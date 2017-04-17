LMCP 1532 PEMBANGUNAN BANDAR MAPAN TUGASAN 8:BEKALAN TENAGA
SOALAN TUGASAN 8 • Sebuah bandar kecil yang terpencil amat memerlukan bekalan tenaga untuk memajukan agro-industrinya. Pen...
BEKALAN TENAGA: TENAGA SOLAR • Cahaya matahari bertujuan untuk pemanasan dan ia juga untuk menjana elektrik. • Empat tekno...
http://masyarakatsains.blogspot.my/20 14/10/rencana-tenaga-yang-boleh- diperbaharui.html http://masyarakatsains.blogspot.m...
BEKALAN TENAGA: TENAGA HIDROELEKTRIK • Selain tenaga solar,alternatif bekalan tenaga lain yang boleh digunakan ialah tenag...
http://masyarakatsains.blogspot.my/20 14/10/rencana-tenaga-yang-boleh- diperbaharui.html http://stpmpengajianam2.blogspot....
BEKALAN TENAGA: TENAGA GEOTERMA • Oleh sebab kawasan bandar kecil ini mempunyai mata air panas yang mengeluarkan wap panas...
BEKALAN TENAGA: TENAGA GEOTERMA Kelebihannya adalah: • Boleh diperbaharui • Percuma • Tidak mencemarkan Keburukannya adala...
http://www.sains123.cikgunaza.com/ 2015/05/tenaga-geoterma.html https://www.geothermal- energy.org/what_is_geothermal_ener...
BEKALAN TENAGA: TENAGA BIOMASS • Tenaga biomass juga diguna sejak dahulu seperti penggunaan dapur lama yang menggunakan ka...
http://masyarakatsains.blogspot.my/2014/10/r encana-tenaga-yang-boleh-diperbaharui.html
KESIMPULAN Dengan pemuliharaan sumber tenaga,ia dapat menguruskan sumber tenaga dengan cermat dan menjimatkan penggunaan t...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Lmcp 1532 pembangunan bandar mapan tugasan 8

26 views

Published on

NURUL AMALINA BINTI OTHMAN
A160369
TUGASAN 8

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
26
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Lmcp 1532 pembangunan bandar mapan tugasan 8

  1. 1. LMCP 1532 PEMBANGUNAN BANDAR MAPAN TUGASAN 8:BEKALAN TENAGA
  2. 2. SOALAN TUGASAN 8 • Sebuah bandar kecil yang terpencil amat memerlukan bekalan tenaga untuk memajukan agro-industrinya. Penduduk bandar itu hanya 5000 orang dan kedudukannya di kawasan pegunungan. Terdapat banyak sungai-sungai kecil yang deras arusnya dan juga mata air panas yang mengeluarkan wap panas. Berikan cadangan ringkas dengan gambar-gambar yang sesuai. Muat nak jawapan anda
  3. 3. BEKALAN TENAGA: TENAGA SOLAR • Cahaya matahari bertujuan untuk pemanasan dan ia juga untuk menjana elektrik. • Empat teknologi yang dapat dihasilkan oleh tenaga solar iaitu pemanasan udara (proses pengeringan),pemanasan air(menghasilkan air panas),pencahayaan melalui sinaran nampak yang tiba di muka bumi dan penukaran tenaga solar gelombang elektromagnet kepada tenaga elektrik iaitu sistem fotovoltaik. • Dengan penggunaan panel sel fotovoltaik kepada bandar kecil itu,maka ia dapat menjana bekalan elektrik kepada penggunaan mesin elektrik untuk aktiviti agro-industri
  4. 4. http://masyarakatsains.blogspot.my/20 14/10/rencana-tenaga-yang-boleh- diperbaharui.html http://masyarakatsains.blogspot.my/2014 /10/rencana-tenaga-yang-boleh- diperbaharui.html http://masyarakatsains.blogspot.my/2014/10/rencana-tenaga-yang- boleh-diperbaharui.html
  5. 5. BEKALAN TENAGA: TENAGA HIDROELEKTRIK • Selain tenaga solar,alternatif bekalan tenaga lain yang boleh digunakan ialah tenaga hidroelektrik. • Oleh sebab bandar kecil ini mempunyai aliran sungai yang deras,maka penggunaan tenaga hidroelektrik adalah sangat sesuai kerana aliran sungai yang deras dan laju dapat menghasilkan isipadu air yang tetap. • Tenaga alternatif seperti tenaga hidroeletrik ini telah menjadi penting kepada penduduk dunia untuk membekalkan sumber eletrik. • Tenaga hidroeletrik juga telah menjadi komersial kerana tenaga ini selamat digunakan dan sangat efisen kepada pengguna penghasilan minyak. • Selain itu,dengan kos yang rendah, ia mampu merangsang pertumbuhan sektor perindustrian negara
  6. 6. http://masyarakatsains.blogspot.my/20 14/10/rencana-tenaga-yang-boleh- diperbaharui.html http://stpmpengajianam2.blogspot.my/2011 /05/tenaga-hidroelektrik.html
  7. 7. BEKALAN TENAGA: TENAGA GEOTERMA • Oleh sebab kawasan bandar kecil ini mempunyai mata air panas yang mengeluarkan wap panas,maka penggunaan tenaga geotermal juga adalah sesuai. • Tenaga geoterma dihasilkan daripada haba dibawah tanah menghasilkan stim dan air panas yang dapat digunakan pada generator kuasa dan juga sebagai pemanas rumah. • Tenaga geotermal paip haba dalaman bumi untuk pelbagai kegunaan, termasuk pengeluaran kuasa elektrik, dan pemanasan dan penyejukan bangunan.
  8. 8. BEKALAN TENAGA: TENAGA GEOTERMA Kelebihannya adalah: • Boleh diperbaharui • Percuma • Tidak mencemarkan Keburukannya adalah : • Tidak sesuai untuk diekstrak • Proses pengekstrasan adalah sangat mahal Untuk menyelesaikan masalah ini, kaedah yang berkesan dan murah dicipta untuk mengekstrak dan menyalurkan tenaga geoterma ke bahagian yang sesuai
  9. 9. http://www.sains123.cikgunaza.com/ 2015/05/tenaga-geoterma.html https://www.geothermal- energy.org/what_is_geothermal_energy.html
  10. 10. BEKALAN TENAGA: TENAGA BIOMASS • Tenaga biomass juga diguna sejak dahulu seperti penggunaan dapur lama yang menggunakan kayu untuk pembakaran. • Namun pada masa sekarang gas metana yang terhasil dari sisa pertanian,industri dapat menghasilkan tenaga elektrik dan sekaligus mengurangkan pelepasan gas karbon dioksida. • Contoh mudah adalah tenaga biomass dapat digunakan dalam teknologi pengangkutan untuk agro perindustrian di bandar kecil tersebut
  11. 11. http://masyarakatsains.blogspot.my/2014/10/r encana-tenaga-yang-boleh-diperbaharui.html
  12. 12. KESIMPULAN Dengan pemuliharaan sumber tenaga,ia dapat menguruskan sumber tenaga dengan cermat dan menjimatkan penggunaan tenaga. Selain itu,memulihara sumber tenaga ini juga dapat mengekalkan tahap penggunaannya supaya tidak berlaku pembaziran. Maka pengunaan pengetahuan saintifik dan teknologi dapat meningkatkan kecekapan penggunaan tenaga elektrik dalam kenderaan dan mesin.

×