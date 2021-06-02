Alalmai's dissertation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 1 THE EXAMINATION OF FACTORS INFLUENCING STUDENTS TOWARD CHOOSING HOSPIT...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 2 Copyright © 2016, Ali A. Alalmai
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 ii DEDICATION This work is dedicated to: My father, whose faith and valu...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 iii ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious and the Mos...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 iv TABLE OF CONTENTS DEDICATION............................................
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 v General expectations of college life ....................................
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 vi Use of Human Subjects...................................................
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 vii Demographic characteristics of hospitality students ...................
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 viii ABSTRACT The hospitality industry experiences high turnover which c...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 ix LIST OF TABLES 4.1 Students by Gender …………………………………………………………….. 46 4....
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 x 4.22 Students by Family Association with Hospitality ……………………………... 56...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 xi LIST OF FIGURES Figure 1 Holland’s (1959) RIASEC hexagon ………………………………...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 1 CHAPTER I INTRODUCTION Background and Setting The hospitality industry...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 2 Colleges and universities that offer hospitality management programs a...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 3 (2014) identified four branches of hospitality programs: human ecology...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 4 Moreo, & Leong, 2003). The hospitality industry plays a major role in ...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 5 In the past two decades, the hospitality industry has grown tremendous...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 6 In the 1970s, about 27 bachelor’s programs, seven master’s programs, a...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 7 Problem Statement Barrows and Johan (2008) asserted, “The strength of ...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 8 Significance of the Study This study was conducted to gain greater ins...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 9 are appealed to making friends and working with Social individuals. Se...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 10 shown by Chapman’s (1981) model. The aim of the model was not only to...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 11 CHAPTER II LITERATURE REVIEW Many college students expect to enhance ...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 12 The College Choice Process Prior to the 1940s, only upper-class indiv...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 13 educational activities, are especially influential. During this stage...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 14 applications. Litten (1982) stated “Higher levels of parental educati...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 15 indicators in the decision-making process from both econometric and s...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 16 eligible for scholarships, and this also influences which college the...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 17 A college can also apply relevant marketing techniques to increase en...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 18 interviews, these students reported that “their relationships with th...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 19 (personal communication, November 1, 2016). Therefore, student’s ROI ...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 20 Generation Y: Today’s college student Generation Y, commonly known as...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 21 Given the unique attitudes of the new generation of workers, there is...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 22 In Holland’s (1959, 1997) theory, the six RIASEC types are arranged o...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 23 Holland’s (1959) Theory of Vocational Choice has several factors whic...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 24 personalities often pursue engineering, military, veterinary medicine...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 25 study courses in the hospitality industry because they possess all th...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 26 positively correlated with Realistic (for males only) and negatively ...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 27 variable Dogmatism. Investigative was positively correlated with the ...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 28 Previous Studies on Major Choice College major selection is complex p...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 29 include students who had current or previous work experience; 73.3% (...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 30 Chellen and Nunkoo (2010) examined factors that influence student com...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 31 Pang (2010) also examined how students studying tourism and hospitali...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 32 Students in their junior year of study were found to have positive pe...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 33 Williams’ (2007) Model of Student Major Selection updated Chapman’s (...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 34 Figure 4. Updated model of influences on student major selection. Ada...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 35 Figure 5. Modified Model of Major Selection, with personality type mo...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 36 Modified Model of Major Selection. These are notably broader categori...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 37 Personality type Williams (2007) developed his model to study the rol...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 38 hospitality students’ selection of a college major? Summary In summar...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 39 CHAPTER III METHODOLOGY Research Design This quantitative study was n...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 40 minor. All data were collected in Spring 2016. Use of Human Subjects ...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 41 The first section of the Survey of Students measured external factors...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 42 they would like to do and to check the “D” box for those activities t...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 43 Students were asked to rate themselves on each of the traits as compa...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 44 Data Analysis The study objectives directed the data analysis procedu...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 45 CHAPTER IV FINDINGS Purpose and Objectives The objective of this stud...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 46 were male. Table 4.1 Students by Gender Gender F (%) Female 108 71.1 ...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 47 As shown in Table 4.3, most participants were in-state residents (91....
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 48 Metropolitan Area 112 73.7 Small City 40 26.3 Total 152 100 The ethni...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 49 The intended or current track of students is illustrated in Table 4.8...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 50 Personality Type F (%) F (%) F (%) Realistic 6 3.9 15 9.9 15 9.9 Inve...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 51 hospitality work experiences (12.5%, n = 19), lodging (2.6%, n = 4), ...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 52 Cheerleading or spirit squad 41 9.5 Other vocational student organiza...
Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 53 Major Decision Year F (%) 9th grade or below 7 4.6 10th grade 7 4.6 1...
  1. 1. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 1 THE EXAMINATION OF FACTORS INFLUENCING STUDENTS TOWARD CHOOSING HOSPITALITY AS A MAJOR; THE CASE OF UNDERGRADUATE HOSPITALITY STUDENTS By Ali A. Alalmai, B.S., MBA. A Dissertation In HOSPITALITY ADMINISTRATION Submitted to the Graduate Faculty of Texas Tech University in Partial Fulfillment of the Requirements for the Degree of DOCTOR OF EDUCATION Approved Dr. Shane Blum Chairperson of the Committee Dr. Charlie Adams Committee Member Dr. Natalia Velikova Committee Member December, 2016
  2. 2. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 2 Copyright © 2016, Ali A. Alalmai
  3. 3. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 ii DEDICATION This work is dedicated to: My father, whose faith and values shaped my entire life. To my mother, whose love, prayers, endless inspiration, and encouragement has been a source of light on my way through this journey. To my wife and my children, whose love, encouragement, patience, and understanding made this journey possible. Finally, to my brothers, sisters, and friends for their support and encouragement.
  4. 4. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 iii ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious and the Most Merciful First and foremost, I am forever indebted to Allah (God) for allowing me to reach my dream of earning my Ph.D. Secondly, I would like to thank the many exceptional people whose leadership and guidance greatly impacted my work along this journey. I would like to express my deepest appreciation to my committee chair, Dr. Shane Blum, whose positive attitude, brilliant academic mind, and adventurous scholarly spirit provided constant encouragement and unfailing inspiration. Without his guidance and enthusiastic supervision, this dissertation would not have been possible. I would like to gratefully acknowledge my honorable committee members, Dr. Charlie Adams, and Dr. Natalia Velikova for their professional support, encouragement, and guidance. I would like to earnestly thank my professors and colleagues who helped me to overcome all the challenges I faced while working toward my Ph.D. Ali Alalmai 2016
  5. 5. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 iv TABLE OF CONTENTS DEDICATION.................................................................................................................... ii ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS...............................................................................................iii ABSTRACT.....................................................................................................................viii LIST OF TABLES............................................................................................................. ix LIST OF FIGURES............................................................................................................xi CHAPTER I INTRODUCTION..........................................................................................1 Background and Setting .................................................................................................. 1 Statement of Purpose....................................................................................................... 3 Hospitality Industry......................................................................................................... 3 Hospitality Management Education................................................................................ 4 Problem Statement .......................................................................................................... 7 Significance of the Study ................................................................................................ 8 Definition of Terms......................................................................................................... 8 Summary ....................................................................................................................... 10 CHAPTER II LITERATURE REVIEW ......................................................................... 11 The College Choice Process.......................................................................................... 12 Chapman’s Model of Student School Choice ............................................................... 15 Student characteristics and backgrounds................................................................... 15 External influences .................................................................................................... 16
  6. 6. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 v General expectations of college life .......................................................................... 17 How Students Choose a Major...................................................................................... 18 Generation Y: Today’s college student......................................................................... 20 Holland Theory of Vocational Choice .......................................................................... 21 Realistic ..................................................................................................................... 23 Investigative............................................................................................................... 24 Artistic ....................................................................................................................... 24 Social ......................................................................................................................... 24 Enterprising ............................................................................................................... 25 Conventional.............................................................................................................. 25 Previous Studies on Major Choice................................................................................ 28 Theoretical Framework ................................................................................................. 32 Student characteristics ............................................................................................... 35 External influences .................................................................................................... 36 Personality type ......................................................................................................... 37 Research Questions ....................................................................................................... 37 Summary ....................................................................................................................... 38 CHAPTER III METHODOLOGY ................................................................................... 39 Research Design............................................................................................................ 39 Population and Sample.................................................................................................. 39
  7. 7. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 vi Use of Human Subjects................................................................................................. 40 Assumptions.................................................................................................................. 40 Instrumentation.............................................................................................................. 40 Data Collection.............................................................................................................. 43 Data Analysis ................................................................................................................ 44 Summary ....................................................................................................................... 44 CHAPTER IV FINDINGS ............................................................................................... 45 Purpose and Objectives ................................................................................................. 45 Population and Sample.................................................................................................. 45 Demographic characteristics of student sample ........................................................ 45 Personality Types Among Hospitality Students........................................................ 49 Characteristics and Backgrounds of Hospitality Students......................................... 50 External Factors that Influenced Hospitality Students’ Major Selection .................. 56 Relationship between Personality Type and External Factors that Influence Hospitality Students’ Major Selection....................................................................... 59 Summary ....................................................................................................................... 61 CHAPTER V SUMMARY, CONCLUSION, AND RECOMMENDATION................. 64 Purpose and Objectives ................................................................................................. 64 Population and Sample.................................................................................................. 64 Summary and Discussion of Findings........................................................................... 64
  8. 8. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 vii Demographic characteristics of hospitality students ................................................. 65 Personality types of hospitality students ................................................................... 67 Characteristics and background of hospitality students ............................................ 68 External factors that influenced hospitality students’ major selection...................... 70 Relationship between personality type and external influences on hospitality students’ major selection ........................................................................................... 71 Limitations of the Study................................................................................................ 72 Practical Implications and Recommendations .............................................................. 73 Theoretical Implications................................................................................................ 76 Suggestions for Future Research................................................................................... 77 REFERENCES ................................................................................................................. 79 APPENDIX A STUDENTS CHARACTERISTICS AND EXTERNAL INFLUENCES SURVEY........................................................................................................................... 91 APPENDIX B JOHN HOLLAND’S SELF-DIRECTED SEARCH SURVEY FORM R 5TH ED............................................................................................................................... 99 APPENDIX C TEXAS TECH UNIVERSITY HUMAN RESEARCH PROTECTION PROGRAM INSTITUTIONAL REVIEW BOARD...................................................... 109 APPENDIX D TABLE 4.10 THREE SUMMARY OF PERSONALITY CODE RANK ......................................................................................................................................... 111
  9. 9. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 viii ABSTRACT The hospitality industry experiences high turnover which could be partially attributed to a mismatch between college students’ job expectations and realities regarding careers in hospitality. This research examines the factors that influence students’ choice to major in hospitality management. Furthermore, this research assessed the role of student personality type in the academic major selection process. Data were collected from 152 undergraduate hospitality majors attending a single public university in the southern U.S., and personality type was assessed using the Self-Directed Search based on Holland’s (1959) RIASEC model of vocational interest. Students’ demographic characteristics and background of were analyzed, as well as the external influences on their college major selection process. Most students selected a major after college matriculation. The most influential external factors were the atmosphere of hospitality department, faculty friendliness, teaching reputation of department faculty, parents/guardians, friends in college, and a visit from a department representative during high school. The most common personality type was Enterprising, followed by Social; however, no significant relationships were found between personality type and external influences on students’ selection of a college major. These results may help hospitality management programs tailor recruitment materials to engage naturally entrepreneurial and outgoing potential students. These results will also help potential students discern career paths that may be most rewarding given their natural personality strengths.
  10. 10. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 ix LIST OF TABLES 4.1 Students by Gender …………………………………………………………….. 46 4.2 Students by Age ………………………………………………………………... 46 4.3 Students by State Residence …………………………………………………… 47 4.4 Students by Current Class Standing …………………………………………… 47 4.5 Students by Home Residence ………………………………………………..… 48 4.6 Students by Ethnicity …………………………………………………………... 48 4.7 Students Major or Minor ……………….………………………………………. 48 4.8 Students by Intended or Current Track ………………………………………… 49 4.9 Personality Type Rank …………………………………………………………. 50 4.10 Three Summary Personality Code Rank ……………………………………….. 50 4.11 Students by Hospitality Work Experience …………………………………...… 51 4.12 Students by High School Activities ……………………………………………. 51 4.13 Students by College Decision Year ……………………………………………. 52 4.14 Students by Major Decision Year ……………………………………………… 53 4.15 Students by Enrolled in Hospitality Program ………………………………….. 53 4.16 Students by Type of Program ……………………………………………..…… 54 4.17 Students by College Credit …………………………………………………….. 54 4.18 Students by Awareness of Various Hospitality Major ……….………………… 54 4.19 Students by Awareness of Career Opportunities ………………………………. 55 4.20 Students by Awareness of Job Opportunities ………………………………….. 55 4.21 Students by Changing Major During College …………………………………. 55
  11. 11. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 x 4.22 Students by Family Association with Hospitality ……………………………... 56 4.23 External Influence: Prior Exposure to Hospitality …………………………..… 57 4.24 External Influence: People of Influence ……………………………………….. 57 4.25 External Influence: Department Factors ……………………………………….. 58 4.26 External Influences of Student with Mean Score Greater than 5.0 ……………. 59 4.27 Pearson Product-Moment Correlation Coefficients Between SDS® Preferences and External Influences ………………………………..…………………….… 61
  12. 12. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 xi LIST OF FIGURES Figure 1 Holland’s (1959) RIASEC hexagon …………………………………….. 22 Figure 2 Individual characteristics integrated into the RIASEC model …………... 27 Figure 3 Chapman’s (1981) Model of Student College Choice …………………... 32 Figure 4 Updated model of influences on student major selection ……………….. 34 Figure 2 Modified Model of Major Selection ………………………....………….. 35
  13. 13. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 1 CHAPTER I INTRODUCTION Background and Setting The hospitality industry is highly influential in the global economy. In most countries, it is one of the top revenue producing industries and its effects can be felt throughout most major economies. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (2016) reported that during 2004-2014 hospitality employees’ wages increased 17% in the United States. In 2014, there were more than 14 million employees in the leisure/hospitality sector and this number is expected to rise annually by 0.6% through 2024. Hospitality is one of the largest employers in countries around the world and in the U.S. alone the industry added 312,000 jobs in 2015 (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2016). The old stereotype of hospitality jobs as low-wage, entry-level positions with little opportunity for advancement is increasingly outdated as skilled and educated people are becoming aware of hospitality career opportunities (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2015). The increased importance of the hospitality industry has led to new advanced technology, more consumer choice, and rising competition among firms (Goodman & Sprague, 1991). Increased complexity brings the challenge of maintaining a skilled and qualified workforce that can keep up with all of the new trends. According to Goodman and Sprague (1991), it is also becoming more problematic for the hospitality industry to fully satisfy customer needs. Therefore, the hospitality industry needs strategies to attract and retain an increasingly skilled workforce that can adeptly respond to customer needs.
  14. 14. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 2 Colleges and universities that offer hospitality management programs are excellent venues at which to scout out talented employees. Hospitality education is a rather young discipline, beginning in the U.S. at Cornell University in 1922 (Ladki, 1993). Through the 1970s, only a handful of institutions offered programs in hospitality (Bosselman, 1999). With soaring demand for hospitality employees and limited supply of skilled personnel, demand for undergraduate and graduate hospitality programs has grown significantly. In fact, hospitality management programs doubled between 1992 and 2002 (Johanson, Ghiselli, Shea, & Roberts, 2010). Barrows and Johan (2008) argued that the growth does not rely on a single factor, however it does appear that the growth in hospitality education parallels with industry trends. The good news for hospitality education programs is students in hospitality and lodging who have a college degree can expect better job opportunities than those without a degree (Canon & Gascon, 2012; Montmarquette, Cannings, & Mahseredjian, 2002; U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2015). Educating future managers and executives poses a challenge to hospitality programs, given the number of different operational segments included under the rubric of hospitality industries, all unique entities sharing common hospitality and tourism elements: restaurants, hotels, travel, attractions, conventions, and leisure (Ottenbacher, Harrington, & Parsa, 2009). Dredge, Airey, & Gross (2014) defined hospitality education as a multidisciplinary study field where specific skills from other disciplines, especially social sciences, are necessary for the benefit of all stakeholders in the industry. Dredge et al.
  15. 15. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 3 (2014) identified four branches of hospitality programs: human ecology, customer science, education, and business. Many researchers have different views of the discipline, essence, and fundamental nature of hospitality education. It is often difficult for industry professionals to evaluate hospitality curricula. In fact, hospitality industry leaders often complain that college educated students are over- qualified and under-experienced (Min, Swanger, Gursoy, 2016). Many professionals find that recent graduates have difficulty executing tasks in entry level positions (Way, 2006). On the other hand, one could argue that students should be able to evaluate the education they are receiving since they are immersed in the program and curriculum. Past studies have identified the factors that influence students’ decisions to major in hospitality management and their expectations of the program. According to Damonte and Vaden (1987), the main factor influencing students’ decision on major is self- fulfillment. Statement of Purpose This study expanded on others to identify factors that influence students’ decisions to pursue hospitality as a major and to identify those that have the highest level of influence. Furthermore, the role that personality type plays in a student’s choice of academic major was examined. Hospitality educators and professionals can benefit from knowing what factors motivate students to study hospitality management and identifying common personality traits of hospitality students. Hospitality Industry The hospitality industry is one of the largest in the world. In the U.S. for example, millions are employed as service providers in the hospitality industry (Madanoglu,
  16. 16. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 4 Moreo, & Leong, 2003). The hospitality industry plays a major role in the U.S. economy since billions of dollars are generated annually either directly or indirectly (Goeldner & Ritchie, 2009). Local, state, and federal government, as well as the society at large, all benefit from the productivity of the hospitality industry (Crouch & Ritchie, 1999). Governmental, non-profit, and for-profit organizations are all involved in the hospitality industry around the world. The levels of operation in the hospitality industry are regional, national or globally. It is important to have a perspective of the industry at large so that understanding the dynamics and the trends in the market is easier (Kent et al., 1993). For example, the American Hotel and Lodging Association (2011) reported that the lodging sector alone had $127 billion in sales, operated about 51,000 properties, and employed 1.7 billion people in 2010. Similarly, the National Restaurant Association (2016) estimated that restaurants generated $782 billion in sales at almost a million locations, employed 14.4 million people, and consumed about half of all food dollars in 2015. Hospitality Management Education The heightened demand for competent managers has made hospitality education popular (Dopson & Nelson, 2001). There are more than 209 institutions of higher learning offering four-year hospitality-related courses in the U.S. Guide to College Programs in Hospitality, Tourism and Culinary Arts (http://www.guidetocollegeprograms.com). According to Dopson and Nelson (2001), the quality of a hospitality program can be measured by assessing the quality of new graduates and the level of retention of those graduates in the industry.
  17. 17. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 5 In the past two decades, the hospitality industry has grown tremendously both locally and globally. Historically, the hospitality industry was characterized by sole proprietorships of individuals owning and managing a hotel or restaurant. However, in recent years the industry has been characterized by corporate ownership of hotels and restaurant run by professional managers. The rapid increase in costs of operation has largely contributed to the new trend towards corporate ownership (Schmelzer, Costello, & Blalock, 1987). Most management positions in the hospitality industry are filled by graduates of programs in hotel and restaurant administration, institutional management, or by those with varied educational qualifications who are industry-trained (Schmelzer et al., 1987). In the U.S., many programs offer the necessary skills to students who are passionate about working in the hospitality industry (Dredge et al., 2014). There are four categories of hospitality management programs: autonomous, business, home economics, and other programs. Autonomous hospitality management programs are offered by an independent professional school or college within the host university, and are usually run by a director who is supervised by the vice president for academic affairs of the university. Business hospitality programs are offered in the school of business in a university, and the director is supervised by the dean of the school of business. Home economics program directors are supervised by the dean of the school of home economics within a university. Programs not classified as autonomous, business, or home economics programs are known simply as other programs. Examples of other programs are human development, food and natural resources, and agriculture (Dredge et al., 2014).
  18. 18. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 6 In the 1970s, about 27 bachelor’s programs, seven master’s programs, and two doctoral programs were offered in the U.S. (Kent et al., 1993). In 2016, 209 programs offering bachelor, master, and doctoral programs were available in the U.S., according to the Guide to College Programs in Hospitality, Tourism and Culinary Arts (http://www.guidetocollegeprograms.com/). Hospitality is a multidisciplinary field, so students also study finance, management, marketing, accounting, and information systems. Due to increasing demand for hospitality education, a wide variety of two- and four-year degrees have emerged (Dredge et al., 2014). Over the past decades, the number of students pursuing hospitality programs and the number of programs being offered has increased dramatically (Rappole, 2000). However, faculty have not expanded to adequately serve the growing number of students. Most faculties are characterized by a mature population with equal distribution amid academic levels. The most common areas of specialization in the hospitality management education include food and beverage, marketing, and human resources (Dopson & Nelson, 2001). According to Raybould and Wilkins (2006), for students to be successful, hospitality management programs must meet the needs of both students and industry, developing skill sets needed in the industry while achieving the academic rigor demanded by institutions. Students may be encouraged to obtain industry-based skills beyond an internship by holding a part-time job while completing their studies; students and graduates who do not gain extra experience may be inadequately prepared for the work and demands of the hospitality industry (Alonso & O’Neill, 2011; Tesone, 2002).
  19. 19. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 7 Problem Statement Barrows and Johan (2008) asserted, “The strength of the relationship between a hospitality programme and the industry is an indication of the strength of that programme” (p. 155). Hospitality education programs could become obsolete if the curriculum is not revisited and reconstructed to meet industry demands (Fidgeon, 2010). The fate of hospitality education could easily be similar to that of other specialized programs such as insurance, investment, and conveyance, which were changed to general business programs. In order to compete among the growing numbers of degree programs and vocational training opportunities, hospitality management programs must tailor their approaches to fit student and industry needs (Dredge et al., 2014; Fidgeon, 2010). Balancing theory with practice is an ongoing challenge for hospitality management educators (Ruhanen, 2005). In a recent study, Asirifi, Doku, Morrison, and Sackey (2013) found substantial differences between hospitality program course content and industry demands. Student recruitment and retention depend on programs providing relevant training that sufficiently prepares students for employment upon graduation. Furthermore, accurate student perceptions of the demands of both hospitality education programs and later careers can help lower the high turnover rates in the hospitality industry (Brown, Arendt, & Bosselman, 2014; Phelan & Mejia, 2015). To compete among the growing numbers of degree programs and vocational training opportunities, hospitality management programs must tailor their approaches to fit student and industry needs. Student recruitment and retention depend on programs providing relevant training that sufficiently prepares students for employment upon graduation.
  20. 20. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 8 Significance of the Study This study was conducted to gain greater insight into the academic major selection process of college students who choose to pursue hospitality degrees. For hospitality professionals, the results of this study provide insight into the attitudes and expectations of recent hospitality graduates. The results of this study may be especially valuable to hospitality educators, who can use this data to create the best curriculum and increase program enrollment. Finally, results of this study can greatly benefit hospitality students, who will be better served by programs that utilize this study’s findings. Definition of Terms Hospitality industry: Used interchangeably with tourism and tourism industry, with emphasis on the hotels, motels and other accommodations which comprise a significant part of tourism (Dredge et al., 2014). Hospitality education: a multidisciplinary study field where specific skills from other disciplines, and especially social sciences, are necessary for the benefit of all stakeholders in the industry (Dredge et al., 2014). College choice: “The process through which students decide whether and where to go to college” (Bergerson, 2009, p. 2). Self-Directed Search (SDS): The assessment booklet of SDS consists of five sections: activities, competencies, occupations, self-estimates, and summary score. Six Personality Types: Holland theory basically hypothesized into three statements. First, most individuals are one of six personality types: Realistic, Investigative, Artistic, Social, Enterprising, and Conventional. Therefore, individuals of the similar personality tend to get along with each other. For example, Social individuals
  21. 21. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 9 are appealed to making friends and working with Social individuals. Second, environment settings are also categorized into the same six personality types. Individuals who decide to work in an environment like their personality type are more likely to be successful and fulfilled. For example, Social individuals are more likely to be successful and fulfilled if they pick work that has a Social environment. Third, the compatible work environment should match up. For example, each personality type has one most compatible work environment and another compatible work environment. Therefore, if you are Realistic, your most compatible work environment would be Realistic, and you might pick from work or career that fall in the Investigative or Conventional category (Holland, 1997). Holland Theory of Vocational Choice: Holland (1997) has studied factors which influence career choices. Influences found to be significant include: family; peers, teachers and other adult role models; school, work, and leisure experiences; and socioeconomic status and ethnic background. Holland's theory is an interactive model based on a typology of persons and environments. Different personality types and the environments in which those individuals live and the same types can classify work can describe individuals. Model of Student College Choice variables. Chapman (1981) created a model to explain factors that influence student college selection. The model is comprised of variables related to learner characteristics, learner experiences, external stimuli, and learner’s overall anticipations of college life. Chapman’s (1981) Model of Student College Choice was developed to better understand the college selection process. The relationship between the aforementioned variables and the choice of student’s major is
  22. 22. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 10 shown by Chapman’s (1981) model. The aim of the model was not only to advance scholarly inquiry in this area but also identify ways the colleges can adjust recruitment policies to be favorable for all stakeholders. Summary This chapter provided an introduction of the study and research topic. The chapter included: background and sitting; brief explanation of hospitality industry; overview of the hospitality management education; purpose of the study; definition of key terms; and significance of the study. The next chapter will provide a more in-depth review of the relevant research, the college choice process, Chapman’s model of student school choice, how student choose a major, generation Y, Holland theory of vocational choice, previous studies on major choice, theoretical framework, and research questions.
  23. 23. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 11 CHAPTER II LITERATURE REVIEW Many college students expect to enhance their career potential by acquiring the skills important to future employers (Canon & Gascon, 2012; Montmarquette, Cannings, & Mahseredjian, 2002). Students who pursue post-secondary education, especially in service fields such as hospitality, acquire unique skills not shared by those who do not pursue higher education, including leadership, communication, work experience, ability to prioritize work, ethics, business, nutrition and food safety knowledge (Kay & Russette, 2000). College educated workers have higher salaries and savings, leading to more productivity overall (Baum & Payea, 2005). In general, college students tend to have better personal lives including their overall health and longevity (Baum & Payea, 2005; Canon & Gascon, 2012). A college degree in hospitality management contributes to the later success of managers in the hospitality industry (Goldmon, 2011). Those with a college degree have higher salaries and more promotions than those who lack the credential (Goldmon, 2011). Given the numerous advantages of college education, students naturally expend considerable effort choosing where to attend college and what subjects to study. This study sought to understand the decision process of those majoring in hospitality management. The theoretical framework of this study was based in Chapman’s (1981) Model of Student College Choice variables and Holland’s (1997) Theory of Vocational Choice.
  24. 24. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 12 The College Choice Process Prior to the 1940s, only upper-class individuals attended college, mainly white males, and college guidance literature was basically nonexistent (Kinzie, Palmer, Hayek, Hossler, Jacob, & Cummings, 2004). After World War II, millions of veterans were able to pay for college with the GI Bill, and the Brown vs. Board of Education Supreme Court decision allowed African-American and other students of color greater access to higher education. With these two monumental changes, many students formerly excluded from college sorely needed guidance through the entire higher education experience, from application to graduation. In addition, more students meant more competition among schools for the best academic talent, and in the 1960s colleges began marketing to prospective students in earnest (Kinzie et al., 2004). Thus, school choice research began to better understand how to reach potential students. In the 1980s, the college decision-making process made its way into the national spotlight. In 1983, U.S. News & World Report published their first “America’s Best Colleges” rankings—both reflecting the new focus on college choice and amplifying the pressure on students to select the “right” school (Kinzie et al., 2004; Ladmer, 2015). During this time, several of the leading researchers in college choice published seminal models that remain important for the field today. These include Litten (1982), Hossler & Gallagher (1987), Bateman and Spruill (1996) and Chapman (1981). Hossler and Gallagher (1987) proposed a three-phase model of college choice that focused on characteristics of both the student and college. Students move sequentially from predisposition (Phase 1) to search (Phase 2) and finally choose a school (Phase 3). During Phase 1, individual factors such as student characteristics, family and friends, and
  25. 25. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 13 educational activities, are especially influential. During this stage, students first consider the option of attending college at all. Student characteristics that are especially salient at this stage are socioeconomic status, gender, ethnicity, parental education, and family expectations of college education (Hossler & Gallagher, 1987). Later, Paulsen (1990) found that students are more likely to attend college when: (a) they are Caucasian, (b) they are not married, (c) family income is higher, (d) parents’ educational attainment is higher, (d) the father’s occupational status is higher, (e) parental encouragement is higher, (f) their own educational/career aspirations are higher, (g) their academic aptitude is higher, (h) their high school academic achievement is greater, (i) their high school provided a college preparatory curriculum, and (j) more peers plan to attend college (p. 41). Once students decide to attend college, the active search begins (Phase 2). Students seek information about many colleges in order to create a list of schools to which they will submit applications. Students must compile a variety of details about each school, including costs and financial aid available, location, academic rigor, national rankings, social atmosphere, and academic majors offered (Hossler & Gallagher, 1987; Paulsen, 1990). Today, students rely heavily on Internet resources to compile a list of roughly five schools to which they will submit applications. Litten (1982) found that parental education is highly influential during the college search process. College-educated parents are far more effective when assisting childrento navigate the information-gathering process, assess the various advantages and disadvantages of colleges, compile an appropriate list of schools, and prepare
  26. 26. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 14 applications. Litten (1982) stated “Higher levels of parental education led to substantially greater incidence of usage of commercial guidebooks and visits to campus” (p. 394). Related to education accomplishment, the role of a family alumnus plays a strong role in the choice process. A student who has “a father or sibling who attended the college greatly increases a student’s own probability of attending it” (Avery & Hoxby, 2004, p. 263). This alumnus effect has a significant impact on the possibility of enrollment with a 70 percent increase if a father attends and a 90 percent increase if a sibling attends. This can be a reflection of shared family values or even family loyalty to a particular institution (Avery & Hoxby, 2004). Phase 3 entails the final selection process, after the list has been made and applications have been either accepted or rejected. This is the stage in which schools will provide detailed scholarship and grant information to attract top applicants (Hossler & Gallagher, 1987). Therefore, organizational factors are especially influential at this stage, such as (a) cost, (b) financial aid, (c) programs, (d) size, (e) location, (f) quality, (g) social atmosphere, (h) athletics, (i) religious emphasis, and (j) jobs available after graduation (Paulsen, 1990). Bateman and Spruill (1996) provide an overview of models that identify the phases of college choice. They divide these models into four major categories: econometric models, sociological models, combined models, and expanded models. Econometric models specify that students exclude and assess the alternatives to higher education based on the following standards: geographic location, economic factors, and academic factors. The sociological model specifies a variety of individual and social factors that lead to educational aspirations. Combined models balance the most powerful
  27. 27. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 15 indicators in the decision-making process from both econometric and sociological models. Finally, an expanded model emphasizes personal and social phenomena that influence the college choice process. Chapman’s Model of Student School Choice Chapman’s Model of Student School Choice (1981) was one of the original conceptual models of the entire college decision-making process. It has been a valuable tool to understand factors that influence student’s selection of colleges. The model is composed of variables related to external influences, student characteristics and expectations of college life. Student characteristics and backgrounds Variables related to students’ characteristics and circumstances include socioeconomic position, level of educational aspiration, aptitude, and high school performance (Chapman, 1981). According to Chapman (1981), a student’s socioeconomic status influences his or her choice of when and where to attend college. Student capability is measured by high school performance and standardized test scores. Chapman (1981) argues that students consider the requirements of colleges before applying for admission. The students are able to tell the type of college they can be admitted to after evaluating the aptitude of students who were admitted in earlier years. Many students prefer being around other students with similar aptitudes (Chapman & Jackson, 1987). Students send their applications to colleges where they have high chances of admission depending on their high school performance (Chapman, 1981). As the academic performance of the student increases, so does the parental and teacher influence, which in turn influences the student’s choice of college. Excellent students are
  28. 28. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 16 eligible for scholarships, and this also influences which college the student chooses (Chapman & Jackson, 1987). External influences External variables include significant persons, fixed college characteristics, and college efforts to communicate with students (Chapman, 1981). These could include friends, family, teachers, and high school acquaintances. These are the people who play a noteworthy role in influencing the student’s choice of college. These significant persons could affect the student’s decision in three different ways. They could influence the student’s decision by commenting, advising, or sharing their experiences with certain colleges (Chapman, 1981). Fixed college characteristics include locality, charges, campus setting, and the availability of preferred courses (Chapman, 1981). All factors except location can be modified with time. Chapman (1981) argued that the fixed characteristics describe the college in the short term. That said, it is important to note that it might take a significant amount of time for a college to redefine itself and change the opinion of the potential students. According to Chapman (1981), the method a college uses to identify and recruit potential students influences enrollment numbers. The first step to addressing matriculation issues faced by colleges could therefore be to revisit the college’s criteria of selection and recruitment. Chapman (1981) implied that communication is not only the easiest variable to modify but also a very sensitive area that can create a positive image for the college.
  29. 29. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 17 A college can also apply relevant marketing techniques to increase enrollment by attracting potential students who initially had no interest in the college (Tucciarone, 2007). Strohbehn (1991) studied the marketing and recruiting efforts used in hospitality education graduate programs. Students rated personalized attention, such as a letter or phone call from the program administrator, as the most effective marketing technique. Interestingly, a phone call from a current student or alumnus was also highly persuasive (Strohbehn, 1991). Today, contact via text or video-messaging service (e.g. FaceTime, Skype, Snapchat, etc.) would likely be effective to attract potential students. Ladmer (2015) emphasized the importance of admissions counselors and college fair representatives, who often are a prospective student’s first impression of the entire college. In a qualitative study of the lived experience of the college decision-making process, Ladmer (2015) found that individualized service, such as the same contact person over the course of the admissions process and personalized mail, were the most persuasive methods of recruitment. General expectations of college life In 2005, Smith and Wertlieb compared the academic and social expectations and experiences of 31 first-year college students. As found previously by Chapman (1981), expectations and reality did not align. Unfortunately, students with unrealistically high expectations earned lower grades during the freshman year than those with lower expectations. Smith and Wertlieb (2005) recommended greater support during this difficult transition time. In a qualitative study of nine students, Keup (2007) found new novel areas of student expectations: interpersonal relationships and personal growth. During in-depth
  30. 30. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 18 interviews, these students reported that “their relationships with their families, exposure to new people and ideas, pursuit of personally and professionally relevant coursework, and progress toward their goals for individual development all met or exceeded their pre- college expectations” (p. 1). These data demonstrate that expectations can be both positive and negative. How Students Choose a Major A college degree has become increasingly necessary for employment in today’s economy (Canon & Gascon, 2012). Therefore, many studies have been conducted regarding the relationship between college degrees, academic majors, and career success. The return-on-investment (ROI) of a college degree is highly dependent on the student’s academic major (Birch, Li, & Miller, 2008). Tasci, Pizam, Croes, and Chen (2014) examined the return-on-investment (ROI) of a hospitality degree from the University of Central Florida (UCF), and found that it is fairly good investment. Among 591 alumni who graduated between 1986 and 2014, the average cost of an undergraduate degree in hospitality was $44,257 (Tasci et al., 2014). The average salary was $53,291 with 10 years of work experience. Given the median debt of $35,000 and median salary of $43,000 for students at UCF, the degree could be paid off in an average of 6.2 years if the individual applied 20% of income to service the loan with a 6.8% interest rate. This is a favorable ROI considering the average American takes 21 years to pay off student loans for a bachelor’s degree (Bidwell, 2014). The estimated annual tuition for the university in this present study is $25,776 for the 2017-2018 academic year (U.S. News and World Report, 2016). The average debt upon graduation estimated for 4-year program is 102,800, but the average starting salary for a hospitality graduate is $48,000 (Adams
  31. 31. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 19 (personal communication, November 1, 2016). Therefore, student’s ROI in this university will take more than 6.2 years compare to UCF students. Montmarquette et al. (2002) collected data from nearly 600 college students to understand how student expectations of future earnings impacted their choice of academic major. They hypothesized that expected earnings, in addition to preferences and family background, significantly impacted students’ choice of major in one of four broad categories: science, business, liberal arts, and education (Montmarquette et al., 2002). Montmarquette et al. (2002) did not specify to which category hospitality and tourism belonged, so one must assume business as the likeliest choice. Three main factors contributed to students’ earnings expectations: perceived likelihood of success in the chosen field, expected earnings across all majors, and expected earnings without any college degree. Chuang, Goh, Stout, and Dellmann-Jenkins (2007) were also interested in the factors influencing hospitality majors’ commitment to the profession. In a study of 360 undergraduates, Chuang et al. (2007) measured the career preferences of freshman/sophomores, juniors, and seniors. Overall, careers in food/beverage were by far the most popular preference, followed by lodging, and resorts at a distant third place. Interestingly, careers managing clubs were not popular among younger students, but were tied for third-place preference among college seniors (Chuang et al., 2007). In addition, Chuang et al., (2007) found that students with confidence in their abilities were more committed to a career in hospitality, and that goal selection and outcome expectations were the strongest predictors of professional commitment to the hospitality industry.
  32. 32. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 20 Generation Y: Today’s college student Generation Y, commonly known as Millennials, are those born during the years 1981 through 2000. Generation Y feel they earn loyalty based on sincerity rather than tenure at an organization (Maxwell, Ogden, & Broadbridge, 2010). Members of Generation Y also seem to have unrealistically high expectations of promotions and raises, as well as leisure and vacation time (Hill, 2002). With this attitude, job turnover is high among this generation (Maxwell et al., 2010). In the hospitality industry, high turnover is especially costly. Brown, Thomas, and Bosselman (2015) investigated the reasons hospitality graduates leave the industry and what would cause these individuals to return. Among 107 hospitality graduates, work- family conflict and compensation were the most common reasons cited for leaving a career in hospitality (Brown et al., 2015). Long hours were by far the least desirable trait. Those who remained working in hospitality stayed because they enjoyed working with people, having new experiences, and believed the compensation was acceptable (Brown et al., 2015). This research is quite current, as only graduates from 2006-2011 responded to the survey. Maxwell et al. (2010) found that hospitality students were especially demanding employees, and acutely self-centered in terms of career goals. The most common short- term career expectations were “being determined to succeed,” “meeting personal goals,” receiving good pay,” and having self-development opportunities” (Maxwell et al., 2010). Clearly, concern about one’s contribution to an employer is far less important to members of Generation Y than concern about how an employer will help them and their careers.
  33. 33. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 21 Given the unique attitudes of the new generation of workers, there is a strong need for hospitality educators to provide realistic career expectations to students majoring in hospitality (Brown et al., 2015). Since many members of Generation Y are delaying marriage and parenthood, work-family conflict may be less on an issue among newer employees (Gursoy, Maier, & Chi, 2008). Long hours are an enduring characteristic of many hospitality jobs, and should not be an unwelcome surprise to new graduates. Internships during college may also prepare students for career realities (Zopiatis, Krambia-Kapardis, & Varnavas, 2012). Holland Theory of Vocational Choice Personality can be measured both in terms of expressed traits and natural preferences. Holland’s (1959) Theory of Vocational Choice is an interactive model of vocational preferences based on a typology of persons and environments. Holland’s (1959) model was revolutionary in that it took into account person-environment interactions. This theory assumes that most individuals are one of six personality types: Realistic, Investigative, Artistic, Social, Enterprising, or Conventional (RIASEC). Environment settings can also be categorized as one of the six types, and people are likely to seek out environments conducive to following their interests. Holland (1959) categorized these person-environment interactions as either congruence, continuity, or differentiation. Congruence simply means that the environment matches the dominant preferences of the individual. For example, Social individuals are more likely to be successful and fulfilled if they pick a job with many opportunities to interact with others, such as hospitality (Holland, 1959).
  34. 34. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 22 In Holland’s (1959, 1997) theory, the six RIASEC types are arranged on a hexagon, with distances between types inversely proportional to the degree of similarity between them (Figure 1). Continuity means that both individual and environment are on the same side of the RIASEC hexagon, if not the same exact letter. Differentiation means that the person and environment are varied. Differentiation refers to how some individuals or environments are noticeably more defined in terms of Holland’s six types than others (Holland, 1997). Holland states that an individual may closely align with a single code type or an environment that is characterized and dominated by a single type. During interest testing, this would result in a profile with sharp peaks and low valleys. Qualitatively, this type of individual would have an affinity for particular tasks or activities. In contrast, some individuals or environments have poor differentiation and display similar levels of multiple types, resulting in a flat profile on interest inventories. These individuals have a wide range of interests and “would be characterized more by unpredictability than any other trait” (Holland, 1997, p. 26). Figure 1. Holland’s (1959) RIASEC hexagon.
  35. 35. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 23 Holland’s (1959) Theory of Vocational Choice has several factors which influence career choices: (a) family; (b) peers, teachers, and other adult role models; (c) school, work, and leisure experiences; and (d) socioeconomic status and ethnic background. This theory has been the basis of numerous assessment procedures designed to assist individuals making career and education choices that are compatible with their skills, interests and abilities (Nauta, 2010). The six individual types proposed by Holland (1997) have specific defining features that result from being immersed in “our culture” (Holland, 1997, p. 19). Realistic Realistic people are considered stable and active, enjoying physical activities such as athletics, machine operation, mechanics, and building. Realistic people would rather work with things as opposed to people and ideas (Holland, 1997). Realistic people prefer to learn by doing and do not like spending time doing theoretical work in a classroom. Realistic people are more likely to be motivated to study courses in the hospitality industry because most of the courses are practical. Realistic people also have the tendency to value material things and communicate in a direct and open manner (Nauta, 2010). Realistic people may excel in physical and mechanical activities, but may score poorly in human relations. This may undermine their ability to work in hospitality because social skills are an important element of the industry (Nauta, 2010). Realistic people also prefer to work in environments that encourage technical competencies and perform tasks that require them to yield tangible results. People with realistic
  36. 36. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 24 personalities often pursue engineering, military, veterinary medicine, and hospitality careers (Nauta, 2010). Investigative Investigative people are analytical, observant, mathematical, and enjoy scientific research. Investigative people enjoy solving complex problems using logic. These people are focused and thoughtful and prefer engaging in problem solving activities, and because of this, they do not like seeking leadership roles. Realistic people are more likely to be motivated to study courses in the hospitality industry because most of the courses are practical. Investigative people are not easily motivated to study courses in the hospitality industry that require creativity as opposed to mathematical and scientific skills. Some careers that would fit people with the investigate personality include medical technology and other scientific courses (Nauta, 2010). Artistic People with Artistic personalities are imaginative, original, intuitive, and enjoy participating in creative activities like painting, drawing, stage production, music, and writing. These people are also more likely to look for opportunities to express themselves using art. Artistic people are well-suited to hospitality, especially courses in food, because it is an opportunity for artistic expression (Nauta, 2010). Social Social people are responsible, idealistic, and care about others. These people prefer taking part in group activities, counselling, healing, and developing and assisting others. Based on Holland’s (1997) theory, Social people would be more motivated to
  37. 37. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 25 study courses in the hospitality industry because they possess all the skills needed to work in the industry (Nauta, 2010). Enterprising People with Enterprising personalities are self-confident, sociable, adventurous, ambitious, and energetic. People with Enterprising personalities enjoy taking persuading others, and are natural salesmen and leaders. This type is particularly relevant to this research, as those with Enterprising personalities may be motivated to take courses in hospitality, especially marketing (Nauta, 2010). Conventional Individuals with Conventional personalities are conscientious, organized, conforming, careful, and efficient. These people prefer to perform duties in a well- established hierarchical system with defined instructions as opposed to assuming leadership roles. These people are more likely to be motivated to study courses in the hospitality industry, especially in food and service (Nauta, 2010). De Fruyt and Mervielde (1997) compared the RIASEC model with another well- known model of personality traits known as the Five Factor Model or the Big Five (Digman, 1990). The Big Five consist of Extroversion, Openness, Conscientiousness, Agreeableness, and Neuroticism. De Fruyt and Mervielde (1997) in their study of nearly 934 students found that all of the Big Five personality traits were significantly correlated to one or more of the RIASEC types. Extroversion was positively correlated with both Enterprising and Social types. Openness was positively correlated with Artistic and Investigative, and negatively correlated with Conventional. Agreeableness was positively correlated with Social and negatively correlated with Enterprising. Neuroticism was
  38. 38. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 26 positively correlated with Realistic (for males only) and negatively correlated with Enterprising and Conventional. Conscientiousness was positively correlated with Conventional and Enterprising. Realistic and Investigative types were not represented in any of the Big Five traits (De Fruyt & Mervielde, 1997). Holland’s (1959, 1997) RIASEC model of interest types is an integrative framework for individual differences (Armstrong, Day, McVay, & Rounds, 2008). Armstrong et al. (2008) compared RIASEC typology with other prominent models including the Big Five (Digman, 1990), Myers-Briggs Type Inventory (MBTI; Myers, 1962), the 16-Personality Factor (16-PF) personality inventory (Cattell, Eber, & Tatsuoka, 1970), Jackson (1977) work styles, and college students’ personal characteristics (CSPC; Holland, 1968). Briefly, the MBTI measures preferences based on four basic dimensions: Extroversion/Introversion, Sensing/Intuition, Thinking/Feeling, and Judging/Perceiving (Myers, 1982). The 16-PF scores the following 16 factors: Warmth, Intelligence, Stability, Dominance, Impulsivity, Conformity, Boldness, Sensitivity, Suspiciousness, Imagination, Shrewdness, Insecurity, Radicalism, Self- Sufficiency, Self-Discipline, and Tension (Cattell et al., 1970). The Jackson (1977) work styles, measured by the Jackson Vocational Interest Survey (JVIS), includes eight scales: Dominant Leadership, Job Security, Stamina, Accountability, Academic Achievement, Independence, Planfulness, and Interpersonal Confidence. The CSPC (Holland, 1968) includes Original, Academic, Dogmatic, Nonconformist, and Interpersonal. Armstrong et al. (2008) found that a large number of individual characteristics were effectively integrated into the RIASEC model (Figure 2). Realistic was positively correlated with the JVIS variables Accountability and Job Security, and the 16-PF
  39. 39. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 27 variable Dogmatism. Investigative was positively correlated with the CSPC variable Stamina. Artistic was positively correlated with the CSPC variables Academic, Original, and Nonconformist, the Big Five variables of Openness and Neuroticism, the 16-PF variables Dominance, Imagination, and Sensitivity, and the JVIS variable Independence. Social was positively correlated with the CSPC variable of Interpersonal, the 16-PF variable Impulsivity, the MBTI variable Extroversion, and the JVIS variable Independence. Enterprising was positively correlated with the MBTI variable Extroversion, and the JVIS variable Academic Achievement and Planfulness. Conventional was positively correlated with the 16-PF variables Warmth, Conformity, and Shrewdness, the MBTI variable Sensing, the CSPC variable Dogmatism, and the Big Five variable Conscientiousness (Armstrong et al., 2008). Figure 2. Individual characteristics integrated into the RIASEC model. M = male; MBTI = Myers-Briggs Type Indicator; F = female; 16-PF = 16-PF personality inventory; JVIS = Jackson Vocational Interest Survey. Adapted from “Holland’s RIASEC Model as an Integrative Framework for Individual Differences,” by P. I. Armstrong, S. X. Day, J. P. McVay, and J. Rounds, 2008, Journal of Counseling Psychology, 55, p. 7. Copyright 2008 by the American Psychological Association.
  40. 40. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 28 Previous Studies on Major Choice College major selection is complex process with many factors. Several studies have examined what motivates college students to choose various majors. Among students in Nigeria, Orenuga and da Costa (2006) identified four motivational factors for choosing dentistry: interest, prestige, good employment opportunities, and regular work hours. Among these students, social status and prestige factors were the most influential. Wong, Fiedler, and Liu (2007) investigated what motivates business students to choose information systems as a major. After conducting a factor analysis for 24 motivational factors, Wong et al. (2007) found that eight factors were the primary motivations for students: technical and functional competency, general management competency, lifestyle, job security, geographic security, entrepreneurial creativity, service and dedication to a cause, and pure challenge. Conversely, Calkin and Welki (2006) conducted a study of why students do not choose economics as a major. They found three main factors influenced the students’ perceptions against choosing economics as major: interest in the subject, expected marketability and approachability, and the reputation of the faculty. Few studies have specifically investigated students’ attitudes and perceptions toward choosing hospitality as a major. Kusluvan and Kusluvan (2000) found that undergraduate tourism students in Turkey viewed the hospitality industry negatively. Richardson (2008) examined career attitudes and perceptions in the hospitality industry among Australian undergraduate students majoring in hospitality. Questionnaires were adapted from Kusluvan and Kusluvan (2000) who focused on similar research questions in a study conducted in Central Europe. The author narrowed the scope of the study to
  41. 41. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 29 include students who had current or previous work experience; 73.3% (n = 63) of the original sample completed the web-based questionnaires. Student responses indicated 43.6% were unlikely to work, or would not work in the hospitality industry following graduation; 96.3% of those students cited previous experience as their primary reason (Richardson, 2008). Lee, Olds, and Lee (2010) stated that students in Hong Kong reveal positive perceptions towards hospitality and tourism education, especially when it comes to studying abroad. Zahari, Sharif, Ahmad, and Ismail (2010) examined the factors that influence students in Malaysia to study hospitality and later choose their career path. The study sample included students studying different diploma programs offered in institutions of higher learning during the 2003-2004 academic year. The study included four public and six private institutions. The study was carried out in two phases. The first phase included 814 students, and the second included 740 students. Most students who took part in the study reported that their main motivator to study hospitality was encouragement from friends, relatives and parents (Zahari et al., 2005). The findings of Zahari et al. (2005) are in line with the theory of reasoned action, which states that people’s motivations are influenced by key people in their lives because support and encouragement strongly influences intentions and behaviors (Zahari et al., 2005). However, despite the support and encouragement students receive from their significant others, students were less positive about their future in the hospitality industry. For example, students’ initial perceptions of the hospitality industry as exciting and pleasant declined over time (Zahari et al., 2005).
  42. 42. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 30 Chellen and Nunkoo (2010) examined factors that influence student commitment employment in the tourism industry. The study focused on six factors known to influence student commitment: social status, type of work, promotion opportunities, fringe benefits, physical working conditions, and career prospects. Chellen and Nunkoo (2010) collected responses from over 300 students enrolled in tourism and hospitality courses in Mauritius. The findings of this study indicated that the social status linked to working in the hospitality industry and the career opportunities in the industry were the key motivators for students to remain in the field (Chellen & Nunkoo, 2010). Alananzeh (2014) explored the factors that motivate male and female students in Jordan to join the hospitality industry, and found that cultural and social factors play a significant role in influencing the type of programs students choose. Moreover, the careers pursued by parents and guardians were found to motivate students, such that students were more likely to study a course in the hospitality industry if their parents worked in hospitality (Alananzeh, 2014). However, Alananzeh (2014) conducted his study in Jordan where the culture favors males and consequently most students studying hospitality are male. Zopiatis and Kyprianou (2006) investigated the attitude of students in secondary schools towards professions in the hospitality industry in Cyprus. Students perceived hospitality employees as low status, mainly because the Cypriot hospitality industry does not offer job opportunities that are attractive to young people, especially ones with above average achievement in academics (Zopiatis & Kyprianou, 2006). These findings suggest that the hospitality industry in Cyprus is only able to attract people with average or below averages academic achievement, and such students normally attend public high schools.
  43. 43. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 31 Pang (2010) also examined how students studying tourism and hospitality in a community college in Singapore perceive the industry. The findings of this study indicated that many students who study courses in hospitality in community colleges are reluctant to join the industry even after completing three years of study. Many students who took part in the study indicated that they find the types of job in the hospitality industry to be stressful. Moreover, students also gave reasons such as lengthy working hours, low starting salary, challenging circumstances, and the nature of shift work as the main reasons for reluctance to join the tourism industry (Pang, 2010). Furthermore, some students cited the semi-professional nature of the tourism and hospitality industry in Singapore compared to other sectors such as business, engineering, and education. Pang (2010) observed that students coming from semi-traditional families in Singapore are not motivated to study courses in hospitality because the industry is perceived as subjecting people to servitude and getting a promotion is difficult. Brown et al. (2014) studied the perceived experiences and significance of factors that influenced recent hospitality graduates and professionals to either stay in the profession or quit. Brown et al. (2014) found 11 factors that persuade graduates to establish careers in the hospitality industry, primarily opportunities to use their degrees and opportunities for advancement. Graduates who had left the hospitality industry preferred pursuing a career that enabled them to contribute more to society (Brown et al., 2014). Huang and Lo (2014) examined the attitudes and perceptions of Taiwan Shoufu University students regarding working in the hospitality industry. Huang and Lo (2014) found that practical work experience encouraged students to pursue hospitality careers.
  44. 44. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 32 Students in their junior year of study were found to have positive perceptions and attitudes towards studying and pursuing a career in the hospitality industry, which was attributed to the positive relationship between senior and junior students (Huang & Lo, 2014). Theoretical Framework The theoretical framework of this study was based on Chapman’s (1981) Model of Student College Choice (Figure 3) and Williams’ (2007) Model of Student Major Selection (Figure 4). Chapman’s (1981) model focused on two independent variables, student characteristics and external influences, and two dependents variables, college choice of student and student choice of college. General expectation of college life was the moderator between the two independent variables and the one dependent variable of student choice of college. Figure 3. Original model of student college choice. Adapted with permission from D. W. Chapman, 1981, “A Model of Student College Choice,” The Journal of Higher Education, 52, p. 492. Copyright 1981 by Ohio State University Press.
  45. 45. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 33 Williams’ (2007) Model of Student Major Selection updated Chapman’s (1981) original model by focusing the student’s major selection rather than college choice and omits reference to the college’s choice of student. General expectations of college life are also omitted, and replaced with personality type. While Williams’ (2007) model still includes the two main categories of student characteristics and external influences, the variables in these two categories differ significantly from Chapman’s (1981) original model. These changes were based on Torres and Wildman’s (2001) previous study of factors influencing agricultural major selection by New Mexico State University students. Williams (personal communication, November 2, 2016) explained: The changes we made from Chapman's model to our model were based on our desire to capture information on how students selected their major as opposed to which college they selected. From the right side of the model we replaced general expectations of college life with psychological type (MBTI). We did this because we were looking to see if there were any commonalities between our students in this area. Essentially it was something we could measure as opposed to Chapman's suggestions. We eliminated student's choice of college and college's choice of students as all students were enrolling at Texas Tech. For the final box, again we were looking at major and not choice of college.
  46. 46. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 34 Figure 4. Updated model of influences on student major selection. Adapted with permission from K. B. Williams, 2007, Factors Influencing Choice of Academic Major: A Comparison of Agricultural and Non-agricultural Degree Programs. Copyright 2007 by Kevin B. Williams. For the purpose of this study, Williams’ (2007) model was slightly modified to incorporate personality type as a moderator only between external influences and student’s choice of academic major, and not as moderator between student characteristics and major choice (Figure 5). The updated model was chosen for this study due to its greater focus on college major and the inclusion of personality type as a factor in the major selection process. This model predicts that student characteristics and external influences are both significant factors in the student’s decision to choose hospitality as a major in college, with RIASEC personality type moderating the external factors. Each of these variables and sub-variables are discussed in detail below.
  47. 47. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 35 Figure 5. Modified Model of Major Selection, with personality type moderating the effect of external influences on a student’s choice of hospitality as an academic major. Student characteristics Student socioeconomic status, level of educational aspiration, aptitude, and high school performance are the main student characteristics in Chapman’s (1981) original model. In this model, these characteristics both influence student aspirations regarding college selection as well as college admissions decisions. Only when the student’s chosen school also accepts that student’s application is the final outcome of this process determined. Personal association with the major, professional aspirations, aptitude, and high school experience are the main student characteristics in Williams’ (2007) model and the
  48. 48. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 36 Modified Model of Major Selection. These are notably broader categories than Chapman (1981) devised, and only aptitude remains the same for all three models. External influences Chapman’s (1981) model includes three main categories of external influence: significant persons, fixed college characteristics, and college efforts to communicate with students. Significant persons are friends, parents, and high school personnel. Fixed college characteristics are cost (including financial aid), location, and availability of programs. College efforts to communicate with students include written communication, campus visits, and admissions/recruiting efforts. Both external influences and student characteristics affect a student’s generalized expectations of college life. Together, external influences and generalized expectations directly affect a student’s college choice, and student characteristics indirectly influence this decision (Chapman, 1981). In Williams’ (2007) model and the Modified Model of Major Selection, the three main categories of external influence are significant persons, exposure to major, and college/departmental factors. Although the first category remains the same, the sub- variables are slightly altered to include professionals in the field of interest. Exposure to major consists of three sub-variables: publications, family associations, and personal experiences. In this study, personal experiences may include previous jobs in the hospitality industry or enrollment in a high school program such as ProStart. College/departmental factors include recruitment information, personal contact by a department representative, and college/department reputation.
  49. 49. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 37 Personality type Williams (2007) developed his model to study the role that psychological type has on students’ selection of agricultural studies as an academic major. Williams (2007) replaced the moderator in Chapman’s (1981) model—general expectation of college life—with psychological type, and analyzed data to determine the correlations between external influences and psychological type. Williams (2007) measured psychological type using MBTI (Myers, 1962). The typology used in this study was Holland’s (1959, 1997) RIASEC model, which has been operationalized by several vocational interest tests. The best-known interest tests are the Strong Interest Inventory (SII), Vocational Preference Inventory (VPI), Self-Directed Search (SDS; Fox, 1995). The SDS was chosen for this study because it is more comprehensive than the VPI, yet concentrates solely on RIASEC attributes unlike the SII (Zarrin, Baghban, & Abedi, 2011). Research Questions Based upon the literature and to meet the purposes of this study, the following research questions were developed: 1. What are demographic characteristics of students majoring in hospitality? 2. What are the most frequent personality types among hospitality students? 3. What are the most frequent SDS three letter combinations among hospitality students? 4. What are the characteristics and background of students majoring in hospitality? 5. What are the external influences of students majoring in hospitality? 6. What is the relationship between personality type and external influences on
  50. 50. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 38 hospitality students’ selection of a college major? Summary In summary, many studies have investigated the factors that influence college students’ major selection but few have examined the hospitality industry specifically. The few hospitality studies that exist demonstrate that career opportunities, social status, and encouragement from family and friends are highly influential for students who choose to pursue hospitality degrees. This data can help hospitality professionals and educators develop appropriate academic goals and curricula to engage students, as well as effectively market hospitality programs to increase student enrollment. Chapman’s (1981) Model of Student School Choice has been a valuable tool to understand factors that influence student’s selection of colleges. The model comprises variables related to external influences and student characteristics and expectations of college life. Recently, Bobbitt (2006) approved Chapman’s model and argued that the model could bring a positive change to the hospitality management recruitment process. Numerous research studies have been conducted using Holland’s (1959) Theory of Vocational Choice, especially in nonacademic settings. However, some studies applied this theory to understand people’s behavior toward choosing career or major. Holland’s (1959) Theory of Vocational Choice is an interactive model based on a typology of persons and environments, and has several factors which influence career choices: (a) family; (b) peers, teachers, and other adult role models; (c) school, work, and leisure experiences; and (d) socioeconomic status and ethnic background.
  51. 51. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 39 CHAPTER III METHODOLOGY Research Design This quantitative study was non-experimental and utilized a descriptive- correlational research design. According to Fraenkel and Wallen (2006), “A major purpose of correlational research is to clarify our understanding of important phenomena by identifying relationships among variables” (p. 336). The phenomena assessed in this study were factors associated with how students selected an academic major. Student characteristics, external influences, and personality type data were collected using a descriptive questionnaire adapted from Wildman (1997). Personality type data were collected using the Self-Directed Search (SDS) Form R 5th Edition (Holland, 1997). The SDS first created in 1970 and is currently on its fifth version, which came out in 2013 (http://www.self-directed-search.com/). This latest version is composed of 228 items. The SDS aspires to be one of the most user-friendly instruments, as it can be self- administered, self-scored, and self-interpreted. The SDS is theoretically grounded in Holland’s (1959, 1997) RIASEC typology, subscribing to the concepts of person- environment fit, congruence, consistency, and differentiation. The test is broken down into six different sections: Occupational Daydreams, Activities Scales, Competencies Scales, Occupations Scales, Self-Estimates, and Summary Code Section. Population and Sample The population for this study was 297 undergraduate students at a large, public research university in the Southwestern U.S. Data were collected from a final sample of 152 participants. All participants had selected hospitality as either an academic major or
  52. 52. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 40 minor. All data were collected in Spring 2016. Use of Human Subjects The Institutional Review Board declared this study exempt from the requirements of human subject protection regulations. The exemption letter can be found in Appendix C. Assumptions This study was conducted with the following assumptions: students provided true and accurate responses to the best of their ability on instrumentation administered in this study; data collection instruments are valid and reliable based upon previous use; participants understood there were two instruments which had to be filled out and incomplete surveys would be discarded; participants agreed that only students in hospitality would take this survey; students involved in this study could read and write English language; and since the researcher was involved in the data collection process, the possibility of researcher bias must be acknowledged. Instrumentation Data were collected from participants using two instruments, the Wildman (1997) Survey of Students and Holland’s (1997) Self-Directed Search (SDS). The Survey of Students was adapted from a study by Wildman (1997), which evaluated factors influencing selection of an agricultural major by students at New Mexico State University. This instrument was divided into three sections. The first section evaluated external factors, the second section recorded student characteristics and background information, and the third section captured demographic information.
  53. 53. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 41 The first section of the Survey of Students measured external factors and was divided into the following: prior exposure to a college major (4 items), people of influence (10 items), and college or departmental factors (12 items). A ten-point Likert- type scale was used to record students’ perceptions of each factor where “10 = very influential” and “1 = not influential” on college major selection. The second section of the Survey of Students provided information on situational factors that may influence major selection. Initial questions were written in multiple choice and fill-in-the-blank format. Four questions pertained to students’ possible associations with hospitality, which include hospitality work experiences and family associations. Seven questions obtained information about students’ high school activities, knowledge of potential careers and available majors at the university, and information on college credits earned prior to matriculation. The third section of the Survey of Students consisted of 11 demographic questions to collect information on gender, age, class rank, ACT or SAT scores, home state, permanent residence, class standing, intended or current track, ethnicity, and selected academic major. The Survey of Students (Wildman, 1997) was administered in booklet form and participants recorded their responses on directly on the questionnaire. Importantly, personality type was adopted to the new version of Chapman’s model instead of the general expectations of college life. The SDS (Holland, 1997) was used to identify personality type. It consisted of five sections: activities, competencies, occupations, self-estimates, and summary score. The first section was activities. This section included six RIASEC of 14 items. Each item had two boxes where the students were asked to check the “L” box for those activities
  54. 54. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 42 they would like to do and to check the “D” box for those activities they would dislike doing or to which they would be indifferent. At the end of each subsection, there was a box for activities total where students were asked were asked write the total number of Ls. The second section is competencies. This section provided the practitioner with some information about students’ skills. Individuals often acquire skills in things that are important or interesting to them. This section includes six RIASEC of 14 items. Each item had two boxes where the students were asked to check the “Y” box for those activities they can do well or competently and check the “N” box for those activities they have never performed or perform poorly. At the end of each subsection, there was a box for competencies total where students The third section was occupations. This section provides the practitioner with some information about the feelings/attitudes the students have toward a set of occupations. Those competencies are based on Holland’s Vocational Preference Inventory (VPI). This section included six RIASEC of 14 items. Each item had two boxes where the students were asked to check the “Y” box for those occupations that interest or appeal to them and check the “N” box for those occupations that they dislike or find uninteresting. At the end of each subsection, there was a box for occupations total where students asked were asked write the total number of Ys. The fourth section was self-estimates. This section was about the self-efficacy or beliefs that students can actually complete particular task. It addressed the situation when a student has high ability score but report low self-rating. This section had six RIASEC scales, which were rated two times from one to seven with regard to ability and skills.
  55. 55. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 43 Students were asked to rate themselves on each of the traits as compared with other students their own age. This section had two parts. Part one focused on abilities, which include mechanical, scientific, artistic, teaching, sales, and clerical. Part two focusedon skills, which include manual, math, musical, understanding of others, managerial, and office. The fifth section was summary code. This section was a scoring sheet from all of the previous four sections. Students were asked to find the total for each “L” (Like) or “Y” (Yes) column and record the total for each group of activities, competencies, and occupations. In addition, they were asked to find the numbers circled for each of the self- estimates and record them. At the end of this section, there was a summary code box where students recorded the three highest numbers. Data Collection All data were collected between May 2-10, 2016. Professors were verbally asked in advance for permission to enter the classes and distribute the surveys. Booklets that consisted of the two data instruments, SDS and Survey of Students, were distributed to five classes. Professors verified for each class that students did not take the survey twice. Before the class started, the professor introduced the researcher to the students, who stated the objective of this study and notified students that participation was voluntarily and responses would remain confidential. The surveys took approximately 20 minutes to complete. Each booklet with in a separate folder. When the students finished the surveys, they placed the booklet inside the folder, and then placed the folder in a special box.
  56. 56. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 44 Data Analysis The study objectives directed the data analysis procedures. Data were analyzed using Statistical Package for Social Sciences (SPSS) Version 15.0. Data were imported into SPSS from Microsoft Excel from which data were initially entered. To address Research Questions 1-5, frequencies, percentages, means, and standard deviations were used for description and comparison of factors that influenced academic major selection. To address Research Question 6, the Pearson product-moment correlation coefficient was calculated. Summary This chapter provided an overview of the research design, population and sample, assumptions, instrumentation, data collection, and data analysis. This quantitative study was non-experimental and utilized a descriptive-correlational research design. According to Fraenkel and Wallen (2006), “A major purpose of correlational research is to clarify our understanding of important phenomena by identifying relationships among variables” (p. 336). Data were collected from participants using two instruments, the Wildman (1997) Survey of Students and Holland’s (1997) Self-Directed Search (SDS). The Survey of Students was adapted from a study by Wildman (1997), which evaluated factors influencing selection of an agricultural major by students at New Mexico State University. The next chapter will summarize the study’s results and findings and provide an analysis of the data collected.
  57. 57. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 45 CHAPTER IV FINDINGS Purpose and Objectives The objective of this study was to examine the factors that lead college students to choose hospitality as a major. Furthermore, this research assessed the role of student personality type in the academic major selection process. Specifically, this study addressed the following research questions: 1. What are demographic characteristics of students majoring in hospitality?   2. What are the most frequent personality types among hospitality students?   3. What are the most frequent SDS three letter combinations among hospitality students? 4. What are the characteristics and background of students majoring in hospitality? 5. What are the external influences of students majoring in hospitality? 6. What is the relationship between personality type and external influences on hospitality students’ selection of a college major? Population and Sample The population for this study was 297 undergraduate students at a large, public research university in the Southwestern U.S. Data were collected from a final sample of 152 participants. All participants had selected hospitality as either an academic major or minor. All data were collected in Spring 2016. Demographic characteristics of student sample To address Research Question 1, demographic characteristics of students majoring in hospitality were analyzed. Table 4.1 illustrates the percentages of students by gender. The overwhelming majority (71.1%) of participants were female and only 28.9%
  58. 58. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 46 were male. Table 4.1 Students by Gender Gender F (%) Female 108 71.1 Male 44 28.9 Total 152 100 Ninety percent of participants were between the ages of 20-24 years old. The highest percentage of students (23.7%) were 22 years old (Table 4.2). The average class rank was 25.8% (n = 137) of the student’s high school graduating class. Table 4.2 Students by Age Age F (%) 17 1 .7 19 3 2 20 18 11.8 21 35 23 22 36 23.7 23 33 21.7 24 15 9.9 25 5 3.3 26 3 2 27 1 .7 28 2 1.3 Total 152 100
  59. 59. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 47 As shown in Table 4.3, most participants were in-state residents (91.4%, n = 139). Thirteen students (8.6%) were out-of-state residents. Table 4.3 Students by State Residence State Residence F (%) In-state 139 91.4 Out-of-state 13 8.6 Total 152 100 As shown in Table 4.4, roughly half of the participants were seniors during the Spring 2016 semester (47.4%, n = 72). The other reported their class standing was junior (36.8%, n = 56), sophomore (13.2%, n = 20), and freshman (2.6%, n = 4). Table 4.4 Students by Current Class Standing Class Standing F (%) Senior 72 47.4 Junior 56 36.8 Sophomore 20 13.2 Freshman 4 2.6 Total 152 100 Table 4.5 illustrates permanent residence for students in this research study. Overall, the vast majority of students (73.7%, n = 112) came from metropolitan areas and this was followed by small city/town (26.3%, n = 40). Table 4.5 Students by Home Residence Home Residence F (%)
  60. 60. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 48 Metropolitan Area 112 73.7 Small City 40 26.3 Total 152 100 The ethnicity of subjects is illustrated in Table 4.6. The majority of the students indicated their ethnicity was White/non-Hispanic (78.3%, n = 119). The other stated ethnicities were Hispanic (15.1%, n = 23), Black/African American (5.3%, n = 8), and Asian/Pacific Islander (1.3%, n = 2). Table 4.6 Students by Ethnicity Ethnicity F (%) White/non-Hispanic 119 78.3 Hispanic 23 15.1 Black/African-American 8 5.3 Asian/Pacific Islander 2 1.3 Total 152 100 Table 4.7 shows students who chose hospitality as a major or minor in this study. Overall, the vast majority of students (86.2%, n = 131) chose hospitality as major and followed by minor (13.8%, n = 21). Table 4.7 Students Who Chose Hospitality as Major or Minor Academic Program F (%) Major 131 86.2 Minor 21 13.8 Total 152 100
  61. 61. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 49 The intended or current track of students is illustrated in Table 4.8. The majority of the students indicated their intended or current track was Hospitality Management (55.9%, n = 85). The other reported tracks were Lodging (18.4%, n = 28), Food and Beverage (17.1%, n = 26), Wine (7.9%, n = 12), and Education (.7%, n = 1). Table 4.8 Students by Intended or Current Track Track F (%) Hospitality Management 85 55.9 Lodging 28 18.4 Food and Beverage 26 17.1 Wine 12 7.9 Education 1 .7 Total 152 100 Personality Types Among Hospitality Students Addressing Research Questions 2-3, Table 4.9 illustrates the frequencies and percentages of the first, second, and third codes for students. Overall, students’ dominant personality types determined by SDS were Enterprising (57.2%, n = 87), Social (22.4%, n = 34), Conventional (6.6%, n = 10), Artistic (5.3%, n = 8), Investigative (4.6%, n = 7), and Realistic (3.9%, n = 6). As shown in Table 4.10, the three most dominant personality types were ESC (17.1%, n = 26), ECS (7.9%, n = 12), and ESA (5.3%, n = 8). See Appendix D for complete results. Table 4.9 Personality Type Rank First Code Second Code Third Code
  62. 62. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 50 Personality Type F (%) F (%) F (%) Realistic 6 3.9 15 9.9 15 9.9 Investigative 7 4.6 9 5.9 11 7.2 Artistic 8 5.3 15 9.9 25 16.4 Social 34 22.4 56 36.8 36 23.7 Enterprising 87 57.2 34 22.4 16 10.5 Conventional 10 6.6 23 15.1 49 32.2 Total 152 100 152 100 152 100 Table 4.10 Most Common Three-Letter Codes Codes F (%) ESC 26 17.1 ECS 12 7.9 ESA 8 5.3 Characteristics and Backgrounds of Hospitality Students Research Question 4 addressed characteristics and backgrounds of students majoring in hospitality. Student characteristics and background information for this study contained items related to high school experiences, college choice decisions, associations to hospitality, and considerations in selecting an academic major. Table 4.11 shows work experiences student had before graduated from high school. The majority of students reported that they have restaurant experience (49.3%, n = 75). The other reported experiences were no hospitality work (33.6%, n = 51), other
  63. 63. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 51 hospitality work experiences (12.5%, n = 19), lodging (2.6%, n = 4), and theme parks (2%, n = 3). Table 4.11 Students by Hospitality Work Experiences Hospitality Work Experiences F (%) Restaurants 75 49.3 No hospitality work experience 51 33.6 Other hospitality experience 19 12.5 Lodging 4 2.6 Theme parks 3 2 Total 152 100 Table 4.12 shows activities students were involved in while in high school. Almost all hospitality students indicated involvement in some type of high school activities, clubs, or organizations. The five most frequently stated high school activities by hospitality students were athletics (23.3%, n = 101), school electives (16.9%, n = 73), National Honor Society (12.7%, n = 55), student council or government (11.5%, n = 50), and cheerleading or spirit squad (9.5%, n = 41). Table 4.12 Students by High School Activities High School Activities N (%) Athletics 101 23.3 School electives 73 16.9 National Honor Society 55 12.7 Student council or government 50 11.5
  64. 64. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 52 Cheerleading or spirit squad 41 9.5 Other vocational student organization 40 9.2 Hobby clubs 27 6.2 School newspaper or yearbook 25 5.8 School subject club 13 3 Other high school activities 8 1.8 Total 433 100 Students were asked two questions regarding when they decided to attend the university and select a major. Students could check for these questions were 9th grade or below, 10th grade, 11th grade, 12th grade, or after high school. Table 4.13 illustrates when students decided to the university. About half of the participants (48.7%, n = 74) indicated they chose to attend the university in the 12th grade. Table 4.14 illustrates when students chose a college major. Most participants (65.1%, n = 99) reported selecting their major happened after high school. Table 4.13 Students by College Decision Year College Decision Year F (%) 9th grade or below 13 8.6 10th grade 9 5.9 11th grade 14 9.2 12th grade 74 48.7 After high school 42 27.6 Total 152 100 Table 4.14 Student by Major Decision Year
  65. 65. Texas Tech University, Ali Alalmai, December 2016 53 Major Decision Year F (%) 9th grade or below 7 4.6 10th grade 7 4.6 11th grade 4 2.6 12th grade 35 23 After high school 99 65.1 Total 152 100 Table 4.15 illustrates the percentage of students in this study who were enrolled in a hospitality program in high school. The majority of students (88.8%, n = 135) were not enrolled in a hospitality program prior to college attendance and 11.2% (n = 17) were enrolled in a hospitality program in high school. Of those involved in hospitality programs in high school, 64.7% (n = 11) enrolled in the ProStart program. The other reported programs were general hospitality (23.5%, n = 4) and other (11.8%, n = 2). Table 4.15 Students by Enrolled in Hospitality Program Enrolled in Hospitality Program in High School F (%) Yes 17 11.2 No 135 88.8 Total 152 100 Table 4.16 Students by Type of Program Type of Program Enrolled in High School F (%) ProStart 11 64.7 General hospitality 4 23.5

