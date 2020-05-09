Successfully reported this slideshow.
Woolworth’s Launches ‘Elderly-Only’ Shopping Hour To Ensure Seniors Get Supplies

Australian supermarket giant Woolworths is introducing a dedicated shopping hour that will only allow elderly and disabled people to purchase items.

  Australian supermarket giant Woolworths is introducing a dedicated shopping hour that will only allow elderly and disabled people to purchase items. Starting tomorrow (March 17) shopping between 7 am and 8 am will be exclusive to elderly and disabled people with government-issued disability and pension cards. These actions are a direct response to the chaotic panic buying and hoarding of essential items by other greedy shoppers which has left older people struggling to get their hands on food and toiletries.
  Woolworths shared news of this amazing initiative last night via their social media channels. "We're launching a dedicated shopping hour in our stores to help support the needs of the elderly & people with disability in the community. From tomorrow until at least Friday, we'll be opening exclusively for them to shop from 7–8am, where permitted." While we'll continue to do our very best to restock our stores during this period of unprecedented demand, we know many of our elderly customers have been missing out on essential items when they shop," Woolworths Supermarkets Managing Director Claire Peters said "This temporary measure will give them, and those with a disability, the opportunity to shop before our stores o cially open, helping them obtain the essential items they need most in a less crowded environment." "We continue to encourage all Australians to be mindful of those in our communities who might need extra help at this time." Last week Woolworths announced they had also begun working with Meals on Wheels in New South Wales to deliver toilet paper directly to elderly community members. A number of privately run supermarkets have also decided to follow suit, but there is currently no word yet on whether Coles will do the same. Originally published at https://hellocaremail.com.au on March 15, 2020.
