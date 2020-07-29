Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
. Affinitas Consulting offering the Right Structure for Company Formation and Family Office Services in Dubai
Wealthy families most times, are in need of well laid-out structures and expert knowledge that will help to handle their i...
They provide the tools and insight clients need to stay ahead of regulatory change, locate liquidity and identify trading ...
About Affinitas Consulting Affinitas Consulting is a leading consultancy firm, which offers Family Office and Company Form...
Affinitas Consulting offering the Right Structure for Company Formation and Family Office Services in Dubai
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Affinitas Consulting offering the Right Structure for Company Formation and Family Office Services in Dubai

5 views

Published on

Affinitas Consulting, a leading Dubai consultancy firm, offers Family Office and Company Formation Services in Dubai.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Affinitas Consulting offering the Right Structure for Company Formation and Family Office Services in Dubai

  1. 1. . Affinitas Consulting offering the Right Structure for Company Formation and Family Office Services in Dubai
  2. 2. Wealthy families most times, are in need of well laid-out structures and expert knowledge that will help to handle their investments and manage their wealth, so that it can grow, and that it could be easily transferred across generations. There are professional organizations and establishments saddled with these responsibilities, one of which is Affinitas Consulting, a leading Dubai consultancy firm that manages the financial and investment side of affluent families, and also provides company formation services in Dubai, and the rest of the UAE. Answering a query, Affinitas Consulting spokesperson commented, “All family offices aim to centralize their management, to maintain, to grow and to transfer their wealth. Affinitas Consulting understands the inherent complexities that come with managing extraordinary wealth. We can help you establish and develop a family office in Dubai or other parts in the UAE, or we can review your current family office structure and make improvements. In order to put a plan in place for the succession of your family business & wealth, you may choose to use one of several methods such as a buy- sell agreement, an offshore trust or foundation, a private annuity, a family limited partnership, management buy-out or a direct gift or sale.” Affinitas Consulting provides access to a broad range of tailored and specialized family office solutions, helping clients to handle family assets and core holdings. Their experts are on ground to make sure the whole process runs smoothly and efficiently as possible. Affinitas Consulting empowers clients to successfully implement optimal portfolio and targeted-risk strategies.
  3. 3. They provide the tools and insight clients need to stay ahead of regulatory change, locate liquidity and identify trading opportunities to optimize portfolio. Any individual who needs to start a Family Office in Dubai, can contact Affinitas Consulting for this service. Affinitas Consulting spokesperson, speaking about their company formation services, said, “What you may not know is that Affinitas Consulting is the leader in this crucial field of company formation services in the UAE, as we are capable of equipping any venture with the right structure and the right location, to make everything else fall in place. We can set up business in the United Arab Emirates, the Free Zones, or on the UAE mainland depending on client needs. We ensure the legal protection of all parties across all possible business scenarios. We also have the option of setting up Limited Liabilities Companies in all Emirates, using our trusted network of Emirati nationals that we routinely work with.” Affinitas Consulting is a registered agent of RAKICC registry, which is able to arrange and provide a physical address to International Business Companies (IBCs). Their expert team is fully conversant in English, Italian, and Russian. They focus primarily on advising individuals (HNI), family offices, entrepreneurs & SMEs in their execution of cross border projects that bridge Europe with Emerging Markets.
  4. 4. About Affinitas Consulting Affinitas Consulting is a leading consultancy firm, which offers Family Office and Company Formation Services in Dubai. Individuals who are Looking for Company Formation Services in Dubai, can contact Affinitas. SOURCE URL: https://www.briefingwire.com/pr/affinitas-consulting-offering-the-right-structure-for- company-formation-and-family-office-services

×