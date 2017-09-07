Employee & Client Gifting An unforgettable gifting experience to motivate and show appreciation.
ZipFit Denim Employee & Client Gifting

Treat your employees and/or clients to a gifted experience unlike any other. Customized and personalized to each individual and their body for the perfect fit.

ZipFit Denim Employee & Client Gifting

  1. 1. Employee & Client Gifting An unforgettable gifting experience to motivate and show appreciation.
  2. 2. Gift the Perfect Fit! ZipFit is building the next generation of retail for premium & designer apparel, starting with jeans. We’re here to help you motivate and show appreciation for employees or clients with jeans customized to fit them perfectly. We believe clothing should serve as your partner in looking and feeling good so you can bring your best self to any occasion. Studies show that people who look the part and feel good will be happier and more productive in the workplace. We have some exciting options to show you and can be flexible to accommodate your needs. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to me directly at 312-493-0813 or alex@zipfitdenim.com Cheers, Alex Batdorf Co-Founder –ZipFit Denim 2
  3. 3. How Do We Nail the Perfect Fit? 3
  4. 4. The Gifting Experience • Gift Card: ZipFit will create a gift card for each participant based on the custom amount decided upon by the company. • Unique Experience: Your group will be hosted in our Chicago loft space or an offsite venue of your choice. The awesome people you bring will be accompanied by great tunes, hors d'oeuvres, and adult beverages. • Customization: You will have a team of dedicated Fit Experts onsite to conduct the fittings. Fit Experts will take measurements for custom tailoring and assist with order placement. Each individuals measurements are saved, making finding fit a problem of the past. • Delivery: Employees will receive their jeans in 5-10 business days shipped to their preferred address.
  5. 5. Why Employees & Clients Love ZipFit? 5 ZipFit Denim Department Stores Sales Associates Tailors Experts on customized tailoring ✓ ✓ ✓ Experts on helping customers identify their personal denim style ✓ ✓ ✓ Come directly to client ✓ Free alterations ✓ Able to return pant post-tailoring ✓
  6. 6. Fit for Every Body & Pricing Brands we Carry 6 • Sizes 28-50 • Lengths up to 38” inseamMen’s Denim • Sizes 22-34, Plus size 12-32 • Lengths up to 38” inseam Women’s Denim • Companies customize their gift card amount. Average price for a pair of jeans is $180 + tax depending on brand and color. • Tailoring & shipping are free Pricing
  7. 7. Frequently Asked Questions • Q: Can I customize the subsidized amount? – A: Yes. You are free to choose how much you want to subsidize the jeans on behalf of your employees or clients. • Q: What if employees or clients need help ordering, but aren’t able to attend the gifting experience? • A: Not a problem! Our Fit Experts are ‘experts’ for a reason. If the individual is in Chicago, they can come to our showroom for a one-on-one fitting or we can send someone to them. Alternatively, we can walk anyone through a phone consultation to ensure they order the best fit. If for some reason their jeans aren’t perfect, we offer free returns and exchanges within 30 days. 7 • Q: Want branded customization? – A: We can attach a company branded logo to each pair of jeans. The optional logo is small and classy. Here is an example on a pair of Hudson jeans:

