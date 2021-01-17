Kurs nurkowy specjalizacja multi level prezentacja p

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PADI ADVANCED OPEN WATER Nurkowanie wielopoziomowe
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Multilevel Diver 2 Nurkowanie wielopoziomowe  Teoria nurkowania WP  Nurkowanie WP z komputerem  Wy...
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Multilevel Diver 3 Teoria nurkowania wielopoziomowego  Nurkowanie WP daje ci to, po co zacząłeś nurk...
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Multilevel Diver 4 Teoria nurkowania wielopoziomowego  Twój czas na dnie będzie w bezpieczny sposób ...
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Multilevel Diver 5 Teoria nurkowania wielopoziomowego  Limity bezdekompresyjne  twoje ciało absorbu...
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Multilevel Diver 6 Teoria nurkowania wielopoziomowego  Limity bezdekompresyjne  tabele i komputery ...
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Multilevel Diver 7 Teoria nurkowania wielopoziomowego  Model dekompresyjny  teoria dekompresji stał...
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Multilevel Diver 8 Teoria nurkowania wielopoziomowego  Model dekompresyjny  standartowe tabele nurk...
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Multilevel Diver 9 Teoria nurkowania wielopoziomowego  Prawidłowe wynurzanie  limit bezdekompresyjn...
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Multilevel Diver 10 Teoria nurkowania wielopoziomowego  Dekompresja awaryjna  testy i oficjalne spr...
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Multilevel Diver 11 Nurkowanie WP z komputerem  Ma tę główną zaletę, że oblicza dokładny profil nurk...
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Multilevel Diver 12 Nurkowanie WP z komputerem  nie nurkuj nigdy do granic limitów bezdekompresyjnyc...
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Multilevel Diver 13 Sprzęt do nurkowania WP  Sprzęt dla wszystkich nurkowań WP Wheel głębokościomi...
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Multilevel Diver 14 Niebezpieczeństwa nurkowania WP  Potencjalne niebezpieczeństwa hipotermia - chr...
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Multilevel Diver 15 Planowanie nurkowań wielopoziomowych  Co wziąźć pod uwagę przy planowaniu  topo...
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Multilevel Diver 16 Planowanie nurkowań wielopoziomowych  Planowanie nurkowań WP z komputerem  wska...
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Multilevel Diver 17 Funkcje „Wheel“ Przód Tył
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Multilevel Diver 18 Nurkowanie WP  Teoria nurkowania WP  Nurkowanie WP z komputerem  Wyposażenie d...
PADIs Specjalność: Nurek wielopoziomowy
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Kurs nurkowy specjalizacja multi level prezentacja p

88 views

Published on

Kurs nurkowy specjalizacja multi level prezentacja p

Published in: Sports
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Kurs nurkowy specjalizacja multi level prezentacja p

  1. 1. PADI ADVANCED OPEN WATER Nurkowanie wielopoziomowe
  2. 2. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Multilevel Diver 2 Nurkowanie wielopoziomowe  Teoria nurkowania WP  Nurkowanie WP z komputerem  Wyposażenie dla nurkowania WP  Planowanie nurkowań WP  Funkcje „Wheel“
  3. 3. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Multilevel Diver 3 Teoria nurkowania wielopoziomowego  Nurkowanie WP daje ci to, po co zacząłeś nurkować - czas na zwiedzanie świata podwodnego !  Nurkowanie WP daje ci dłuższe limity bezdekompresyjne, przez to, że otrzy- mujesz „kredyt“ za wolniejszą absorb- cję azotu na mniejszych głębokościach.
  4. 4. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Multilevel Diver 4 Teoria nurkowania wielopoziomowego  Twój czas na dnie będzie w bezpieczny sposób przekraczać limity bezdekompresyjne największej osiągniętej głębokości.  Podczas nurkowania podnosisz się na różne „poziomy“, przy czym twoje ciało absorbuje wolniej azot, niż gdybyś cały czas spędził na najgłębszym miejscu.  Praktycznie wszystkie tabele i komputery dla nurkowania rekreacyjnego opierają się na różnych modyfikacjach modelu dekom- presyjnego, który został rozwinięty w roku 1905 przez fizjologa - John Scott Haldane
  5. 5. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Multilevel Diver 5 Teoria nurkowania wielopoziomowego  Limity bezdekompresyjne  twoje ciało absorbuje azot z powietrza, którym oddychasz w trakcie nurkowania  im głębiej nurkujesz tym szybciej absorbujesz azot  im dłużej nurkujesz, tym więcej azotu absorbujesz  twoje ciało toleruje pewną ilość azotu podczas wynurzania
  6. 6. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Multilevel Diver 6 Teoria nurkowania wielopoziomowego  Limity bezdekompresyjne  tabele i komputery nurkowe służą do tego, aby przed nurkowaniem „obliczyć“ nasycenie azotem i utrzymać jego poziom w granicach tolerancji  granice tolerancji = limity bezdekompresyjne  limity bezdekompresyjne dla nurkowania rekreacyjnego mogą być wyznaczone wyłącznie poprzez: w prawdziwych nurkowaniach przez nurków zdobyte wyniki
  7. 7. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Multilevel Diver 7 Teoria nurkowania wielopoziomowego  Model dekompresyjny  teoria dekompresji stała się konieczna poprzez nurkowania: dekompresyjne, powtórkowe i wielopoziomowe  teoria dekompresji może być wtedy zaakceptowana, gdy zostanie z powodzeniem przetestowana
  8. 8. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Multilevel Diver 8 Teoria nurkowania wielopoziomowego  Model dekompresyjny  standartowe tabele nurkowe nie mogą być wykorzystywane dla nurkowań wielopoziomowych, bo zezwalałaby na nurkowania, które są dalekie od tych profili, które z powodzeniem zostały przetestowane  „Wheel“ został opracowany specjalnie dla nurkowań wielopoziomowych i z powodzeniem przetestowany
  9. 9. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Multilevel Diver 9 Teoria nurkowania wielopoziomowego  Prawidłowe wynurzanie  limit bezdekompresyjny  dyktuje wynurzanie  szybkość wynurzania  maks. 18 m/min lub wolniej  przystanek bezpieczeństwa  przerwa w wynurzaniu na 5 metrach  zmniejszenie prawdopodobieństwa wystąpienia choroby dekompresyjnej  zauważalne zmniejszenie nasycenia azotem Istnieją dwa potencjalne niebezpieczeństwa przy wynurzaniu: uraz ciśnieniowy płuc oraz choroba dekompresyjna
  10. 10. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Multilevel Diver 10 Teoria nurkowania wielopoziomowego  Dekompresja awaryjna  testy i oficjalne sprawozdania z zakresu medycyny ciśnieniowej wskazują na to, że kombinacja nurkowania dekompresyjnego z nurkowaniami powtórkowymi prowadzi do tak dużego ryzyka choroby dekompresyjnej, że jest ono nie do zaakceptowania
  11. 11. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Multilevel Diver 11 Nurkowanie WP z komputerem  Ma tę główną zaletę, że oblicza dokładny profil nurkowania dla maksymalnych limitów bezdekompresyjnych
  12. 12. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Multilevel Diver 12 Nurkowanie WP z komputerem  nie nurkuj nigdy do granic limitów bezdekompresyjnych  zacznij głęboko, wynurzaj się stopniowo  kontroluj szybkość wynurzania  na końcu każdego nurkowania zrób przystanek bezpieczeństwa 5 metrów/3 minuty  przy nurkowaniu z komputerem zrób przerwę powierzchniową przynajmniej 1 godzinę  ogranicz nurkowania powtórkowe do głębokości 30 metrów  kontroluj zapas powietrza  żaden komputer nie uwzględnia różnic fizjologicznych
  13. 13. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Multilevel Diver 13 Sprzęt do nurkowania WP  Sprzęt dla wszystkich nurkowań WP Wheel głębokościomierz czasomierz (zegarek)  sprzęt dla nurkowań z użyciem komputera każdy z partnerów musi mieć swój własny komputer
  14. 14. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Multilevel Diver 14 Niebezpieczeństwa nurkowania WP  Potencjalne niebezpieczeństwa hipotermia - chroń się przed zimnem brak powietrza - kontroluj manometr dezorientacja - używaj kompasu inne niebezpieczeństwa dzielenie się komputerem nurkowanie piłokształtne („jo - jo“)
  15. 15. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Multilevel Diver 15 Planowanie nurkowań wielopoziomowych  Co wziąźć pod uwagę przy planowaniu  topografia - określenie poziomów głębokości  zapas powietrza - obserwuj starannie twój manometr  planowanie „na wszelkie przypadki“ - „gdyby, to...“
  16. 16. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Multilevel Diver 16 Planowanie nurkowań wielopoziomowych  Planowanie nurkowań WP z komputerem  wskazania limitów bezdekompresyjnych dla różnych głębokości w module powierzchniowym  używanie „Wheel“ do planowania nurkowań z komputerem w celu kontroli i oceny  gdy komputer „wysiądzie“, powinieneś zrobić przy - najmniej 24 - godzinną przerwę w nurkowaniu  gdy komputer „wysiądzie“ pod wodą, wynurz się normalnie, zrób na 5 metrach przystanek bezpieczeństwa tak długo, jak ci pozwoli twój zapas powietrza, nie nurkuj 24 godziny
  17. 17. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Multilevel Diver 17 Funkcje „Wheel“ Przód Tył
  18. 18. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Multilevel Diver 18 Nurkowanie WP  Teoria nurkowania WP  Nurkowanie WP z komputerem  Wyposażenie dla nurkowania WP  Planowanie nurkowań WP  Funkcje „Wheel“
  19. 19. PADIs Specjalność: Nurek wielopoziomowy

×