May. 23, 2021

Cause and effect

Explanation of topic via example.

Cause and effect

  1. 1.  Introduction:  Self-esteem is simply how you feel about yourself and how you judge your worth. This evaluation has a profound impact on the choices you make since it determines, to a great extent, what you consider yourself capable and worthy of doing.  People with low self-esteem – who feel poorly about themselves and judge themselves to be inferior to others – are at risk, then, of not fulfilling their true potential in life. They may not take the initiative to set and pursue personal goals; they may not put any effort into their education or careers; they may accept poor treatment from family, friends and romantic partners. For example, DoSomething.org reports that teen girls with low self- esteem are four times more likely to participate in activities with boys that they later regret. The National Association for Self- Esteem has linked low self-esteem to a number of negative behaviors among teens.
  2. 2.  Confront the dark parts of yourself, and work to banish them with illumination and forgiveness. Your willingness to wrestle with your demons will cause your angels to sing.” August Wilson  As playwright August Wilson indicates in the quote above, taking a good, hard look at the darker parts of your life, and your own self, will allow you to combat the things in your life that destroy self-esteem. Then and only then can your strengths emerge and be put to use. The causes of low self- esteem can be hard to identify; there is no one cause for everyone, and some people suffer for a variety of reasons. But the following are some common situations that factor into self-esteem, and getting familiar with them can help you identify at least some of the causes in your life.
  3. 3. Uninvolved/Negligent Parents Trauma When we’re young, our feelings about ourselves are heavily influenced by how others feel about and treat us – especially our parents . Everyone deserves a loving family, but some young people have the misfortune of not getting adequate support at home. This can cause significant self-esteem problems for young people, as those who are supposed to care for them most may not seem to. Abuse – whether physical, emotional, sexual – often causes feelings of shame and even guilt. A person may feel that he or she did something to deserve the abuse, that he or she was not worthy of the respect, love and care of the abuser. People who have suffered abuse may have a significant amount of anxiety and depression associated with the event as well, which can interfere with a person’s ability to lead a fulfilling life Negative Thought Patterns Previous Bad Choices. When you get used to feeling, thinking and talking about yourself in a particular way, it becomes habit. If you have often felt that you’re worthless , if you constantly think negative thoughts and say negative things about yourself, then you’re likely to go on feeling and thinking the same way unless you break the cycle by challenging your negative thoughts and feelings about yourself. Sometimes we get locked into a certain pattern of decision-making and acting. Maybe you participated in risky behaviors like drug use or unprotected sex. You might think you’re just “the kind of person” who behaves in those ways. You may even dislike yourself significantly because of past choice . You’ll continue making choices that reinforce your own negative self-view.
  4. 4. Everyone experiences bad feelings but a person with low self esteem especially a difficult time shaking them and will often experience them in combination . He unable to pay attention to his/her work/studies , which cause his/her failure. If you are experiencing a lack of self-confidence, this will have direct repercussions in your career. You will not feel comfortable in a work environment and as a result you will be constantly exposed to stress. All this can lead to you losing your motivation over time, losing your willingness to work and eventually fail. People with low self-confidence may find it a daunting prospect to speak before their superiors or hold presentations. It is so because they have negative perceptions about themselves and they think people around them feel the same way. All these negative sentiments further aggravate what is already an unpleasant situation leading in turn to warped social relationships in work life . As a result , they fail in their lives .
  5. 5. negative effect of low self-confidence on one’s life manifests itself in a sort of aversion to criticism. To progress in our lives, we all need to be open to criticism and be understanding. Yet, people who lack self-confidence are constantly wrapped up in negative thoughts about themselves and so tend to take criticism personally. This leads to falling levels of motivation and productivity and conflicts with other people . Hence they eventually fail in their lives. People with low self-confidence may miss the opportunity to advance their lives because they are afraid of taking risks. They refrain from taking responsibility because they fear they may not be up to the task. This can cause one to lose important opportunities and avoid risks constantly engulfed in stress. Lack of self-confidence leads to difficulties with decision-making. Because such people constantly create scenarios in their own minds, they may find it difficult to make decisions even about the simplest issues. Being indecisive can also lead to failures in one’s life. It is therefore quite important to address the underlying causes of low self- confidence and take decisive steps to tackle it.

