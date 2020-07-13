Guarding Terrains though the Lens of Parameterized Complexity

The Terrain Guarding problem is a well-studied visibility problem in Discrete and Computational Geometry. So far, the understanding of the parameterized complexity of Terrain Guarding has been very limited, and, more generally, exact (exponential-time) algorithms for visibility problem are extremely scarce. In this talk we will look at two results regarding Terrain Guarding, from the viewpoint of parameterized complexity. Both of these results will utilize new and known structural properties of terrains. The first result that we will see is a polynomial kernel for Terrain Guarding, when parameterized by the number of reflex vertices. (A reflex vertex is a vertex of the terrain where the angle is at least 180 degrees.) The next result will be regarding a special version of Terrain Guarding, called Orthogonal Terrain Guarding. We will consider the above problem when parameterized by the number of minima in the input terrain, and obtain a dynamic programming based XP algorithm for it.



This presentation is the one that I gave at the Parameterized Complexity Seminar (https://sites.google.com/view/pcseminar).