  1. 1. Characters BY: ANGEL MARTINEZ AND SANTIAGO DAÑINO
  2. 2. Angel Martinez We have decided that I will be one of the main characters as I like to film, and I love movies. And I got an A in the AS blog thanks to Santiago's performance and my performance. Type of character: Main character Age: 17 Gender: Male Film Name: Alberto Singala
  3. 3. Santiago Dañino We believe that he will be perfect for this role. He is a great actor, and likes to get into character, and for this reason he will be excellent for the role in the trailer that we are creating. Type of character: Main character Age: 17 Gender: Male Film Name: Paco Gonzalez
  4. 4. Alejandro Stolz We have chosen Alejandro, as one of the secondary characters. This is because he isn’t going to appear so much but is still, he is a great actor. Type of character: Secondary character Age: 17 Gender: Male Film name: Luiz Enrique Gomez

