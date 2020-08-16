Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Forbruksmønster
Matbudsjett  1958. 40 % på mat. 2007. 10% på mat.  19584400 kr 46 400 kr(2007).  2007 39 300 kr. Kunne vært mye mind...
Husholdning  Klær og skotøy:  1958(13%) 1400kr15200kr(2007).  2007(5%) 18600kr.  Hvorfor bruker vi mer på sko og kl...
Boutgifter Bolig, lys og brensel. 1958(13%) 1500kr 15700(2007) 2007(28%) 97 500kr.
Transport 1958(7%) 700kr7300kr(2007). 2007(20%) 36 400kr.
Fritidsaktiviteter.  1958(6%) 660kr 6900kr(2007).  2007(12%) 41 300kr.
Telefon og porto. 1958(1%) 110kr 1200kr(2007). 2007(2.5%) 8700kr
Helsepleie 1958(2%) 200kr 2100kr(2007). 2007(3%) 10 200kr.
 Bruk og forbruk I forbrukersamfunnet kjøper og kaster vi varer ikke bare fordi de er ødelagte, men kanskje også fordi de...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Forbruksmonster

47 views

Published on

Forbruksmønster i Norge

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Forbruksmonster

  1. 1. Forbruksmønster
  2. 2. Matbudsjett  1958. 40 % på mat. 2007. 10% på mat.  19584400 kr 46 400 kr(2007).  2007 39 300 kr. Kunne vært mye mindre. Hvorfor?
  3. 3. Husholdning  Klær og skotøy:  1958(13%) 1400kr15200kr(2007).  2007(5%) 18600kr.  Hvorfor bruker vi mer på sko og klær nå enn før?  Har prisene endret seg? Hvordan?
  4. 4. Boutgifter Bolig, lys og brensel. 1958(13%) 1500kr 15700(2007) 2007(28%) 97 500kr.
  5. 5. Transport 1958(7%) 700kr7300kr(2007). 2007(20%) 36 400kr.
  6. 6. Fritidsaktiviteter.  1958(6%) 660kr 6900kr(2007).  2007(12%) 41 300kr.
  7. 7. Telefon og porto. 1958(1%) 110kr 1200kr(2007). 2007(2.5%) 8700kr
  8. 8. Helsepleie 1958(2%) 200kr 2100kr(2007). 2007(3%) 10 200kr.
  9. 9.  Bruk og forbruk I forbrukersamfunnet kjøper og kaster vi varer ikke bare fordi de er ødelagte, men kanskje også fordi de har blitt umoderne. Varer kan deles inn i to hovedgrupper; de som brukes og de som forbrukes (som brukes opp) – eller man kan tenke det som varer som er ment å vare i lang eller kort tid.  Diskusjonsspørsmål – bruk og forbruk   Hva slags varer kjøper dere som kan være typisk noe som blir forbrukt (blir brukt opp eller har kort levetid) og noe som blir brukt (ment å vare i lang tid)?   Hva tror dere tidligere kan ha blitt betraktet som noe som skal vare lenge (bli brukt), som i dag har kort levetid (blir forbrukt)?   Tror dere det er noe i at varer tidligere ble laget for å vare, mens i dag lager man varer som er ment å gå i stykker i løpet av relativt kort tid?

×