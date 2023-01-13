Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Ajay Motekar

Jan. 13, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
“PRODUCTIVITY IMPROVEMENT OF SECTIONAL WARPING” PROJECT REPORT PROJECT REPORT SUBMITTED IN PARTIAL FULFILLMENT OF THE REQU...
1 (AN AUTONOMOUS INSTITUTE OF MAHARASHTRA) DEPARTMENT OF TEXTILE MANUFACTURES CERTIFICATE This is to certify that AJAY MOT...
2 (AN AUTONOMOUS INSTITUTE OF MAHARASHTRA) DEPARTMENT OF TEXTILE MANUFACTURES CANDIDATE'S DECLARATION I am AJAY MOTEKAR (2...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming SlideShare
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

presentation.pdf
AlphaVision1
AQR831084.pdf
RiSovannaphumi
contextawareness.pptx
nassmah
ANKITS PRESENTATION.pptx
AnkitKumarMahapatra1
vector.pdf
NatnaelMulat1
6. Development length-update14122012.pdf
RiSovannaphumi
plc-amp-scada-ppt.pptx
ADITYAGAUTAM364270
1. Properties of reinforced concrete.pdf
RiSovannaphumi
1 of 31 Ad

Ajay Motekar

Jan. 13, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Engineering

Productivity improvement of sectional warping....

Productivity improvement of sectional warping....

Engineering
Advertisement

Recommended

Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
6.5k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
304.2k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
19.9k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
24.7k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
374 views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
7.4k views
7 slides
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32k views
17 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

presentation.pdf
AlphaVision1
0 views
AQR831084.pdf
RiSovannaphumi
0 views
contextawareness.pptx
nassmah
0 views
ANKITS PRESENTATION.pptx
AnkitKumarMahapatra1
0 views
vector.pdf
NatnaelMulat1
0 views
6. Development length-update14122012.pdf
RiSovannaphumi
0 views
plc-amp-scada-ppt.pptx
ADITYAGAUTAM364270
0 views
1. Properties of reinforced concrete.pdf
RiSovannaphumi
0 views
3.MOSFET.pptx
Rajinithanu
0 views
Muros de Piedra.pdf
Alfredo Torres H
0 views
Haemolysis.ppt
Mkindi Mkindi
0 views
dokumen.tips_gmw16215pdf.pdf
RanjeetDongre1
0 views
BS1019 Leaflet 2022-May.pdf
RiSovannaphumi
0 views
eNG. ERICK _Professional Review Format _ Requirements_Panari2.ppt
Linda588476
0 views
Soil Enginnering.pptx
DurgeshSahu70
0 views
Food Science - Food Scientists.pptx
Pau-Loke Show
0 views
31b - JUnit and Mockito.pdf
gauravavam
0 views
Hospital Management System
Rup Chowdhury
0 views
Presentation sem 1.pptx
dendi65
0 views
APHEDA_Not_Here_Not_Anywhere_Campaign_Update_2022_Steve_Mullins.pdf
RiSovannaphumi
0 views
presentation.pdf
AlphaVision1
0 views
1 slide
AQR831084.pdf
RiSovannaphumi
0 views
1 slide
contextawareness.pptx
nassmah
0 views
33 slides
ANKITS PRESENTATION.pptx
AnkitKumarMahapatra1
0 views
9 slides
vector.pdf
NatnaelMulat1
0 views
31 slides
6. Development length-update14122012.pdf
RiSovannaphumi
0 views
59 slides

Featured (20)

25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.4k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
91.9k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
88.8k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.4k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.8k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.1k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.3k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.9k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.5k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.5k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.9k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.6k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.7k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.8k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.4k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
58k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
243k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.4k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
91.9k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
88.8k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.4k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.8k views
14 slides
Advertisement

Ajay Motekar

  1. 1. “PRODUCTIVITY IMPROVEMENT OF SECTIONAL WARPING” PROJECT REPORT PROJECT REPORT SUBMITTED IN PARTIAL FULFILLMENT OF THE REQUIREMENT FOR THE AWARD OF DIPLOMA IN TEXTILE MANUFACTURE. Submitted by Ajay m. Motekar Under the guidance of PROF. S.G. GAYKWAD SIR DEPARTMENT OF TEXTILE MANUFACTURES GOVERNMENT POLYTECHNIC NAGPUR (An Autonomous Institute of Government of Maharashtra) (2021 – 2022)
  2. 2. 1 (AN AUTONOMOUS INSTITUTE OF MAHARASHTRA) DEPARTMENT OF TEXTILE MANUFACTURES CERTIFICATE This is to certify that AJAY MOTEKAR ( 2015803 ) of Even 21 Textile Manufactures students have submitted their Project report on "PRODUCTIVITY IMPROVEMENT OF SECTIONAL WARPING” “during academic session 2021 - 2022 as a part of seminar work prescribed by Government Polytechnic, Nagpur for partial fulfillment for the Diploma in Textile Manufactures. The Project work is the record of students own work and is completed satisfactorily. Prof .S.G. Gaikwad Prof. C.P. Kapse Guide Head of department Department of Textile Manufacture Dr. M. B. Daigavhane Principal Government Polytechnic, Nagpur
  3. 3. 2 (AN AUTONOMOUS INSTITUTE OF MAHARASHTRA) DEPARTMENT OF TEXTILE MANUFACTURES CANDIDATE'S DECLARATION I am AJAY MOTEKAR (2015803) hereby certify that the work which is being presented in the project report entitled “PRODUCTIVITY IMPROVEMENT OF SECTIONAL WARPING” by me in partial fulfillment of requirements for the award of diploma in "Textile manufactures" submitted in the Department of Textile manufactures is record of our own work carried out during EVAN 2021 guided by PROF. S.G. GAYKWAD SIR. -Signature and Name of the Students NAME : Ajay Motekar
  4. 4. 3 Acknowledgement I would like to thank respected prof .S.G. Gaikwad Sir , Mrs.Lipika mam and Dr. C.P. Kapse sir for giving me such a wonderful opportunity to expand my knowledge for my own branch and giving me guidelines to present a seminar report. It helped me a lot to realize of what we study for. I am are extremely thankful to Prof.-DR.MANOJ B. DIAGAVANE SIR,(Principal),for providingMe infrastructural facilities to work in, without which this work would not have been possible. Thirdly, I would like to thank my friends who helped me to make my work more organized and well-stacked till the end. Last but clearly not the least, I would thank The Almighty for giving me strength to complete my report on time. AJAY MOTEKAR Students Name and Signature)
  5. 5. 4 Preface I have made this report file on the topic PRODUCTIVITY IMPROVEMENT OF SECTIONAL WARPING ; I have tried my best to elucidate all the relevant detail to the topic to be included in the report. While in the beginning I have tried to give a general view about this topic. My efforts and wholehearted co-corporation of each and everyone has ended on a successful note. I express my sincere gratitude to everyone who assisting me throughout the preparation of this topic. I thank him for providing me the reinforcement, confidence and most importantly the track for the topic whenever I needed it.
  6. 6. 5 CONTENTS Page no. Acknowledgement 3 Preface 4 Abstract 6 Chapter 1 : Introduction 7 Chapter 2 : Project keywords 8 Chapter 3 : Machine Working 9 Chapter 4 : Passes of The yarns 10 Chapter 5 : Sequence of sectional warping 11 Chapter 6 : Precautions during Warping 15 Chapter 7 : Compare tree machines data Chapter 8 : Observations periods Chapter 9 : Ends Breakages study Chapter 10 : Warpers beam defects Conclusion Reference 17 23 26 28
  7. 7. 6 ABSTRACT Warping is aimed at preparing the weaver’s beam to be set up on the weaving machine. In warping, the Yarns are taken from the spools placed on the creel and are wound around the warp beam or roll as per The calculated width of the fabric, an uninterrupted length of hundreds of warp yarns results, all oriented Parallel to one another. The present study was conducted to determine the number of yarn breaks in the Warping process on warping machine. The present study was conducted to determine the number of yarn Breakages in the warping. It is the process which involves preparing the weaver’s beam for the weaving Process with a predetermined number of spools or creel to the warp beam. The research encloses the Basic problem of the amount of breakage rate of cotton yarns during the warping process during the Production process which results in an increment of waste and poor quality of product. The project is Based on approach to find out optimum process parameters based on the results of these experiments And analysis of the process parameters for improvement in warping quality.
  8. 8. 7 INTRODUCTION Warping is the first step of fabric manufacturing. After winding yarn packages are Undergoing warping process to prepare warp beam. The objective of warping process is to Convert the yarn packages into a warpper beam having desired width and containing requisite Number of ends. Uniform tension is maintained on individual yarns during warping. The Yarns are would on the warpers beam in the form of a sheet composed of parallel bands of Yarns each coming out from a package placed on the creel. The latest beam warping machines Have a very simple design, which results in higher speed & consequently in output increase. In order to keep pace with the ever-growing demand of increasing productivity, many Developments and automations are done in the High-Speed Warping Machine. In warping Pressure is applied on the warp beam to prepare uniform and circular warp beam. This Pressure applied on the beam maintain uniform density and hardness of the beam. Soft beam Shows lower beam content, conical cross-section of the beam and missing end problem, thus It is important to apply tension on the warp beam [1-3]. The amount of increase in the beam Drum pressure related with the elongation of the warp yarn during the warping. The number Of cut yarns increases when the yarns are intruded from the guide reed. When the amount of Tension increases on the warp yarns the breakage rate increases because of the increase in The beam drum pressure. Thus, lower the beam drum pressure, lower will be the breakage Rate at warping, leads to increase the production rate. Thus, beam pressure is to be optimized Set to get lower end breakages at lower beam pressure as well as higher warp content with Higher beam pressure. The quality of the warp beam i.e. number of breaks, loss in yarn quality During warping highly affects the warp breakage rate at sizing and weaving. If the number Of breakages is more in warping more breakages will occur in sizing and subsequently in Weaving. Quality of the fabric weave and number of defects depends up on the breakages Occurred in the loom.
  9. 9. 8 PROJECT KEYWORD The quality of the warp beam affects the productivity of the loom shed. It is important to Prepare the warp beam at warping which can run on sizing and weaving machine with highest Efficiency. As the number of end breakages on warping machine is a direct indicator of warp Beam quality attempts are made to optimize the number of end breakages on warping with Respect to speed and beam pressure during the warping. The speed of the warping and beam Pressure have significant impact on the number of breakages. This Impact is different for the different count range of the warp yarn in The warping process. The objective of this project was to find out The optimum speed and beam pressure for different sorts of the Fabric running in the loom shed
  10. 10. 9 MACHINE WORKING Sectional warping is prepared over beam warping multiovered warp. Here the entire width of the working drum is not developed simultaneously. It is is develop section by section. Also use for double/grey or monocoloured warps that do not require sizing. Here a weaver’s beam is produce ware is sizing beam is produce in direct warping. Case of single coloured yarn the yarn are size and thin bound on the beam. The yarn is bound in section and each section has particular width. Thus the total number of war ends for the weavers team are divide into suitable number of section on the working drum.
  11. 11. 10 PASSES OF THE YARNS Cone/cheese are placed on a v–shaped creel or a semi – circular creel depending upon whether stop motion is used or not . The yarn from the creel passes through the back Reed. Reed maintains uniform spacing of the yarn throughout the width of the warp. Then yarn passes over and under guide &drop roller. The drop rollers impart tension to the Yarn passing under them & hold the yarn tight the machine is stopped. The yarn goes through the leasing Reed the use of Reed is to from an end to end the Start & completion of each section. Each end of the warp passes separately inserted in the warp at the completion of cone section of warp and Reed is lowered. The purpose of the leasing is to wind as well as unwind the warp without any entanglement between threads to distribute evenly. The yarn then goes through a stop motion device which stops the machine in the event of the end breakage in supply. Yarn the passes through the v–Reed which enables the width of the warp though it to be adjusted according to section. The yarn passes through the measuring roller & is wound on the wooden block called swift. After winding pre–determined length of yarn, leasing is carried out & next section winding is done. Quality parameters check 1. Beam surface smoothness Response : No rides beam allowed clean the yarn guide & check the tension for uniformity. 2. Homogeneous beam diameter Response : check alignment of beam & drum, drum creel etc. 3. Yarn exhaustion Response : replace exhaustion cone with new cone. 4. Yarn break Response : tying the head end with tail end with standard with fail size.
  12. 12. 11 SEQUENCE OF SECTIONAL WARPING Creel : A sectional warping machine consists of three basic units, which are the creel, winding drum, and beaming unit. In section warping, warp yarns are organized into yarn bands (sections), each having the same warp density as for the weaver's beam. Separating rods : The ends coming out from the drop wire passes between the separator rods. The ends of the first top row pass under the top separator rod. Ends of other rows are passed through separator rods as per row’s number respectively. A separator rod helps to prevent the warp ends to be entangled to each other and makes the smooth movement of ends during operation. It plays a very important role in the warping of multicolour warp of single-ply yarn which necessitates sizing. The warp separation leases are inserted with the help of these separator rods.
  13. 13. 12 Leasing Reed : It is located just after the separator rods. Its function is to help to insert the lease (the lease contains two strings). All the odd number ends pass over the first string and even number ends pass under it. Now odd number ends change their position and pass under the second string. The even number ends also change their position too and pass over the second string). This reed is designed in such a way that the warp ends are divided into two layers when it is lowered or lifted. A pneumatic cylinder is used to lift or lower it. In some machines toothed racks, gears and electric motor perform this action. Denting : The yarn now passes through the dents of flat or v – shape reed. The main role of it is to keep the warp ends parallel to each other. It also maintains equal space among all warp ends. The number of ends per inch in the weaver’s beam depends upon the reed count and denting order used . This reed is mounted on the reed table which can move left and right direction by rotating a hand wheel fitted at one side of the table. Reed can also be turned at a certain angle for adjusting section width whenever flat reed is being used. When the V-shape reed is used, the adjusting table has the mechanism to reduce or increase the width of the reed.
  14. 14. 13 Guide roller : The warp ends now pass between two guide rollers. These rollers are made of stainless steel, Teflon or vacillate fiber sheet. Lengthwise grooves are made on these rollers which help to spread the warp end in the section .These rollers are not driven positively. Yarn tension helps to rotate these rollers. Warping drum : This is a metallic drum. Its diameter varies from 2.5 to 3.0 meters according to the make of the machine. The length of the drum varies according to the maximum beam width required to be warped. The one side of the drum is designed in a conical shape. The cone length varies from 1100 – 1200 mm The surface of the conical portion of the drum is made rough to prevent slippage of yarn during warping. The drum rotates by electric motor in a clockwise direction during the warping process.
  15. 15. 14 Hydraulic disc or drum brakes :The main function of the brake in the warping machine is to break the momentum of the drum rotating at high speed in case of machine stoppages. Two types of brakes are used in the machine. In the drum brake system, the brake drum is mounted on the shaft of the warping drum. It rotates with a warping drum. A brake belt rests on the brake drum. One end of the belt is fixed and another end is connected to the hydraulically operated arm. When the machine stops, the arm pulls the brake belt and exerts pressure on the brake drum. Thus machine stops immediately. This breaking system also provides tension to warp during the beaming process. in the disc brake system, two brake discs are mounted on the drum shaft at each side of the drum. Brake shoes are also fitted on each disc. These shoes are operated hydraulically. When the machine stops, brake shoes act immediately and grip the disc. Thus machine stops immediately. It also provides tension during the beaming process. Waxing device : It is an optional device but very useful to improve the quality of warp yarn during the process. It is located between the warping drum and the beaming system. In this device, three rollers are used. A steel trey is used to fill the chemical to be applied to the yarn. The middle roller is mounted over the trey. Nearly half portion of the middle roller immerses in the trey. The other two rollers guide the warp yarn only. A chain sprocket is mounted at the one end of a middle roller which receives the rotational motion through the electric motor. The speed of the middle roller is controlled by an A.C. drive. When any liquid chemical is applied to the warp, the liquid is filled in the chemical tray. The middle roller rotating in the opposite direction of yarn touches the surface of the warp. The surface of the roller lifts the liquid and applies it to the yarn surface. The amount of chemical to be applied is regulated by adjusting the speed of the middle roller. Beaming system : when the warping is completed, there is needed to transfer the warp on the weaver’s beam. This transfer of warp from drum to weaver’s beam is called the beaming process. The beaming system mainly consists of beam loading arrangement and beam traversing arrangement and beam drive mechanism. The empty beam is mounted on the beaming system by means of a loading system. An iron frame on each side of the machine slides over the slide rail. These frames are moved left and right direction with the help of a square threaded shaft fitted across the width of the machine. When this shaft rotates in the threaded brackets attached with the iron frames, it carries the iron frames left and right direction. The left side frame can be moved also by a hand wheel which moves on the toothed rack with the help of gear. The adapters mounted on each side of the beam are entered in the hollow shafts. These shafts can be lifted or lowered according to requirement by hydraulic pressure. The hollow shaft of the left rotates freely but the right side shaft has a positive drive. This shaft rotates the beam during beaming. This shaft receives the rotational motion through an electric motor and a reduction gearbox. This shaft is connected to the gearbox through a universal joint which maintains the alignment automatically during lifting and lowering the beam.
  16. 16. 15 PRECAUTIONS DURING WARPING • The creel should be cleaned by compressed air after every creel change. • The package size should be equal. The size difference in packages creates uneven tension on the ends. • The distance between package and yarn guide should be proper and sufficient to prevent balloon formation during unwinding of yarn from a package. • The effective working of electrical stop motion should always be ensured. • The distance between stop motion and lease reed should sufficient. If it is too low, it may cause unnecessary end breakages. If this distance is too high, it may cause excessive short end in the warp and entanglement of ends which results in form of end breakages. • The distance between lease reed and flat reed or v – shape reed should be correct to minimize the end breakages at the reed. • Gears selection should be as accurate as possible. Incorrect gears selection results in the improper cone height of the warp beam thus the diameter of the beam at one side reduces or increases. This variation in diameter results in form of bowing in fabric. • The warping speed should not be changed during the process, speed change during the process may change the length of section or tension of the warp. • All the sections should have an equal number of ends if possible. • Section width should be set correctly. If section width is less than required, there will be gap between adjacent sections and warp will become loose at these places. If it is more than required, the ends will be overlapped and it will create end breakage during beaming. • There should not go any short end in the beam during warp. Short end crates lappers and end breakage during beaming. • Every short end should be repaired by reversing the machine in the back direction. • Efficient working should be ensured before operating the machine. • The oil level in the hydraulic system is maintained properly. • The discs and brake shoe of the braking system should be cleaned by CTC or another solvent. • Wax, cold binder or antistatic oil should be used if required.
  17. 17. 16 • Beaming tension should be selected properly. The beam should be neither much compact nor much loose. • Excess beaming tension may create deformation in the yarn. • The flange to flange distance in the beam should be set correctly. • The beam width should be two centimeters more than the reed space used in the loom. • The warp should be wound on the beam in the center of the barrel. • The flanges should be tightened properly. • The lease should be inserted correctly to prevent the end crossing problem. • The number of ends per dent in the flat or v – shape reed should be as minimum as possible. The excess number of ends per dent in this reed results in the form of rolling. This rolling creates an end crossing problem during the unwinding of the warp on the loom. • Proper working of the machine should be ensured by the empty running of the machine. • The electrodes of warp stop motion should be cleaned periodically. • The roughness of the surface of a cone-shaped portion of the warping drum should be maintained properly. If it becomes smooth, the slippage of sections on this side may occur.
  18. 18. 17 COMPARE TREE MACHINES DATA Table 1. Model Benniger India – 1009 :- 1996 – 97 Article Alcex Shade 66504,94991,94774,65831,6683 Lot no. 27150,27011,27011,27107,27090,27150 Count 40s Issued cone 73 , 22 , 11 , 11 , 2 1050,108,105,108,108 Parameter Standard time Actual time Creeling 45 min 10 -15 min Creel knitting 30 min 30 min Ends pulling 10 min 10 min Leasing 15 min 10 min Denting 20-25 min 15 min Formation of sectional Depends upon length Depends upon length Manpower 3 3 Speed 550rpm 600rpm
  19. 19. 18 Finish width 148cm Reed space 183.33cm Grey width 172.01 Body end 6492 Total end 108 Reed count 6600 Warp length 18cm Picks 1177 Finish width 20.47 Cover factor 22.75 Finish EPI /TPI 13.27*52.00 = 690.04 Draft 1.2 to 3.4 Selvedge section 1.2 Selvedge section last 3.4
  20. 20. 19 Table 2. Model Vamatex SR58/1 :- 2005 Article Sudan Shade R76057,R75522,R60644,R65185,R75421 Lot no. 27098,27208,27252,26931,26971 Count 50s Issued cone 76 , 38 , 88 , 5 ,42 100,1050,108,105,1050 Parameter Standard time Actual time Creeling 45 min 15min Creel knotting 30 min 30 min Ends pulling 10 min 10 min Leasing 15 min 15 min Denting 25 min 20 min Formation of sectional Depends upon length Depends upon length Manpower 3 3 Speed 500rpm 650rpm
  21. 21. 20 Finish width 148cm Body ends 8256 Reed space 175.00cm Grey width 170.00 Total ends 8400 Sal ends 144 Reed count 23 Reed space 18/cm Warp length 2553 Picks 36.8cm Cover factor 24.08 Draft 1.4 Finish EPI/TPI 144.16*96.00 = 13,839.36 Selvedge section 5.6 Selvedge section last 5.6.
  22. 22. 21 Table 3. Model ET Lebanon-m Article Karl mayer Shade 11436 Lot no. 25370 Count 50s Issued cone 7 108 Parameter Standard time Actual time Creeling 45 min 20 min Creel knotting 35 min 30 min Ends pulling 15 min 10 min Leasing 15 min 15 min Denting 20 min 17 min Formation of sectional Depends upon length Depends upon length Manpower 3 3 Speed 550 rpm 700rpm
  23. 23. 22 Finish width 150cm Reed space 174.38cm Grey width 170.00 Body end 8848 Sel end 216 Total end 9064 Reed count 26cm Warp length 395 Picks 43.09cm Cover factor 25.27 Finish EPI /TPI 152.47*111.99 = 17,075.1153 Draft 1.4 Selvedge section 8,14,9 Selvedge section last 13,9,13
  24. 24. 23 OBSERVATIONS PERIODS Our observations for increasing the production Beaming section Beaming is basically a process of rewounding of warp sheet formed on section drum to from a weaver’s beam . Basic time to from a beam is around 8-10 min with all arrangements. During our observations warpper after completion of their section Doing arrangement of beam fitting etc. Which take approx.25-28min only because of non-availability of empty beams from loom. It there is a availability of beams so during formation of section warper must arrangement of beam and we save almost 30min. Ends Breakages Reasons : Using of plastic cones at the edge of the cone there are grooves which results in no of ends Breakages . Poor Spinning quality Remedy : Instead of plastic cones. Use paper cones which leads to less no. Of ends Breakages and prevent Upto 25% breakages . Poor process at spinning stage. Mending time Standard time to mend break : 1.5 min Actual time to mend break : 3-4 min
  25. 25. 24 Winding Reasons : Lack of material supply Maintenance parable (19heads not in working condition) Remedy : Proper inventory management Creeling arrangements Causes : Package size very (small size package runout quickly and also take overview time of warpper and also consume changing time. Also it increases end breakages. Break continuity flow of machine . Remedy : Package of equal size placed on machine . Timing Exhaust package changing time : 2min Actual time take : 4min Time saved info Time saved at . 1. Beaming : 25min/beams/machine 2. Breakages : 2min breakages 3. Creeling : 2min/bobbin change  Total time in our hand/shift :  Total time/shift : - 8hours  Lunch time :- 1hours  Refreshments time :- 10-15min  Time in hand :- 6.5, – 6-8 hours Total Time save with respect to remedies 1. Beaming : 20 8 =160 min/beams/machine (availability of beams) 2. Ends Breakages approx 20-25min ( type of cone better control at spinning stage
  26. 26. 25 3. Creeling : 10-15 min TOTAL = 190 MIN (3hr) PRODUCTION AND DATA Total no of beams machine : 05 No. Of beams/ shift : 02 Total expected production : 10 beams /shift Total expected production/day :30 beams/day Actual production/day : 22.5 beams/day Actual production. : 7.5 beams/shift Possibilities To from 1 beams the approximate time Is around 2.5 to 3hs. But it takes 3 to 3.5 hours approx half an hour extra mote than expected. By following above remedies we can save Upto 1 to1.5 hours/shift which results info increasing in warping production Upto 2 to 2.5 beams During observations out of 5 machine 1-2 machine runout . REASONS Worker on leave Creel runout (which take approx 5-10 min)
  27. 27. 26 END BREAKAGES STUDY  For a given quality of intent breakers rate and typing replace the condition of the washing machine and quality of winding intern of package fault .  Proper recording of cause wise end braks at worping will be help in identifying the necessary corrective action to be taken to produce the end Breakages rate.  For a reliable estimate Breakages rate for 400 and 1000 meters calculate from the data.  Compare the data with norms  For good Warping performance the Breakages rete is Tolerated is around 1 To 1.2 breaks. Breaks Machine 1 2 3 Observations Speed 600 650 700 Weak place 1 4 5 Thin 1 Slip splice 1 2 6 Slub 3 1 Entangle 2 3 1 Cut end 4 3 3 Total 4 15 17 Break % MINIMISING END BREAK AT WARPING INVOICES GIVEN 4 STEPS 1. Control of tension in the yarn 2. Satisfactory maintenance of those 26 machine setting and machinery condition of the machine that affects yarn tension. 3. Minimizing the defects of package produced at Warping 4. A regular checks on the end Breakages rate for per comparison with the norms CONTROL OF TENSION IN THE YARN  Average yarn tension should be adjusted according to yarn count and should nat be thread strength  The tension level on high speed warping machine can be adjusted by a suitable combinations of tension weight, Warping speed  The actual tension levels should be checked a least ones a month on each machine with help of a tension meters
  28. 28. 27 CONDITION OF MACHINE 1. Alignment of the package at the creel. Non – alignment of the creel package with respect to the first guide is often cause of high speed end Breakages rate at Warping 2. Eccentric guide roller . The guide roller at Warping should be checked for every six months to avoid tension variations 3. Thread guide Deep cuts in thread guides can increase yarn tension Dirty guide should be cleaned with corban tetra chloride During Warping eccentricity in guide roller can produce short term tensions variations of amplitude Deep cuts thread guide can significantly increased yarn tension and deteriorated warping performance
  29. 29. 28 Warpers beams defects Sunken ends :- some of the war ends of a layer can get submered in the next inner layers. Cause : flanges get damaged due to improper handing of the beam & unsatisfactory storage conditions and hence unwinding become difficult. Remedies : care should be taken of the beam & it should be stored in beam racks. Preferably cushioning seats between beams. Lappet ends Cause : the broken and of yarn is not tied to the end on the word beam and overlap the adjoining yarn. The Beam is not properly break and the hook fails to operate. Remedies : 1.timing the broken end to end on the warp beam. 2.Proper single hook. Piecing : Cause : one broken end is pieced to another one end of the warping Beam. Remedies : by proper joining. Slacks & irregular yarn tension : Cause : it happens due to any of these reasons improper threading of the yarn into the tension device is section of yarn from under the disc of the yarn tensioning device aur Yan tension device of poor quality. Remedies : 1. proper threading ok tension device. 2. Good quality of tension device. Broken end on the beam : Cause : a group of and is broken and tied as a brunch or worked in with overlapping. Remedies : broken ends should be removed. Conical winding on the beam : Cause : it occurs due to incorrect load applied by the pressure roller. Remedies : correct load applied. Improper length of warping : Cause : it is due to malfunction of the counter and the brakes of the measuring device and warp beam. Remedies : good measuring device.
  30. 30. 29 CONCLUSION  In this study it is observed that the speed and beam pressure both effects on the end breakage rate at warping .  The increase in speed increases end, breakage rate for courser count.  Rise in speed increase rapidly as compared with medium count. This is due to breakages of week places and slices in the yarn.  In case of finer count increase in speed show’s increment in the end breakage rate with linear relationship .  In warping drum pressure is applied to proper compact and cylindrical warp beam. This pressure need to be optimized as it is observed that beam pressure effects on the breakage rate of the warping.  The increase In beam pressure increases hardness of the beam consequently tension in the warp yarn.  This rise in the tension causes end breakages. It is observed that an increase in the beam pressure for courser count increase end breakages with small extent , further increase in the end breakage rate significantly in the finer count increase end breakages rate with small rate.
  31. 31. 30 REFERENCE https://www.morarjee.com/ https://crimsonpublishers.com/tteft/fulltext/TTEFT.000610.php https://www.slideshare.net/MdJoynulAbedin1/problem-of-warping

×