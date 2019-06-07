Successfully reported this slideshow.
Wrapping Up and Next Steps Marion Devouassoux Project Analyst CERN IT Department
Wrapping Up and Next Steps

Presentation by Marion Devouassoux, CERN

Wrapping Up and Next Steps

  1. 1. Wrapping Up and Next Steps Marion Devouassoux Project Analyst CERN IT Department
  2. 2. Feedback 05/06/2019 2
  3. 3. Project Timeline 05/06/2019 Tender Procedure and Requirements 3 We are here
  4. 4. What should you do next? Get additional knowledge on the project and the requirements: Check out the Technical Summaries of the deployment scenarios - Publication date: 10 June Accustom yourself with the Draft Tender Documents Comment on the Draft Tender Documents – Deadline: 14 June Help the ARCHIVER Team getting to know your company’s state-of-the-art solution(s): Send your Webinar to the ARCHIVER Team - Deadline: 21 June Prepare for submitting your bid: Build your consortium Create a lightweight account in the CERN’s e-tendering platform Attend the Bidders’ information session - November Submit your bid - Deadline Early December 05/06/2019 4
  5. 5. Build your Consortium 05/06/2019 5 Area dedicated to ARCHIVER => Exchange with companies interested in bidding for the ARCHIVER tender • Free of Charge • Not mandatory Crowdhelix = a networking platform
  6. 6. Send your recorded webinar 05/06/2019 6 The Project Team encourages potential bidders to send recorded webinar By email to omcinfo@archiver-project.eu Deadline: 21st June No live webinar Duration: 40 min Topic: which layer(s) your solution(s) addresses and how? Webinars will be: Shared with the ARCHIVER team Published on the ARCHIVER website
  7. 7. Early Adopters Programme Objective: Encourage wide deployment of solutions developed during the project National libraries, Digital Repositories, Universities… 05/06/2019 7 Key Benefits: Be consulted for feedback on the tender documents before publication Access R&D materials produced by the contractors Access the services during the pilot phase for testing purposes Expressions of interest received so far: SURFsara Jisc Awaiting confirmation from 8 additional organisations Next steps: Information webinar – End of June Deadline for expression of interest: 30th June For more information: Leaflet Webpage: www.archiver-project.eu/early- adopters-programme Email omcinfo@archiver-project.eu to be added to the relevant mailing list Early Adopters will be listed on the Request for Tender
  8. 8. Stay up-to-date ! Mailing list suppliers@archiver-project.eu Want to add a contact? Email omcinfo@archiver-project.eu 05/06/2019 ARCHIVER Open Market Consultation 8 ARCHIVER website: www.archiver-project.eu Request for tender will be published on this website Check our FAQ: https://www.archiver-project.eu/faq Submit additional questions via the website
  9. 9. Thank you for your participation in the ARCHIVER Open Market Consultation

