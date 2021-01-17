Kurs nurkowy specjalizacja nurkowanie z lodzi prezentacja p

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PADI ADVANCED OPEN WATER Nurkowanie z łodzi
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 2 Nurkowanie z łodzi  Powody dla nurkowań z łodzi  Nazewnictwo, terminologia na ...
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 3 Powody dla nurkowań z łodzi  Nurkowanie na oddalonych miejscach  Dostęp do now...
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 4 Powody dla nurkowań z łodzi  Nurkowanie z łodzi jest w zasadzie łatwiejsze  ża...
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 5 Terminologia na łodzi
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 6 Węzły i mocowania Kotwiczny Prosty/płaski Ratowniczy
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 7 Rodzaje łodzi  Cechy dobrej łodzi nurkowej  dużo miejsca na pokładzie  stabil...
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 8 Sprzęt zabezpieczający Sygnalizator dźwiękowy - np.: gwizdek gaśnica Koło ratunk...
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 9 Choroba morska  Powody choroby morskiej nie zostały jeszcze całkowicie wyjaśnio...
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 10 Choroba morska  Jak unikać choroby morskiej? przyjęcie lekarstwa przeciwdział...
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 11 Przygotowania do nurkowania z łodzi  Przygotowanie sprzętu tylko sprzęt niezb...
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 12  Przygotuj się samemu żadnego alkoholu w poprzedzający wieczór pij dużo wody...
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 13 Przygotowania do nurkowania z łodzi  Procedury „Bording’u“  bądź pół godziny ...
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 14 Procedury nurkowań z łodzi Procedury przed nurkowaniem  tematy omówienia orien...
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 15 Procedury nurkowań z łodzi Procedury dotyczące zakładania sprzętu na pokładzie ...
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 16 Procedury nurkowań z łodzi  Wejścia mogą być różne - - najłatwiejsze wejście j...
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 17 Procedury nurkowań z łodzi  Wejścia duży krok w przód rolka do tyłu siedząc...
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 18 Procedury nurkowań z łodzi  Liny lina kotwiczna liny boi kotwicznych lina r...
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 19 Procedury nurkowań z łodzi  Zanurzania orientacja do łodzi lub brzegu 5 - pu...
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 20 Procedury nurkowań z łodzi  Na dnie nurkuj przed łodzią zaczynaj pod prąd n...
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 21 Procedury nurkowań z łodzi  Wynurzania i wyjścia bądź przy każdym wynurzeniu ...
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 22 Procedury nurkowań z łodzi  Wynurzania i wyjścia przy prądzie trzymaj się lin...
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 23 Procedury nurkowań z łodzi  Procedury po nurkowaniu spakuj i schowaj swój spr...
PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 24 Nurkowanie z łodzi  Powody dla nurkowań z łodzi  Nazewnictwo, terminologia na...
PADI Specjalizacja nurkowań z łodzi Boat Diver
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Kurs nurkowy specjalizacja nurkowanie z lodzi prezentacja p

34 views

Published on

Kurs nurkowy specjalizacja nurkowanie z lodzi prezentacja p

Published in: Sports
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Kurs nurkowy specjalizacja nurkowanie z lodzi prezentacja p

  1. 1. PADI ADVANCED OPEN WATER Nurkowanie z łodzi
  2. 2. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 2 Nurkowanie z łodzi  Powody dla nurkowań z łodzi  Nazewnictwo, terminologia na łodzi  Rodzaje łodzi  Sprzęt zabezpieczający  Choroba morska  Procedury nurkowań z łodzi
  3. 3. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 3 Powody dla nurkowań z łodzi  Nurkowanie na oddalonych miejscach  Dostęp do nowych miejsc nurkowych  Łatwa zmiana miejsca nurkowego w przypadku złych warunków  Ochrona sprzętu
  4. 4. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 4 Powody dla nurkowań z łodzi  Nurkowanie z łodzi jest w zasadzie łatwiejsze  żadnych fal przybrzeżnych  żadnego mulistego dna  żadnych długich marszy do wody  W niektórych okolicach nurkowanie z brzegu jest niemożliwe  Nurkowanie z łodzi to przyjemność!
  5. 5. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 5 Terminologia na łodzi
  6. 6. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 6 Węzły i mocowania Kotwiczny Prosty/płaski Ratowniczy
  7. 7. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 7 Rodzaje łodzi  Cechy dobrej łodzi nurkowej  dużo miejsca na pokładzie  stabilna - bez „huśtania“  silnik z wystarczającą mocą Pontony Łodzie ze stabilną burtą Łodzie kabinowe Liveaboard-łodzie
  8. 8. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 8 Sprzęt zabezpieczający Sygnalizator dźwiękowy - np.: gwizdek gaśnica Koło ratunkowe itp.. Apteczka pierwszej pomocy Łączność krótkofalowa pompa zęzowa Butla z tlenem
  9. 9. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 9 Choroba morska  Powody choroby morskiej nie zostały jeszcze całkowicie wyjaśnione  Wiadomo, że jest związana z zakłóceniami organu równowagi w uchu wewnętrznym
  10. 10. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 10 Choroba morska  Jak unikać choroby morskiej? przyjęcie lekarstwa przeciwdziałającego być wyspanym na pokładzie odpowiednie jedzenie przed wyprawą świeże powietrze - z dala od silnika unikaj skomplikowanych czynności wzrok na horyzont Jeżeli dostaniesz choroby morskiej i będzie ci niedobrze, udaj się sam na stronę zawietrzną, aby innym nie zrobiło się też niedobrze!
  11. 11. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 11 Przygotowania do nurkowania z łodzi  Przygotowanie sprzętu tylko sprzęt niezbędny - mało miejsca na pokładzie skompletuj sprzęt według listy pakuj na końcu to co będziesz najpierw potrzebować
  12. 12. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 12  Przygotuj się samemu żadnego alkoholu w poprzedzający wieczór pij dużo wody, soków oraz bezkofeinowych napoi odżywiaj się odpowiednio dobrze się wyśpij Przygotowania do nurkowania z łodzi
  13. 13. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 13 Przygotowania do nurkowania z łodzi  Procedury „Bording’u“  bądź pół godziny przed odpłynięciem na pokładzie  wchodź na pokład tylko po poleceniu  zapytaj, gdzie możesz umieścić swój sprzęt  nie pozostawiaj żadnych swoich rzeczy osobistych rozrzuconych po pokładzie  przestrzegaj zasad załogi
  14. 14. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 14 Procedury nurkowań z łodzi Procedury przed nurkowaniem  tematy omówienia orientacyjnego („briefing“)  urządzenia na łodzi - „briefing“ z łodzi  charakterystyka miejsca nurkowego  podział na pary nurkujące  omówienie sygnałów i procedur na ewentualne nagłe przypadki oraz ogólnych zasad bezpieczeństwa
  15. 15. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 15 Procedury nurkowań z łodzi Procedury dotyczące zakładania sprzętu na pokładzie różnią się zależnie od wielkości i typu łodzi.
  16. 16. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 16 Procedury nurkowań z łodzi  Wejścia mogą być różne - - najłatwiejsze wejście jest to, które ci najlepiej wychodzi!  Upewnij się, że twój partner jest też gotowy do wejścia  Odmelduj się u divemastra  Napełnij częściowo kamizelkę  Weź automat do ust - chyba, że ubierasz sprzęt w wodzie  Skontroluj czy miejsce wejścia jest wolne  Po wejściu daj sygnał „OK“ do łodzi
  17. 17. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 17 Procedury nurkowań z łodzi  Wejścia duży krok w przód rolka do tyłu siedząc bokiem sprzęt podać do wody i tam ubrać
  18. 18. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 18 Procedury nurkowań z łodzi  Liny lina kotwiczna liny boi kotwicznych lina referencyjna lina sprzętowa lina prądowa liny zabezpieczające
  19. 19. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 19 Procedury nurkowań z łodzi  Zanurzania orientacja do łodzi lub brzegu 5 - punktowe zanurzenie nie ciągnij za linę kotwiczą lub boję lina jako wizualna referencja liny przesuwają się w prądzie kontroluj prędkość zanurzania utrzymuj kontakt z twoim partnerem
  20. 20. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 20 Procedury nurkowań z łodzi  Na dnie nurkuj przed łodzią zaczynaj pod prąd nie nurkuj za daleko od łodzi
  21. 21. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 21 Procedury nurkowań z łodzi  Wynurzania i wyjścia bądź przy każdym wynurzeniu „S.A.F.E“- nurkiem - prędkość wynurzania 18 m na minutę, na 5 m przystanek bezpie- czeństwa na 3 minuty daj sygnał „OK“ płyń do miejsca wyjścia i czekaj na swoją kolejkę
  22. 22. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 22 Procedury nurkowań z łodzi  Wynurzania i wyjścia przy prądzie trzymaj się liny prądowej nie zatrzymuj się pod wychodzącym nurkiem oddaj najpierw pas balastowy rozbierz płetwy dopiero kiedy możesz się czegoś mocno trzymać!
  23. 23. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 23 Procedury nurkowań z łodzi  Procedury po nurkowaniu spakuj i schowaj swój sprzęt po nurkowaniu na łodzi zaraz po jego zdemontowaniu podczas kontroli obecności po nurkowaniu z łodzi słuchaj uważnie, aby się upewnić, że wszyscy nurkowie są na pokładzie
  24. 24. PADI ADVANCED COURSE Nurkowanie z łodzi 24 Nurkowanie z łodzi  Powody dla nurkowań z łodzi  Nazewnictwo, terminologia na łodzi  Rodzaje łodzi  Sprzęt zabezpieczający  Choroba morska  Procedury nurkowań z łodzi
  25. 25. PADI Specjalizacja nurkowań z łodzi Boat Diver

×