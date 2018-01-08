Successfully reported this slideshow.
İş Anali̇zi̇ Tekni̇kleri̇

  1. 1. IIBA İŞ ANALİZİ TEKNİKLERİ
  2. 2. TEMEL KAVRAMLAR • IIBA BABOK®'un Amacı ve IIBA® Sertifikasyon Programları • İş Analizinin Proje Başarısındaki Yeri
  3. 3. İŞ ANALİZİ PLANLAMA TEKNİKLERİ • İş Analizi ve Proje Yaşam Döngüsü • Proje Başlatma Belgesi • İşlevsel Ayrıştırma, • Tahminleme, • Paydaş Listesi & Paydaş Haritaları, • Personalar, • Gantt Şemaları • RACI Matrisi
  4. 4. GEREKSİNİM ORTAYA ÇIKARMA TEKNİKLERİ • Kıyaslama, • Market Analizi, • Doküman Analizi, • Arayüz Analizi, • Gözlem, • Beyin Fırtınası, • Anket, • Mülakatlar, • Çalıştaylar
  5. 5. GEREKSİNİM ANALİZİ VE DOKÜMANTASYON TEKNİKLERİ ETKİ ANALİZİ VE ÖNCELİKLENDİRME TEKNİKLERİ • MoSCoW Analizi • Zaman ve Bütçe Kutuları • İzlenebilirlik
  6. 6. SÜREÇ MODELLEME • Süreç Modelleme’nin Kullanım Amacı • Süreç Model Tipleri ve Notasyonları • UML Akitivite Diyagramı
  7. 7. GÖZDEN GEÇİRMELER • Yönetimsel Gözden Geçirme • Teknik Gözden Geçirme • İnceleme • Denetleme • Üzerinde Geçme
  8. 8. KULLANIM VAKALARI (USE CASES) VE SENARYOLAR • Kullanım Vakaları ve Senaryoların Kullanım Amacı • Kullanım Vakası Diyagramı • Kullanım Senaryosunun Tanımı
  9. 9. İŞ VAKALARI (BUSINESS CASES) • İş Vakaları’nın Kullanım Amacı, Açıklaması • İhtiyaç Değerlendirme • Alternatif Değerlendirme • Çözüm Önerme
  10. 10. VERİ MODELLEME • Veri Modelleme’nin Amacı • Varlık, Sınıf, Özellik ve İlişki Kavramları • Diyagramlar
  11. 11. KÖK NEDEN ANALIZI • Kök Neden Analizi’nin Kullanım Amacı • Balık Kılçığı Diyagramı • 5 Neden Analizi Tekniği
  12. 12. AGILE GEREKSINIM YÖNETIMI TEKNIKLERI • Ürün Listesi • Kullanıcı Hikayeleri • Kabul Kriterleri • Rekrospektifler • Burndown Chart • Takım Hız

