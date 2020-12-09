Prototype Phase Kick-off Event and Ceremony

-
On Monday 7 December 2020, the selected consortia for the ARCHIVER prototype phase have been announced during a Public Award Ceremony.
The Kick-off marks the beginning of the Prototype implementation Phase, where the three selected to move forward will to build prototypes of their solutions including all components, and basic functionality, interoperability, and security tests will be performed by IT specialists from the buyers’ group.
