい感じ。 人間関係は、友達とか仕事でおつきあいのある人達 とか、コミュニティとの関係性と捉えたよ。 実家の両親に最近連絡とってないから、ちょっと気 になってるな。あと今は遠くに出られないから、 やっぱり旅への渇望は強まってる。私にとって旅は やっぱり大きなエネルギー源なんだなぁ。 今は運動でうまく発散して、体力維持して、 外に出られるようになったら長めの旅に出たい！ パーカー 10代 アシスタント吉田 30代
  9. 9. どうだった？ 友達や同僚と、 お互いの結果を見せて感想を言いあったり、 気づいたことを伝えあうのもおすすめだよ。 1か月後にも、またやってみてね。 その時大切だと思う項目が 変わっててもOKだよ。 今日はここまで。 次回は、ストレスについてだよ。 まずはストレスの仕組みや正体を しっかり知っておかないとね。
