Presentazione Direzione Cantiere

IMIGLIORIALLEATI DELLEIMPRESEEDILI DIREZIONE CANTIEREl’eccellenza in outsourcing
OGGI 5:30 Sveglia 6:30 Ufficio 7:30 Cantiere 11:00 Ufficio 13:00 Pranzo 14:00 Cantiere 17:00 Ufficio 20:00 Ancora in uffic...
DOMANI 5:30 Sveglia 6:30 Jogging 7:30 Doccia rilassante 8:30 Ufficio 13:00 Pranzo 14:30 Ufficio 17:30 Aperitivo Networking...
ALLEANZA
“Scegli i tuoi alleati e impara a lottare in compagnia, perché nessuno vince una guerra da solo” Paulo Coelho
Dipendenti o collaboratori? Quello che oggi serve davvero ad un'Impresa è un Alleato. Cos'è un'Alleanza? E' il patto di un...
Strumento di eccellenza è l'inserimento quotidiano dei costi e dei ricavi delle lavorazioni nei rapportini di cantiere, ch...
ESEMPIO DI RAPPORTINO GIORNALIERO
ESEMPIO DI RAPPORTO SETTIMANALE
ESEMPIO DI RAPPORTO MENSILE
ESEMPIO DI RAPPORTO COMPLETO
È FONDAMENTALE PER L’IMPRESA AVERE IL PIENO CONTROLLO Il Direttore conosce e sostiene le politiche aziendali, agisce come ...
ESPERIENZA
“La sapienza è figliola della sperienza” Leonardo da Vinci
Il fondatore di Direzione Cantiere vanta un'esperienza proveniente da 20 anni di cantieri edili, maturata in diversi ambit...
Un Direttore di Cantiere è come un Direttore d'Orchestra. Ecco perché soltanto il 7% dei professionisti del settore si ded...
Per far fronte alla miriade di variabili che si presentano in cantiere ogni giorno non basta un titolo, è necessario aver ...
CONSAPEVOLEZZA
“Non è l'azienda che paga i salari. L'azienda semplicemente maneggia il denaro. È il cliente che paga i salari.” Henry Ford
Direzione Cantiere è Impresa e come tale conosce e condivide oneri e onori del suo Cliente. Sappiamo che l'Impresa ha prim...
In questo periodo storico il Direttore Tecnico di Cantiere è una persona di elevata specializzazione e con competenze mult...
in un’ottica win - win OffrireilMigliorServiziosulmercatoè l’unicomododiacquisireemantenerela Fiduciadelcommittente. Sappi...
TEMPESTIVITÀ
“Tra troppo presto e troppo tardi non c'è che un attimo” Alma Mahler
La nostra definizione preferita per il cantiere edile è “prototipo”. Ogni costruzione è per sua natura unica ed irripetibi...
PER L’IMPRESA È VITALE CHE OGNI PROBLEMA VENGA RISOLTO IN FRETTA Il tempo è denaro... Tanto denaro. Anche il cantiere megl...
PRESENZA
“Essere presenti è molto più che essere qui” Malcom Forbes
Oberati da molteplici impegni e responsabilità, dalla contabilità dei lavori agli ordini, dal cronoprogramma ai rapporti c...
IL DIRETTORE DEVE ESSERE OCCHI, ORECCHIE E VOCE DELL’IMPRESA Per avere un quadro sempre aggiornato dell’avanzamento dei la...
TUTELA
“Un uomo che ha commesso un errore e non lo ha riparato, ha commesso un altro errore” Confucio
E se qualcosa va storto? Lavoriamo sempre con grande cura ed attenzione, studiamo bene ogni fase e mettiamo in campo tutta...
SALVAGUARDIAMO L’IMPRESA. SEMPRE. Qualunque cosa accada il nostro scopo è sostenere l’impresa. Vogliamo essere una risorsa...
GARANZIA
“Una promessa è una nuvola; l'adempimento è la pioggia” Proverbio arabo
Provare una strada nuova può spaventare chi deve prendere una decisione tanto delicata. Ci impegniamo a gestire il cantier...
L’IMPRESA DEVE ESSERE LIBERA DI CAMBIARE IDEA Restiamo a fianco dell’Impresa fino a quando ne ha bisogno perché crediamo a...
“Grazie per averci dedicato questo tempo” Alex Colla Accedendo all'area riservata del nostro sito è possibile scaricare gr...
Alex Colla 20 anni di esperienza nella direzione tecnica di cantieri, appassionato delle costruzioni, del lavoro vero, a c...
