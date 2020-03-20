Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SPORTS Ms. Ambreen Department of health professional technologies Faculty of Allied Health Sciences University of Lahore
Sports ■ Sport (British English) or sports (American English) includes all forms of competitive physical activity or games...
Continued.. ■ The word "Sport" comes from the Old French desport meaning "leisure", with the oldest definition in English ...
Continued.. ■ Sports are usually governed by a set of rules or customs, which serve to ensure fair competition, and allow ...
Continued.. ■ Winning can be determined by physical events such as scoring goals or crossing a line first.
Continued.. ■ It can also be determined by judges who are scoring elements of the sporting performance, including objectiv...
Definition: ■ Sport Accord uses the following criteria, determining that a sport should: – Have an element of competition ...
Continued... ■ Disabled sports also adaptive sports or parasports, are sports played by persons with a disability, includi...
Continued... ■ As many of these based on existing sports modified to meet the needs of persons with a disability, they are...
Continued... ■ However, not all disabled sports are adapted; several sports that have been specifically created for person...
Thank you….. 
Sports
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sports

27 views

Published on

Sports- A teaching for Life.

Published in: Sports
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sports

  1. 1. SPORTS Ms. Ambreen Department of health professional technologies Faculty of Allied Health Sciences University of Lahore
  2. 2. Sports ■ Sport (British English) or sports (American English) includes all forms of competitive physical activity or games, through casual or organized participation, aim to use, maintain or improve physical ability and skills while providing enjoyment to participants, and in some cases, entertainment for spectators.
  3. 3. Continued.. ■ The word "Sport" comes from the Old French desport meaning "leisure", with the oldest definition in English from around 1300 being "anything humans find amusing or entertaining“.
  4. 4. Continued.. ■ Sports are usually governed by a set of rules or customs, which serve to ensure fair competition, and allow consistent adjudication of the winner.
  5. 5. Continued.. ■ Winning can be determined by physical events such as scoring goals or crossing a line first.
  6. 6. Continued.. ■ It can also be determined by judges who are scoring elements of the sporting performance, including objective or subjective measures such as technical performance or artistic impression.
  7. 7. Definition: ■ Sport Accord uses the following criteria, determining that a sport should: – Have an element of competition – Be in no way harmful to any living creature – Not rely on equipment provided by a single supplier (excluding proprietary games such as arena football) – Not rely on any "luck" element specifically designed into the sport.
  8. 8. Continued... ■ Disabled sports also adaptive sports or parasports, are sports played by persons with a disability, including physical and intellectual disabilities.
  9. 9. Continued... ■ As many of these based on existing sports modified to meet the needs of persons with a disability, they are sometimes referred to as adapted sports.
  10. 10. Continued... ■ However, not all disabled sports are adapted; several sports that have been specifically created for persons with a disability have no equivalent in able-bodied sports.
  11. 11. Thank you….. 

×