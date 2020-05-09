Successfully reported this slideshow.
Anyone can publish on Medium per our Policies, but we don't fact-check every story. For more info about the coronavirus, see cdc.gov.
Free Video Reveals: The Hidden TRUTH About the Coronavirus! And You Can Protect Your Family From Danger Today…… This is ab...
US Hospitals Getting Paid More to Label Cause of Death as ‘Coronavirus’

Jensen received a 7-page document that showed him how to fill out a death certificate as a “COVID-19 diagnosis” even when there isn’t a lab test confirming the diagnosis.

  US Hospitals Getting Paid More to Label Cause of Death as 'Coronavirus'

First published on April 15, 2020

Senator Scott Jensen represents Minnesota. He's also a doctor. He appeared on Fox News with Laura Ingram where he revealed a very disturbing piece of information.

Dr. Scott Jensen says the American Medical Association is now "encouraging" doctors to overcount coronavirus deaths across the country.

Jensen received a 7-page document that showed him how to fill out a death certificate as a "COVID-19 diagnosis" even when there isn't a lab test confirming the diagnosis.

"Right now Medicare is determining that if you have a COVID-19 admission to the hospital you get $13,000. If that COVID-19 patient goes on a ventilator you get $39,000, three times as much. Nobody can tell me after 35 years in the world of medicine that sometimes those kinds of things impact on what we do." (Dr. Sen. Scott Jensen, from Fox Interview)
  This is absolutely bone-chilling. Watch the interview below.

Original Sources: TheSpectator.info Fox News. Thanks to Wayne Dupree for bringing this article to our attention

* Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Disclaimer: The contents of this article are of sole responsibility of the author(s). The Centre for Research on Globalization will not be responsible for any inaccurate or incorrect statement in this article. The Centre of Research on Globalization grants permission to cross-post Global Research articles on community internet sites as long the source and copyright are acknowledged together with a hyperlink to the original Global Research article. For publication of Global Research articles in print or other forms including commercial internet sites, contact: [email protected]

www.globalresearch.ca contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available to our readers under the provisions of "fair use" in an effort to advance a better understanding of political, economic and social issues. The material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving it for research and educational purposes. If you wish to use copyrighted material for purposes other than "fair use" you must request permission from the copyright owner.

For media inquiries: [email protected]

Originally published at https://www.globalresearch.ca on May 2, 2020.
