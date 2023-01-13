1.
“PRODUCTIVITY IMPROVEMENT OF SECTIONAL WARPING”
PROJECT REPORT
PROJECT REPORT SUBMITTED IN PARTIAL FULFILLMENT OF THE REQUIREMENT FOR
THE AWARD OF DIPLOMA IN TEXTILE MANUFACTURE.
Submitted by
Ajay m. Motekar
Under the guidance of
PROF. S.G. GAYKWAD SIR
DEPARTMENT OF TEXTILE MANUFACTURES
GOVERNMENT POLYTECHNIC NAGPUR
(An Autonomous Institute of Government of Maharashtra)
(2021 – 2022)
2.
1
(AN AUTONOMOUS INSTITUTE OF MAHARASHTRA)
DEPARTMENT OF TEXTILE MANUFACTURES
CERTIFICATE
This is to certify that AJAY MOTEKAR ( 2015803 ) of Even 21 Textile
Manufactures students have submitted their Project report on
"PRODUCTIVITY IMPROVEMENT OF SECTIONAL WARPING”
“during academic session 2021 - 2022 as a part of seminar work prescribed
by Government Polytechnic, Nagpur for partial fulfillment for the Diploma
in Textile Manufactures.
The Project work is the record of students own work and is completed
satisfactorily.
Prof .S.G. Gaikwad Prof. C.P. Kapse
Guide Head of department
Department of Textile Manufacture
Dr. M. B. Daigavhane
Principal
Government Polytechnic, Nagpur
3.
2
(AN AUTONOMOUS INSTITUTE OF MAHARASHTRA)
DEPARTMENT OF TEXTILE MANUFACTURES
CANDIDATE'S DECLARATION
I am AJAY MOTEKAR (2015803) hereby certify that the work which is being presented in the
project report entitled “PRODUCTIVITY IMPROVEMENT OF SECTIONAL WARPING” by me
in partial fulfillment of requirements for the award of diploma in "Textile manufactures"
submitted in the Department of Textile manufactures is record of our own work carried out
during EVAN 2021 guided by PROF. S.G. GAYKWAD SIR.
-Signature and Name of the Students
NAME : Ajay Motekar
4.
3
Acknowledgement
I would like to thank respected prof .S.G. Gaikwad Sir , Mrs.Lipika mam and Dr. C.P.
Kapse sir for giving me such a wonderful opportunity to expand my knowledge for my
own branch and giving me guidelines to present a seminar report. It helped me a lot to
realize of what we study for.
I am are extremely thankful to Prof.-DR.MANOJ B. DIAGAVANE SIR,(Principal),for
providingMe infrastructural facilities to work in, without which this work would not have
been possible.
Thirdly, I would like to thank my friends who helped me to make my work more
organized and well-stacked till the end.
Last but clearly not the least, I would thank The Almighty for giving me strength to
complete my report on time.
AJAY MOTEKAR
Students Name and Signature)
5.
4
Preface
I have made this report file on the topic PRODUCTIVITY IMPROVEMENT OF SECTIONAL
WARPING ; I have tried my best to elucidate all the relevant detail to the topic to be included
in the report. While in the beginning I have tried to give a general view about this topic.
My efforts and wholehearted co-corporation of each and everyone has ended on a successful
note. I express my sincere gratitude to everyone who assisting me throughout the preparation
of this topic. I thank him for providing me the reinforcement, confidence and most importantly
the track for the topic whenever I needed it.
6.
5
CONTENTS
Page no.
Acknowledgement 3
Preface 4
Abstract 6
Chapter 1 : Introduction 7
Chapter 2 : Project keywords 8
Chapter 3 : Machine Working 9
Chapter 4 : Passes of The yarns 10
Chapter 5 : Sequence of sectional warping 11
Chapter 6 : Precautions during Warping 15
Chapter 7 : Compare tree machines data
Chapter 8 : Observations periods
Chapter 9 : Ends Breakages study
Chapter 10 : Warpers beam defects
Conclusion
Reference
17
23
26
28
7.
6
ABSTRACT
Warping is aimed at preparing the weaver’s beam to be set up on the weaving machine.
In warping, the Yarns are taken from the spools placed on the creel and are wound
around the warp beam or roll as per The calculated width of the fabric, an
uninterrupted length of hundreds of warp yarns results, all oriented Parallel to one
another. The present study was conducted to determine the number of yarn breaks in
the Warping process on warping machine. The present study was conducted to
determine the number of yarn Breakages in the warping. It is the process which
involves preparing the weaver’s beam for the weaving Process with a predetermined
number of spools or creel to the warp beam. The research encloses the Basic problem of
the amount of breakage rate of cotton yarns during the warping process during the
Production process which results in an increment of waste and poor quality of product.
The project is Based on approach to find out optimum process parameters based on the
results of these experiments And analysis of the process parameters for improvement in
warping quality.
8.
7
INTRODUCTION
Warping is the first step of fabric manufacturing. After winding yarn packages are
Undergoing warping process to prepare warp beam. The objective of warping process is
to Convert the yarn packages into a warpper beam having desired width and containing
requisite Number of ends. Uniform tension is maintained on individual yarns during
warping. The Yarns are would on the warpers beam in the form of a sheet composed of
parallel bands of Yarns each coming out from a package placed on the creel.
The latest beam warping machines Have a very simple design, which results in higher
speed & consequently in output increase. In order to keep pace with the ever-growing
demand of increasing productivity, many Developments and automations are done in the
High-Speed Warping Machine. In warping Pressure is applied on the warp beam to
prepare uniform and circular warp beam. This Pressure applied on the beam maintain
uniform density and hardness of the beam. Soft beam Shows lower beam content, conical
cross-section of the beam and missing end problem, thus It is important to apply tension
on the warp beam [1-3]. The amount of increase in the beam Drum pressure related with
the elongation of the warp yarn during the warping. The number Of cut yarns increases
when the yarns are intruded from the guide reed.
When the amount of Tension increases on the warp yarns the breakage rate increases
because of the increase in The beam drum pressure. Thus, lower the beam drum pressure,
lower will be the breakage Rate at warping, leads to increase the production rate. Thus,
beam pressure is to be optimized Set to get lower end breakages at lower beam pressure
as well as higher warp content with Higher beam pressure. The quality of the warp beam
i.e. number of breaks, loss in yarn quality During warping highly affects the warp
breakage rate at sizing and weaving. If the number Of breakages is more in warping more
breakages will occur in sizing and subsequently in Weaving. Quality of the fabric weave
and number of defects depends up on the breakages Occurred in the loom.
9.
8
PROJECT KEYWORD
The quality of the warp beam affects the productivity of the loom shed. It is important to
Prepare the warp beam at warping which can run on sizing and weaving machine with
highest Efficiency. As the number of end breakages on warping machine is a direct indicator
of warp Beam quality attempts are made to optimize the number of end breakages on
warping with Respect to speed and beam pressure during the warping. The speed of the
warping and beam Pressure have significant impact on the number of breakages. This
Impact is different for the different count range of the warp yarn in The warping process.
The objective of this project was to find out The optimum speed and beam pressure for
different sorts of the Fabric running in the loom shed
10.
9
MACHINE WORKING
Sectional warping is prepared over beam warping multiovered warp. Here the entire
width of the working drum is not developed simultaneously. It is is develop section by
section.
Also use for double/grey or monocoloured warps that do not require sizing.
Here a weaver’s beam is produce ware is sizing beam is produce in direct warping.
Case of single coloured yarn the yarn are size and thin bound on the beam.
The yarn is bound in section and each section has particular width.
Thus the total number of war ends for the weavers team are divide into suitable number
of section on the working drum.
11.
10
PASSES OF THE YARNS
Cone/cheese are placed on a v–shaped creel or a semi – circular creel depending upon
whether stop motion is used or not .
The yarn from the creel passes through the back Reed. Reed maintains uniform spacing
of the yarn throughout the width of the warp.
Then yarn passes over and under guide &drop roller. The drop rollers impart tension to
the Yarn passing under them & hold the yarn tight the machine is stopped.
The yarn goes through the leasing Reed the use of Reed is to from an end to end the
Start & completion of each section.
Each end of the warp passes separately inserted in the warp at the completion of cone
section of warp and Reed is lowered.
The purpose of the leasing is to wind as well as unwind the warp without any
entanglement between threads to distribute evenly.
The yarn then goes through a stop motion device which stops the machine in the event
of the end breakage in supply.
Yarn the passes through the v–Reed which enables the width of the warp though it to be
adjusted according to section.
The yarn passes through the measuring roller & is wound on the wooden block called
swift.
After winding pre–determined length of yarn, leasing is carried out & next section
winding is done.
Quality parameters check
1. Beam surface smoothness
Response : No rides beam allowed clean the yarn guide & check the tension for
uniformity.
2. Homogeneous beam diameter
Response : check alignment of beam & drum, drum creel etc.
3. Yarn exhaustion
Response : replace exhaustion cone with new cone.
4. Yarn break
Response : tying the head end with tail end with standard with fail size.
12.
11
SEQUENCE OF SECTIONAL WARPING
Creel : A sectional warping machine consists of three basic units, which are the creel,
winding drum, and beaming unit. In section warping, warp yarns are organized into
yarn bands (sections), each having the same warp density as for the weaver's beam.
Separating rods : The ends coming out from the drop wire passes between the
separator rods. The ends of the first top row pass under the top separator rod. Ends of
other rows are passed through separator rods as per row’s number respectively. A
separator rod helps to prevent the warp ends to be entangled to each other and makes
the smooth movement of ends during operation. It plays a very important role in the
warping of multicolour warp of single-ply yarn which necessitates sizing. The warp
separation leases are inserted with the help of these separator rods.
13.
12
Leasing Reed : It is located just after the separator rods. Its function is to help to insert
the lease (the lease contains two strings). All the odd number ends pass over the first
string and even number ends pass under it. Now odd number ends change their position
and pass under the second string. The even number ends also change their position too
and pass over the second string). This reed is designed in such a way that the warp ends
are divided into two layers when it is lowered or lifted. A pneumatic cylinder is used to
lift or lower it. In some machines toothed racks, gears and electric motor perform this
action.
Denting : The yarn now passes through the dents of flat or v – shape reed. The main
role of it is to keep the warp ends parallel to each other. It also maintains equal space
among all warp ends. The number of ends per inch in the weaver’s beam depends upon
the reed count and denting order used . This reed is mounted on the reed table which
can move left and right direction by rotating a hand wheel fitted at one side of the table.
Reed can also be turned at a certain angle for adjusting section width whenever flat reed
is being used. When the V-shape reed is used, the adjusting table has the mechanism to
reduce or increase the width of the reed.
14.
13
Guide roller : The warp ends now pass between two guide rollers. These rollers are
made of stainless steel, Teflon or vacillate fiber sheet. Lengthwise grooves are made on
these rollers which help to spread the warp end in the section .These rollers are not
driven positively. Yarn tension helps to rotate these rollers.
Warping drum : This is a metallic drum. Its diameter varies from 2.5 to 3.0 meters
according to the make of the machine. The length of the drum varies according to the
maximum beam width required to be warped. The one side of the drum is designed in a
conical shape. The cone length varies from 1100 – 1200 mm The surface of the conical
portion of the drum is made rough to prevent slippage of yarn during warping. The
drum rotates by electric motor in a clockwise direction during the warping process.
15.
14
Hydraulic disc or drum brakes :The main function of the brake in the warping
machine is to break the momentum of the drum rotating at high speed in case of
machine stoppages. Two types of brakes are used in the machine. In the drum brake
system, the brake drum is mounted on the shaft of the warping drum. It rotates with a
warping drum. A brake belt rests on the brake drum. One end of the belt is fixed and
another end is connected to the hydraulically operated arm. When the machine stops,
the arm pulls the brake belt and exerts pressure on the brake drum. Thus machine stops
immediately. This breaking system also provides tension to warp during the beaming
process. in the disc brake system, two brake discs are mounted on the drum shaft at
each side of the drum. Brake shoes are also fitted on each disc. These shoes are operated
hydraulically. When the machine stops, brake shoes act immediately and grip the disc.
Thus machine stops immediately. It also provides tension during the beaming process.
Waxing device : It is an optional device but very useful to improve the quality of warp
yarn during the process. It is located between the warping drum and the beaming
system. In this device, three rollers are used. A steel trey is used to fill the chemical to be
applied to the yarn. The middle roller is mounted over the trey. Nearly half portion of
the middle roller immerses in the trey. The other two rollers guide the warp yarn only.
A chain sprocket is mounted at the one end of a middle roller which receives the
rotational motion through the electric motor. The speed of the middle roller is
controlled by an A.C. drive. When any liquid chemical is applied to the warp, the liquid is
filled in the chemical tray. The middle roller rotating in the opposite direction of yarn
touches the surface of the warp. The surface of the roller lifts the liquid and applies it to
the yarn surface. The amount of chemical to be applied is regulated by adjusting the
speed of the middle roller.
Beaming system : when the warping is completed, there is needed to transfer the warp
on the weaver’s beam. This transfer of warp from drum to weaver’s beam is called the
beaming process. The beaming system mainly consists of beam loading arrangement
and beam traversing arrangement and beam drive mechanism. The empty beam is
mounted on the beaming system by means of a loading system. An iron frame on each
side of the machine slides over the slide rail. These frames are moved left and right
direction with the help of a square threaded shaft fitted across the width of the machine.
When this shaft rotates in the threaded brackets attached with the iron frames, it
carries the iron frames left and right direction. The left side frame can be moved also by
a hand wheel which moves on the toothed rack with the help of gear. The adapters
mounted on each side of the beam are entered in the hollow shafts. These shafts can be
lifted or lowered according to requirement by hydraulic pressure. The hollow shaft of
the left rotates freely but the right side shaft has a positive drive. This shaft rotates the
beam during beaming. This shaft receives the rotational motion through an electric
motor and a reduction gearbox. This shaft is connected to the gearbox through a
universal joint which maintains the alignment automatically during lifting and lowering
the beam.
16.
15
PRECAUTIONS DURING WARPING
• The creel should be cleaned by compressed air after every creel change.
• The package size should be equal. The size difference in packages creates uneven
tension on the ends.
• The distance between package and yarn guide should be proper and sufficient to
prevent balloon formation during unwinding of yarn from a package.
• The effective working of electrical stop motion should always be ensured.
• The distance between stop motion and lease reed should sufficient. If it is too low, it
may cause unnecessary end breakages. If this distance is too high, it may cause
excessive short end in the warp and entanglement of ends which results in form of end
breakages.
• The distance between lease reed and flat reed or v – shape reed should be correct to
minimize the end breakages at the reed.
• Gears selection should be as accurate as possible. Incorrect gears selection results in
the improper cone height of the warp beam thus the diameter of the beam at one side
reduces or increases. This variation in diameter results in form of bowing in fabric.
• The warping speed should not be changed during the process, speed change during
the process may change the length of section or tension of the warp.
• All the sections should have an equal number of ends if possible.
• Section width should be set correctly. If section width is less than required, there will
be gap between adjacent sections and warp will become loose at these places. If it is
more than required, the ends will be overlapped and it will create end breakage during
beaming.
• There should not go any short end in the beam during warp. Short end crates lappers
and end breakage during beaming.
• Every short end should be repaired by reversing the machine in the back direction.
• Efficient working should be ensured before operating the machine.
• The oil level in the hydraulic system is maintained properly.
• The discs and brake shoe of the braking system should be cleaned by CTC or another
solvent.
• Wax, cold binder or antistatic oil should be used if required.
17.
16
• Beaming tension should be selected properly. The beam should be neither much
compact nor much loose.
• Excess beaming tension may create deformation in the yarn.
• The flange to flange distance in the beam should be set correctly.
• The beam width should be two centimeters more than the reed space used in the
loom.
• The warp should be wound on the beam in the center of the barrel.
• The flanges should be tightened properly.
• The lease should be inserted correctly to prevent the end crossing problem.
• The number of ends per dent in the flat or v – shape reed should be as minimum as
possible. The excess number of ends per dent in this reed results in the form of rolling.
This rolling creates an end crossing problem during the unwinding of the warp on the
loom.
• Proper working of the machine should be ensured by the empty running of the
machine.
• The electrodes of warp stop motion should be cleaned periodically.
• The roughness of the surface of a cone-shaped portion of the warping drum should be
maintained properly. If it becomes smooth, the slippage of sections on this side may
occur.
18.
17
COMPARE TREE MACHINES DATA
Table 1.
Model Benniger India – 1009
:- 1996 – 97
Article Alcex
Shade 66504,94991,94774,65831,6683
Lot no. 27150,27011,27011,27107,27090,27150
Count 40s
Issued cone 73 , 22 , 11 , 11 , 2
1050,108,105,108,108
Parameter Standard time Actual time
Creeling 45 min 10 -15 min
Creel knitting 30 min 30 min
Ends pulling 10 min 10 min
Leasing 15 min 10 min
Denting 20-25 min 15 min
Formation of sectional Depends upon length Depends upon length
Manpower 3 3
Speed 550rpm 600rpm
19.
18
Finish width 148cm
Reed space 183.33cm
Grey width 172.01
Body end 6492
Total end 108
Reed count 6600
Warp length 18cm
Picks 1177
Finish width 20.47
Cover factor 22.75
Finish EPI /TPI 13.27*52.00 = 690.04
Draft 1.2 to 3.4
Selvedge section 1.2
Selvedge section last 3.4
20.
19
Table 2.
Model Vamatex SR58/1 :- 2005
Article Sudan
Shade R76057,R75522,R60644,R65185,R75421
Lot no. 27098,27208,27252,26931,26971
Count 50s
Issued cone 76 , 38 , 88 , 5 ,42
100,1050,108,105,1050
Parameter Standard time Actual time
Creeling 45 min 15min
Creel knotting 30 min 30 min
Ends pulling 10 min 10 min
Leasing 15 min 15 min
Denting 25 min 20 min
Formation of sectional Depends upon length Depends upon length
Manpower 3 3
Speed 500rpm 650rpm
21.
20
Finish width 148cm
Body ends 8256
Reed space 175.00cm
Grey width 170.00
Total ends 8400
Sal ends 144
Reed count 23
Reed space 18/cm
Warp length 2553
Picks 36.8cm
Cover factor 24.08
Draft 1.4
Finish EPI/TPI 144.16*96.00 = 13,839.36
Selvedge section 5.6
Selvedge section last 5.6.
22.
21
Table 3.
Model ET Lebanon-m
Article Karl mayer
Shade 11436
Lot no. 25370
Count 50s
Issued cone 7
108
Parameter Standard time Actual time
Creeling 45 min 20 min
Creel knotting 35 min 30 min
Ends pulling 15 min 10 min
Leasing 15 min 15 min
Denting 20 min 17 min
Formation of sectional Depends upon length Depends upon length
Manpower 3 3
Speed 550 rpm 700rpm
23.
22
Finish width 150cm
Reed space 174.38cm
Grey width 170.00
Body end 8848
Sel end 216
Total end 9064
Reed count 26cm
Warp length 395
Picks 43.09cm
Cover factor 25.27
Finish EPI /TPI 152.47*111.99 =
17,075.1153
Draft 1.4
Selvedge section 8,14,9
Selvedge section last 13,9,13
24.
23
OBSERVATIONS PERIODS
Our observations for increasing the production
Beaming section
Beaming is basically a process of rewounding of warp sheet formed on section drum to
from a weaver’s beam .
Basic time to from a beam is around 8-10 min with all arrangements.
During our observations warpper after completion of their section Doing arrangement
of beam fitting etc.
Which take approx.25-28min only because of non-availability of empty beams from
loom.
It there is a availability of beams so during formation of section warper must
arrangement of beam and we save almost 30min.
Ends Breakages
Reasons :
Using of plastic cones at the edge of the cone there are grooves which results in no of
ends Breakages .
Poor Spinning quality
Remedy :
Instead of plastic cones. Use paper cones which leads to less no. Of ends Breakages and
prevent Upto 25% breakages .
Poor process at spinning stage.
Mending time
Standard time to mend break : 1.5 min
Actual time to mend break : 3-4 min
25.
24
Winding
Reasons :
Lack of material supply
Maintenance parable (19heads not in working condition)
Remedy :
Proper inventory management
Creeling arrangements
Causes :
Package size very (small size package runout quickly and also take overview time of
warpper and also consume changing time.
Also it increases end breakages.
Break continuity flow of machine .
Remedy :
Package of equal size placed on machine .
Timing
Exhaust package changing time : 2min
Actual time take : 4min
Time saved info
Time saved at .
1. Beaming : 25min/beams/machine
2. Breakages : 2min breakages
3. Creeling : 2min/bobbin change
Total time in our hand/shift :
Total time/shift : - 8hours
Lunch time :- 1hours
Refreshments time :- 10-15min
Time in hand :- 6.5, – 6-8 hours
Total Time save with respect to remedies
1. Beaming : 20 8 =160 min/beams/machine (availability of beams)
2. Ends Breakages approx 20-25min ( type of cone better control at spinning stage
26.
25
3. Creeling : 10-15 min
TOTAL = 190 MIN (3hr)
PRODUCTION AND DATA
Total no of beams machine : 05
No. Of beams/ shift : 02
Total expected production : 10 beams /shift
Total expected production/day :30 beams/day
Actual production/day : 22.5 beams/day
Actual production. : 7.5 beams/shift
Possibilities
To from 1 beams the approximate time Is around 2.5 to 3hs. But it takes 3 to 3.5 hours
approx half an hour extra mote than expected.
By following above remedies we can save Upto 1 to1.5 hours/shift which results info
increasing in warping production Upto 2 to 2.5 beams
During observations out of 5 machine 1-2 machine runout .
REASONS
Worker on leave
Creel runout (which take approx 5-10 min)
27.
26
END BREAKAGES STUDY
For a given quality of intent breakers rate and typing replace the condition of
the washing machine and quality of winding intern of package fault .
Proper recording of cause wise end braks at worping will be help in identifying
the necessary corrective action to be taken to produce the end Breakages rate.
For a reliable estimate Breakages rate for 400 and 1000 meters calculate from
the data.
Compare the data with norms
For good Warping performance the Breakages rete is Tolerated is around 1 To
1.2 breaks.
Breaks Machine 1 2 3
Observations Speed 600 650 700
Weak place 1 4 5
Thin 1
Slip splice 1 2 6
Slub 3 1
Entangle 2 3 1
Cut end 4 3 3
Total 4 15 17
Break %
MINIMISING END BREAK AT WARPING INVOICES GIVEN 4 STEPS
1. Control of tension in the yarn
2. Satisfactory maintenance of those 26 machine setting and machinery condition
of the machine that affects yarn tension.
3. Minimizing the defects of package produced at Warping
4. A regular checks on the end Breakages rate for per comparison with the norms
CONTROL OF TENSION IN THE YARN
Average yarn tension should be adjusted according to yarn count and should nat
be thread strength
The tension level on high speed warping machine can be adjusted by a suitable
combinations of tension weight, Warping speed
The actual tension levels should be checked a least ones a month on each
machine with help of a tension meters
28.
27
CONDITION OF MACHINE
1. Alignment of the package at the creel.
Non – alignment of the creel package with respect to the first guide is often cause
of high speed end Breakages rate at Warping
2. Eccentric guide roller .
The guide roller at Warping should be checked for every six months to avoid
tension variations
3. Thread guide
Deep cuts in thread guides can increase yarn tension
Dirty guide should be cleaned with corban tetra chloride
During Warping eccentricity in guide roller can produce short term tensions variations
of amplitude
Deep cuts thread guide can significantly increased yarn tension and deteriorated
warping performance
29.
28
Warpers beams defects
Sunken ends :- some of the war ends of a layer can get submered in the next inner
layers.
Cause : flanges get damaged due to improper handing of the beam & unsatisfactory
storage conditions and hence unwinding become difficult.
Remedies : care should be taken of the beam & it should be stored in beam racks.
Preferably cushioning seats between beams.
Lappet ends
Cause : the broken and of yarn is not tied to the end on the word beam and overlap the
adjoining yarn. The Beam is not properly break and the hook fails to operate.
Remedies : 1.timing the broken end to end on the warp beam. 2.Proper single hook.
Piecing : Cause : one broken end is pieced to another one end of the warping Beam.
Remedies : by proper joining.
Slacks & irregular yarn tension :
Cause : it happens due to any of these reasons improper threading of the yarn into the
tension device is section of yarn from under the disc of the yarn tensioning device aur
Yan tension device of poor quality.
Remedies : 1. proper threading ok tension device.
2. Good quality of tension device.
Broken end on the beam :
Cause : a group of and is broken and tied as a brunch or worked in with overlapping.
Remedies : broken ends should be removed.
Conical winding on the beam :
Cause : it occurs due to incorrect load applied by the pressure roller.
Remedies : correct load applied.
Improper length of warping :
Cause : it is due to malfunction of the counter and the brakes of the measuring device
and warp beam.
Remedies : good measuring device.
30.
29
CONCLUSION
In this study it is observed that the speed and beam pressure both
effects on the end breakage rate at warping .
The increase in speed increases end, breakage rate for courser count.
Rise in speed increase rapidly as compared with medium count. This
is due to breakages of week places and slices in the yarn.
In case of finer count increase in speed show’s increment in the end
breakage rate with linear relationship .
In warping drum pressure is applied to proper compact and
cylindrical warp beam. This pressure need to be optimized as it is
observed that beam pressure effects on the breakage rate of the
warping.
The increase In beam pressure increases hardness of the beam
consequently tension in the warp yarn.
This rise in the tension causes end breakages. It is observed that an
increase in the beam pressure for courser count increase end
breakages with small extent , further increase in the end breakage
rate significantly in the finer count increase end breakages rate with
small rate.