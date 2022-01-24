Successfully reported this slideshow.
GREENELIT Webinar: Sharing Yourself Using Social Media Tools

Jan. 24, 2022
This presentation was given as part of the GREENELIT Webinar on 1/24/2022. The Webinar was: “How to raise a research profile?”
in the framework of the project “Twinning for reaching sustainable scientific and technological excellence in the field of Green Electronics”, GREENELIT, H2020-WIDESPREAD-05-2020 - Twinning
Many of us nowadays invest significant amounts of time in sharing our activities and opinions with friends and family via social networking tools such as Facebook, Twitter or other related websites. However, despite the availability of many platforms for scientists to connect and share with their peers in the scientific community the majority do not make use of these tools, despite their promise and potential impact and influence on our careers. We are already being indexed and exposed on the internet via our publications, presentations and data and new “AltMetric scores” are being assigned to scientific publications as measures of popularity and, supposedly, of impact. We now have even more ways to contribute to science, to annotate and curate data, to “publish” in new ways, and many of these activities are as part of a growing crowdsourcing network. The stable of web-based platforms that can be used continues to expand but with only so much time available to share publications, presentations, data and activities how does a scientist shortcut their way to understanding what is available and the benefits of use. Participating online, whether it be simply for career advancement or for wider exposure of your research, there are now a series of web applications that can provide a great opportunity to develop a scientific profile within the community. This presentation will provide an overview of what is available and the potential benefits of investing a small amount of time in developing an online profile especially as an increasing number of potential employers and collaborators utilize the web to research scientists. This abstract does not reflect U.S. EPA policy.

License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License

  1. 1. Sharing Yourself and Your Science using Social Media Tools for Scientists Antony Williams Center for Computational Toxicology and Exposure GREENELIT Webinar: “How to raise a research profile?” 24th January 2022 Disclaimer: The views expressed in this presentation are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the views or policies of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, nor does mention of trade names or products represent endorsement for use. ORCID 0000-0002-2668-4821
  2. 2. Office of Research and Development Various Versions of This Talk www.slideshare.net/AntonyWilliams
  3. 3. Office of Research and Development A related publication…
  4. 4. Office of Research and Development Some Questions for you… •Consider… – How many of you have an ORCID? – How many of you have LinkedIn? – How many of you have SlideShare? – How many of you have published >3 papers? – How many of you share your work online? •Maybe after this it will change…
  5. 5. Office of Research and Development Who markets your work??? If not you, then who? •“It's not the job of researchers to become experts in public relations — that's why universities have press offices, says Matt Shipman, research communications lead at North Carolina State University in Raleigh. But he recommends scientists toot their own horns as well. ” • http://www.nature.com/news/kudos-promises-to-help-scientists-promote-their-papers-to-new-audiences-1.20346
  6. 6. Office of Research and Development My Hopes for Today • Encourage you in the “era of participation” • Provide an overview of some tools available • Share some stories, statistics and strategies • Encourage you to “share for the sake of community/science as well as for yourself” • OUTCOMES • You will claim an ORCiD • You will invest ~2 hours per month on your profile • You have a bigger “Impact” online….
  7. 7. Office of Research and Development 6 ORCID – The Scientists SSN
  8. 8. Office of Research and Development What’s the value of ORCID? • ORCIDs are now expected for many publications • Single click through to your ORCID page – how rich is your ORCID biography??? See https://orcid.org/0000-0002-2668-4821
  9. 9. Office of Research and Development Publishers Requiring ORCIDs… https://orcid.org/content/mandating-orcid-publication- workflows-open-letter
  10. 10. Office of Research and Development It’s a Scientists SSN – use it in various places
  11. 11. Office of Research and Development Use ORCID on all products • Use your ORCID on everything you produce that will be indexed: –Presentations –Posters –Your profiles
  12. 12. Office of Research and Development Google will index all of your works…even if ORCID doesn’t
  13. 13. Office of Research and Development 12 Scientists are Evaluated: “Statistics” •Research datasets •Scientific software •Publications – peer-reviewed and many others •Posters and presentations at conferences •Electronic theses and dissertations •Performances in film and audio •Other forms of research •CAVEAT: Make sure you are allowed to share
  14. 14. Office of Research and Development 13 LinkedIn: Career Networking Tool http://www.linkedin.com/in/AntonyWilliams
  15. 15. Office of Research and Development 14 Something I worked on…
  16. 16. Office of Research and Development 15 Ability to Highlight Projects
  17. 17. Office of Research and Development 16 Manage Articles Here Too…
  18. 18. Office of Research and Development Your Postings Get Networked
  19. 19. Office of Research and Development Ask for Recommendations
  20. 20. Office of Research and Development Ask for “Endorsements”, or get them…
  21. 21. Office of Research and Development Instant Summary as a PDF
  22. 22. Office of Research and Development Presentations
  23. 23. Office of Research and Development Sharing your works online – can get 1000s of views
  24. 24. Office of Research and Development Analytics
  25. 25. Office of Research and Development Slideshare – Highly Accessed
  26. 26. Office of Research and Development Slideshare – NOT Just Slides
  27. 27. Office of Research and Development We also use “FigShare”
  28. 28. Office of Research and Development Presentations and Datasets
  29. 29. Office of Research and Development Including all Posters… everything gets DOI’ed
  30. 30. Office of Research and Development DOI everything if you can
  31. 31. Office of Research and Development DOI your research outputs and put online… Don’t Wait!
  32. 32. Office of Research and Development 31 ResearchGate for Networking
  33. 33. Office of Research and Development Add MANY Flavors of Research
  34. 34. Office of Research and Development ResearchGate for Sharing a PROJECT
  35. 35. Office of Research and Development 34 ResearchGate for Networking
  36. 36. Office of Research and Development Prompts you to Improve Your Profile
  37. 37. Office of Research and Development What about “Data Sharing”?
  38. 38. Office of Research and Development Supplementary Data Access
  39. 39. Office of Research and Development “Personal Data Sharing”?
  40. 40. Office of Research and Development 39 Credit for Reviewing Papers?
  41. 41. Office of Research and Development 40 Your PUBLIC review record
  42. 42. Office of Research and Development 41 Linked in ORCID too..
  43. 43. Office of Research and Development 42 Alt-Metrics Manifesto http://altmetrics.org/manifesto/
  44. 44. Office of Research and Development https://impactstory.org/u/0000-0002-2668-4821
  45. 45. Office of Research and Development
  46. 46. Office of Research and Development
  47. 47. Office of Research and Development AltMetric Scores and “Donuts”
  48. 48. Office of Research and Development 47 Google Scholar Tracks Publications and Citations http://scholar.google.com/citations?user=O2L8nh4AAAAJ
  49. 49. Office of Research and Development Try Twitter • Connect and communicate • Use a “brand name” on Twitter • Greatest value for me – leading people into information I wish to share including my presentations and publications • Think amplification of your work….
  50. 50. Office of Research and Development Use Twitter to Awaken Old Articles
  51. 51. Office of Research and Development 50 Book Chapters on Amazon
  52. 52. Office of Research and Development Branding: I am ChemConnector
  53. 53. Office of Research and Development My Primary CV is my Blog
  54. 54. Office of Research and Development But the top of my CV…
  55. 55. Office of Research and Development 54 What Next? My Recommendations • Register for an ORCID ID • Enhance your LinkedIn profile • Use Google Scholar Citations and curate • Choose: ResearchGate or Academia.edu • Use: Publons • Participate building your profile – share data, papers, presentations, etc..
  56. 56. Office of Research and Development Various Versions of This Talk www.slideshare.net/AntonyWilliams Email: williams.antony@epa.gov

