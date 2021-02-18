Prezentacja kurs nurkowy padi tec rec 45 czesc 3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Kurs DSAT Tec 45 Wykład 3 Menu kursu
Knowledge Development 3 - 2 Własnoręcznie wykonany sprzęt  Dlaczego własnoręcznie wykonany sprzęt?  Dopuszczalny i niedo...
Knowledge Development 3 - 3 Dlaczego własnoręcznie wykonany sprzęt?  Dlaczego nurkowie techniczni mieliby używać „własnor...
Knowledge Development 3 - 4 Dopuszczalny i niedopuszczalny własnoręcznie wykonany sprzęt  Jakie są przykłady dopuszczalny...
Knowledge Development 3 - 5 Sześć wytycznych  Jakich jest sześć ogólnych wytycznych dotyczących używania „własnoręcznie” ...
Knowledge Development 3 - 6 Sześć wytycznych  Jakich jest sześć ogólnych wytycznych dotyczących używania „własnoręcznie” ...
Knowledge Development 3 - 7 Najpowszechniejszy własnoręcznie wykonany element sprzętu  Jaki jest prawdopodobnie najpowsze...
Knowledge Development 3 - 8 Myśleć jak nurek techniczny  Nigdy nie przestawaj się uczyć  Cztery postawy charakteryzujące...
Knowledge Development 3 - 9 Nigdy nie przestawaj się uczyć  Co mają na myśli nurkowie techniczni, kiedy mówią, że „nigdy ...
Knowledge Development 3 - 10 Nigdy nie przestawaj się uczyć  Co mają na myśli nurkowie techniczni, kiedy mówią, że „nigdy...
Knowledge Development 3 - 11 Cztery postawy charakteryzujące wiodących nurków technicznych  Jakie cztery postawy charakte...
Knowledge Development 3 - 12 Cztery postawy charakteryzujące wiodących nurków technicznych  Jakie cztery postawy charakte...
Knowledge Development 3 - 13 Cztery postawy charakteryzujące wiodących nurków technicznych  Jakie cztery postawy charakte...
Knowledge Development 3 - 14 Największy mit dotyczący nurkowania  Jaki jest największy mit dotyczący nurkowania w oparciu...
Knowledge Development 3 - 15  Dlaczego metodologia jest zależna od sytuacji?  Metodologia jest zależna od sytuacji, poni...
Knowledge Development 3 - 16  Dlaczego metodologia jest zależna od sytuacji?  Podstawowe metodologie i konfiguracje, któ...
Knowledge Development 3 - 17 Przyspieszona dekompresja i deep stopy (głębokie przystanki)  Okienko tlenowe i przyspieszon...
Knowledge Development 3 - 18 Okienko tlenowe i przyspieszona dekompresja  Co to jest „okienko tlenowe”?  Jaki związek ma...
Knowledge Development 3 - 19 Okienko tlenowe i przyspieszona dekompresja  Co to jest „okienko tlenowe”?  Jaki związek ma...
Knowledge Development 3 - 20 Okienko tlenowe i przyspieszona dekompresja  Co to jest „okienko tlenowe”?  Jaki związek ma...
Knowledge Development 3 - 21 Okienko tlenowe i przyspieszona dekompresja  Co to jest „okienko tlenowe”?  Jaki związek ma...
Knowledge Development 3 - 22 Okienko tlenowe i przyspieszona dekompresja  Co to jest „okienko tlenowe”?  Jaki związek ma...
Knowledge Development 3 - 23 Okienko tlenowe i przyspieszona dekompresja  Co to jest „okienko tlenowe”?  Jaki związek ma...
Knowledge Development 3 - 24  Dlaczego podczas wykonywania dekompresji na 100% tlenie można zaliczyć czas dekompresji dla...
Knowledge Development 3 - 25  Dlaczego podczas wykonywania dekompresji na 100% tlenie można zaliczyć czas dekompresji dla...
Knowledge Development 3 - 26  Dlaczego podczas wykonywania dekompresji na 100% tlenie można zaliczyć czas dekompresji dla...
Knowledge Development 3 - 27  Dlaczego podczas wykonywania dekompresji na 100% tlenie można zaliczyć czas dekompresji dla...
Knowledge Development 3 - 28  Dlaczego podczas wykonywania dekompresji na 100% tlenie można zaliczyć czas dekompresji dla...
Knowledge Development 3 - 29  Dlaczego podczas wykonywania dekompresji na 100% tlenie można zaliczyć czas dekompresji dla...
Knowledge Development 3 - 30  Dlaczego podczas wykonywania dekompresji na 100% tlenie można zaliczyć czas dekompresji dla...
Knowledge Development 3 - 31 Wyliczanie i planowanie nurkowań z przyspieszoną dekompresją  Jak używać oprogramowania deko...
Knowledge Development 3 - 32 Wyliczanie i planowanie nurkowań z przyspieszoną dekompresją  Jak używać oprogramowania deko...
Knowledge Development 3 - 33 Wyliczanie i planowanie nurkowań z przyspieszoną dekompresją  Jak używać oprogramowania deko...
Knowledge Development 3 - 34 Wyliczanie i planowanie nurkowań z przyspieszoną dekompresją  Jak używać oprogramowania deko...
Knowledge Development 3 - 35  Jak przygotować zapasowe informacje dekompresyjne dla nurkowania z przyspieszoną dekompresj...
Knowledge Development 3 - 36  Jak wybrać, których mieszanin gazowych użyć na nurkowaniu z przyspieszoną dekompresją?  Wy...
Knowledge Development 3 - 37  Jak wybrać, których mieszanin gazowych użyć na nurkowaniu z przyspieszoną dekompresją?  Wy...
Knowledge Development 3 - 38 Głębokie przystanki dekompresyjne  Czym są „deep stopy” (głębokie przystanki), jak się je st...
Knowledge Development 3 - 39 Głębokie przystanki dekompresyjne  Czym są „deep stopy” (głębokie przystanki), jak się je st...
Knowledge Development 3 - 40 Głębokie przystanki dekompresyjne  Czym są „deep stopy” (głębokie przystanki), jak się je st...
Knowledge Development 3 - 41 Głębokie przystanki dekompresyjne  Czym są „deep stopy” (głębokie przystanki), jak się je st...
Knowledge Development 3 - 42 Głębokie przystanki dekompresyjne  Czym są „deep stopy” (głębokie przystanki), jak się je st...
Knowledge Development 3 - 43  Jakie są dwie opcje wykonywania deep stopów?  Dwie opcje wykonywania deep stopów  Wykorzy...
Knowledge Development 3 - 44  Jaka jest obecna opinia dotycząca deep stopów?  Deep stopy, których korzyści opierano kied...
Knowledge Development 3 - 45  Jaka jest obecna opinia dotycząca deep stopów?  Pozostałe dane są mniej jednoznaczne  Nie...
Knowledge Development 3 - 46  Jakie podejście do deep stopów wydaje się być najbardziej rozważne?  Rozważnym podejściem ...
Knowledge Development 3 - 47  Jakie podejście do deep stopów wydaje się być najbardziej rozważne?  Rozważnym podejściem ...
Knowledge Development 3 - 48 Dekompresja w prądzie  Procedury  Wiszenie w dryfie
Knowledge Development 3 - 49  Jakie są niektóre z procedur i uwarunkowań dotyczących wykonywania nurkowań dekompresyjnych...
Knowledge Development 3 - 50  Jakie są niektóre z procedur i uwarunkowań dotyczących wykonywania nurkowań dekompresyjnych...
Knowledge Development 3 - 51 Wiszenie w dryfie  Co to jest „wiszenie w dryfie” i jakie są jego zalety oraz wady?  Wiszen...
Knowledge Development 3 - 52 Wiszenie w dryfie  Co to jest „wiszenie w dryfie” i jakie są jego zalety oraz wady?  Proced...
Knowledge Development 3 - 53 Wiszenie w dryfie  Co to jest „wiszenie w dryfie” i jakie są jego zalety oraz wady?  Proced...
Knowledge Development 3 - 54 Wiszenie w dryfie  Co to jest „wiszenie w dryfie” i jakie są jego zalety oraz wady?  Zalety...
Knowledge Development 3 - 55 Wiszenie w dryfie  Co to jest „wiszenie w dryfie” i jakie są jego zalety oraz wady?  Wady w...
Knowledge Development 3 - 56 Wiszenie w dryfie  Co to jest „wiszenie w dryfie” i jakie są jego zalety oraz wady?  Wady w...
Knowledge Development 3 - 57 Wiszenie w dryfie  Co to jest „wiszenie w dryfie” i jakie są jego zalety oraz wady?  Jeżeli...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Prezentacja kurs nurkowy padi tec rec 45 czesc 3

10 views

Published on

Prezentacja kurs nurkowy padi tec rec 45 czesc 3

Published in: Sports
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Prezentacja kurs nurkowy padi tec rec 45 czesc 3

  1. 1. Kurs DSAT Tec 45 Wykład 3 Menu kursu
  2. 2. Knowledge Development 3 - 2 Własnoręcznie wykonany sprzęt  Dlaczego własnoręcznie wykonany sprzęt?  Dopuszczalny i niedopuszczalny własnoręcznie wykonany sprzęt  Sześć wytycznych  Najpowszechniejszy własnoręcznie wykonany element sprzętu
  3. 3. Knowledge Development 3 - 3 Dlaczego własnoręcznie wykonany sprzęt?  Dlaczego nurkowie techniczni mieliby używać „własnoręcznie” wykonanego sprzętu?  Nurkowanie techniczne szybko się rozwija i podejmuje nowe wyzwania.  Dlatego, nurkowie techniczni nierzadko muszą tworzyć sprzęt dostosowany do specjalnych potrzeb.  W rezultacie w użyciu jest „własnoręcznie” wykonywany sprzęt.
  4. 4. Knowledge Development 3 - 4 Dopuszczalny i niedopuszczalny własnoręcznie wykonany sprzęt  Jakie są przykłady dopuszczalnych i niedopuszczalnych sytuacji, w których nurek techniczny mógłby użyć „własnoręcznie” wykonanego sprzętu?  „Własnoręczne” wykonanie sprzętu jest dopuszczalne w przypadku elementów, które nie są krytyczne dla bezpieczeństwa i/lub podtrzymania życia, a dla których nie istnieje żadna profesjonalnie wykonana wersja.  Do dopuszczalnych przykładów można zaliczyć wyspecjalizowane tabliczki z kompasem służące do mapowania, zestawy gumek i zaczepów służące do zamocowania akcesoriów, specjalne kółka umożliwiające przyczepienie zalaminowanych tabel dekompresyjnych do tabliczek, itp.  Do niedopuszczalnych przykładów można zaliczyć BCD lub automat, kołowrotek, worek wypornościowy, itp.
  5. 5. Knowledge Development 3 - 5 Sześć wytycznych  Jakich jest sześć ogólnych wytycznych dotyczących używania „własnoręcznie” wykonanego sprzętu?  Sześć wytycznych poniżej ma zastosowanie w przypadku „własnoręcznie” wykonanych elementów sprzętu:  Upewnij się, że naprawdę potrzebujesz takiego elementu sprzętu. Nie komplikuj spraw.  Upewnij się, że nie istnieje profesjonalnie wykonana wersja.  Element sprzętu powinien przynosić istotne korzyści lub spełniać ważną potrzebę, ale nie stwarzać zagrożenia; nie może to być element niezbędny w kwestii bezpieczeństwa bądź podtrzymania życia.
  6. 6. Knowledge Development 3 - 6 Sześć wytycznych  Jakich jest sześć ogólnych wytycznych dotyczących używania „własnoręcznie” wykonanego sprzętu?  Sześć wytycznych poniżej ma zastosowanie w przypadku „własnoręcznie” wykonanych elementów sprzętu:  Wypróbuj element podczas prostych nurkowań bezdekompresyjnych zanim użyjesz go na wymagającym nurkowaniu technicznym.  Zasięgnij opinii jednego lub kilku doświadczonych nurków technicznych, do których masz zaufanie.  Jeśli masz wątpliwości, nie używaj tego elementu.
  7. 7. Knowledge Development 3 - 7 Najpowszechniejszy własnoręcznie wykonany element sprzętu  Jaki jest prawdopodobnie najpowszechniejszy „własnoręcznie” wykonany element sprzętu używany przez nurków technicznych?  Najpowszechniej używanym „własnoręcznie” wykonanym elementem sprzętu jest prawdopodobnie osobista tabela wygenerowana za pomocą oprogramowania dekompresyjnego, a następnie zalaminowana lub wydrukowana na wodoodpornym papierze do użytku podczas nurkowania.
  8. 8. Knowledge Development 3 - 8 Myśleć jak nurek techniczny  Nigdy nie przestawaj się uczyć  Cztery postawy charakteryzujące wiodących nurków technicznych  Największy mit dotyczący nurkowania
  9. 9. Knowledge Development 3 - 9 Nigdy nie przestawaj się uczyć  Co mają na myśli nurkowie techniczni, kiedy mówią, że „nigdy nie przestają się uczyć”?  Nurkowanie techniczne stale się rozwija, a nowe metodologie i technologie szybko się pojawiają.  Kompetentni nurkowie techniczni zdają sobie sprawę z tego, że nauka nie kończy się nigdy.  Poza kursami kontynuacji edukacji, nurkowie techniczni gorliwie czytają czasopisma nurkowe dostępne drukiem i online, podwodną literaturę naukową i techniczną oraz inne źródła informujące o nowościach.
  10. 10. Knowledge Development 3 - 10 Nigdy nie przestawaj się uczyć  Co mają na myśli nurkowie techniczni, kiedy mówią, że „nigdy nie przestają się uczyć”?  Nurkowanie techniczne stale się rozwija, a nowe metodologie i technologie szybko się pojawiają.  Nurkowie techniczni zwracają uwagę na nowe sposoby działania. Analizują każde nurkowanie i świadomie starają się z niego wyciągnąć lekcję.  Kiedy nurkowie techniczni mówią, że „nigdy nie przestają się uczyć” oznacza to, że nauka nurka technicznego nigdy się nie kończy i że każde nurkowanie jest jej częścią.
  11. 11. Knowledge Development 3 - 11 Cztery postawy charakteryzujące wiodących nurków technicznych  Jakie cztery postawy charakteryzują wiodących nurków technicznych?  Wiodących nurków technicznych charakteryzują cztery postawy.  Pokora – zdają sobie sprawę, że nie wiedzą wszystkiego i że może istnieć więcej niż jeden właściwy sposób działania. Ich ego nie staje na drodze do nauki, działania czy nauczania.  Otwartość umysłu – nigdy nie odrzucają czegoś tylko dlatego, że jest to nowe lub inne, poznają inne punkty widzenia. Nie boją się zmian i nie czują się zagrożeni przez odmienne opinie.
  12. 12. Knowledge Development 3 - 12 Cztery postawy charakteryzujące wiodących nurków technicznych  Jakie cztery postawy charakteryzują wiodących nurków technicznych?  Wiodących nurków technicznych charakteryzują cztery postawy.  Analityczność – starają się dokładnie i realistycznie ważyć korzyści technologii czy procedury w odniesieniu do siebie samych i nigdy nie akceptują czegoś tylko dlatego, że jest to nowe lub ktoś inny uważa to za lepsze. Starają się, aby to, co lubią bądź czego nie lubią lub to, w co chcą wierzyć nie wpływało na ich wnioski.
  13. 13. Knowledge Development 3 - 13 Cztery postawy charakteryzujące wiodących nurków technicznych  Jakie cztery postawy charakteryzują wiodących nurków technicznych?  Wiodących nurków technicznych charakteryzują cztery postawy.  Kompetencja – podczas gdy pozostają otwarci na zmiany i odmienne sposoby działania, ich własne metodologie są solidne i oparte na rzetelnych argumentach oraz realistycznych przesłankach. Są pewni tego jak nurkują. Nie wybierają metodologii tylko dlatego, że wydają się być „spoko”, nie opierają się na tym, co myśli lub mówi ktoś inny.
  14. 14. Knowledge Development 3 - 14 Największy mit dotyczący nurkowania  Jaki jest największy mit dotyczący nurkowania w oparciu o pewne metodologie czy w pewnych środowiskach?  Największym mitem dotyczącym nurkowania (technicznego lub rekreacyjnego) jest twierdzenie, iż nauczenie się nurkowania w specyficznym środowisku lub z wykorzystaniem specyficznej metodologii uprawnia do nurkowania wszędzie indziej.
  15. 15. Knowledge Development 3 - 15  Dlaczego metodologia jest zależna od sytuacji?  Metodologia jest zależna od sytuacji, ponieważ każda sytuacja stawia odmienne wymagania.  Przykładowo, 3-godzinne nurkowanie w wodzie o temperaturze 27ºC nie wymagałoby użycia suchego skafandra, natomiast w temperaturze 10ºC już zdecydowanie tak.  Żadna metoda nie jest w stanie uwzględnić wszystkich wymagań.  Żadne środowisko nie obejmuje wszystkich zmiennych – głębokie nurkowanie w jeziorze może być bardzo zimne, ciemne i „złowieszcze”, ale nie postawi przed tobą wyzwania w postaci prądów oceanicznych. Największy mit dotyczący nurkowania
  16. 16. Knowledge Development 3 - 16  Dlaczego metodologia jest zależna od sytuacji?  Podstawowe metodologie i konfiguracje, których uczysz się na tym kursie stanowią fundament nurkowania technicznego.  Jednakże, to od twojego instruktora, a także lokalnej społeczności nurkowej, musisz się nauczyć specyficznych metod technicznych mających zastosowanie w środowisku, w którym rzeczywiście nurkujesz.  Nabierasz doświadczenia, powoli i ostrożnie poszerzając swoje limity w ciągu wielu nurkowań. Największy mit dotyczący nurkowania
  17. 17. Knowledge Development 3 - 17 Przyspieszona dekompresja i deep stopy (głębokie przystanki)  Okienko tlenowe i przyspieszona dekompresja  Wyliczanie i planowanie nurkowań z przyspieszoną dekompresją  Głębokie przystanki dekompresyjne
  18. 18. Knowledge Development 3 - 18 Okienko tlenowe i przyspieszona dekompresja  Co to jest „okienko tlenowe”?  Jaki związek ma „okienko tlenowe” z przyspieszoną dekompresją?  Tlen jest aktywny metabolicznie  Organizm zużywa tlen do produkcji energii i podczas innych procesów.  Tlen ma jedynie minimalny wpływ na DCS – o wiele mniejszy niż takie gazy jak azot czy hel.
  19. 19. Knowledge Development 3 - 19 Okienko tlenowe i przyspieszona dekompresja  Co to jest „okienko tlenowe”?  Jaki związek ma „okienko tlenowe” z przyspieszoną dekompresją?  Kiedy się wynurzasz, spadek ciśnienia otoczenia powoduje różnicę ciśnień (gradient) pomiędzy ciśnieniem rozpuszczonego gazu obojętnego (azotu) w tkankach a ciśnieniem gazu obojętnego w płucach.  To powoduje uwalnianie się azotu z tkanek.  Nie możesz jednak za bardzo się wynurzyć (na nurkowaniu dekompresyjnym), bo wtedy spadek ciśnienia otoczenia byłby zbyt duży, a azot mógłby przejść w stan gazowy, tworząc pęcherzyki, zanim mógłby zostać nieszkodliwie uwolniony z tkanek i usunięty przez układ krążenia i płuca.
  20. 20. Knowledge Development 3 - 20 Okienko tlenowe i przyspieszona dekompresja  Co to jest „okienko tlenowe”?  Jaki związek ma „okienko tlenowe” z przyspieszoną dekompresją?  Jeżeli przełączysz się na gaz o wyższej zawartości tlenu (lub na czysty tlen) podczas wynurzania i/lub dekompresji, stwarzasz wyższy gradient pomiędzy rozpuszczonym gazem obojętnym (azotem) w tkankach a gazem w płucach, bez obniżania ciśnienia otoczenia.
  21. 21. Knowledge Development 3 - 21 Okienko tlenowe i przyspieszona dekompresja  Co to jest „okienko tlenowe”?  Jaki związek ma „okienko tlenowe” z przyspieszoną dekompresją?  Spowoduje to, że azot będzie szybciej uwalniany z tkanek, bez zwiększania ryzyka utworzenia się pęcherzyków.  Ten wynikający z tlenu gradient jest nazywany okienkiem tlenowym.  Możesz użyć okienka do przyspieszenia dekompresji bez wynurzania się na niebezpieczną głębokość.  Jest to podstawa przyspieszonej dekompresji.
  22. 22. Knowledge Development 3 - 22 Okienko tlenowe i przyspieszona dekompresja  Co to jest „okienko tlenowe”?  Jaki związek ma „okienko tlenowe” z przyspieszoną dekompresją?  Spowoduje to, że azot będzie szybciej uwalniany z tkanek, bez zwiększania ryzyka utworzenia się pęcherzyków.  Można wykorzystać EAD, aby zobrazować to, co się dzieje:  Przykład: pierwszy przystanek dekompresyjny jest na 9 metrach. Jeżeli przełączysz się na EANx50, twoja głębokość EAD to 2 metry. W związku z tym azot jest usuwany z organizmu tak, jak gdybyś był na głębokości jedynie 2 metrów, ale bez wynurzania się tak płytko (co prawdopodobnie wywołałoby DCS).
  23. 23. Knowledge Development 3 - 23 Okienko tlenowe i przyspieszona dekompresja  Co to jest „okienko tlenowe”?  Jaki związek ma „okienko tlenowe” z przyspieszoną dekompresją?  Spowoduje to, że azot będzie szybciej uwalniany z tkanek, bez zwiększania ryzyka utworzenia się pęcherzyków.  Przyspieszona dekompresja zmniejsza ekspozycję na zimną wodę i nudę.  Wiadomo, że im krótsza wymagana dekompresja, tym bardziej można na niej polegać.  Możesz skorzystać z tych zalet, nadal utrzymując konserwatywny plan.
  24. 24. Knowledge Development 3 - 24  Dlaczego podczas wykonywania dekompresji na 100% tlenie można zaliczyć czas dekompresji dla przystanku na 3 metrach tak głęboko jak 6 metrów bez konieczności dostosowywania czasu dekompresji do zmiany głębokości?  Największe okienko tlenowe tworzy się podczas oddychania 100% O2 (6 metrów lub płycej).  Przy 100% O2, EAD zawsze wynosi minus 10 metrów – azot uwalniany jest szybciej niż na powierzchni, oddychając powietrzem. Okienko tlenowe i przyspieszona dekompresja
  25. 25. Knowledge Development 3 - 25  Dlaczego podczas wykonywania dekompresji na 100% tlenie można zaliczyć czas dekompresji dla przystanku na 3 metrach tak głęboko jak 6 metrów bez konieczności dostosowywania czasu dekompresji do zmiany głębokości?  Używając 100% O2, możesz wykonać przystanki płytsze niż 6 metrów na głębokości 6 metrów bez konieczności przeliczania czasu deko, ponieważ głębokość EAD jest taka sama.  Jeżeli używasz komputera wielogazowego, pozostały czas deko nie zmieni się wraz z głębokością. Okienko tlenowe i przyspieszona dekompresja
  26. 26. Knowledge Development 3 - 26  Dlaczego podczas wykonywania dekompresji na 100% tlenie można zaliczyć czas dekompresji dla przystanku na 3 metrach tak głęboko jak 6 metrów bez konieczności dostosowywania czasu dekompresji do zmiany głębokości?  Używając 100% O2, możesz wykonać przystanki płytsze niż 6 metrów na głębokości 6 metrów bez konieczności przeliczania czasu deko, ponieważ głębokość EAD jest taka sama.  W przypadku jakiejkolwiek mieszaniny EANx, musisz ponownie przeliczyć czas (tabele). Komputer wielogazowy pokaże dłuższy czas dekompresji na większej głębokości przystanku. Okienko tlenowe i przyspieszona dekompresja
  27. 27. Knowledge Development 3 - 27  Dlaczego podczas wykonywania dekompresji na 100% tlenie można zaliczyć czas dekompresji dla przystanku na 3 metrach tak głęboko jak 6 metrów bez konieczności dostosowywania czasu dekompresji do zmiany głębokości?  Używając 100% O2, możesz wykonać przystanki płytsze niż 6 metrów na głębokości 6 metrów bez konieczności przeliczania czasu deko, ponieważ głębokość EAD jest taka sama.  Pamiętaj, że nie możesz wynurzyć się z przystanku na 6 metrach wcześniej niż zostało to zaplanowane, nawet oddychając 100% O2. Okienko tlenowe i przyspieszona dekompresja
  28. 28. Knowledge Development 3 - 28  Dlaczego podczas wykonywania dekompresji na 100% tlenie można zaliczyć czas dekompresji dla przystanku na 3 metrach tak głęboko jak 6 metrów bez konieczności dostosowywania czasu dekompresji do zmiany głębokości?  Używanie O2 w celu wykonywania przystanków płytszych niż 6 metrów na głębokości 6 metrów może mieć pewne korzyści.  Może to mieć zalety logistyczne (pozostawanie poniżej fal, pływających łodzi, itp.).  Może istnieć jakaś teoretyczna zaleta dotycząca minimalizowania tworzenia się pęcherzyków. Okienko tlenowe i przyspieszona dekompresja
  29. 29. Knowledge Development 3 - 29  Dlaczego podczas wykonywania dekompresji na 100% tlenie można zaliczyć czas dekompresji dla przystanku na 3 metrach tak głęboko jak 6 metrów bez konieczności dostosowywania czasu dekompresji do zmiany głębokości?  Używanie O2 w celu wykonywania przystanków płytszych niż 6 metrów na głębokości 6 metrów może mieć pewne korzyści.  Stosując czysty O2, nurkowie po ukończeniu czasu przystanku na 6 metrach zwykle wynurzają się na głębokość 5 metrów, aby tam odbyć przystanek z 3 metrów.  Wykorzystuje to zaletę większej głębokości, a jednocześnie zmniejsza nieco ekspozycję tlenową. Okienko tlenowe i przyspieszona dekompresja
  30. 30. Knowledge Development 3 - 30  Dlaczego podczas wykonywania dekompresji na 100% tlenie można zaliczyć czas dekompresji dla przystanku na 3 metrach tak głęboko jak 6 metrów bez konieczności dostosowywania czasu dekompresji do zmiany głębokości?  Używanie O2 w celu wykonywania przystanków płytszych niż 6 metrów na głębokości 6 metrów może mieć pewne korzyści.  Przystanek na 5 metrach jest obecnie powszechnie stosowany zamiast przystanku na 3 metrach, nawet jeżeli nurkowie nie oddychają O2.  Wykonaj przystanek na 5 metrach, jeżeli używasz komputera nurkowego lub ustawiając oprogramowanie dekompresyjne tak, aby wyznaczyło ostatni przystanek na głębokości 5 metrów zamiast 3 metrów. Okienko tlenowe i przyspieszona dekompresja
  31. 31. Knowledge Development 3 - 31 Wyliczanie i planowanie nurkowań z przyspieszoną dekompresją  Jak używać oprogramowania dekompresyjnego i/lub komputerów wielogazowych do obliczania nurkowań z przyspieszoną dekompresją?  Nurkowania z przyspieszoną dekompresją oblicza się wykorzystując oprogramowanie dekompresyjne, w bardzo podobny sposób jak wydłużone nurkowania bezdekompresyjne ze zmianą gazów.  Porównaj wymagania dekompresyjne i gazowe dla możliwych kombinacji głębokości/czasu, wykorzystując różne gazy, aby znaleźć te najbardziej odpowiednie do sytuacji.  Obliczenie zapasu gazu jest ważne, aby zapewnić sobie wystarczającą ilość gazu na dekompresję. Zazwyczaj jest to jednak bardziej elastyczne, gdyż dekompresja jest krótsza dla tego samego nurkowania.
  32. 32. Knowledge Development 3 - 32 Wyliczanie i planowanie nurkowań z przyspieszoną dekompresją  Jak używać oprogramowania dekompresyjnego i/lub komputerów wielogazowych do obliczania nurkowań z przyspieszoną dekompresją?  Optymalny sposób: Użyj oprogramowania dekompresyjnego do sporządzenia planu i określenia zapasu gazów, następnie wykonaj nurkowanie, wykorzystując dwa komputery wielogazowe, w oparciu o przygotowany plan.  Jeżeli nie masz dostępu do oprogramowania, zaplanuj nurkowanie w oparciu o gaz na plecach (pojedynczy gaz), ale zapisz rzeczywisty czas dekompresji, używając komputera wielogazowego.  Rób notatki i używaj tych samych gazów dekompresyjnych, tak żebyś stopniowo dowiedział się, ile możesz mieć czasu dennego, tak żeby wciąż wynurzyć się z 1/3 rezerwy gazów dekompresyjnych.
  33. 33. Knowledge Development 3 - 33 Wyliczanie i planowanie nurkowań z przyspieszoną dekompresją  Jak używać oprogramowania dekompresyjnego i/lub komputerów wielogazowych do obliczania nurkowań z przyspieszoną dekompresją?  Zwiększanie konserwatyzmu nurkowań z przyspieszoną dekompresją  Tabele wygenerowane przez oprogramowanie dekompresyjne:  Użyj tabel dla następnej większej wartości głębokości i/lub czasu, niż w rzeczywistości.  Wygeneruj tabele w oparciu o mieszaniny z niższą zawartością tlenu niż w rzeczywistości (pamiętaj, że sam musisz określić rzeczywiste maksymalne głębokości i ekspozycję tlenową).  Wykonaj przystanek bezpieczeństwa w obrębie ostatniego przystanku dekompresyjnego.
  34. 34. Knowledge Development 3 - 34 Wyliczanie i planowanie nurkowań z przyspieszoną dekompresją  Jak używać oprogramowania dekompresyjnego i/lub komputerów wielogazowych do obliczania nurkowań z przyspieszoną dekompresją?  Zwiększanie konserwatyzmu nurkowań z przyspieszoną dekompresją  Komputery wielogazowe:  Zmień ustawienia komputera na bardziej konserwatywne (jeżeli jest to możliwe w twoim modelu). Jeżeli twój komputer nie ma takiej opcji, a możesz zmienić ustawienie wysokości nad poziomem morza, nastaw wyższą wysokość niż w rzeczywistości.  Ustaw mieszaniny o niższej zawartości tlenu niż w rzeczywistości (pamiętaj, że sam musisz określić rzeczywiste maksymalne głębokości i ekspozycję tlenową).  Pozostawaj z dużym zapasem w obrębie wszystkich limitów podawanych przez komputer.  Wykonaj przystanek bezpieczeństwa w obrębie ostatniego przystanku dekompresyjnego.
  35. 35. Knowledge Development 3 - 35  Jak przygotować zapasowe informacje dekompresyjne dla nurkowania z przyspieszoną dekompresją?  Planowanie zapasu na nurkowanie z przyspieszoną dekompresją.  Na nurkowaniu z przyspieszoną dekompresją musisz mieć swoje butle deko do wykonania dekompresji.  Użyj oprogramowania dekompresyjnego do przygotowania zapasowych tabel na wypadek wykonywania dekompresji bez butli deko. Jeżeli używasz komputera wielogazowego, po prostu pozostawiasz komputer ustawiony na mieszaninę, którą oddychasz.  Może być trudno wykonać dekompresję jedynie na gazie na plecach. Uwzględnienie tej kwestii jest kluczowe podczas planowania według procedury „Głównym celem dobrego nurka jest przeżyć”.  Możesz mieć możliwość wprowadzenia do komputera wielogazowego mieszanin, których nie planujesz użyć, ale które mogą być dostępne w sytuacji awaryjnej. Wyliczanie i planowanie nurkowań z przyspieszoną dekompresją
  36. 36. Knowledge Development 3 - 36  Jak wybrać, których mieszanin gazowych użyć na nurkowaniu z przyspieszoną dekompresją?  Wybieranie mieszanin dekompresyjnych  Najkrótszą dekompresję uzyskuje się przełączając się na gaz o najwyższej możliwej zawartości tlenu na każdym przystanku.  Jest to niepraktyczne (4 przystanki oznaczają 4 butle deko), a zazwyczaj wiele się w ten sposób nie zyskuje.  Dla płytszych nurkowań, jedna butla deko zazwyczaj będzie wystarczająca (Tec 45).  Dla nurkowań do 50 metrów (Tec 50) lub do 65 metrów (Tec Trimiks 65), zabieranie więcej niż 2 mieszanin dekompresyjnych rzadko kiedy przynosi konkretne korzyści. Wyliczanie i planowanie nurkowań z przyspieszoną dekompresją
  37. 37. Knowledge Development 3 - 37  Jak wybrać, których mieszanin gazowych użyć na nurkowaniu z przyspieszoną dekompresją?  Wybieranie mieszanin dekompresyjnych  Na większych głębokościach (Tec Trimiks Diver), 3 lub więcej butli deko w celu przyspieszenia dekompresji i zapewnienia odpowiedniej objętości gazu nie jest niczym niezwykłym.  Pamiętaj o zasadzie KISS (Keep It Super Simple – Wszystko ma być bardzo proste) – prościej jest zazwyczaj lepiej, szczególnie jeżeli wymaga to jedynie kilku minut czasu dekompresji więcej.  Pamiętaj, że ty i twoi koledzy z zespołu powinniście używać tych samych mieszanin. Wyliczanie i planowanie nurkowań z przyspieszoną dekompresją
  38. 38. Knowledge Development 3 - 38 Głębokie przystanki dekompresyjne  Czym są „deep stopy” (głębokie przystanki), jak się je stosuje i jakie mogą być tego korzyści?  Głębokie przystanki dekompresyjne  Wczesne, nie poparte dowodami naukowymi, obserwacje sugerowały, iż wykonywanie głębokich przystanków dekompresyjnych (deep stopów) może być korzystne.  Nowsze badania naukowe sugerują, że w rzeczywistości może to nie mieć żadnej korzyści.  Deep stop to przystanek dekompresyjny wykonywany głębiej niż jest to wymagane przez konwencjonalne modele dekompresyjne.
  39. 39. Knowledge Development 3 - 39 Głębokie przystanki dekompresyjne  Czym są „deep stopy” (głębokie przystanki), jak się je stosuje i jakie mogą być tego korzyści?  Typowo deep stopa wykonuje się przez 2 minuty w połowie drogi pomiędzy głębokością denną a pierwszym „wymaganym” przystankiem dekompresyjnym.  Określany dokładnie tak samo jak punkt środkowy do wyliczenia wynurzenia.  Przykład: Głębokość denna to 45 metrów, a pierwszy wymagany przystanek jest na 12 metrach, deep stopa wykonujesz na głębokości 28,5 m.  Można się posłużyć Tabliczką do wyliczania deep stopów.
  40. 40. Knowledge Development 3 - 40 Głębokie przystanki dekompresyjne  Czym są „deep stopy” (głębokie przystanki), jak się je stosuje i jakie mogą być tego korzyści?  Typowo deep stopa wykonuje się przez 2 minuty w połowie drogi pomiędzy głębokością denną a pierwszym „wymaganym” przystankiem dekompresyjnym.  Jeżeli wykonujesz deep stopa, oddychając gazem dennym (typowe), zanotuj wynurzenie i deep stopa oddzielnie (różne współczynniki SAC) na tabliczce do planowania nurkowania, mimo że to ta sama głębokość.
  41. 41. Knowledge Development 3 - 41 Głębokie przystanki dekompresyjne  Czym są „deep stopy” (głębokie przystanki), jak się je stosuje i jakie mogą być tego korzyści?  Typowo deep stopa wykonuje się przez 2 minuty w połowie drogi pomiędzy głębokością denną a pierwszym „wymaganym” przystankiem dekompresyjnym.  Możesz również wyliczyć wynurzenie w oparciu o punkty środkowe w połowie drogi od dna do deep stopa, następnie deep stop, a później wynurzenie od deep stopa do pierwszego wymaganego przystanku (3 różne głębokości pomiędzy dnem a pierwszym wymaganym przystankiem).  Zrób tak, jeżeli zmieniasz gazy na deep stopie – ma to wpływ na twoją ekspozycję tlenową i wymagany zapas gazu.
  42. 42. Knowledge Development 3 - 42 Głębokie przystanki dekompresyjne  Czym są „deep stopy” (głębokie przystanki), jak się je stosuje i jakie mogą być tego korzyści?  Typowo deep stopa wykonuje się przez 2 minuty w połowie drogi pomiędzy głębokością denną a pierwszym „wymaganym” przystankiem dekompresyjnym.  Niektóre rodzaje oprogramowania dekompresyjnego mogą dodawać i obliczać deep stopy.  Komputery nurkowe automatycznie przeliczają czas dekompresji, kiedy wykonujesz deep stopy.
  43. 43. Knowledge Development 3 - 43  Jakie są dwie opcje wykonywania deep stopów?  Dwie opcje wykonywania deep stopów  Wykorzystaj konwencjonalny model dekompresyjny i dodaj deep stopy (tak jak omówiono przed momentem).  Skorzystaj z modelu dekompresyjnego, który samodzielnie nakaże ci się zatrzymać głębiej niż inne modele. Większość modeli „pęcherzykowych” zalicza się do tej kategorii. Głębokie przystanki dekompresyjne
  44. 44. Knowledge Development 3 - 44  Jaka jest obecna opinia dotycząca deep stopów?  Deep stopy, których korzyści opierano kiedyś na anegdotach i obserwacjach, obecnie, wedle badań US Navy EDU, nie są już postrzegane za tak korzystne jak sądzono wcześniej.  USN porównała model pęcherzykowy i model konwencjonalny podczas nurkowań testowych wykonywanych przez ludzi.  Nurkowania wykonywane były na tę samą głębokość, przez ten sam czas, z jednakowym czasem dekompresji rozłożonym na plan deep stopów (pęcherzykowy) oraz plan konwencjonalny (rozpuszczony gaz).  Testy zostały przerwane z powodu niedopuszczalnego wskaźnika występowania DCS u nurków wykonujących dekompresję według planu pęcherzykowego. Głębokie przystanki dekompresyjne
  45. 45. Knowledge Development 3 - 45  Jaka jest obecna opinia dotycząca deep stopów?  Pozostałe dane są mniej jednoznaczne  Niektóre testy podczas nurkowań bezdekompresyjnych wykazują niewielką korzyść płynącą z wykonywania deep stopów.  Wielu nurków bez problemu używa modeli pęcherzykowych.  Deep stopy i modele pęcherzykowe to powszechna praktyka wdrażana w środowisku nurków technicznych bez większych problemów. Głębokie przystanki dekompresyjne
  46. 46. Knowledge Development 3 - 46  Jakie podejście do deep stopów wydaje się być najbardziej rozważne?  Rozważnym podejściem do deep stopów na chwilę obecną wydaje się być poniższe:  Używaj konwencjonalnego modelu i dodawaj deep stopy. Deep stopy wydłużą twoje płytsze przystanki.  Jeżeli chcesz używać pęcherzykowego modelu dekompresyjnego, wybierz taki, który jest mocno poparty testami z udziałem ludzi. Głębokie przystanki dekompresyjne
  47. 47. Knowledge Development 3 - 47  Jakie podejście do deep stopów wydaje się być najbardziej rozważne?  Rozważnym podejściem do deep stopów na chwilę obecną wydaje się być poniższe:  Niezależnie od modelu, jakiego używasz, pozostawaj z dużym zapasem w obrębie limitów i zabezpieczaj się, wydłużając dekompresję dla zwiększenia konserwatyzmu. Nie spiesz się – wydłuż czas ostatniego przystanku poza ten wymagany.  Pozostawaj na bieżąco z ostatnimi odkryciami w badaniach nad dekompresją. Znaj swoje źródła informacji – tylko dlatego, że ktoś zamieszcza jakieś informacje na forum internetowym, nie oznacza to, że są one prawdziwe. Głębokie przystanki dekompresyjne
  48. 48. Knowledge Development 3 - 48 Dekompresja w prądzie  Procedury  Wiszenie w dryfie
  49. 49. Knowledge Development 3 - 49  Jakie są niektóre z procedur i uwarunkowań dotyczących wykonywania nurkowań dekompresyjnych w prądzie?  Nauczyłeś się już dużo odnośnie wykonywania nurkowań technicznych i przystanków w prądzie, a także procedur awaryjnych. Należą do nich:  Używanie liny jona  Używanie worka wypornościowego/bojki DSMB  Wynurzenia/zanurzenia wzdłuż liny kotwicznej lub cumowniczej oraz wynurzenia wzdłuż linki worka wypornościowego/bojki DSMB  Zestawy dryfowe  Niedepozytowanie butli deko, jeżeli istnieje prawdopodobieństwo, że nie będziesz w stanie po nie wrócić  Używanie lin poręczowych, lin prądowych, itp. Dekompresja w prądzie
  50. 50. Knowledge Development 3 - 50  Jakie są niektóre z procedur i uwarunkowań dotyczących wykonywania nurkowań dekompresyjnych w prądzie?  W ramach przypomnienia:  Przed wykonywaniem nurkowań dekompresyjnych w rejonach, gdzie występują prądy, zdobądź doświadczenie i dokładnie zapoznaj się z lokalnymi technikami, najpierw wykonując nurkowania bezdekompresyjne.  Łatwo jest się przemęczyć, próbując wypłynąć z prądu. Aby poradzić sobie z prądem, użyj mózgu, a nie ciała. Dekompresja w prądzie
  51. 51. Knowledge Development 3 - 51 Wiszenie w dryfie  Co to jest „wiszenie w dryfie” i jakie są jego zalety oraz wady?  Wiszenie w dryfie  Walka z prądem podczas długiego „wiszenia” (dekompresji) w toni często jest męcząca.  „Wiszenie w dryfie” (nazywane również „dekompresją w błękicie”) stanowi rozwiązanie alternatywne – nurkowie wykonują dekompresję wzdłuż liny od bojki lub łodzi, dryfując w prądzie.
  52. 52. Knowledge Development 3 - 52 Wiszenie w dryfie  Co to jest „wiszenie w dryfie” i jakie są jego zalety oraz wady?  Procedury są różne, ale ogólnie rzecz biorąc:  Wszyscy nurkowie wracają do liny cumowniczej/ kotwicznej i rozpoczynają dekompresję, utrzymując pozycję w prądzie.  Z łodzi opuszczana jest (może być umiejscowiona wcześniej) obciążona lina.  Na sygnał, nurkowie zabezpieczający podnoszą kotwicę/ odcumowują łódź i wszyscy nurkowie płyną do obciążonej liny, jednocześnie utrzymując się na głębokości przystanku.  Nurkowie wykonują dekompresję.
  53. 53. Knowledge Development 3 - 53 Wiszenie w dryfie  Co to jest „wiszenie w dryfie” i jakie są jego zalety oraz wady?  Procedury są różne, ale ogólnie rzecz biorąc:  Innym wariantem jest „oderwane wiszenie” – zespół wypuszcza linę z pławą z punktu cumowniczego lub kotwiczenia. Zespół wykonuje dekompresję dryfując. Łódź podąża za pławą.  Oczywistym wariantem, który ćwiczyliście (lub będziecie ćwiczyć) jest ten, w którym zespół puszcza worek wypornościowy/bojkę DSMB i wykonuje dekompresję z dryfującą łodzią.  Może to być zaplanowana procedura lub procedura awaryjna, jeżeli zespół nie jest w stanie zlokalizować miejsca, gdzie znajduje się lina opustowa.
  54. 54. Knowledge Development 3 - 54 Wiszenie w dryfie  Co to jest „wiszenie w dryfie” i jakie są jego zalety oraz wady?  Zalety wiszenia w dryfie  W momencie, kiedy nurek dryfuje, w praktyce prąd przestaje przeszkadzać – pozwala to na większy odpoczynek.  Łatwiej utrzymać się na głębokości przystanku.  Jeżeli nurek nie musi walczyć z prądem, nurkowie zabezpieczający z powierzchni mogą łatwo zabrać niepotrzebny sprzęt (wykorzystane butle typu stage, itp.) lub donieść dodatkowy gaz, itp.
  55. 55. Knowledge Development 3 - 55 Wiszenie w dryfie  Co to jest „wiszenie w dryfie” i jakie są jego zalety oraz wady?  Wady wiszenia w dryfie  Wymaga dokładnej koordynacji wszystkich zespołów będących w wodzie, jeżeli wszystkie zespoły mają dryfować razem.  Często nie można rozłożyć w czasie wejścia i wyjścia zespołów. (W niektórych rejonach są sposoby na skoordynowanie w czasie wiszenia zespołów w dryfie, ale zazwyczaj tak nie jest).  Czekanie na 1 nurka może wstrzymywać dryf dla kilku zespołów.  Procedury obejmują działania dla zdezorientowanych nurków (zazwyczaj wymaga to puszczenia worka i dryfowania pod nim) oraz wzięcie ich pod uwagę przez saport powierzchniowy.
  56. 56. Knowledge Development 3 - 56 Wiszenie w dryfie  Co to jest „wiszenie w dryfie” i jakie są jego zalety oraz wady?  Wady wiszenia w dryfie  Saport powierzchniowy jest zazwyczaj konieczny.  Należy wziąć pod uwagę to, gdzie się zdryfuje. W niektórych miejscach można zdryfować na:  Wodę zbyt płytką do wykonywania dekompresji.  Szlaki morskie z niebezpiecznym ruchem łodzi.
  57. 57. Knowledge Development 3 - 57 Wiszenie w dryfie  Co to jest „wiszenie w dryfie” i jakie są jego zalety oraz wady?  Jeżeli wiszenie w dryfie będzie procedurą awaryjną, kiedy nie będziesz w stanie odnaleźć liny opustowej:  Możesz nie mieć bezpośredniego wsparcia z powierzchni.  Być może łódź będzie musiała pozostać w miejscu, żeby inne zespoły mogły dokończyć dekompresję, zanim będzie mogła przypłynąć po ciebie. Menu kursu

×