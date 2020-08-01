Successfully reported this slideshow.
Anshul Sharma V-2018-03-013
•Veterolegal cases are the veterinary cases which are also concerned with law . •Cruelty to animals , inappropriate condit...
Veterinary Forensic sciences Role of veterinary forensic laboratory •It is the application of science to answer questions ...
Willful injury •Gun Shot •Traumatic injury •Drowning •Electrocution •Asphyxia Malicious poisoning •organophosphate •CN‾ •P...
Traumatic Injury •Abrasions •Lacerated wound •Multiple fractures in automobile accident •In crush injury death is because ...
Asphyxia Live animal in fire •Animal struggle •Carbon enters in lungs •Edema and anthracosis Dead animal in fire •Burnt ti...
Electrocution •Charring marks (Feet and mouth) •Loose endothelium •Cardiac arrest •Ventricular fibrillation •Multiple orga...
CN‾ Poisoning •Cherry colored blood CO Poisoning •Chocolate colored blood Rodenticide •Most of the rodenticides have zinc ...
Snake Bite •Usually Single causality •Search for fang marks as soon as possible •Fang marks disappear after sometime Poiso...
PM examination of Veterolegal cases is concerned with both :- Cause of Death and Time of death ŽThe vetero-legal post-mort...
Cause of Death •After completing the post-mortem examination of the animal, based on all the observations veterinary offic...
Time of Death Body condition Estimate of Time of Death Warm not stiff 0-3hrs Warm stiff 3-8hrs Cold stiff 8-36hrs Cold not...
Veterolegal Post-mortem For veterolegal cases, post-mortem request should be signed by a police officer not below the rank...
investigation reporting law In cases of vetero-legal Post-mortems the investigations (collection, documentation, conclusio...
Veterolegal cases and forensics
  1. 1. Anshul Sharma V-2018-03-013
  2. 2. •Veterolegal cases are the veterinary cases which are also concerned with law . •Cruelty to animals , inappropriate conditions in animal shelters, non - lethal injuries to animals (shooting, stabbing, beating) . •As well as hunting by means of illegal methods (snares, illegal weapons, poisoning).
  3. 3. Veterinary Forensic sciences Role of veterinary forensic laboratory •It is the application of science to answer questions of interest to a court of law related to animal cruelty. •Veterinary forensic cases can include cases involving animal cruelty (poisoning, neglect, intentional or malicious abuse, etc.) or poisoning of wildlife. •Investigation of cause of death •Toxicology • DNA analysis •Species identification •Gross morphology •Animal welfare •Even crime scene investigation.
  4. 4. Willful injury •Gun Shot •Traumatic injury •Drowning •Electrocution •Asphyxia Malicious poisoning •organophosphate •CN‾ •Pesticides •Anticoagulant Rodenticides •CO
  5. 5. Traumatic Injury •Abrasions •Lacerated wound •Multiple fractures in automobile accident •In crush injury death is because of traumatic shock Gunshot •Point of entry – smaller •Point of exit – wide •Take sample from gunshot area and send to gun metal forensic lab •Congestion, charring at wound
  6. 6. Asphyxia Live animal in fire •Animal struggle •Carbon enters in lungs •Edema and anthracosis Dead animal in fire •Burnt tissue •No carbon deposit in lungs Drowning Live animal + Drowning Dead Animal thrown in water •Animal struggles •Water inside lungs and trachea •Voluminous lungs •Froth and plankton inside lungs •Little fluid inside •No froth, algae and planktons
  7. 7. Electrocution •Charring marks (Feet and mouth) •Loose endothelium •Cardiac arrest •Ventricular fibrillation •Multiple organ failure •Swollen or broken joints •Hemorrhage in most organs •Mass death Lightening •Tree like pattern •White muscles •Cooked muscles •Mass death
  8. 8. CN‾ Poisoning •Cherry colored blood CO Poisoning •Chocolate colored blood Rodenticide •Most of the rodenticides have zinc phosphide •Necrosis and hemorrhage in kidney surface •Gut content – rotten egg smell due to presence of phosphine gas ANTU •Rodenticide •Causes severe pulmonary edema and coughing •Mottled liver and damaged kidneys are found Malicious poisoning of dogs The kidney capsule cannot be easily peeled Malicious poisoning in poultry Koilin membrane cannot be easily peeled
  9. 9. Snake Bite •Usually Single causality •Search for fang marks as soon as possible •Fang marks disappear after sometime Poison nuerotoxic haemotoxic Nervous signs •No blood clotting •Organ degeneration Fang marks
  10. 10. PM examination of Veterolegal cases is concerned with both :- Cause of Death and Time of death ŽThe vetero-legal post-mortem examination is made in order to ascertain the cause of death and is done after receiving inquest report. ŽA necropsy report generated for a forensic case is different from that of a standard necropsy. Here veterinarian concentrates on findings significant to animal crimes. Photo documentation Photo documentation is an important part of forensic necropsies. Throughout the entire necropsy, significant findings should be photographed. The photos could provide visual support to identify the specimen.
  11. 11. Cause of Death •After completing the post-mortem examination of the animal, based on all the observations veterinary officer will decide on for an opinion and compile a report to be forwarded to the investigating officer as soon as possible and latest by two days. Collection of specimens for examination •In the suspected cases of poisoning, the stomach and the upper part of the intestine with its contents, a portion of liver, kidney and spleen should be collected in a wide mouthed glass bottle and sent to the forensic laboratory. Collection of samples for histo-pathological examination •Small piece of tissues are collected which should be representative of the tissue and the lesion. •The tissues can be collected in a glass container having 10 per cent formalin. The bottles are labelled and packed carefully. •Multiple duplicate samples shall be collected for examination and sent to different forensic laboratories .
  12. 12. Time of Death Body condition Estimate of Time of Death Warm not stiff 0-3hrs Warm stiff 3-8hrs Cold stiff 8-36hrs Cold not stiff >36hrs
  13. 13. Veterolegal Post-mortem For veterolegal cases, post-mortem request should be signed by a police officer not below the rank of inspector or by magistrate, without which no post-mortem examination should be done. Wildlife Post-mortem •The post-mortem examination of wild animals should be conducted as a special case. One should conduct the post-mortem examination only when DFO or higher officer is making request for post-mortem examination. •After the post-mortem body of the wild animal shall be burnt in presence of the officials. PM of a wild tiger
  14. 14. investigation reporting law In cases of vetero-legal Post-mortems the investigations (collection, documentation, conclusion ) shall be reported to higher authorities considered and everything must be under the law and jurisdiction.

